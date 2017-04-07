well, that didn’t take long…

Nothing like throwing some high-tech explosives around to a) boost your poll numbers, and b) distract from damn near everything else.
Especially if one of those things you wish dearly to distract from is your ties to Russia and this escapade provides an opportunity to appear like you’re seriously confronting Russian interests.
Even more especially if you pull a stunt like this mere hours after Hillary fucking Clinton—who just needs to fuck off and tend her retirement veggie garden and shut the fuck up—announced that bombing that very airfield was definitely the way to go.
The observable fact that small children have been gassed aplenty by Assad’s functionaries on several occasions over the last few years didn’t deter Trump in the least from leaving Assad alone ‘cos “he’s fighting ISIS”, and never mind that Trump has now flipped 180 degrees away from where he was just hours ago because he saw the latest horrible photo evidence of dead children.
Children who, if he had his druthers, would be prohibited from obtaining refugee status here in the US.
Never mind that plenty of children have been killed and maimed as collateral casualties with some regularity by US forces in various locations.
Never mind that Trump himself was shrieking just a short while ago that if President Obama wished to bomb Syria he would absolutely need to get Congressional approval, and never mind that the very GOP voices which agreed with him then are now praising their new Fuhrer’s “decisiveness” for lobbing 60 or so missiles into Syria without any congressional consultation at all.
It was inevitable that Trump would start waving his dick around like this, though I did think it might take a little longer. But now I think about it some more, this is exactly what he could be relied upon to do given that the Russian election chicanery noose is starting to tighten.
This man will not allow himself to be revealed for what he actually is. There is no crisis he’d be unwilling to precipitate in order to prevent that. If this doesn’t work, there’s always North Korea, just like he said the other day. There is not the slightest reason not to think he means it. This is the guy who wanted a Red Square style military parade at his inauguration, remember.
This prick has few limits when it comes to burnishing his self-image and none whatsoever when it comes to self-preservation. None.
And now I see a report from ABC suggesting that the heads-up warning given to the Russians also enabled the Syrian forces to evacuate both themselves and most of their equipment prior to the strike. If that turns out to be true, and that the damage to vital equipment and supplies was minimal, that will be embarrassing.
And people like Trump are at their most unstable, reckless and dangerous when embarrassed.
The Russians would have passed the heads-up on to the Syrians, without a shadow of doubt, so basically trump dropped 60 missiles on an empty stretch of tarmac. Russian is doing its best to look upset, but behind his hands Putin must be crowing. His ties to Assad are strengthened, and no substanial damage whatever has been done to Assad’s capability to wage war, and it looks to the naked eye like he and Trump disagreed on something.
A few days of repair and the tarmac is back in business. This has been nothing but a PR exercise. With added Godly Talk® from the hairball. It changes absolutely nothing.
I really do own enough bibles to make a stack, and though they’re neatly filed away on various shelves, I metaphorically swear on them that I was about to make a comment that would have read, in its entirety, “Well, that didn’t take long…”
I am not disagreeing at all with either of you (9 & Bluth), but I will add this: I’m quite sure that McMaster insisted that Trump make damn sure that there’d be no Russians in the target area. And the only way I can think of to do that is to warn Putin.
Nat, I certainly wasn’t suggesting that we shouldn’t have warned the Russians. Christ knows where we’d be now if we’d gone in without warning them and blown up their planes and pilots and support staff and vehicles. In violation of the agreement they have now loudly cancelled at the very very least. So of course McMaster insisted. What I can’t imagine anyone involved arguing that we should do the opposite.
What Trump might have done is bomb one of Assad’s palaces, I suppose. That would certainly have ‘sent a message’. But we would have had to warn the Russians about such a strike as well, and they would have put their foot down I’m sure. And then Trump would have had to back down. So an empty stretch of tarmac it had to be.
So where does this leave Putin? I think it requires him to come up with some kind of measured retaliation. Otherwise, what is Russia’s friendship worth? “We’ve got your back – except, of course, against the Americans…”?
I think that from the nature of this retaliation we’ll be able to figure out damn quickly whether Putin was in on this. If Trump can ignore the Russian response when it comes, yes. If he can’t, oh boy.
I think a plane has already taken off from the attacked airfield -after the attack- todrop more (conventional) bombs on Khan Sheikhun.
And Putin has publically cancelled the cooperation agreement that was in force with the U.S. forces in theatre.
What Putin can do, and I’m guessing he probably will do, is bomb a Kurdish forces base or position somewhere. Which Trump will studiously ignore.
Walked into that with eyes wide shut, didn’t he?
What Vlad will do I wouldn’t dare speculate, but I think we can be pretty sure it will not be to the advantage of any US interest, and probably very much to the Orange Utan’s detriment somehow.
This is exactly what we worried about, isn’t it? Shoot from the hip making a big bang, then blithely tweet your way out of the consequences (and only Putin knows what they will be,) Oh, and have your friends in Israel cheering very, very raucously from the sidelines. While your elected politicians also cheer the ‘revival’ of American ‘power’ however short-lived that’s going to be.
Except, of course, the knock-on effects are more likely to affect us Europeans (Berlin, Westminster, now Stockholm.)
And of course, the picture of Trump with a kind of humane consciousness (and asking ‘god’ to ‘bless the world’ — ‘Urbe et Or be’— is a prime absurd spectacle.
59 cruise missiles?
I thought Likud were more or less on Assad’s side.
Surely the entire incident was agreed beforehand between Putin’s people and Trump’s people, through some shady back channel. The closer the FBI et al get to proving a deal between Trump and Putin during the election campaign, the more the both of them need to pretend they are at loggerheads. So Putin arranges for some gas to be dropped, with no doubt whatever which airport the bombers took off from, so Trump can fire a couple of score cruise missiles at it (after it is cleared of anything important) and then they can growl at each other in the public sphere.
Meanwhile as an added bonus for Putin, he has an excuse to stop informing the U.S. about his air missions, which gives him a freer hand to bomb anywhere he wishes in theatre, which includes postions held by the Kurds. It’s win-win for Putin, it’s win-win for Trump (because he takes no risk at all). Only losers are the Arabs fighting Assad, who no one likes much in any case, and the Kurds, who always get it in the neck anyway.
I find it really astonishing that anyone is assuming that Trump and Putin did not have an understanding about what was going down. Maybe not the particulars, but certainly the general sequence of events.
What this fireworks display did do, here in the US, is take an awful lot of wind out of the resistance movement’s sails.
Especially the various ongoing investigations into his cozy relationship(s) with Russia. He can now claim that he just poked Putin in the eye and thus dismiss (not altogether implausibly, at least superficially, and nowadays superficiality is perfectly adequate most of the time) all those accusations. This takes a lot of heat off Trump, certainly domestically, and internationally too, at least in some circles.
Of course, if Putin becomes convinced that he’s just been thrown under the bus (and there’s nobody Trump won’t throw under the bus if needs must, except maybe immediate family – Putin has to know that, surely?), I’d guess he’s in a position to give Trump a very rough ride indeed just with data leaks, and, if he wants, without spending a single kopeck on explosives.
But yeah, this just ratcheted up the complexity in a big way, and neither Trump or anyone else can be certain of which way this is going to go now.