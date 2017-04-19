there’s no hope

Or at least not much.
Seriously, this is what we’re up against. I have many neighbors—serious Trump fans— who believe all kinds of astonishing things, and will bob and weave like this to reconcile impossible incongruities of precisely the kind on display here.
Their take is that Trump is totally on the ball and is playing some kind of deep game, so any incongruities are part of the plan. It’s a religious vision in a way, no question. It’s an extension of the “god works in mysterious ways” narrative.
But there’s another aspect to this problem.
Almost all my neighbors, including almost all the bobbers and weavers, are precisely the kind of people who are likely to show up at your door with a pot roast or an apple pie whenever serious difficulties strike.
Complicated, isn’t it?
9T, I know people like this also. People who in their personal lives bring at least normal functioning intelligence to their acts and decisions.
We have a large portion of this religion-soaked population who have been conditioned to take “leaps of faith”, they do it every Sunday and they do it when they vote. And part of that conditioning is a deep resistance against countervailing evidence, that informs them they have taken a leap into utter stupidity and folly.
Some of them will wise up, in due course.
Others, never. There is still a large fraction of Republicans who think that nice Mr. Nixon was framed and never did anything wrong.
It’s not a new problem. This new con man knows how to key into this weakness and exploit it, it’s the only thing that he really is good at.
There’s a line that can only be appreciated by Americans (or lesser residents of the US) of a certain age: “I’m not a doctor, but I play one on TV.” You can always try to explain it to the foreign and the young, but they will invariably think it had to be meant as a joke. It wasn’t. It was a deadly serious (and, for all I know, successful) attempt to sell patent medicine to women who watched soap operas regularly – and for whom the boundary between soap opera-land and their own lives had grown somewhat indistinct. The ad man who created it was a cynical genius, a standout in a world peopled only by would-be masters of practical cynicism.
I went to school with a Canadian named Barry, who had a summer dream job with the CBC: replying to troubled letters from fans of a long-running Canadian soap opera. How, a worried fan might ask, was it possible that Mabel’s long lost sister Gloria could be moving back to town – since the writer clearly remembered that Gloria perished in a plane crash in the Andes in 1947, way back when the show was heard only on radio? (The answer, of course, was that the show’s current writers did not remember 1947 and knew only that Mabel sometimes mentioned Gloria – and that they needed a complication, a deceitful rival to try to steal Dr Fowler’s affections from Mabel.) So Barry would sit and think and then reply (always by hand). His correspondent must keep this to herself because it was a secret known only to a few, but the truth is, Gloria didn’t really die in that crash! Suffering from amnesia, she was rescued by Sherpas who nursed her broken body back to health – and, in gratitude, Gloria remained in the Sherpa village as an apprenticed and later a practicing Shaman, a master of the arcane medicinal secrets of Peruvian Sherpa enchilada sauce. There she remained until just last year, when a playful orangutan dropped a coconut on her head – and the memories of her engagement to young Dr Fowler and, especially, her older sister’s interference with it, came flooding back to her…
Ending his letter with a plea for his correspondent’s complicit silence, Barry would sign the producer’s name to it and send it off, simultaneously giggling insanely while warm with the knowledge that he had Done Good and brightened the life of someone who desperately needed a little validation from afar.
I sometimes wonder what became of Barry. He often said that the folks at the CBC promised him a long and successful career with them when he graduated. The good and generous people who see their own goodness and generosity reflecting back at them from honest, forthright Donald J Trump were his meat. I wonder if he had a hand in cooking them.
Matthew Yglesias, a good writer even on a bad day, has a new one up that reveals some deep truths about the odious hairball.