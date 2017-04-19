there’s no hope

Or at least not much.

Seriously, this is what we’re up against. I have many neighbors—serious Trump fans— who believe all kinds of astonishing things, and will bob and weave like this to reconcile impossible incongruities of precisely the kind on display here.

Their take is that Trump is totally on the ball and is playing some kind of deep game, so any incongruities are part of the plan. It’s a religious vision in a way, no question. It’s an extension of the “god works in mysterious ways” narrative.

But there’s another aspect to this problem.

Almost all my neighbors, including almost all the bobbers and weavers, are precisely the kind of people who are likely to show up at your door with a pot roast or an apple pie whenever serious difficulties strike.

Complicated, isn’t it?