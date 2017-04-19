there’s no hope

Or at least not much.
Seriously, this is what we’re up against. I have many neighbors—serious Trump fans— who believe all kinds of astonishing things, and will bob and weave like this to reconcile impossible incongruities of precisely the kind on display here.
Their take is that Trump is totally on the ball and is playing some kind of deep game, so any incongruities are part of the plan. It’s a religious vision in a way, no question. It’s an extension of the “god works in mysterious ways” narrative.
But there’s another aspect to this problem.
Almost all my neighbors, including almost all the bobbers and weavers, are precisely the kind of people who are likely to show up at your door with a pot roast or an apple pie whenever serious difficulties strike.
Complicated, isn’t it?
He’s tweeting today saying what we need is a “good government shutdown” during which we can ‘change’ the voting requirements for a budget bill.
We just have to hope it isn’t the Reichstag mushroom cloud.
Meanwhile, this one, right behind the last one.
How many appointments of this kind so far? Off the top of my head I get HUD, Energy (couple of big names there – legitimate co-stars, even), the UN counts for half, the EPA, Education, my pick from yesterday, my pick from today… What, exactly, are we seeing here?
On even numbered days, I see it as a calculated move to drown it in the bathtub, to disestablish much of the government by appointing top managers opposed to the missions of the agencies they’ll be managing. (“And here, to end government interference in how you raise your kids, the amazing Betsy DeVos! I tell you folks, the stars just keep on coming! Keep watching, people, cuz we ain’t nearly done yet…”)
On odd numbered days, I see it as a cheap and easy way to shore up the hard right: “See, Jared, you make two lists. First one is the so-called big jobs that don’t matter, the petty shit we don’t need anyway. Second one is A-listers that’ll bring the house down. Then, what you do, you match them up. Let’s give the fans way over there some of what they came for, OK? While we get on with the big job.”)
On which days am I right? On all of them, of course! Sure, in four years we’ll maybe move back into the Reichstag – only it ain’t going to be the same Reichstag anymore, will it?
If the government shuts down for lack of a funding mandate, I can’t see how that hurts Trump much at all. So I’m assuming he can’t see it hurting him even less. Seems not even possible there won’t be an emergency bill to continue funding everything military, which no Republican will refuse to vote for and Trump will of course sign. So long as he has $$ to run the guns- what does he care if the rest goes to shit? He’ll blame every bit of the shit on Obama, and on the Democrats in Congress. He thrives on chaos and upset, so the more the merrier. Sure all that chaos and upset will, or should, motivate the Dem base and the non-Dem but anti-Trump base, and play havoc come the 2018 elections, but if you are Trump the 2018 elections are too far away to even think about, much less make plans around. He knows the Russians Stole Our Election shit is about to hit the fan and so needs a LOT of noise around the place to drown it out. If he could orchestrate blackouts and race-riots and dead people in the streets he would do it. Nothing would suit the orange comb-over fuckedface more than any excuse he can find to call out the national guard here there and everywhere. Tanks on the streets of D.C. would be even better.
I have no doubt that he’s prepping for that, but do you really think that the RSOES thing actually will have the legs?
Me, I’d like to think so, but I dunno. I’d not be surprised to see it fizzle.
Sure, in the sense that Flynn at least will be charged with felonies. And quite likely convicted. But Flynn really is just the beginning of it. If half the evidence against Trump and his people that is rumored to exist is out there, Flynn’s won’t be the only scalp. Even if a tenth of it is out there. And there is just too much ugly smoke for there not to be any fire..
The 64 trillion dollar question is: can Trump build a wall between himself and that fire. Not just between himself and the crimes, but, as always with these kinds of things, between himself and the coverup. Same goes for Bannon, who is quite likely nearer to the flames in terms of evidence. In terms of actual complicity it goes right to the top. And the more Trump pisses off his base, which he is doing a little bit more each day, the more likely the GOP in Congress will cut him loose. But of course he doesn’t need the entire GOP in Congress against him for the evidence to come out, just for a result, and the more evidence that comes out the less the GOP in Congress is going to have a stomach for defending him.
Seems pretty clear that no one in the Trump organization quite understood they were committing crimes, or quite understood the gravity of their crimes, until after he won the election, and then they collectively shit their pants. It’s what they did after they collectively shit their pants that will probably bring them down.
So in short, yes, I think it absolutely has legs. How fast they can run, and how far they can reach only time will tell.
Couple of things that probably don’t contribute a whole lot. I have to believe that Trump sees himself as the ultimate business realist – the guy who, mano a mano and with no flies on the wall, cuts straight to the heart of the matter. Look, my friend, we both know you paid for that land out of some union’s pension fund, so let’s stop pretending you didn’t, okay? I understand how these things work, you don’t need to put on an act for me – and if you keep putting on this one, we won’t be doing business because I don’t DO business with people who lie to me in private. Lie all you want in public, I’m in business myself, I understand that, I know how it is. But not to me, okay? What do I have that you really want? Just tell me and maybe we’ll figure out a way you walk out of here with it. Not only do I hear him saying that to Putin, I can’t hear him not saying it. And the boys who delivered that message are very, very vulnerable right now, because there’s a whole new – new to Trump and new to them – set of laws at work here. Laws that they figured smart cookies like them could just shrug off, and just because they are smart cookies. So yeah, panic city right now.
But Trump still has a few cards he can play. He owns (or has to believe he owns) the Justice Dept and the FBI. And congress really, really, really doesn’t want to know. And neither does his base. If he goes down, it’ll be because his base loses interest in going after the Republicans who took him down. Then some congressional spines might stiffen a little. So backtracking on NAFTA and not kicking out all the Mexicans and all the Muslims and denying health insurance to people with black lung could, eventually, do the trick.
You want a Democratic wet dream? We learn that Pence was one of the boys who carried messages to Putin. Hello, temporary president Ryan. But then the alarm clock goes off and you wake up…
Pence says he won’t even have dinner with a woman if his wife isn’t by his side. Surely that was his way of trying to tell anyone who was listening that no way would he be stupid enough to carry the message to Putin. Keeping his arse clean is the only thing the man seems to know how to do. I may be missing something, but I’ve never heard about any dirt or even rumors of dirt on him. Loathesome ideas, sure. By the dumptruck load. But dirt?
To really push it: Flynn testifies that he spilled the whole can of beans to Pence, and Pence told him to get lost, he doesn’t want to hear that stuff. And somehow Flynn has something that’s close to proof…
I know, I know. But it’s my wet dream, and y’all don’t get to script it.
That is possible. But Flynn would have had to be wearing a wire to come close to proving it. I have no doubt that Pence can lie without breaking even a microsweat, and will do any time he has to.
Or maybe some 3rd person who is actually a human being, so not Bannon obviously, might have been present. In which case that person had better take out some serious life insurance.
Could be you’re forgetting something. I know from old conversations (which had Squ at the time justmanaging to hang on to that journalistic face that says ‘how interesting, yes I could be with you on that, I understand, do tell me more’ instead of looking incredulous, as I felt) that US officers have an astonishing ability to forgive or forget, or just hide away in some forgotten corner of their conscience anything their ‘Commanding Officer’ aka President does or orders.
“I can’t criticise my president, he’s my commanding officer”. My ex- (British) officer friend and I still occasionally mull over that. (The 79 missiles, the ‘motherfucker’ bomb, etc. etc.) He heard it more often; me just the once. I don’t know how strong (or resilient) the strain is in generals, though.
On the other hand, I cannot see a general like Flynn not telling someone what he was doing, or going to do. If only to protect his back, which seems to become automatic above about the rank of colonel, if not before. Even if it only originated as a ‘Will someone rid me of this troublesome priest’ kind of thing.
In the meantime, Putin shows, yet again, he can play all the games Trump only thinks he can. After a couple of months off very heavy anti-Turkey propaganda, he makes all friendly with Erdogan, and sells a NATO country Russian anti-aircraft missiles.
The ramifications of that (it screws up NATO’s whole arms purchasing and deployment standards. rules and practices for a start) are going to have a lot of NATO heads, from the ambassadors down, spinning. (And it just so happens that two big NATO nations are in the middle of elections (and the entire EU and UK are tangled up in a pre-Brexit mess) and the various US departments either don’t have any staff left or no coherent instructions about anything. So Trump, the Tillerman and SILOPOTUS are way, way, behind. . .)
Naw. See, they talked on the phone, and Sally Yates had Flynn’s phone tapped on orders from Obama, and… Wait, why is Yates wearing a bikini in this dream?
Well right, I wasn’t clear enough in expressing my doubts.
I’d bet the RSOES has some legs, sure.
Flynn is almost certainly toast, for example, and quite possibly some other sacrificial functionaries too.
But does it have the legs to climb all the way to the top? I’m gonna say no. They’ll probably pass the ACA repeal in the House today, then it will then run into a buzz-saw in the Senate.
That will allow Trump to deflect any and all narratives about his “failures” and transform them into a full-court press for the need to reconfigure the architecture of the Senate, and, ultimately, the entire structure of government, which is where this has always needed to go in the minds of both the Penceian-style theocrats, the Ryanesque Ayn Randian fetishists and the Bannonista Alt-Right bathtub drowners etc who now are at the helm of the GOP establishment. That, and some other odds and ends should stop the base from revolting.
I think they’ll be able to keep the hounds at bay for long enough to where it won’t matter anymore. Sessions recusing himself doesn’t mean the DOJ is off the leash, after all, and Comey probably won’t be too difficult to kneecap, especially now he’s publicly announced that Trump’s electoral victory has made him “queasy”.
And like Nat says, Congress really really doesn’t want to know.
Flynn is a weasel of the lowest order, so OF COURSE he told several someones and he kept proof that he did so.
And that British Dossier is still being investigated and not only by US authorities and media. The full final copy went, of course, to MI-6 too.
After all, in that spook’s world you never really leave, permanently, unless you want to wake up in a village somewhere, with a number on your lapel.
Hip bone’s connected to the leg bone, leg bone’s connected to the knee-bone…
etc.
The problem for the Odious Hairball is that he has these little episodes, when the live wire sparking in the dark recesses of his poorly organized brain cause him to emit utter trash.
It’s a form of Tourette’s and he’s had it, apparently, all his life.
Obama wiretapped his campaign.
He’ll be honored to meet Kim John Un. Honored.
Hey, Pres. Duterte, come on over, we’ll be happy to have you at the White House.
Those last two were just this week.
The consequences of this problem will accumulate. Every time there’s a new one, someone somewhere will clear their mind and realize what a sick, deeply disturbed person got elected last year. A further bit of his support will erode.
And then there will be the crises . . . more than one, there always are . . . and with his inability to sort facts from crap, some of them will be screwed up, horribly.
George Will, bless his baseball commentaries, had the best comment today in the NYT:
I suspect, 9000, you could well be right. I (accidentally) heard and saw part of that Pennsylvania rally on BBC Parliament. You actually have to watch these things whole, rather nah just read selected quotes, or bits of video, to realise what a thoroughgoing near-fascist demagogue that man really is in front of ‘his own’.
Marine Le Pen sounded (as well as bloody appalling) an amateur by comparison. By the way, seems Macron-supporters call themselves ‘Marchers’ and ‘Marchaises’. (The feminine doesn’t look right at all, but I can’t think how else to spell it; that’s what it sounded like.) She dropped a point or two in the polls after that vicious debate; but so did Macron. He’s currently trying to score more voters away from her down in the south, where he really needs them.
Depressing, this; so a Happy Bionic Squirrel update.
The team physiotherapist at my hospital decided April could be ‘Crippled Squirrel’ month, so I now have my very own free ‘personal trainer’ (as I gather people call them when they have to pay.) So Squ is to start going to the hospital gym next week. (Squ is assured it will not be full of humans attempting to develop 40cm diameter biceps, twelve-packs, fake tans, wide perfect toothy grins and suchlike.)
It’s actually a plot to transform Squirrel into Guinea Pig. My physio agreed with me back in early March that you get damn all from the tech company that actually supplies the bionic kit apart from a bit of software tweaking, even the surgeons don’t seem to have that much insight into it, and it’s actually turning out to be quite tricky learning how to manage it and learn what exactly you can do with it. And now I’ve got it, I want to get everything I can out of it, especially after the last three or four utterly miserable years.
So, he wants to produce a ‘Guide to Living With Bionicity’ (or whatever it’s called). Me, I favour a best-seller with Marvel Comic and Hollywood tie-ins and toy marketing: ‘Super-Squirrel!’ ‘Bionicity’ could even be a religion. I mean, if L Ron Hubblebubble could do it . . .
So Squirrel-guinea-pig will be going to a gym for the first time since he was in the fourth form at school . . .
(Damn, I’ve picked up this habit as well. Have you noticed how many people [particularly scientists] in interviews this year answer questions starting “So . . ?’ As in, ‘So, we inject it into mice and they all start glowing in the dark. . .’ or ‘So, we haven’t found any use for this yet but it may one day help us to find life somewhere else in the universe/cure cancer/replace electric lightbulbs.’ I’ve been finding it very irritating.)
Sq,
I’m as guilty as the next fool of ‘So’ these days. It’s one of those language tics that spread like chicken pox. But it’s been around a long time, at least in Italian. I remember 30 years ago how Italians, especially the ones from down south, started every third sentence with “Dunque”. Usually as a space filler to seize the conversational conch while they tried to think of either what they had to say or how to say it. Therefore…. Whenever I hear someone begin a thought with a drifting “So” I like to think it’s just Angosaxons getting latinized.
Also, to completely change the subject, I scored some cheap tickets last night to the Adès version of Exterminating Angel last night at the ROH. Have you seen/heard it? Part of me enjoyed it, part of me thought I was being musically waterboarded. I keep wondering today if inducing that split wasn’t exactly Adès’s point.
Oh, no sign of hacking into Squ, yet. But I’m beginning to wonder. . .
I am getting an awful lot of emails about ‘making your girl happy five times a night’ and ‘grow more hair—and possibly other things—the Navaho way’ or ‘How the Navahos know drinking cactus water prevents Alzheimers’ and suchlike. (Why the Navaho?) Even ones about toadstools growing on toenails. (Apparently: the subject line looks so disgusting they get instantly deleted. I’m probably seriously missing out on a Navaho remedy for having feet.)
And ‘How to move to a place free of Alien Immigrant Latino gangs and Black Crime with lots of trigger-happy police in our new Trumpian USA’ is turning up half-a-dozen times a day. (Which is a bit of a mystery, Squ not even living in the USA. No Navaho reservations recommended to move to, though. Why?)
Yeah, but bluth, biology is so yesterday.
In this post-truth period, anything can be connected, or not, to anything.
Tillerson just declared, for example, that our values are no longer connected to how we’re going to behave.
Hard to embrace the notion that’s just a coincidence.
Nine,
It was more a response to Kev’s reference to this… (it’s a U tube clip)
I’d be knocked flat if my values, or the values of anyone I trust, respect or admire, had anything at all to do with how Trump and Tillerson et al are prepared to behave!
Sorry, everybody: just ignore us for a minute.
No. Missed out on tickets when friend booked ages ago and I was still feeling a very crippled and rather unhappy squirrel, not sure if I was going permanently bionic, or thinking it might only happen around now. I missed out on quite a few, which is annoying me now.) I am going to try to get one of the ‘leftovers’ they start selling tomorrow afternoon for Saturday when she’s going.
If I don’t get one, I’ll ask her afterwards. She loved Birtwistle’s Minotaur, though she’s hated some Birtwistle early stuff I have and played for her . . .I missed out on that, as well. That hurts: have to keep threatening to play her ‘Chronometer’, which she really hates, to get her to shut up about it.
(She’s come round, finally, to late Schoenberg, which I’d been trying to get her to listen to for more than 20 years, but not Stockhausen yet. So I have hopes . . .)
I think they’re doing Written on Skin again, which we did see together and it’s stuck with both of us (really great music; got a bit confused about the archaeologists apparently working in a mortuary, though) so if I don’t get to the Ades, maybe they’ll bring that back too.
As an aside, we’re thanking god Kaspar Holten’s leaving. He was responsible for some of the worst stagings, either for his productions or bringing in others) I’ve ever seen. (Even Die Meistersinger which was comprehensible until Sachs started cobbling a shoe on a gentlemen’s club table which was just absurd. I wondered if they’d just abandoned a set for the second act because it was getting too expensive.) And I can’t forget Russalka, set in a kind of red-plastic sofa’d underwater Nevada brothel. The only time I’ve heard real booing from all the audience.
And there was an awful contemporary German thing, with an empty doorway and a white rowing boat that very slowly traversed the whole stage in a circle, presumably representing the circularity of time or something, but which just had me wondering if it was going to make it all the way round by the end or not, and which seemed to consist entirely of “What is his name?” ‘I am going to call him Johannes.” His name is Johannes?” “I call him Johannes.” Neither of us can recall anything else at all. I’ve probably even got the damn name wrong.
_________________________________________
OK? You can all come back now.
Important message if anyone wants to listen to any of the Proms concerts this season. Or classical or jazz on BBC Radio 3 for that matter.
The BBC will be streaming the Proms via Firefox (probably: unless Safari/Google get to grips with the decoding as well by then, which I doubt, even though it’s deliberately open-source) in a lossless FLAC format. You don’t need to know about that; point is, it’s much nearer broadcast studio/FM radio quality than anything else, and way better than DAB, the iPlayer on the internet and miles better than MP3. Believe me, I’ve been listening to the trial and comparing them. (Squ flat now has yet more metres of cable running round it, my studio looks like a hangman’s museum and if I add any more mains cables, I’ll probably blow up the local substation.)
If you want to have a listen to how Radio 3 can sound on the internet, go here and click on ‘Try’ at the top. (You’ll need Firefox v.53, i.e. the latest version.) The trial period ended on 3rd May, but up to now the feed is still going, though you may have to have two goes at starting it: it’s not quite as instant as it was during the trial, and sometimes drops out, I think because it’s not actually being permanently monitored by the BBC engineers now.
I’m going to set up a digital feed from a computer down to the music room in France so we can listen the Proms in July almost as well as we will here in August. Friend’s very excited; this’ll be the first time she’ll have been able to hear the Proms (or Radio 3) in anywhere near the sort of quality she’s used to here; and for years she hasn’t actually wanted to, the sound was so poor by comparison. And French radio hardly takes any concerts; Belgian radio was better, but they didn’t used to relay that many.
This is (Squ puts on old reviewer’s hat) one of the best developments in sound broadcasting for years and one of a kind I’d pretty well given up on ever seeing though it’s on the lines of something I argued for nearly 20 years ago—and got a rather chilly response on the lines that nobody would really care whether they got it or not. I’ve been pestering the Beeb to publicise it better, but getting one part of the BBC to co-operate with another, especially the PR people, can be a bit like getting an elephant to persuade a mouse it can stand on its back.
Pass the word on please: the more people Mozilla/Firefox can report as accessing the feed back to BBC R&D, the more likely it is it’ll become permanent.
Oh hell yeah, me too.
But Tillerson’s now talking about formally disconnecting the “official” narrative about US foreign policy motivations—supporting freedom and democracy, opposing brutality and oppression etc etc—from the actual policies themselves.
There have always been disconnects in practical terms of course, and sometimes stunningly so, but he seems to be saying we’re going to abandon the pretense once and for all.
That’s a new twist, isn’t it?
Prepares the ground nicely for some overt and truly odious alliances, as well as some overt and truly scary confrontations, no?
Well, that’s ‘Realpolitik’ as practised (though with rather a lot of ‘unforeseen consequences’) by the French for most of the last couple of centuries.
Except that’s not quite what he seems to be saying, is it? I read the whole thing, and either he’s confused and already riding around on a tricycle with an umbrella with a fringe on top, or I am. (Confused, I mean.)
He’s obviously attempting to translate the Gospel Of The Odious Hairball into some semblance of a Guide to Living With Odious Hairballs, which, as everyone else knows is impossible.
And even since I wrote not much more than hour ago, Putin scores again! Russia, Turkey and Iran have announced four ‘safe zones’, though exactly who is going to be ‘safe’ I daresay we shall only know when the Russians, Turks and Syrians have stopped bombing them.
No matter. The orange utan will claim he somehow ‘dealed’ them into it.
(But. . . what if Trump wants to fire a few more missiles at a ‘safe zone’ over a slice of chocolate cake? It also btw makes our own Clown Boris look even more clownish.)
Sq,
i’m on 53.0 which is as new as the updates will give me, but that site won’t play for me. Alas.
I was thinking Kissinger’s famous ‘realpolitik’ as well, i.e. no friends, only interests.
Trump’s, ie Bannon’s, version seems to be more of a teenaged macho imitation of same. I think they revel and gloat about just how far they can travel from the ‘failed’ aspirations of the ‘bankrupt’ liberal culture of the past. I think Trump gets an erotic charge from haning out with the serious bad boys, and swanking in front of them with his military firepower, which they are egging him to use.
Everything about Trump, and his policies, makes sense if you think of him as a weak, scared 13 year old trying to impress a bunch of serious gangsters that he is as hard as they are.
or ‘hanging out’. Bannon gets the same erotic charge I’m sure. They all do.
General al-Sisi (they do so admire generals!), Bibi Netanyahoo, Erdogan, D30, Kim Jong Un (really smart cookie) . . .a few Gulf Sheiks . . .’Teresa’ May . . .
Bluthner:
Sorry, it won’t for me, either though it was still OK about an hour ago. Not sure whether that means they’ve finally switched it off until July or not. (I did ask if/when they would, but it takes days for me to get answers from R&D.)
Agreed. Come to think of it, that describes a lot who come out to join in the ‘Trump Thankyou Tour 2017-2024’ doesn’t it? (Have you seen—and heard—them when he says he’s going to make law enforcement great again?)
But as I think I once said, some damn fool gave him The Boys Own Book of Things That Go Bang Bigly and he hasn’t grasped that’s like learning Judo from a Marvel superhero comic.
This is all driving me to my (rapidly diminishing) Campari and Martini bottles. It was bad enough (but far too early for Campari or Martini, even though I fiddled with the yardarm) reading a ‘fan view’ by some right winger ‘friend of Trump’ in the NYT trying to tell readers he kew what he was doing.
Sq,
Is Campari strong enough?
Bannon seems to be a pluperfect ‘intellectual’ (in the sense that he has never actually had to manage a company, some aspect of government, not even a scout troop or a classroom) who gets mesmerised by the use of violence. Kissenger was the same, in a more polished (and given the times and the war in s.E. Asia a more readily dangerous) way. But the restraints holding Bannon-Trump back from blowing shit up in a really planet threatening way are desperately flimsy. Basically all life on earth, now, this evening, depends for its near-term survival on the courage and native good sense of a couple of hundred Republican Congressmen.
Campari is definately not strong enough.
In Bannon’s worldview, a global cataclysm which destroys the existing order is not just tempting, it’s a necessity. And now that he’s presumably on the list of those who would be whisked to a bunker under a mountain someplace, as is Trump, there are really no restraints on their apocalyptic thinking at all.
If Trump gives those 200 Congressmen assurances that there’s a bunker with their name on it too, and he’ll give them enough heads-up to get there, I’d say we’re goners.