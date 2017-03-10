Scott Pruitt said on Thursday that he did not believe that the release of CO2, a heat-trapping gas, was pushing global temperatures upwards.
With greedy fuckwits like Pruitt looking after the biosphere who needs enemies?
The miracle would be if he hadn’t said it. He’s been saying it for years. As Attorney General of Oklahoma he sued the EPA 14 times (basically demanding that they go away and leave Okahoma alone). He was hired this time around to shut the EPA down and that’s exactly what he’s doing. Nothing to see here, folks; move along.
Scott Pruitt is a whore for the oil industry. But then, so are most Republicans these days. (Most Democrats avoid taking money from the awl bidness, most Republicans take as much as they can get. There is a sharp partisan divide there.)
Here is the CBS news of the vote tally on that one:
Manchin is a fossil fuel guy and North Dakota is an oil producing state, big time these days.
I wasn’t expecting Pruitt not to insist on magical thinking. But just because we knew he was going to say it, doesn’t make what he said any less shocking. What I do want to know is, did he sell his soul for mere money? Or is it the usual magical thinking:
God loves free markets.
Because God loves free markets he would never create a world where a decent white man can’t burn all the fucking fossil fuel he feels like burning.
Therefore anyone opposed to burning unlimited quantities of fossil fuel is a Lying Godless Heathen Commie Bastard.
Or is it that all the people who are going to get hurt by us fucking over the biosphere ain’t been born yet so who gives a flying fuck about them.
Bluth,
I don’t know him of course, but I’d be surprised if it’s money per se, as in “Go sue the EPA – here’s your fee.” I think he just spotted a good career niche, and couldn’t come up with a principle that wouldn’t let him go for it.
I don’t know him either, so it is possible, as you suggest, that he knows very well that C02 acts as a greenhouse gas and that three trillion tons of it released from fossil deposits is going to fuck up the world as know it, but hey, his gig requires him to pretend that isn’t so and why bother with the truth?
But something tells me he actually and sincerely believes what he said. I meet people, or men anyway, often enough who actually and sincerely believe that, even though they are neither entirely ignorant nor completely uneducated. All of them are rabid free marketeer rent seekers, to a man, most of whom have made large fortunes doing just that. It would be perfectly possible for them to believe in free markets and grasp the science of the greenhouse effect, but they seem utterly unable to do it. I know they aren’t stupid. They just sound stupid. Sometimes I think sure, it’s just greed and lack of moral fibre, but then I look in their eyes and see that they aren’t lying. And that’s a puzzle. To me anyway.
Regarding the blindness to obvious reality, by certain well-positioned fools:
The problem also a lack of real education in the sciences, and in adapting one’s perceptions to the different scales of things – the real scales of this universe.
Anyone properly educated in the sciences becomes used to thinking in terms of the very very large and the very very small and in spans of time in millions of years. That stretches a person’s perceptions.
People without that mental training view this world through the scales of a human life and of distances and sizes proportional to what they see every day. It simpler, it is cozy and it does not require any mental stretching.
If you look at the natural world standing on a hilltop, it looks huge. Far too large in scale for puny humans to have any effect. If you think of time at the scale of a life, evolution can be a puzzle.
If you look at a model of the entire world with the functional, useful parts of the atmosphere shown to scale, it’s a very thin covering indeed. The real wonder of this planet, is that the world’s climate is as stable as it has been in recent millennia. And the notion that human activity can affect it, perhaps drastically is no surprise to anyone who has examined it in that properly scaled manner.
And if you think of the life of the world in millions of years, thousands of generations of even the longer-lived species, evolution quickly makes sense, falls into place in your mind.
If you understand that the bewildering variety of current life on this planet, is at most about one percent of all the species that have ever existed, then the current dire effects of human activity come into a sharper focus.
I think this has a lot to do with the weird and destructive attitudes not only of CB’s minions and appointees but also of their supporters. They simply don’t view the world around them in any properly scaled manner. Hell, they don’t even really, deep down, realize the the US is only about five percent of the people on this planet. And if they do realize it, they react only with fear, not with curiosity.
So what you are saying, Kev, is that they all need a little ride in the Total Perspective Vortex?
Bluthner:
We need a lot more education in the real sciences, by people who know how to teach the concepts not just the items on the next exam.
And we need the hordes of fools who flock into churches every Sunday, to pick up a good book on science instead, and read the darned thing. The USA is the most religion-besotted population on the planet, outside of Islam and India. And it shows.
And yes, the Total Perspective Vortex is a good notion. Zaphod Beeblebrox isn’t the only one who could survive it. I think I could. The rest of you can take your chances. :-)
Pending that, more planetariums! And, NOVA on network tee-vee not just on PBS.
Some folks on the left could use more of all the above, the anti-science tendencies of the trendy-left are a big problem too. Evidence for this; the anti-vaxers, the 9/11 Truthers, other assorted fools.
But our current problem is the religion-drenched, evangelical-cult credulous fools who voted for Trump, and who think that he’s a very nice guy.
That is the demographic that supports a creep like Pruitt.