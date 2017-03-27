the question for today

I slung this up on the “quotes to be proud of ” sidebar first, then after thinking about it for a minute decided to wave it around more prominently.
It’s about words, today. It’s about the ongoing sneaky normalization of words and ideas which, in any context of a democratic republic, are neither normal or even remotely acceptable.
There are reports (Reuters, WaPo) that Jared Kushner, our frisky Führer’s son-in-law, is to be installed as head honcho of a brand new entity called, evocatively, the White House Office of American Innovation.
This is, according to our Führer, a part of his ongoing project to keep his promises to the American people;
“I promised the American people I would produce results, and apply my ‘ahead of schedule, under budget’ mentality to the government.”
(speaking of words, I’m uncomfortable with the idea that an article can reasonably contain the words “Trump” and “mentality”, but I see no way to avoid it in this case)
Anyway, here’s Kushner making a statement about what he sees as his role in that development;
The government should be run like a great American company. Our hope is that we can achieve successes and efficiencies for our customers, who are the citizens.
As we see, he’s basically dissolving any meaningful distinction between entities he’s calling “citizens” and entities he’s calling “customers”. They are now the same, plain as day. You are a customer. Government is the company and Jared’s function is to oversee things so that it’s run like a business.
(Implicit here is the project, dear to right wing hearts since forever, of stripping the public sector to the bare walls and distributing the spoils—after skimming the Trump® kickbacks, naturally— to deserving white people, almost all of them men, but let’s leave that discussion for another day.)
So here’s today’s question. Just how in the hell can we dissolve any meaningful distinction between citizens and customers,—and, since he’s saying this too, between business and government—without the word “fascism” popping up in the minds of at least one or two journalists and denizens of Punditstan?
Let’s throw in the word “nepotism” too, while we’re at it and just for grins.
Because I’m a’tellin’ ya, if both those words—fascism and nepotism— are not front and center by mid-week, then both the media and any trace of effective political opposition to this ongoing coup, and that’s exactly what it is, really have abandoned ship, and we’re sunk.
An comment piece in Fortune, of all places, a week ago, called Trump a fascist. And predicted his brand of fascism would fail in the U.S.
Well, I happen to think that the idea makes perfect sense – but then, I’m in business myself, so I know things purely by osmosis that the rest of you couldn’t learn in decades of grad school. I’ll let you in on just a few of those things.
First of all, what is the purpose of a customer? I’m not asking what customers themselves think about their purpose – hell, they’ll probably give you all kinds of crazy answers (God wants me to do this, I’ve dedicated my life to art – stuff like that). I mean, what is a customer’s purpose as the business sees it?
Don’t hurt your head on this. The purpose of a customer is to give you money. See? Simple.
Now let’s introduce some hard stuff we call “logic.” Here’s an example of logic: If the purpose of your customers is to give you money, AND if your customers are also called “citizens”, then what is the purpose of your citizens? Anybody? That’s right, Kevin! The purpose of your citizens is also to give you money!
See? Logic is simple too!
Now, a little harder question: given that you have customers – sorry! I mean, citizens – what do you most want to do with them? Well, to speed this meeting up, I’ll just go ahead and tell you: what you most want to do is upgrade your citizen base.
Wow, that sounds complicated! But it really isn’t. Say you have what we could call a Walmart citizen base – what does that mean? It means that your citizens can’t pay you very much! But what if you could upgrade your citizen base to what we could call a Tiffany’s citizen base? How great would that be? (Hint: Tiffany customers spend lots more money than Walmart customers!)
Now be honest: isn’t this the kind of thinking that’s long overdue in this company? I mean, er, in this country?
Can’t pay very much?! That Walmart customer base can’t pay at all. Hell they’re a drain on the company. Taking more goods and services than they pay for. Business can’t run on those kinds of customers at all. Hell they aren’t even qualified to be called customers. Customers are those who pay money in return for their goods and services. Shift the emphasis from citizen to customer and hey presto, government suddenly starts to make commercial sense. Fuck citizzens, welcome customers.
This will fit in nicely with the distinction made by our right-wing friends in recent years – they often assert that the populace is divided between ‘takers’ and ‘makers’, and of course the poor abused exploited honest white folks are the only real ‘makers’ and everyone else is a ‘taker’.
It’s horseshit but they believe it.
And of course the customer base of a properly run government should focus mostly on the Makers and not waste precious resources on those Takers, they done taken enough already dang nab it.
Oh what clear vision these folks have.
As a followup, one category of Taker could be an illegally employed person hanging around the executive mansion, working there in violation of the law.
Check out this statute.
Sunk without a ripple. I am eagerly awaiting this weeks outrageous antics that will promptly go down the memory hole in anticipation of next weeks antics.
Not exactly ‘without a trace’. People have noticed what an inept Gong Show this farce already is, with no improvement in sight.
Job approval rating is around 35 and falling. That is historic.
Well, then, I eagerly await the day that these bad polls turn into action. However I’m not going to hold my breath. I mean really, how is any of this acceptable to anyone?
By “anyone” I take it you mean congress, and by congress I take it you mean the GOP in congress. Because the GOP in congress are the ones holding all the Get Trump Out Of the White House cards.
There are some who would have him out now, no doubt, but not enough. And even they know they have to choose their moment with great care. Jump too soon, fail to prove a high crime or mismeanor, and he’s probably ensconced for the duration. Installing daughter and sonny-in-law at the very center of his government, withouth actually appointing either of them as a cabinet minister, is appalling, but it’s neither a high crime nor a high misdemeanor.
I have no doubt Trump and his people have already comitted crimes. And I am hardly alone, even among the more patriotic GOP members of congress. But it’s all about the proof. Which many, many people are after nailing down at the moment, but that takes a lot longer than you might think, because, cack-handed though he is, Trump is also, and always has been, heavily lawyered up. The moment will come, but it ain’t here yet.
Any move to impeach Trump will have to rely mostly on Democratic votes, especially in the house. There are far too many Republicans in the house for whom a vote to impeach is an unappealable career ending move – and, not at all by coincidence, those are the members who are least likely to hold Trump to any kind of normal standards. Hell, we’re talking about people who were elected on their promise to overturn those standards.
Nat,
Sure. I’m assuming that almost all Democrats would vote for impeachment tomorrow. There’s no large downside for them to do so. It’s the Republicans they would need on top of the Dem votes to get over the line that, as you say, are going to be nearly impossible, unless real proof of a crime no one can tweet away is exposed and tested.
Sadly, our Las Vegas sports books, so advanced in most other particulars including creature comforts (most are now well ventilated), cannot take bets on politics.
This is a serious impediment in my life, but I digress.
Ladbroke’s over in the UK are not so restrained.
Here’s an update on their current odds, from last week, AFTER the collapse of TrumpCare.
Impeachment now running at 56%, odds of less-than-one-term 4/5.
And it’s not trending anywhere but worse for this regime. The serious money from the punters has them failing. (Gallup has the Big Head Cheese at just 35 percent approval.)
I hope our Squirrel has a few quid down on this, at least, for sporting interest.
As for MY take on impeachment, I don’t think it will happen. It’s too slow of a process and that gives time for Bannon to mobilize the crazies and intimidate every GOP pol.
The exit scenario that I predict is, a crisis blown so badly, with such a dangerous breakdown by the Big Head Cheese that he gets a slew of our troops killed, that Pence and the Cabinet have to take him out.
It’s the 25th Amendment, I’ve been saying this since January.
Sadly, that means that something awful has to happen to some good people.
So I won’t be cheerful about being proven right, if I am.
Kevin,
Even if something as terrible as you contemplate does happen – and the odds certainly don’t look good that something of that order won’t, and sooner than later- I wouldn’t count on a 25th am. challenge instead of impeachment. And the reason I wouldn’t count on it is in large part ugly: Democrats are going to want to drag the administration as far and as deeply through the thickest mud they can find. Remember they don’t just want to remove Trump, they want to make sure that lots of Trump’s shit sticks to Pence as well (though no one is suggesting, at this point, that Pence has any dirt on him at all, except for selling his soul to Trump. He’s smart enough to know when to get out of the room.
I think the 25th could only happen if Trump goes so far off the deep end that no one can even pretend he is sane or possessed of his faculties any longer. The man is clearly unstable, and clearly incompetent, and clearly not even remotely qualified to be or remain president, but he hasn’t done anything that is undeniably insane yet.
If it comes down to an undeniable smoking gun that proves beyond a doubt that his team made a deal with Putin before the election, that’s impeachment, not 25th.
If in a fit of pique he orders a thermonuclear strike on N. Korea, and no one in the military has the balls to refuse the order, and it is carried out, and ten million people in S. Korea die, not to mention the millions in N. Korea, then…. maybe the week-wads and jello-for-spines in congress might stand up in unison to shift him and Bannon out of the white house. But maybe even then they wouldn’t dare. We’d be at Def-con zero. A coup by the joint chiefs would be more likely than a 25th ammendment challenge.
Yup, all that.
The orange moron is just the culmination of the capture of the system by corporate interests and a corrupt party that is intent on holding power by whatever means possible. A big chunk of the GOP has lost all interest in truth, fairness, and governing with the interests of people in mind. I don’t know which bothers me more, the obvious dishonesty that they no longer feel the need to hide, or their malignant stupidity and incompetence cheered on by their idiot supporters. Fuck em all. It doesn’t matter if Cheetolini finally steps on his dick so hard that he is removed from office, there’s Pence and a whole cast of grifter-teahadists to keep the party going.
I’m tired of the daily outrage breathlessly reported by the media. The issue is a lot bigger than one demented orange asshole.
Sure Pence will be a god-awful nightmare of a president, with both houses behind him. But it still does matter that the hairball gets gone. Because he is an order of magintude at least more dangerous. Again we are back to the sad truth that the only choices we ever get in the real world are lesser and greater degrees of evil. If you are waiting around, again, for the Good Fairy to arrive in a shiny bright bubble to release the bunny rabbits that fart chocolate rainbows, well- in the meantime, in the real world, the stinking turd that is Pence is still a far better deal for everyone on the planet than the ticking time bomb of a steaming rancid pile of radioactive death turd that is Trump.
I wonder whether Trump and Tillerson can provoke North Korea into firing the first shot. I wonder whether anybody Trump halfway listens to really thinks that China will sit still for North Korea getting nuked. I wonder if anybody in Trump’s cabal has even the first clue about what South Korea and Japan think about such things…
Regarding North Korea there is also the arrogant and historically stupid assumption within the head of the Big Head Cheese, that we would “go it alone” if China does not cooperate.
We have never “gone it alone” regarding Korea and this unfinished war. It’s been a UN action from the beginning. (That happened because the USSR boycotted some Security Council meetings, in protest at our veto of Mao’s new government getting the China seat, the first of many such vetoes . . . it was also the last time any Russian diplomat failed to attend a Security Council meeting. But I digress.)
Bluthner:
I agree regarding the relative awfulnesses of C.B. versus the Veep. I’ll add this. Pence is well known on the Hill. He was a notable embarrassment to his party when he chaired a committee there. And the GOP in Indiana were very very happy to donate him to the job of Veep, as they were very concerned that he would lose that Governor’s seat to a Democrat in 2018, had he stayed.
He can be dealt with, controlled so far as damaging the Republic, for he is a fool. He only appears to be sensible and smart at the moment, as a relative comparison to the incredible creep show that surrounds the Oval Office at the moment.
Pence’s juice on the Hill will be limited. He embodies the divides within his party’s coalitions, is down-to-the-max with the religious nuts, whom many other Republicans are heartily sick of.
Also, to put a 25th Amendment action through they will need the Democrats, for they will only have some of the Republicans. Both chambers have to approve it. And for that, Pelosi and Shumer will, no doubt, obtain some commitments on certain items of future business.
So hell yes, bring on either impeachment or even better, a quick strike with the 25th Amendment.
Here’s an idea for a hilarious new sit-com: below stairs at Mar el Lago. Who amongst the menial staff is not working undercover for one of the world’s larger spie networks? Oh the hijinks!
Or spy networks, for that matter.
Does anyone else hope that Bannon’s removal from the NSC today was the pentagon saying “Look, if you’re going to make us blow up the world, then we’ll be on the team that makes the call – and that asshole won’t be. Now show us loud and clear that you understand exactly what we’re saying.”
NF:
today’s cleanup at the NSC was McMasters winning, and Bannon losing.
McMasters probably refused to stay if these changes did not occur.
On the hilarious side, GoodHair Perry is now a member of the NSC. That is not as dangerous as Bannon, but he is stupider. He is already ‘out of his element’ at Dept. of Energy, and now this.
Meanwhlle, it turns out that Betsy DeVos’s brother, the nasty POS who runs Blackwater, also is hooked into the Great Russian Scandal.
That just runs and runs.
Kev,
Yes. It was McMaster. And who is Lieutenant General McMaster’s, er, constituency, as it were?
NF:
So far as I can tell from reading his public record, McMaster rose fairly rapidly by being successful in the field. He was part of the team that helped Petraeus to re-write the book on counter-insurgency.
And he wrote the book on how military leaders should oppose faulty assumptions and decisions by their civilian leaders. He was very harsh about the lack of military resistance to Johnson and McNamara during Vietnam. In the current context, with a master self-delusionist in the top job and another as Key Weirdo Down the Hall, he will have ample opportunity to take his own advice.
He’s the Pentagon’s man inside the West Wing. I don’t expect that he’ll last very long.
Re “I don’t expect that he’ll last very long.” Well, Kev. I think that depends on who he has behind him. I’d like to think that, one, he has the consensus of the Joint Chiefs behind him, and two, that they have communicated that to Trump himself – hence newcomer McMaster deposing arch-insider Bannon on the NSC.
When he went after the Vietnam era brass, he was speaking for the brighter officers of his generation. Which is how he continued to rise after publicly dissing the ossified top of the chain of command. His generation is now the generation in charge, and I’d like to think he still speaks for them. “The state” is a vast and nebulous thing, and there is such a thing as a partial coup. I hope.
Here’s me smacking my own gob at the thought that I’m hoping like hell that Nat is correct and the top brass of our combined military forces actually have managed at least a partial coup d’etat. Strange fucking times.
What I want to know is if McMasters dad had been called McFieldhand instead, would he have risen anywhere near so far? Would he have even thought he wanted to rise? Names do a hell of a lot to form the children that carry them. If Mr Drumpf had chosen a different aglicisation, say ‘Drucker’ or ‘Trueby’, would we still be in the mess we’re in? I wonder…
Or ‘anglicisation’
First Bannon shifts, then Nunes. Strategic retreat or rats juuuuust starting to check out which way to the lifeboats?
I think that depends on who we’re talking about.
Nunes? Too stupid to know what he’s doing. I imagine he’s been leaned on to bail out. Maybe by Ryan, who would be able to directly threaten to remove him?
Bannon? He’s been pushed. He’ll push back, and since he knows where a lot of bodies are buried, he’ll be able to do that effectively. If I was wonderboy I’d be paying someone to watch my back, maybe working on a plan to have Steve fall downstairs after tippling too much Scotch.
I’m starting to buy into the idea that the long range plans for the Ayn Rand wing is the Article V strategy, and I think quite a bit of what happens next in terms of GOP/Trump footwork will be guided by preserving, then enhancing the opportunity to invoke it;
The GOP is only a couple of statehouses (or maybe one, I’ve lost track) away from political control of two-thirds of the states , and aficionados of this strategy have been rehearsing it for a while. If they do get control of two-thirds, I’m betting they’ll pull the trigger.
I’m trying to bone up on this, and plan to write a bit about it soon, but I’m too busy with Spring chores right now. I’ve seen a few pieces written on it recently. The long range plan is for the oligarchs to amend the Constitution, removing/modifying those parts they consider inconvenient to their designs. This is entirely in alignment with Bannon’s “de-construction” ideology.
Given that the political rules we’ve come to regard as fundamental, at least functionally, have in large part been turned on their heads recently, and that there’s no way to reel in the current (still increasing) polarization back to pre-Trump/Internet levels, I think it would be foolish to dismiss this possibility out of hand.
With the right marketing and propaganda, it’s not impossible that they could pull it off.
,
It’s a winner even if it loses. Remember, when Roe v Wade is overturned next month, the GOP loses far more than it wins: it loses the best single-issue rallying point that any party has ever had. What better way to replace it then for we, the people of the dark, to barely succeed yet again at thwarting the founders’ will? The crusade to Rescue Our Constitution could last as long as it takes to repeal 13 through 17, and maybe 23 & 24 as well. Plus adding some much-needed clarification to 1, 4, 5, 6 (The Terrorism Exception!), and 8. The battle could go on for years, and this time, it’s a battle that really could be won locally.
Re Nunes: an embarrassing lightweight. High time he was replaced by a pro. If Ryan hadn’t wanted him gone, he could have hung on forever.
I am skeptical that they will amend the Constitution. It’s just to damned difficult which is why it’s been done so rarely, and not at all for a while now.
And if they threaten key elements, as listed by NF, that will mobilize opposition in time for the mid-terms. They are already in deep shit, as a President’s job approval rating has a lot to do with how well his party does in mid-terms – especially when they are the current majority, as they are today.
The last thing they need is a well-boosted non-Republican turnout next fall.
Will the odious hairball recover his popularity by then? I doubt it. He’s a shifty piece of work and it’s now obvious to even some reporters on Faux News. Shep Smith has called him a compulsive liar, on air, and so have the editors of the WSJ.
**
Bannon will certainly fight back. He’s playing the humble card today, which is an obvious feint in preparation for ugly counter-punches. His hedge fund buddies who have financed his rise won’t give up the power he has given them, by proxy, without a serious fight.
The good thing about this, is that further GOP factional bloodletting is now inevitable.
They will have a host of contested primaries next year.
NF:
There is no way in hell that the GOP will allow Roe v. Wade to be overturned.
It’s their meal ticket, their donation fountain, their source of dedicated volunteers.
No way. Please, let’s not be naive.
Kevin,
Put your mouth where your money is. The steak must be large, aged, rare – bleu, actually – and cooked by someone who knows how. And a bottle of decent burgundy or cabernet goes with it. In the inconceivable event that you’re right, let me know the name of the joint in Vegas where you’ll redeem your mealticket, and I’ll make arrangements. If reality prevails I’ll send you the name of a place in Montreal or Boston. Deal?
Roe v Wade is not the main prize, it is, as you both say, a fundraiser and useful ideological glue. As is the Second Amendment.
No, deconstruction of the entire regulatory state and stripping the public sector (public lands etc etc) to the bare walls is the prize they’re after, and Article V provides a pathway to Constitutional amendments that has never been trod before.
Since we’re now undeniably in territory accessible only by paths that have never been trod before, and since we got here with almost every political pundit and every professional polling operation in the world saying it would not happen, I think we should take a long hard look at Article V.
Should it be invoked successfully, it takes full control of the subsequent trajectory out of the hands of the traditional political power brokers in DC and gives more leverage to the political heavy-hitters in the various states to propose and hustle through Amendments.
Amendments designed to put the Federal government’s purview back to simply maintaining the army and delivering the mail.
All else would revert to the various states. This is the deconstructionist/originalist’s wet dream, and there are a lot of them in control of State legislatures across the country, and it’s a narrative with enormous emotional appeal, especially in flyover country where the narrative of an over-reaching Federal Government with out-of-control regulatory power is like catnip, even to a lot of people who think Trump is an asshole.
What is not in doubt is that there exists a very well-funded and increasingly well-organized movement intent of promoting this narrative. They mean business.
What is also not in doubt is that we are now in decidedly non-rational political mode, where a well-composed tweet will win more votes than any well-considered and detailed essay. If this bullshit is to be stopped, it will require more than earnestness and policy wonkery.
We need to start exploring if it’s faith in checks and balances and truth and reality that’s now the really naive position.
After Friday’s vote on Gorsuch Roe v Wade is toastier than toast. It won’t happen in a month, but anyone betting aganst it’s reversal is on a hiding to wallet depletion. Abortion won’t disappear from the U.S., but it will from every state controlled by evangelicals. Which is a lot of states.
And which brings us to Nine’s forceful and cogent and I believe correct point: the forces he describes are looking around the world and seeing that, in fact, democracy is probably over. The Chinese are powering forward without it, Putin is holding power pretty seamlessly without it, the Brits are quickly doing their best to dispense with it, and here at home, what does Democracy buy us? It buys us fucking Trump. Who is the best advertisement produced by democracy for ditching democracy since, well, just about ever, if ever is measured in news cycles that TV can remember.
And Nine is right about a convention. It ain’t been tried but if the states do decide to try it then all bets are off. And I would be lying myself if I said I thought the current constitution was not dying of sclerosis. Sure I’d re-write it in a very very different way than the crowd who are planning to overturn the status quo would re-write it. But hey, liberal democracy had everything going for it, and every chance, and what did it produce? It produced Trump. If you were a responsible dog owner, and your prize hound deteriorated to the point where it became so incontinent and feeble that it started puking and shitting Trump all over your house, you’d be something less of decent person if you didn’t take that hound out and shoot it.
Which is what all the runes tell me, too, is coming. If we live that long. By which I mean if Trump doesn’t manage to kill us all before the Brave New World of Ultimate States Rights begins. At least Tommy will be happy.