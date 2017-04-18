Brexit on Trial??

In this morning’s news. PM May has called a “snap general election” for June 8.
She is assuming that her party will receive a fresh vote of support, to set up the negotiations with the E.U. over the terms of Brexit.
BUT . . .
What if the voters deliver a verdict against Brexit?
What if the UK voters have re-considered last year’s vote and enough of them have changed positions, to make a real difference?
If the Scottish Nationalists run on June 8 on a platform of holding another devolution vote, within a year or so, and get a solid vote of support for that, how could Whitehall stop them?
Has she thought this through, any better than her predecessor did for Brexit?
Our UK peeps, please wade in.
I don’t understand any of this UK stuff.
I kinda gave up on the whole sorry project when they began abandoning their sane system of weights and measures in favor of that loony decimal shit the frogs and krauts use. Though I still see vestigial remnants in the Guardian sometimes, like in the “lifestyle” section when they talk about “losing a stone the easy way” or some bollocks.
And I suppose you can still buy a pint of beer.
If you can afford one.
Anyway, what would delivering a vote against brexit (doesn’t deserve capitalization, does it?) in the context of a general election actually look like in practical terms?
Didn’t they trigger Article 40, or whatever it was, which sets the exit train in motion? Can that train be thrown into reverse and coaxed back into the station at this point?
didn’t see this one until after I posted on the other thread. But I think my response there at least attempts to address Kevin’s question. The odds of the snap election giving anyone a mandate to reverse Brexit are about the same as my odds of beating Hussein Bolt in the 100 metres. (It’s not impossible, Mr Bolt could break both his legs between now and the starting gun.)
We’re in for a bloody disaster.The political calculations are simple: too many Labour MP’s can’t stand Corbyn and won’t care if the party’s decimated, because that means he’ll have to go. (He’s now way behind in the polls,) UKIP’s job’s done, they still don’t really have a leader, because they keep beating each other up. And it’s probably two years too early for the Lib Dems to come back.
There is a certain amount of ‘Regret’, but the consequences haven’t come home yet. (People are noticing food prices are going up; but why English butter should have gone up as well as Danish is a mystery to me.)
Squirrel is (as a friend in Mass. said aboutTrump being elected) depressed but not despondent. Hell, as a lifelong socialist, you can’t give in.
I just hope people look at her non-plans for Brexit a damn sight more carefully than they did for the EU referendum.
Don’t ask for more ‘Brexegesis’ from the nest here for a day or two . . .Squ intends to get a bit squiffy on Campari and soda to try to recover. News progs v. depressing. Looks like all the shitty old nasty Tories will be coming out to play again, screaming ‘the new Thatcher!’
To quote my brother in Scotland:
and
Wee Nikki is already squealing
….he meant June 8th…
Expat:
From what i’m reading this will be an aggressive sorting-out and revenge-based campaign in Scotland: the Tories are angling for wider support, Labor hold only one seat after their latest debacle, the SNP want a renewed mandate to pursue devolution, to remain with the European Union and the other parties just want to have fun.
I’m impressed with Nicola Sturgeon. Her public statements since Brexit have been far more sensible than anything emitted from anyone down in the main Parliament, from any party.
And Scotland voted NO overwhelmingly, 2:1, so she has the mandate for that position.
Kevin
Myself and most of my friends and family in Scotland and England are pro Europe and pro UK. Mind you they are all professional middle class and have benefited tremendously from both institutions over the years, and indeed generations. However most seem resigned to some form of Brexit as yet TBD.
Regardless of what she says on Brexit Sturgeon is not well respected outside of cybernat circles and the country’s finances are in no great shape to go it alone. The nationalists have a flag and some songs – and have had road signs and official forms translated into an ancient language that hardly anyone understands. She has a lot in common with Trump even if for a while the SNP was home to Scotland’s born again Marxists but I suspect that many of them will drift back to their natural home in the Labour party.
From what I’m hearing from home don’t expect an upset.
Expat:
Nicola has one great advantage over Trump, one great difference: she can speak with a vocabulary of more than 300 words.
Expat:
and to point out the obvious, it is no longer possible to be pro-EU and pro-UK, both, in Scotland any more. They will have to make a choice.
I suspect that it would be UK first. Independence isn’t an option for most of them. Besides no one has a clue yet as to what Brexit will look like. But I also suspect that a post Brexit UK won’t be much different in practice than it is now. Less sure that would be the case for a 6 million strong independent Scotland that has been feeding of the UK for generations, and with oil rent running out.
For many years the nationalists have been a mix of starry eyed romantics and left wing radicals propped up ironically by the rest of the UK.
Unlike our cheery US nationalists who tend to be—at least in their own evaluation of themselves—the much-needed and steely-eyed opposition to left wing excesses.
You know, crazy socialist shit like universal health care and equal pay and all those other radical proposals which, if adopted, would rot the republic from the inside by destroying individualism™ and freedom®, thereby reducing us all to mere milquetoast and dependent shadows of our former selves.
I’m not making this up. If you unpack their arguments, that’s what they look like.
Nichola Sturgeon is the reason May won’t risk a television debate. She could grind Corbyn up and spread him on toast (but then so could most high school debate runners-up), she will have no trouble at all from the Greens whoever they send, or from the abysmall Tim Farron, but whatever you think about Sturgeon’s politics, her brain works at least seven times faster than May’s, she’s well briefed and she has the aggression of a pit bull. If she was leading Labour right now (and the party had a coherent anti-Brexit policy) May and the Tories would be in deep shit.
Bluth – Why would May debate Sturgeon in a UK general election? It’s apples and oranges. Unless Nichola is contemplating giving up Holyrood and running for Westminster.
9K – I return to Scotland regularly and still consider it “home”. I was there a couple of weeks ago – great scenery but it’s no paradise, especially in the de-industrialized central belt. You can survive without a job, and too many people have to, but it is bare survival.
Sturgeon’s party is running for a large number of seats in the national election, that’s why! She was up there debating against Cameron last time, why not against May this time?
Or else I’m going crazy. Which is also possible.
No, I’m not going crazy. Stugeon was on the platform last time. I’m not having a storm in my brain.
Given the 2/3 vote of Scots against Brexit, Sturgeon HAS to be on the platform debating PM May. Otherwise it’s a farce.
Oh, well, a farce it may be, anyway but still. Nicola has her mandate. Can’t be ignored.
….you are correct Bluth.
Theresa May today: “Britain will lead the world in preventing tourism and slavery. . .”
So that’s another consequence of Brexit we hadn’t been told about.