dick waving, part 2

Reports are now coming out that the US Navy is moving a carrier battle group toward the Korean Peninsula.
BNO News is reporting that “a US official” told Reuters news agency that Carrier Strike Group 1 (CSG-1) would leave Singapore and move towards the western Pacific Ocean near the Korean Peninsula.
Carrier Strike Group 1, which is part of the U.S. Third Fleet, has the USS Carl Vinson as its flagship and is composed of approximately 6,500 sailors. No word as yet as to mission.
Now it really is starting to look like Der Führer is zeroing in on his strategy to keep all those pesky investigators distracted. The news media, of course, have already decided that his completely telegraphed fireworks display in Syria which apparently demolished a few quickly emptied outbuildings—and which is now being variously described by the teevee talking heads as “decisive” and, godhelpusall, even “beautiful”—, means that he’s become, magically, a Real President.
(FAIR documents how the five major newspapers have published some 18 opinion columns on the Syrian strikes since Thursday and not a single one has been critical.)
Der Führer pays serious attention to things like that, this we know, so it’s not in the least irrational to suppose that he’ll keep the pressure on. Hell, why not? It’s working beautifully.
I have a feeling that I’m not the only one who was hoping, albeit forlornly, that the footrace between Trump solidifying his grip on power and the advancing investigations into his utter unworthiness to hold that power would be won as soon as possible by the latter. Just days ago it looked as if that might even be possible.
Not so much now though.
His brand new SCOTUS justice is installed, Enviro regs governing power generation are being stripped, OSHA is being crippled, directives which made it tougher (but not tough enough) to harass women in the workplace have been revoked , the Endangered Species Act is in the crosshairs, and that’s by no means a complete list.
Der Führer is on a roll, and almost none of it is on the front page. Oh, and he holds a strong position in Raytheon stocks too, and ever since he burned up 60 of Raytheon’s Tomahawk missiles the stocks have been surging, so he’s not only running the political table he’s making a profit out of it.
Oh sure, the ACA repeal was a fuckup as was his Muslim ban thingy, and the Wall Building is running into all kinds of problems, not least of which is that a lot people who voted for him are now discovering that swathes of their land may be subject to eminent domain. And yeah, he was a clod with Angela Merkel, but she’s German and, you know, a woman, so we’ve forgotten about that already. What matters now is that he’s BLOWN SOME SHIT UP, so he’ll be cut all kinds of slack with all that wonky stuff.
Maybe those characters who were fulminating about the dangers of electing that dreadful liar, dangerous neocon warmonger and all-around swamp creature Hillary Clinton will have the courtesy to show up again and talk about how relieved they are that we were at least able to dodge that fucking bullet, eh?
Whaddaya say, kids? Don’t be shy. How is that swamp-draining thing working out for you?
Seems like no takers, Nine.
I have a question for the forum here, one completely unrelated to world situation. It’s domestic in nature, utterly irrelevant, but I thought I’d pick your collective wisdom anyway.
I’ve got a problem, and the problem is my 4 year old nephew. He’s just a clueless child, and nobody should take against a clueless child, but the truth is I just don’t like him at all. And yet I find myself in a postion which means I simply can’t ignore him. Which normally I would.
In fact because of this situation I now have to deal with the blowback from his (constant) tantrums. And there is a lot of it. Here’s the latest: like all 3-4 year olds little Donny responds to nothing so immediately and with such attention and interest as he does to approval from, well, just about anybody. It’s what he lives for. Nothing else matters. In his toddler mind, the universe revolves around him, and getting disapproval makes him foul and angry and horrid so he lashed out at everyone around him, and even becomes violent.
He’s been behaving badly a lot lately so now he’s getting heaps of disapproval, pretty much 24/7. Inevitably, therefore, he finally he went and bashed one of the other kids at playgroup.
He didn’t actually wound the other kid -who by the way is a nasty piece of work and I wouldn’t care if a pit bull ripped his throat open, but I digress- but there was a lot of noise and some toys got broken in the process.
But here’s the thing. All the adults in the room, who ought to know better, instead of trying to deal with the incident like adults, all started heaping praise on the little shit! (I mean on my nephew, not the other little shit.) So much praise and attention, in fact, that I worry he now thinks the only way to get the approval he so craves is to bash the crap out of every other kid he can find (or at least the ones who he thinks can’t actually hit him back).
I’m especially worried about the fat kid with the funny haircut who sits in the far corner and won’t play with any of the others. My little shit of a nephew has his angry little eye on this fat kid even now, and looks ready to punch him any second, in hopes of getting more love and cuddles from the peanut gallery, love and cuddles and kisses without end.
Now not only is it just wrong to punch this kid on the nose (because the kid will probably turn around and murder his half brother when he losses his temper as a result) but the fat kid has a HUGE friend who lives right next door, who it would be really really stupid to mess with unless there was a very very good reason to mess with him. And getting applause and kisses and cuddles from the peanut gallery of course is not a good reason at all.
But try telling that to a emotionally stunted tantrum-prone four year old.
Help me, O wise ones, what on this earth can I do?
Yeah.
Color me astonished.
I’m thinking Trump’s just transformed the “Russian Connection” sword of Damocles into a butter knife. I’d love to be wrong.
As for the feral kid, I’m now at a loss. If the adults don’t know how to act, that’s not a kid problem anyway, right?
More and more I worry that there are no grown-ups at all in the room.
Bluthner:
regarding that tantrum-prone 4 year-old, there are actually adults available but they have a problem, being the standing orders at their school to allow that 4 year-old as much scope to express himself as possible. There may be a limit to that permission but it’s not readily discernible in advance.
The brat will just have to be surprised some ugly day, to find that there is a limit.
I heard, just yesterday that some folks in another school have nabbed one of the brat’s key enablers and are turning him over to some adults somewhere, and soon too. That may help.
Followup, here’s a report on the brat’s enabler, now being spoken to by adults, somewhere.
Family (as in la famiglia?) matters:
“If there was anything that Syria did, it was to validate the fact that there is no Russia tie,” Eric Trump told The Daily Telegraph during an interview at the family’s Trump Turnberry golf resort in Scotland.
“Ivanka is a mother of three kids and she has influence. I’m sure she said ‘listen, this is horrible stuff.’ My father will act in times like that,” Eric Trump said.
“If they disrespect us and if they cross us, fine. There will be no one harder — he has got more backbone than anybody. We’re no worse off than we were before. Maybe we’re finding that we can’t be,” Eric Trump said of Putin. “[The president*] is not a guy who gets intimidated. I can tell you he is tough and he won’t be pushed around. The cards will shake out the way they do but he’s tough.”
*Meaning Trump, presumably?
[From Daily Telegraph/Politico]
Well that was clearly the entire point of the mission. It isn’t working for every press outlet but no doubt there are enough useful idiots running around loose that some will fall for it.
Until such time of course as the Russian ties are nailed down. Then the orange hairball will just have to do a bit more ‘validating’. Which is of course why that carrier battle group is heading for the Korean Peninsula.
I love the rumor, Kev, that there are adults in the room somewhere. I’d sure as hell like to see that assertion validated before it’s too fucking late.
Bluthner:
McMaster qualifies, and the adults in charge over at the Pentagon have surely had some contingency discussions to deal with extreme weirdness.
As for the investigations, the attack on Syria closely followed the unmasking of three more campaign gang/Russian gang connections, in just one week. And while the world was all excited about rubble bouncing in Syria, that “super-hacker” was arrested in Spain and is being processed for handover to the FBI.
If he survives until that interview, matters could get interesting. He must know that he’s now top-of-the-list for Putin’s cleanup crew. His only hope for personal survival is to cooperate, and then to stay within the safe embrace of the Witness Protection Program.
So I’m not overly enthusiastically optimistic, who can be these days?? – but matters are rolling along. We are still in just the first three months of this farce and it’s already getting serious in witness-lando.
Squirrel:
oh sure, the son of a gangster knows how to talk tough and all.
It’s very impressive to someone, somewhere, I’m sure.