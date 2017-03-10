Scott Pruitt said on Thursday that he did not believe that the release of CO2, a heat-trapping gas, was pushing global temperatures upwards.
With greedy fuckwits like Pruitt looking after the biosphere who needs enemies?
Scott Pruitt said on Thursday that he did not believe that the release of CO2, a heat-trapping gas, was pushing global temperatures upwards.
With greedy fuckwits like Pruitt looking after the biosphere who needs enemies?
Agreed.
Musk is a bold thinker, but also stubborn and reckless, and while that’s not a bad thing if you’re proposing being an interplanetary Cortez, it invariably means profound underestimation of timelines.
Discussing whether we’d be in a position to have hundreds of thousands of people “out there” in ten years or even in ten minutes seems hugely irrelevant to me.
As a thought experiment, let’s imagine that the logistics of supply and the problems of creating extraterrestrial livable spaces had been solved a generation ago, and that now 200,000 humans have actually been settled on colonies somewhere in our solar system for the last 10 years, working as furiously as they can all that time.
Now let’s try to make a specific list of what those 200K people could accomplish that would even begin to make a dent in our earthbound problems.
What, specifically, could they now be providing to us down here, in sufficient, and sufficiently cost-effective, quantities to make a substantive difference?
Perhaps Kevin can do better, but I can’t think of one single damn thing, except for the old “Things That Are Enormously Useful That We Haven’t Discovered Yet” platitude.
All I can think of, is if anyone had figured out 15 years ago the scalable (and transportable) tech to sustain 200k humans on Mars, then we’d have been using that same tech here on earth for 15 years, and we might not be in the shit we’re in at all. Hell we’d probably have a gun that could vaporize Trump from Mexico, and other problems might be solved, too.
Yes, technology will save us! “Researchers use drone to pollinate a flower”
At this rate, we’ll be growing opium poppies on Mars in no time flat…
OK, for all Squ is bionic now, but . . pollinating drones reminds me of those ‘scientific’ attempts to get dolphins to understand English, when it would be more logical (and probably more productive, though in the end probably also disappointing) for humans to learn dolphin.
It would be better to stop bees dying, wouldn’t it? But I see the researchers were Japanese. (The people who even a couple decades ago invented electronic baths. I met someone in Tokyo who had one. It went wrong, and she said you didn’t simply call for a plumber, she had to wait, bath and shower-less—no taps to turn— a week for a software engineer.)
As it would be to fix this planet before the only solution left is for Elon Musk to fly a couple of thousand humans on a battery-powered rocket to Mars. (Remember that Dutch idea for a one-way trip? Even that only proposes a total of 24 people populating the planet in fours through six trips by 2030-something. And I doubt if they’d even have the problem of sustaining life properly worked out by then.)
And, frankly, given the problems with radiation on the way (let alone when there) the extreme temperatures and . . .well, communes of people do not have a good history of altruism for survival under threat even on earth.
There are good reasons for the kind of people who have been in space or up to the Space Station being who they are. They all have in common unusual fitness and health, and a certain kind of single-mindedness and focus that means they relegate thinking of (or imagining: I’m not sure many scientists actually have much imagination) the risk of things going irretrievably bad very far down the scale. Anybody read Mailer’s Fire on the Moon? He was very acute about the psychology of astronauts.
(Not to mention rockets—including Mr Musk’s—still seem to have a very high failure rate.)
I do wish NASA would shut up about ‘earth-like exo planets’. It is only of philosophical interest and of no practical value whatsoever. Even if there were to be intelligent life on any of them, it would presumably take longer than homo sapiens has existed to find out for sure. And very likely, it may well by now either be extinct, or only develop after we are.
Kev, that comment of mine wasn’t meant personally. Just an old reaction to so many who over the years have told me I can’t think right ‘cos I have a literature degree. Despite the fact that I studied language ‘scientifically’ as well to get it. . .
(I spent two years regretting that no-one at school had thought A-level maths—or an O-level in Biology—would come in handy for an English degree. . .)
A quickie: Dutch exit polls say although Geert Wilders (who has an even Trumpier blond wig than Trump) though coming second in parliamentary seats ain’t going nowhere, since all the other (27!—so no party gets very many seats in the parliament) parties have refused to join any coalition with him.
Very important news is that the Greens markedly increased their share of the vote.
One must beware of comparisons like Trump=Brexit=Nationalists like Wilders and Le Pen. Some of the issues, when it comes to the polling booth, rather than surveys of opinions, aren’t really comparable.
(Still worried abt the Le Pen vote in France, though.)
I can’t remember where I read it, but I thought it was reliable at the time I read it (sounds like a certain loose cannon of a president, I know, but presumably it would be possible to dig up proof one way or the other if it mattered): apparently the very first astronauts considered by NASA were all women, because someone had figured out that only female physiology could withstand the G forces of liftoff, but soon that idea was debunked, so they ditched the women and then concentrated on the men, of whom they excluded any man who had an older sister. The rationale being that the ability to take decisons was fatally compromised in any male with an older female sibling. Being a male with an older female sibling myself, I both resent that assumption and kinda see why they made it. If they did.
As for the drone ‘bees’, see the rather brilliant episode of Dark Mirror in which billions of self replicating bee-like drones get hijacked by a killer. They can’t sting but they can burrow through ears and eyes into the brain, for instance, or into noses and mouths to choke off breath, or, joyfully, both.
I think it’s more than clear that the technology we’re talking about is the wrong technology: obviously, our technological efforts should be directed toward time travel. We must send missions into the past to correct the causes of global heating before they have a chance to take hold.
Now, many otherwise imaginative physicists deny the possibility of doing this. They argue that while time travel into the past may be achievable, it will never manage to change the present from which the mission to the past departs – because the present we have is, immutably, the present we have. To those physicists, this fact of nature follows directly from what quantum theory allows and thus is a hard and inviolable barrier to altering our present circumstances.
These great minds are entirely blind to the simple and (if I do say so myself) elegant loophole buried in their arguments. It is this: the present that we think we have needn’t be the present that we really have at all!
The majority of our missions to the past will be purely technological – for instance, enabling Lavoisier’s invention of the smokestack scrubber in 1788, Volta’s perfection of the solar cell in 1826, and so on. But the missions that really count are these:
1. The mission to incubate and unleash the world-wide mass delusion that the world is actually running on carbon-based combustion, with all the disastrous consequences that entails.
2. The mission to the Wharton School of Business in 1967 that revealed the existence of this delusion to the young Donald Trump, gave him the formula for overcoming it at the last possible moment, and revealed to him the strategy that would make him president of the US at just the right moment, which I figure to be around the end of his second year in office – if we get cracking on the minor technical issues right now. To ensure that this happens, I’ve already sent an email to Elon Musk suggesting that he authorize work on this planet-saving project with all deliberate speed.
So in fact it’s a worm-hole Trump’s concealing under that flop of an orange weave where his brain should be. I’ll buy that.
Bluth,
Yes, and here’s the proof:
Now what capable, responsible person – much less whole staff of capable, responsible people – would say such things if they didn’t already know the solution? Eh?
Meanwhlile old Malcom Rifkind proved that he is hopelessly old fashioned and out of touch by saying, regarding Sean Spicer’s attempt to blame the non-existent wire tapp of Trump’s tower on the Brits:
Of course ‘you’ fucking do. What century does Malcom live in?
Yeah, that loudmouth Malcolm. I can hear Trump now… “What the fuck? I told Theresa I had her back, and she told me she had mine – and then she goes and contradicts me? In fucking Public?? To the goddam press???“