the question for today

I slung this up on the “quotes to be proud of ” sidebar first, then after thinking about it for a minute decided to wave it around more prominently.

It’s about words, today. It’s about the ongoing sneaky normalization of words and ideas which, in any context of a democratic republic, are neither normal or even remotely acceptable.

There are reports (Reuters, WaPo) that Jared Kushner, our frisky Führer’s son-in-law, is to be installed as head honcho of a brand new entity called, evocatively, the White House Office of American Innovation.

This is, according to our Führer, a part of his ongoing project to keep his promises to the American people;

“I promised the American people I would produce results, and apply my ‘ahead of schedule, under budget’ mentality to the government.”

(speaking of words, I’m uncomfortable with the idea that an article can reasonably contain the words “Trump” and “mentality”, but I see no way to avoid it in this case)

Anyway, here’s Kushner making a statement about what he sees as his role in that development;

The government should be run like a great American company. Our hope is that we can achieve successes and efficiencies for our customers, who are the citizens.

As we see, he’s basically dissolving any meaningful distinction between entities he’s calling “citizens” and entities he’s calling “customers”. They are now the same, plain as day. You are a customer. Government is the company and Jared’s function is to oversee things so that it’s run like a business.

(Implicit here is the project, dear to right wing hearts since forever, of stripping the public sector to the bare walls and distributing the spoils—after skimming the Trump® kickbacks, naturally— to deserving white people, almost all of them men, but let’s leave that discussion for another day.)

So here’s today’s question. Just how in the hell can we dissolve any meaningful distinction between citizens and customers,—and, since he’s saying this too, between business and government—without the word “fascism” popping up in the minds of at least one or two journalists and denizens of Punditstan?

Let’s throw in the word “nepotism” too, while we’re at it and just for grins.

Because I’m a’tellin’ ya, if both those words—fascism and nepotism— are not front and center by mid-week, then both the media and any trace of effective political opposition to this ongoing coup, and that’s exactly what it is, really have abandoned ship, and we’re sunk.