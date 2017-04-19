there’s no hope

Or at least not much.
Seriously, this is what we’re up against. I have many neighbors—serious Trump fans— who believe all kinds of astonishing things, and will bob and weave like this to reconcile impossible incongruities of precisely the kind on display here.
Their take is that Trump is totally on the ball and is playing some kind of deep game, so any incongruities are part of the plan. It’s a religious vision in a way, no question. It’s an extension of the “god works in mysterious ways” narrative.
But there’s another aspect to this problem.
Almost all my neighbors, including almost all the bobbers and weavers, are precisely the kind of people who are likely to show up at your door with a pot roast or an apple pie whenever serious difficulties strike.
Complicated, isn’t it?
Sq –
How’s old Bill Walton holding up these days? I still retain much of my boyhood fondness for the violin concerto he wrote for Heifitz, though I don’t have to hear it twice a week anymore.
Squirrel,
that O.N.J. track was I think on the radio in 1976. I remember hearing it on a car radio and asking a friend in the car, who had a band, if the squeal at the end of her crescendo was made with a machine or with her voice. He said it was her voice. I can’t remember the song. I looked on the U tube and found this: the squeal I remember ain’t on it, but around 7:50 there’s something margainally close to what I remember, at least in register. (Tho I can’t say I didn’t skip through most of it, because I did.)
I’ve met a few very talented young composers who seem to make a crust on the fringes of film music. Not exactly composing scores, not exactly sampling, but something like ‘sound contstruction’. I can’t begin to explain what that means because I have no idea what that means.
Nat: Not too well. Belshazzar’s Feast has been getting a few airings (and I realise now is more 20th century than I used to think.) And Facade pops up occasionally (but still more often than I care for now.)
Hmm, Now you remind me, where’s my copy of the Concerto gone? Must sort through my LP’s again. (I couldn’t find the Viola Concerto either, which I used to be very keen on.) I’m still looking for some Debussy too, which last week my friend and I were absolutely convinced I had here somewhere.
Dunno what ‘sound construction’ means either. But I’ve just remembered some making a sort of living out of advertising, jingles and bits of TV.
So, the director of the FBI is hoist on his own petard . . .
Back to BBC Radio 3 for a moment?
(BBC R&D have turned the lossless feed off; but about 12 or 14 hours after the advertised deadline. . .)
However (though whether Squ’s pestering helped or not) the Proms home page now has this announcement:
Still not clear as to whether you’d have to use only Firefox, or Safari and Google will get the necessary decoding sorted by July. . .Nor is it clear yet whether the stream will only be live or on demand like the iPlayer, though I don’t see why not, unless the BBC is short of servers.)
I’d take issue with the ‘as if you were there’ though. For one thing, the BBC sound engineers do not, mercifully, replicate the echo in certain parts of the Albert Hall that came back after they re-arranged the ‘flying saucers’ up in the roof.
Once upon a a time you sent in your soldiers to take over the radio and TV stations so they put out only what you wanted and your propaganda ministry said; closed down any opposing newspapers just keeping your own and fired the head of the secret service and put in your own guy to make sure people behaved and didn’t ask any awkward questions . . . .
Oh . . .Fox News . . Twitter . . .FBI . . .
Plus ça change . . .Anyone else getting a whiff of Semi-President Bannon?
Interesting thing on the BBC WS this am: apparently, Trump can get rid of Janet Yellen and the entire members of the Board of the Federal Reserve who set interest rates inside the next 12 months and replace them with lackeys too . . .
I forgot . . .and grab control of the state bank . . .
Going well, isn’t it? Four months gone, only 1350 days 21 hours 38 minutes to go . . .
The strangest part of Trump’s letter really is “Thanks for telling me—three times!—I’m not guilty. (If you say something three times . . .) You’re fired.”
This is rather weird thinking isn’t it? “Disgraced, unreliable, lying and sacked FBI director says Trump is innocent!”
Jaysus. If Trump can stop a bona fide special prosecutor being appointed (ie one who is not a tame Trumpster) then we really will have gone the full banana republic. I’m going to agree with Tommydog here and predict that there is still enough hard bark on the system of government, flawed as it is, to stop Trump stopping a special prosecutor from being appointed, and to stop him stopping the dirt on his connections with Russia coming out.
It might take until 2018 and the Dems taking back control of the House to do it. But if we have to wait that long then the GOP entire gets burnt. I know most of them are shameless, but there’s shameless and then there’s abetting treason.
Between now and the day he takes his resignation helicopter ride to Mar-el-Lago, where he will sit maniacally tweeting until Pence writes him a pardon, Trump can and will wreck all kinds of misery and havoc, of course. Probably a good time to stock up on potassium iodide to block at least the radioiodine fallout that we all may be consuming in our foodstuffs when he gets desperate and tries to wag the dog.
First irony dies, then comedy. Could anyone sell a farcical novel or movie script where the Trump character fires the chief of police and claims he did it because the chief had been unfair to Hillary? “Sorry, fella, but even in slapstick you need something a little more subtle than that.”
At the pace this macabre dance of gradually inoculating both the public and the media to incrementally rising levels of outrage, by the time the mid-terms come around the “outrage fatigue” will be so severe that Der Führer and his GOP enablers will be able to simply declare any election results they don’t like null and void.
A declaration probably accompanied by letting off some high-explosive fireworks,an emergency declaration of some kind and a bogus narrative about “voter fraud” (it’s not like they haven’t had a dress rehearsal, right?). The Guardian and the rest of the media will then launch a series of articles with headlines like “The State of Emergency: How Long Must it Last?”
I disagree, Nine. I think the Russian business has jumped past innoculation. I think the media is just now waking up to how completely mobbed up Trump has been for years, and even the GOP in Congress is getting fed up with his lack of understanding about how the game is played. He can’t play the game you outline without a more friends than he’s got even now, and they are dropping away, and will drop away at a faster rate the more light gets shed on exactly how mobbed up he really is.
Meanwhile he’ll sign anything, so he’s going to utterly fuck the country over before he has to go, no doubt about it, but declaring state elections null and void? He’d never pull that off. He’d have to start a big war before the elections, and keep it going long and large enough to lock the country down so no elections could take place. I don’t think he’s got the juice, even now, to do that, and will have less juice with each passing month. I’m not saying he can’t or won’t kill a few million people somewhere like N. Korea, and pitch the entire world into chaos, but that’s what it would take.
9k is absolutely right about his article (I’m expecting “How different is Trump’s martial law from Lincoln’s, anyway?”) And don’t underestimate the potential for calling off the midterms if the polls are bad enough or declaring them invalid (“Cuba-level vote fraud! Uganda-level, even!”) if they happen but turn out badly – nor the backing he’d get from the congressmen who’d have gone down if he hadn’t pulled one of those stunts. We’re very close to the point right now where everyone who could ever be persuaded that he’s unfit for office already thinks so. It’s hard to see how that could get much worse for him in practical political terms.
On the other hand, it could get very much worse in all other ways. I don’t see that dog not being wagged eventually.
Sure Trump can “declare” state elections “Cuba-level vote fraud! Uganda-level, even!” but not with any legal force. Only the judicial branch could do that with legal force. Which I suggest the judicial branch of the federal government will not do.
So the only way for Trump to do it would be to have already declared martial law. And in that declaration of martial law he will have had to suspend Congress’s right to convene. I’m saying that’s a bridge too far, even for Bannon to pull off. But who knows anything. Except it’s all going to Hell in a handbasket faster and faster and faster.
Bluth,
And what I’m saying is that it wouldn’t amaze me if Trump did declare martial law and the GOP in congress said nothing more than “Our thoughts and prayers are with our leaders in this perilous time of crisis. This is no time for carping and dissension…” You saw the reaction today – basically, John McCain.
Trump: “Hey, Sergei, you can tell Vlad I’ve got rid of Comey, fixed this Russia thing . . .Somebody turn that goddamn cable TV news off!”
Lavrov: “So good to talk to businessmen for a change.” (Hint, hint.)
Lavrov really did enjoy himself, didn’t he? Sarcasm wound up to eleven:
Ouch.
and according to a Grauniad reporter “You had to be there to see the disdain. . .”
All the State Department can do is issue a bland “We had a nice chat”; and relay Lavrov’s other cynical joke: “Was he [Comey] fired? You’re kidding. . .” That’s absurd.
There’s a hint (if you read Sputnik’s summary, which might as well come direct from the Kremlin) that Russia might well get the two compounds Obama closed back. (That wouldn’t count as loosening sanctions; and maybe nobody would notice if the Russians moved back in . . .)
It all looks like a re-run of the April meeting between Tillerson and Lavrov; maybe Putin and Lavrov wanted to make sure Trump actually got his instructions direct this time?
And, really weirdly, Trump invites the press in to see . . .the ghost of fuck-ups past: Kissinger! Did he really think that would act as a distraction?
Could Trump find a way to declare martial law before the 2018 elections? Because that is what he is going to have to do, with his numbers in the sink the way they are are.
Again, who knows anything. Maybe. And if he does, sure, an embarassing number of the more spineless of the GOP in Congress will rubber stamp it. But here is where even my pessimissm bumps against its limit: even though I don’t have a shred of faith in the integrity of the rest of them, I have a deep faith in their greed for power and prestige and filthy lucre. All of which shrinks categorically for them if they no longer matter. They want to be the power, not observe the power.
And I also believe that the judicial branch will defend its own pale of power like a mother grizzly bear defending her cubs. And no president yet has come close to shutting down the judicial branch, especially not without a strong Congress backing him.
Trump will try it on. He’ll try on anything. But Russian mob tactics will only carry him so far, and they are already carrying him to a place where his flanks are badly exposed. At some point the U.S. mob, ie the GOP in Congress, is going to say enough is enough. This is our neighborhood and we are not going to let these Russian goons take it from us.
It looks as though Trump was thinking of having another go at Afghanistan (who in the US would care about even more Afghans getting blown up?)
Maybe more so after it looks as though Lavrov warned him off North Korea with ‘Leave that to us and China’ and ‘we’ve got you tangled in a cat’s cradle in Syria now, don’t go trying any more tricks over chocolate cake’ I think was the subtext.
And now Erdogan’s turning up at the WH to complain about the ‘guns for Kurds’ ploy.
He could declare war on Chicago, like he promised, I suppose.
From the NYT:
Six Republicans expressed dismay! Six, count ’em!
We are absolutely definately without a shred of doubt posting on the thread with the most aptest title in all bigly time.
Six Republicans.
Six.
Bluth
As long as you grant that “Trump will try it on”, I’ll go along with your optimism that he can’t make it work. I’m as open to retaining a little hope as anyone.
Sq,
Fascinating to imagine the advice he got from Henry the K, isn’t it? Have that go at Afghanistan – “It worked for us in Cambodia, didn’t it?” Or maybe he’s as gaga as he looks and just told him to nuke Hanoi.
And to paraphrase Rick in Casablanca: Well there are certain sections of Chicago, Your Orangeness, that I wouldn’t advise you to try to invade.
Bluth,
Yep. Six. “Craven” isn’t the word – it’s only the best word I know, and it isn’t nearly good enough. (“Oath? I took an oath? Oh yeah, I remember: I pledge allegiance…“). But that’s no reason to shed our optimism. Imagine the sight of that seething mass of worms suddenly turning on a dime, like a team of crack cadets in a precision drill. That’s a vision to hold onto.
‘Concern’ or ‘dismay’. Bad as that then?
Always a silver lining. So there are as many as six constituencies the Republicans haven’t gerrymandered yet so they can’t lose?
The lovely Kelly-Ann obviously got her alternative, alternative-alternative, and possibly actual, facts confused:
“This has nothing to do with the campaign from 6 months ago. This has everything to do with the performance of the FBI director since the President has been in the White House.”
Could she have said that because she knew people would only believe the opposite? Or did she actually tell the truth by accident? Is there a philosopher in the house?
Sq,
Oh no, she just told the truth: “The FBI has been breathing down our necks and it has to be stopped RIGHT NOW!” She got that part of the meeting right, but she missed the bit at the end where everyone was given the “Nothing you heard here leaves this room or it’s your sorry ass!” message.
I liked the bit where Kellyanne said that it was ridiculous to confuse Trump the candidate with Trump the president. As if any child would know better.
I’ve spent time talking to a few FBI guys over the years. I can’t imagine any of the ones I’ve met backing down or backing off if they smell blood. Even if a Christie or a Gulliani gets parachuted in to instruct them otherwise.
Furthermore, if a Christie was parachuted in, and he found he could take Trump and Bannon down, and big himself up into a national hero in the process, no way he would miss that chance. Guilliani on the other hand is as mobbed up nearly as much as Trump is; but for that reason one would hope could never get approved, even by the current diet of worms.
Oh sure, but we’re a long way from that, I think.
Naturally, if individual GOP’ers start to feel that their re-election chances are taking a big enough hit, they’ll try to bail and pretend they were always looking out for the well-being of their constituents by carefully watching to ensure Der Führer didn’t go too far.
Der Führer knows this, of course, he has to. I don’t think you get to be a manipulator of his caliber without understanding motives.
All the more reason, then, for him to try and head that possibility off at the pass. That task must involve plausible assurances that if they hold their ground in supporting him, he can arrange things so that pesky democracy bullshit won’t be a threat they need worry about.
If a declaration of martial law is the only setting in which such assurances are even remotely plausible, then that’s what we’ll get.
How it might play out I have no idea, but for legality to be a controlling factor, it’s necessary to have a force dedicated to, and capable of, preserving it. I’m not sure who, in practical terms, wields the kind of power which could result in a group of law enforcement people entering the White House and arresting the little shit.
And I think that’s what it may well take. Trump is not Nixon, in spite of the media’s obsession with making the comparison, and won’t respond to a tightening noose the way he did.
Plus, Nixon didn’t have, oh say, about 35% of the nation—the most well-armed part—utterly hypnotized thus completely unreachable by reason and evidence, and which comprises the bulk of the GOP electoral base.
If some big and flagrant enough evidence comes out of Trump taking money to screw over the country -if he’s on tape- if the bank records are solid enough- and the GOP heavyweights stand behind the evidence and cry shame and ululate about how Trump was a fake and a cheat and sold us down the river to line his pockets and shat on all the good people who trusted him from a great height- then enough of the GOP base will go with them.
But to do that they probably need to have a credible, viable, charismatic alternative to Trump waiting to ride in on a white horse. And that they ain’t got. Pence has the charisma of roadkill. Paul Ryan is wooden and had his day. Rubio is spineless. They need another chummy actor who can say the lines with feeling. They need Morgan Freeman.
So, it’s Trump (or probably more immediately one or more of the spokestrio and the deputy AG) v. the FBI:
He [Comey] enjoyed broad support in the FBI and he still does to this day … The vast majority of FBI staff enjoyed a deep and positive connection to director Comey.”
“You cannot stop the the men and women of the FBI from doing the right thing and upholding the constitution.”
The Russian investigation would be pursued “vigorously and completely”.
So saith the acting (soon to be ‘resting’?) director.
This is fun.
Sorry I’ve missed the fun here the past few days.
Work got in the way, as it does from time to time. Several long days of it, in a row.
**
On the “There is no hope” line, let’s observe that not only did the French reject the Fascist, by a big fat go-away margin, but the Dutch did the same with their own racist goon Wilders a couple of months earlier.
And UKIP has fallen apart in the UK, since Brexit. Odd result from a “victory”, that.
And we are only four months into the Banana Republic Era in the US and they are already resorting to firing an FBI Director. Less than four months, and we’re there already.
Instead of reaching for a lawyer (or an Attorney Generator two) who might advise him silence is golden, Trump instantly reaches for TV. (NBC.)
“He’s a showboat [Comey], he’s a grandstander. . the FBI’s been in turmoil, you know that, everybody knows that. I was going to fire [Comey] regardless . . .of recommendation.
Did you ask him if you were under investigation?
“We had a nice dinner. . .I think he asked for the dinner . . .In one case I called him . . In one case he called me; I said, if it’s possible, would you let me know, am I under investigation?”
“I’m not talking about the campaign . . .personally I know I’m not under investigation. . .”
There’s going to be a massive queue of one-time Trump supported,’friends’ and Trump jobsworth’s waiting to be thrown under the bus. This is getting to be like that ‘Survivor; thing; except we know who the three survivors might be. (Him, Jared, Ivanka. But if I were Jared or Ivanka, I wouldn’t be even be betting on that just now. . .)
This is getting to be even more fun.
(The only exciting thing that’s got people either ‘concerned’ or ‘dismayed’ over here is Corbyn’s cop car running over a cameraman’s foot. Scotland Yard is to investigate. There may be Russian involvement. But probably not.)
Squirrel:
The really interesting news, today, is that Rep. Chaffetz, chair of the Government Oversight committee, has sent a written request to the FBI’s Inspector General . . . to add the firing of Director Comey to the scope of their review, already ongoing, into all things Russian.
IG offices enjoy a lot of independent power, in the executive branch of the government.
That is why the Defense Department’s IG office was closed down throughout the Cheney Era, 2001-06. But I digress.
Chaffetz is already retiring from the House, most likely to run for Governor of Utah, and THAT is most likely as a base to run for President in a few more years.
His cold-eyed ambition is a by-word in Mormon-lando.
Kev: at this rate, everybody’s going to be investigating everybody else.
UKIP’s total collapse was not wholly expected, but pleasant to watch. After all, they were only there to get the Tories to get out of Europe, and were otherwise totally useless. And anyway. Theresa May’s grabbed the anti-foreigner nationalist thing from them. For the time being, anyway.
“…only there to get the Tories to get out of Europe…” The day after the Brexit vote Le Monde ran a longish article on how it meant the end of both Farage and UKIP. With the kind of straight-faced irony they do better than anyone, they painted Farage’s victory as his “far, far better thing I do” moment, the moment when with a steady eye, straight back and nerves of ice he sacrificed a glittering career for the sake of his cause. I tell you, the piece was good: you could almost get to the end of it wondering if they meant it seriously.
Here, the Trump crowd are a UKIP that’s hanging around. They are not going gentle into that good night for the greater good of the GOP, they are more or less demanding that the GOP walk the plank for them. Their inbreeding shows in everything they do. Today the Huckabee whelp saw no political risk in explaining that Comey’s dismissal will speed up the Russia inquiry and bring it to a swift conclusion. That had to have her would-be allies in the house and senate slapping their foreheads in frustration and disbelief – how much more meal can poor Mitch cram between those saggy cheeks?
I keep seeing and hearing references, though never very clear ones, to an oath of loyalty that Trump demanded from Comey (and presumably others), which Comey refused to take. I feel I have missed something. Is this ‘loyalty oath’ the invention of fevered Trumpophobes? Or has anyone seen a clear and credible source for it?
As for UKIP, I keep hearing them on the BBC saying they may be down for now, but in two or three years time when May -inevitably- sells out their dream of isolation (ie by plumping to remain in the market and accepting EU migrants) they will ‘Rise Again’! This time to take over the government so we can be well and truely and finally a dead lost and broken hinterland surrounding a banking free-fire zone in London that will make Singapore look like it’s wearing a financial straightjacket.
Bluth,
All I heard was that Trump wanted a private assurance of personal loyalty and didn’t get it – a long way from an “oath”, and totally believable to me.
It’s on the front page of the NYT this morning, as Nat describes it. But now Trump has come out and admitted he fired Comey because of the Russia investigation…
I suspect that in this instance, personal loyalty would have been expressed more or less like “Don’t worry, sir. We’re going to make it look like we’re digging, and when we announce that you’re clean, we’ll have stacks and stacks of paper to back it up.” But obviously Comey didn’t say that, and such disloyalty is intolerable. So yes, it was personal loyalty but it was also the investigation. You can’t separate the two. Anyone in business would understand.
In a very crowded field, this has to win some kind of prize – the former Miss Huckabee on why a man like Trump would never, ever be concerned about anyone’s personal loyalty to him: he “would never even suggest the expectation of personal loyalty, only loyalty to our country and its great people.” An arrangement of words like that one demonstrates a pathologically attenuated gag reflex. How could the former Miss Huckabee have ever contracted such a condition? And how could she have made it through the hotdog-eating contest without dying from a burst stomach?
I’m sure their is a signed and sealed (with a great dollop of blood-red wax) contract, on parchment stretched from the hides of the damned, between the former Miss Huckabee and Old Scratch. In which he contracted to relieve her of all visceral pain associated with lying, cheating, selling her country down the river, looking in the mirror, waking at 3 a.m. And for her part all she has to do is stand in front of the world and spin Trump. (and in the privacy of her home gorge on Vodka and cake and whatever other pain-dulling meds she can score).
The (soon to be failing, fake. etc.) Economist has a scathing article with the subhead “The impulsiveness and shallowness of America’s president threaten the economy as well as the rule of law.”
The result of a near-incredible (if we hadn’t already been inoculated into the absurdities and incoherence) interview with Trump (helped out wth occasional walk-on parts taken by Pence, Hope Hicks and the Munchkin.)
In which he asks The Economist (!!!!) if they’ve ever heard the phrase ‘priming the pump’ and claims to have invented it: “I mean, I just…I came up with it a couple of days ago and I thought it was good.”
And then. . .”We need infrastructure in our country. This country has wasted $6trn in the Middle East. Wasted. Like taking it and throwing it right out that window. Right in to the Rose Garden. See that beautiful Rose Garden? Look at those very nicely dressed people. It’s religious liberty out there.”
The Economist says the transcript was ‘lightly edited’. Couldn’t be otherwise. Wearing the sub-editor’s hat, Squ considers it utterly impossible to edit it into any semblance of coherence or intelligibility. Without reducing it to the proportions of a single tweet, anyway. . .
If you want to check you haven’t signed your gag reflex away to the Evil One after a few too many at the bar, follow the link.
Is Comey Sir Thomas More? Mnuchin is sure as hell no Thomas Cromwell. Ex Miss Huckabee: Ann Boleyn? (Or would that be Kelly-Ann?) Pence . . .I’m stuck. Who was the most odious, obsequious toady at the Court of King Henry?
Jonathan Freedland (who has been having second thoughts about writing down our own unwritten constitution which he’s long been advocating) in the Guardian:
There are several law suits now being brought by private citizens against Trump for abuse of his powers as president. Will be interesting to see if any federal judge will grant the plaintiffs standing in any of those cases. If so, then enforcement of the constitution could be dropped into the laps of SCOTUS. And even though five of the nine are Republicans, Justices of all stripes tend to look askance at exectutives who behave as if the law is meaningless. If the law is meaningless then SCOTUS is impotent. SCOTUS has never, ever, taken to being treated as if they where impotent.
So it’s not only the GOP in Congress. But it is primarily the GOP in Congress, and they are clearly, at this point, giving the constitution, and the citizens, a big fat finger.
Richard Rich?
Expat,
A good choice. Hard to believe there was anyone worse.
“And what do you do, sir?”
“Me? I kills bishops, I do.”
“And is that all you do?”
“Of course not. I tortures ’em first.”
“And the wimmens, don’t forget the wimmins.”
“I likes to pull them apart with a machine, I do, then set fire to them. That’s always invigorating,”
OK, Richard Rich. Agreed. But at the Court of King Donald?
(You just can’t get the staff these days . . .)
All the same, I can’t help thinking of Pence as (a very pale imitation of) ‘Vice-Regent of Spirituals’.
Pence’s body language, whenever he is on camera with Trump, is creepy beyond words: his eyes never leave the comb-over, his mouth is always stretched into a please-love-me grimace, he leans forward, aching for approval. He’s a slimey under-toad, biding his time, knows it won’t be too long before he is top toad, and then he’ll show us.
Got to love Robert Bolt
