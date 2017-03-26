meanwhile, on death row…

… a shortage of ordinary people willing to watch a fellow human put to death is threatening Arkansas’ plans to execute 8 people in 10 days—the most executions in such a compressed timeframe since the death penalty was ruled not to be unconstitutional by a SCOTUS decision in 1976.
Arkansas law requires 6 to 12 “respectable citizens”—which means people at least 21 years old with no felony history or relation to the people being killed—bear witness to executions. To make sure that proper protocol is followed, apparently.
Anyway, the shortage is serious enough to threaten the scheduling of the executions—two at a time beginning April 17 and ending April 27—so it’s all hands on deck to find qualified Arkansan residents willing to spend an hour or two legitimizing the killing of one of their fellow humans in a grotesque ritual often carried out in antiseptic semi-secrecy in the middle of the night.
Department of Correction Director Wendy Kelley has been out beating the bushes for volunteers, and speaking to the members of Little Rock Rotary Club 99, she said;
“The last times these were set, we actually did not have enough people volunteer. You seem to be a group that does not have felony backgrounds and are over 21. So if you’re interested in serving in that area, in this serious role, just call my office.”
Bill Booker, acting as substitute president of the Little Rock Rotary Club, said “It’s a very sobering thought … temporarily there was a little laugh from the audience because they thought she might be kidding … it quickly became obvious that she was not kidding.”
No word yet on how recruitment is coming along. Not much joy at the Rotary Club however, according to reports in Arkansas Online;
Finding volunteers among members of the Little Rock Rotary Club 99 may be difficult, said Bill Booker, acting president of the club.
“What I suspect is that some people might support the death penalty, but when it comes to witnessing something like that, it’s a different story,” Booker said Tuesday. “It may cause emotional trauma for quite a while. It would be one of the most significant things you’ll ever see in your life.”
Booker, a funeral director at Roller Funeral Home in Little Rock, said he will not volunteer for the task.
“It’s a lot different to be involved after the death has occurred,” Booker said, adding that he vividly remembers stopping to help at the scene of a fatal traffic accident 40 years ago and helping a young man as he was dying.
Viewing an execution would be too much for him, he said.
Barbaric
I agree with Expat that it’s barbaric. But let’s be clear about what ‘it’ is that is so barbaric. It’s the executiion of criminals that’s barbaric, right? Not passing a law that says if criminals are going to be executed in the name of the people then at least a few of the people are going to have to watch.
I think that law is actually civilized. If you are going to support the death penalty then you should have the simple moral courage to personally witness an execution.
I’m ambiguous about the death penalty. I understand and agree with many of the arguments against it. Then, from time to time, I see a case where it seems the only appropriate response by society.
For example, this case that was decided with a death penalty just this past week in Las Vegas. It concerns the rape/murder of a 15 year old girl.
From the article:
He had previously raped two others, in the same tunnel, and his cousin in Mexico about a month prior to this crime.
The jury only took three hours, in the penalty phase, to sentence him to death. And I have a hard time arguing with them. They sat in the courtroom for a couple of weeks of trial, and witnessed this guy for themselves.
Correct Bluth. Execution is barbaric and more so in the USA where the process is drawn out and ritualized. At least there was something humane in the few seconds from the condemned cell door opening and Albert Pierrepoint dropping you to a broken neck at 8am one morning in Pentonville.
Expat:
no argument on this point, the process is barbaric as implemented, in the US.
Most states are now having serious trouble even buying the chemicals for execution by injection. The companies won’t sell them for that purpose.
And the number of cases where non-guilty defendants received the DP for things they did not do, are frequent enough to place the whole thing on hold, until that is sorted out. Illinois had a serious problem with that in recent years. Texas just ignores it, has certainly executed at least several people who didn’t commit those crimes.
As I stated above, I’m ambiguous about it.
Maybe all members of any jury which recommends the DP in the trial’s punishment phase (and the requirement should be a unanimous decision—just one nay would veto the DP) should be required by law to witness the outcome of their decision?
Seems fair enough to me.
In fact it seems outrageous to me that the witnessing is allowed to be subcontracted to whatever ghouls the volunteer process is almost certain to collect, while those directly responsible for the execution’s legality are free to take the kids to Disneyworld instead of seeing the fruits of their deliberations.
If you made that a requirement, Nine, then when the jury was selected the prosecution would ask every prospective juror: if you find a defendant guilty of murder in the first degree, are you willing to watch him die?. Which would be a pretty foolproof way of picking a hanging jury. Anyone who said no would be excused, and it would be legal. Only the most bloodthirsty jurors would sit. If I was up on charges in a death penalty state I sure as hell wouldn’t want that question to be a legitimate question. Unless I wanted to be executed.
There is such a vast amount wrong with the death penalty, especially the way it is used in the U.S., and so little useful in it, we ought to just join the enlightened side of the human race and abandon it. Sure monsters do terrible terrible things. And if anyone did anything to my children I’d hunt them down myself, or failing that push as hard as I could for the death penalty. But of course vengeful parents are not the ones we want making policy decisions for all of society. They need all the help they can eat, and all the sympathy and understanding, but even Christians are supposed to believe that vengeance is for the Lord to take, and only for the Lord.
Right. I overlooked that.
I am unalterably opposed to the DP and can’t remember a time when I was not, but for everyone like me there’s probably at least one person in favor of it, or at the very least ambiguous about it, so I was trying to advance a position which at least demands full accountability.
It would be unworkable, obviously.
9T and Bluthner:
yes, it’s a mess and on calm days I fall on the side of abandoning the DP entirely. One other consideration is that life-without-parole is actually a very ugly sentence.
Vengeance is not supposed to be the point of it all, but justice, and closure.
The case I cited above is in no doubt, the guy did what he did and it is fresh in minds around here. The jury returned the death sentence just last Wednesday or Thursday.
There are currently over 80 people on Nevada’s Death Row, and there have been no actual executions in several years.
From a recent news article here:
There are several states with the DP on their books, but in practice no one receives that sentence and there’s been no executions for decades.
OTOH, there are Texas, Florida, Virginia and Ohio, all of which execute people regularly.
Texas, most of all.
Damn right it is.
In fact in a federal supermax for all practical purposes it’s a lifetime of solitary confinement, which is torture by any objective standard and I believe is prohibited by international law on that basis.
Not that the US gives a fuck about international law, or international anything else here lately.
In any case, people are not infrequently prosecuted, quite rightly, for treating dogs and other quadrupeds in just about exactly the same fashion.
Kev,
.
If you can unambiguously distinguish vengeance and closure for me, you win my lifetime achievement award for lexicographical hairsplitting.
“Closure” in the sense of “emotional relief” a newish usage for an old word. The closest the OED of 1893 gets to it is in its definition # 8: “A bringing to a conclusion; end, close.” More recent dictionaries can’t seem to agree on a definition. We get “a sense of resolution or conclusion at the end of an artistic work.” We get “An often comforting or satisfying sense of finality.” (Ah, satisfaction: Yes, we do have precedents for that. I remove my glove, slap your face with it, and say “I demand satisfaction, Sir!” Whereupon you reply that your seconds will be calling on me. But I thought we’d given that up.)
As a justification for killing someone, closure is a very modern invention. No one has yet discovered a line of scripture reading “Closure is mine, saith the Lord.” When Nietzsche spent a hundred pages or so of The Genealogy of Morals tracing the transformation from vengeance into justice, he touched on dozens of nuances of revenge but entirely failed to note that killing someone can restore a “comforting or satisfying sense of finality” – it was way too far down in the heap of far more urgent emotions. On the contrary: he concluded (and I think rightly) that the goal of justice from the earliest days was to remove every trace of personal satisfaction from the act of punishment, as a necessary step toward making an orderly civilization possible.
I could take a stab at giving you a modern definition of the closure that comes from making live people dead: “homeopathic revenge, delivered in controlled doses that will not, themselves, require further closing.” It’s hard for me to understand why putting someone in a cage for the rest of their lives doesn’t do at least that much, but it doesn’t seem to, does it? Because we want to kill the bastard, and anything that isn’t killing him just isn’t the same as killing him.
The word we really need is something way beyond irony that adequately describes the notion that ritualized killing can be justified as a therapeutic, precisely calibrated restorative of mental health.
Natasha:
a learned disposition there. On the other hand, consider what the relatives of crime victims often state to interviewers.
It seems that in practice, for many people, having someone pay for their crime does bring a sense of relief, contrary to the incredible frustration that is felt when no one pays for that crime, the perp gets away with it. Execution does not seem to be required for this sense to be felt.
I think it is more a matter of balance and justice, than of revenge.
I have not tried to justify the DP here, beyond noting that in some cases it is hard to avoid the feeling that it is the only appropriate response to incredible brutality. Case in point, just heard and settled here in Las Vegas. If you think about maintaining, as you put it, ‘orderly civilization’, then brutal crimes against people have to be addressed.
In any case, the states like mine that have opted for “lethal injection”, are now finding it almost impossible to purchase those chemicals. The manufacturers tend to operate internationally, Big Pharma and all, and have to also operate in places like the European Union which have completely outlawed the death penalty. They face sanctions there, if they participate in the death penalty here.
And Nevada cannot use the death penalty facility they currently own, as it does not meet the standards of the ADA. They are looking at a bill of almost a million dollars to build a new death penalty facility in Ely, at the prison where Death Row now holds about 80 men.
If the Legislature does not appropriate those funds, then by default those 80+ men will continue to sit in limbo, like in several other states.
California, for another example is currently holding about 740 on its Death Row. The state has executed 13 since the DP was re-enacted in the early 1980’s, but none since 2006. The guys just pile up in the cells.
If you check this table, Texas and Oklahoma account for most of the executions that are actually taking place. For most states the death penalty is an expensive exercise in boosting the employment of lawyers.
Texas has executed four already in this young year.
I’ve never understood at all the problem of buying chemicals to execute people. Seems to me some categorical confusion between medicine and the opposite of medicine going on. Morphine is easy to source and even easier to OD on. Or they could dope them up with morphine while they give them pure carbon monoxide -also very easy to source- to breathe. Or any other of thousands of other ways. A tank of nitrous oxide from the ice cream shop, for instance, rigged up to a mask without any oxygen, would do the job rather quickly and I’m pretty sure without pain. I knew a boy who died that way (in an ice cream shop as it happened) and by all reports he went very peacefully indeed. Why on earth do they think they have to use medicines designed and manufactured with the intention of curing people of things? Aren’t they trying to cure the criminal in question of his (or very occasionally her) life?
Bluthner:
point taken, if you go beyond the use of drugs used in medicine, there are a host of combinations of things that can be lethal.
The legal imperative seems to be, avoid un-necessary additional pain in the process. But as you note there are many options that can accomplish that.
We’re back to the basic question of killing people for killing other people.
It certainly is not functioning as a deterrent. Murders have not stopped in the busiest DP states, such as Texas, Oklahoma, Florida, Virginia or Ohio.
As above, on any calm day I’m against it. When you look at the facts it cannot be justified rationally.
Seems to me the only rational argument that can be made for executing criminals is if one accepts that vengeance is a legitimate societal motive. Every other argument fails: it does not act as a deterrent, it costs far more than prison for life, it drags society down to a brutish level, and that’s before we even get to the truth that courts make mistakes, innocent men get condemned to death from time to time.
I’m sure there are plenty of people who have no trouble saying that yes, vengeance is a legitimate societal motive, and for them that’s enough, but that’s a slippery,and a very ugly, slope. Crash your car into me and cause me to lose my leg? I want my vengeance, I want one of your legs chopped off in return. If vengeance is a legitimate end of the law why the hell not?