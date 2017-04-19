there’s no hope

Or at least not much.
Seriously, this is what we’re up against. I have many neighbors—serious Trump fans— who believe all kinds of astonishing things, and will bob and weave like this to reconcile impossible incongruities of precisely the kind on display here.
Their take is that Trump is totally on the ball and is playing some kind of deep game, so any incongruities are part of the plan. It’s a religious vision in a way, no question. It’s an extension of the “god works in mysterious ways” narrative.
But there’s another aspect to this problem.
Almost all my neighbors, including almost all the bobbers and weavers, are precisely the kind of people who are likely to show up at your door with a pot roast or an apple pie whenever serious difficulties strike.
Complicated, isn’t it?
9T, I know people like this also. People who in their personal lives bring at least normal functioning intelligence to their acts and decisions.
We have a large portion of this religion-soaked population who have been conditioned to take “leaps of faith”, they do it every Sunday and they do it when they vote. And part of that conditioning is a deep resistance against countervailing evidence, that informs them they have taken a leap into utter stupidity and folly.
Some of them will wise up, in due course.
Others, never. There is still a large fraction of Republicans who think that nice Mr. Nixon was framed and never did anything wrong.
It’s not a new problem. This new con man knows how to key into this weakness and exploit it, it’s the only thing that he really is good at.
There’s a line that can only be appreciated by Americans (or lesser residents of the US) of a certain age: “I’m not a doctor, but I play one on TV.” You can always try to explain it to the foreign and the young, but they will invariably think it had to be meant as a joke. It wasn’t. It was a deadly serious (and, for all I know, successful) attempt to sell patent medicine to women who watched soap operas regularly – and for whom the boundary between soap opera-land and their own lives had grown somewhat indistinct. The ad man who created it was a cynical genius, a standout in a world peopled only by would-be masters of practical cynicism.
I went to school with a Canadian named Barry, who had a summer dream job with the CBC: replying to troubled letters from fans of a long-running Canadian soap opera. How, a worried fan might ask, was it possible that Mabel’s long lost sister Gloria could be moving back to town – since the writer clearly remembered that Gloria perished in a plane crash in the Andes in 1947, way back when the show was heard only on radio? (The answer, of course, was that the show’s current writers did not remember 1947 and knew only that Mabel sometimes mentioned Gloria – and that they needed a complication, a deceitful rival to try to steal Dr Fowler’s affections from Mabel.) So Barry would sit and think and then reply (always by hand). His correspondent must keep this to herself because it was a secret known only to a few, but the truth is, Gloria didn’t really die in that crash! Suffering from amnesia, she was rescued by Sherpas who nursed her broken body back to health – and, in gratitude, Gloria remained in the Sherpa village as an apprenticed and later a practicing Shaman, a master of the arcane medicinal secrets of Peruvian Sherpa enchilada sauce. There she remained until just last year, when a playful orangutan dropped a coconut on her head – and the memories of her engagement to young Dr Fowler and, especially, her older sister’s interference with it, came flooding back to her…
Ending his letter with a plea for his correspondent’s complicit silence, Barry would sign the producer’s name to it and send it off, simultaneously giggling insanely while warm with the knowledge that he had Done Good and brightened the life of someone who desperately needed a little validation from afar.
I sometimes wonder what became of Barry. He often said that the folks at the CBC promised him a long and successful career with them when he graduated. The good and generous people who see their own goodness and generosity reflecting back at them from honest, forthright Donald J Trump were his meat. I wonder if he had a hand in cooking them.
Matthew Yglesias, a good writer even on a bad day, has a new one up that reveals some deep truths about the odious hairball.
9T, I’ll put on my rose-tinted glasses again, this morning, to offer one sign of hope.
As this farce rolls along, it’s more than likely, even certain, that our Odious Hairball and his freak show of a staff, will prove to be very divisive within the conservative side, going into 2018.
And the ongoing shit-storm of extreme policies and actions are provoking a wide-based resistance.
The reaction to the Odious Hairball may bury the conservative movement, for a decade or more.
They are losing the demographic battle anyway and the overt racism of this gang won’t turn THAT trend around, either.
An incident on the trail, so to speak:
This morning, for shits and giggles I took one of those on-line quizzes that pop up on Facebook.
It was the British Citizenship Quiz, using (allegedly) real questions from that exam.
I scored 94 percent.
Hmmmm…. I smell me an unAmerican…
Kevin,
Something just for you, being utterly off-topic. You don’t have to tell me that you don’t agree with it, but I’d still be interested in your reaction.
Hmmm . . . nice pun there, reaction . . .
The author has an agenda. And there seems to be a selective focus on the faults of the current experimental fuel sources, which do have those faults, mostly derived from the stray neutrons that will be emitted. Those stray neutrons are the key problem with fission reactors too, they degrade the entire machine over time. Fusion reactors will emit far fewer neutrons but the most easily available fuel sources will all emit at least some.
There is a fuel combination that would burn with zero emission of neutrons. That is HE-3 burning with itself. Problem is, we have no HE-3 here on Earth. There are ton lots of it available on the Moon, so to develop an HE-3 fueled fusion reactor industry will also require the establishment of mining settlements on the Lunar surface.
I don’t think HE-3 is mentioned in that article. The author may assume it’s “unobtanium”, but that is not so.
The timelines of development could work for this. (The reactors don’t yet exist, so we have the time, to obtain the HE-3.) We have the technology to reach and settle the Moon, robotics will be a great help in the actual work up there, it could work.
The cost-benefit could probably justify this. The power generated per kilo of returned HE-3 would be staggering. And there is no doubt that the HE-3 is there, it was found in the last field sample taken by the last team up there (SO FAR), Jack Schmitt of Apollo 17. (He was also the only scientist they sent, he was a geologist instead of a test pilot.)
And HE-3 has no known weapons potential that I’m aware of. It’s useful as fuel.
I don’t have time to read the full article yet. I’ve bookmarked it, and I thank you for finding it.
By the way, one can justify expansion into space, to establish a new zero-carbon power industry, far more easily with current technology. (Fusion reactors don’t yet qualify.) Solar power satellites. The only thing stopping us from setting those up, at least some early prototypes, is the political will to make the investment. There is no tech. barrier to overcome with SSP, NASA and the US Air Force studied this several years ago. We could start, today.
Instead, to return to this thread, we will now re-build our military so we can steal oil again.
Brilliant!
Kev,
I think you might want to finish it. My impression is that Jassby isn’t arguing against the possibility of fusion as a source of electricity or even against the possibility of eventually overcoming the obstacles to achieving it – he’s just adding up the reasons why it isn’t the possibly cheap near- or mid-term panacea it’s so often held up to be.
I don’t even know what “re-build our military” might mean – or even what (if anything) the phrase means to the simpleton in chief. It’s a well-known fact that parts of the military are being pampered out of all proportion to their overall importance, while others – especially any that have anything to do with the compensation and care of personnel and their dependents – are being starved.
NF: I agree with the misdirection of funds within our military. The other areas being starved are the basic and already-proven things those troops need if they have to fight. The new unproven expensive weapons systems get the priority, for some funny reason.
By “re-build”, the new gang mean re-activating whole divisions and adding more ships to the fleet and more active fighter and bomber squadrons. How they will staff them, without a draft, is not ever explained either.
I’ll read that whole article. The devil is always in the details. No time today, however.
I’ve never held fusion power up as an easy panacea. It’s one hellacious difficult engineering challenge. But the rewards may be staggering, well worth the trouble.
And the alternatives are looking ugly.
What ever happened to thorium fission? Some years back it was months away from breaking out as the big new cheaper and safe(r) alternative to trad fission. And then it didn’t.
Bluth,
So far as I know – and I know only what science journalists tell me – enthusiasm remains high but the funding barrier has been reached, with no battering ram in sight.* Utility companies would be happy to experiment, but only if someone pays them to do it. And there’s only one species of someone capable of coming up with that kind of cash. In the US, that someone is now named Rick Perry, and his mandate is to dismantle the mechanisms that support this kind of research.
* Translation of “The funding barrier has been reached”: Apparently scientific issues are not completely worked out and research on them is continuing around the world. But at least some of the engineering issues are now known, and the amount of cash needed to address them seems to be of the same impossible-to-procure-in-the-real-world magnitude as that needed to build an advanced but barely functional jet fighter.