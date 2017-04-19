there’s no hope

Or at least not much.
Seriously, this is what we’re up against. I have many neighbors—serious Trump fans— who believe all kinds of astonishing things, and will bob and weave like this to reconcile impossible incongruities of precisely the kind on display here.
Their take is that Trump is totally on the ball and is playing some kind of deep game, so any incongruities are part of the plan. It’s a religious vision in a way, no question. It’s an extension of the “god works in mysterious ways” narrative.
But there’s another aspect to this problem.
Almost all my neighbors, including almost all the bobbers and weavers, are precisely the kind of people who are likely to show up at your door with a pot roast or an apple pie whenever serious difficulties strike.
Complicated, isn’t it?
Sq –
How’s old Bill Walton holding up these days? I still retain much of my boyhood fondness for the violin concerto he wrote for Heifitz, though I don’t have to hear it twice a week anymore.
Squirrel,
that O.N.J. track was I think on the radio in 1976. I remember hearing it on a car radio and asking a friend in the car, who had a band, if the squeal at the end of her crescendo was made with a machine or with her voice. He said it was her voice. I can’t remember the song. I looked on the U tube and found this: the squeal I remember ain’t on it, but around 7:50 there’s something margainally close to what I remember, at least in register. (Tho I can’t say I didn’t skip through most of it, because I did.)
I’ve met a few very talented young composers who seem to make a crust on the fringes of film music. Not exactly composing scores, not exactly sampling, but something like ‘sound contstruction’. I can’t begin to explain what that means because I have no idea what that means.
Nat: Not too well. Belshazzar’s Feast has been getting a few airings (and I realise now is more 20th century than I used to think.) And Facade pops up occasionally (but still more often than I care for now.)
Hmm, Now you remind me, where’s my copy of the Concerto gone? Must sort through my LP’s again. (I couldn’t find the Viola Concerto either, which I used to be very keen on.) I’m still looking for some Debussy too, which last week my friend and I were absolutely convinced I had here somewhere.
Dunno what ‘sound construction’ means either. But I’ve just remembered some making a sort of living out of advertising, jingles and bits of TV.
So, the director of the FBI is hoist on his own petard . . .
Back to BBC Radio 3 for a moment?
(BBC R&D have turned the lossless feed off; but about 12 or 14 hours after the advertised deadline. . .)
However (though whether Squ’s pestering helped or not) the Proms home page now has this announcement:
Still not clear as to whether you’d have to use only Firefox, or Safari and Google will get the necessary decoding sorted by July. . .Nor is it clear yet whether the stream will only be live or on demand like the iPlayer, though I don’t see why not, unless the BBC is short of servers.)
I’d take issue with the ‘as if you were there’ though. For one thing, the BBC sound engineers do not, mercifully, replicate the echo in certain parts of the Albert Hall that came back after they re-arranged the ‘flying saucers’ up in the roof.
Once upon a a time you sent in your soldiers to take over the radio and TV stations so they put out only what you wanted and your propaganda ministry said; closed down any opposing newspapers just keeping your own and fired the head of the secret service and put in your own guy to make sure people behaved and didn’t ask any awkward questions . . . .
Oh . . .Fox News . . Twitter . . .FBI . . .
Plus ça change . . .Anyone else getting a whiff of Semi-President Bannon?
Interesting thing on the BBC WS this am: apparently, Trump can get rid of Janet Yellen and the entire members of the Board of the Federal Reserve who set interest rates inside the next 12 months and replace them with lackeys too . . .
I forgot . . .and grab control of the state bank . . .
Going well, isn’t it? Four months gone, only 1350 days 21 hours 38 minutes to go . . .
The strangest part of Trump’s letter really is “Thanks for telling me—three times!—I’m not guilty. (If you say something three times . . .) You’re fired.”
This is rather weird thinking isn’t it? “Disgraced, unreliable, lying and sacked FBI director says Trump is innocent!”
Jaysus. If Trump can stop a bona fide special prosecutor being appointed (ie one who is not a tame Trumpster) then we really will have gone the full banana republic. I’m going to agree with Tommydog here and predict that there is still enough hard bark on the system of government, flawed as it is, to stop Trump stopping a special prosecutor from being appointed, and to stop him stopping the dirt on his connections with Russia coming out.
It might take until 2018 and the Dems taking back control of the House to do it. But if we have to wait that long then the GOP entire gets burnt. I know most of them are shameless, but there’s shameless and then there’s abetting treason.
Between now and the day he takes his resignation helicopter ride to Mar-el-Lago, where he will sit maniacally tweeting until Pence writes him a pardon, Trump can and will wreck all kinds of misery and havoc, of course. Probably a good time to stock up on potassium iodide to block at least the radioiodine fallout that we all may be consuming in our foodstuffs when he gets desperate and tries to wag the dog.
First irony dies, then comedy. Could anyone sell a farcical novel or movie script where the Trump character fires the chief of police and claims he did it because the chief had been unfair to Hillary? “Sorry, fella, but even in slapstick you need something a little more subtle than that.”
At the pace this macabre dance of gradually inoculating both the public and the media to incrementally rising levels of outrage, by the time the mid-terms come around the “outrage fatigue” will be so severe that Der Führer and his GOP enablers will be able to simply declare any election results they don’t like null and void.
A declaration probably accompanied by letting off some high-explosive fireworks,an emergency declaration of some kind and a bogus narrative about “voter fraud” (it’s not like they haven’t had a dress rehearsal, right?). The Guardian and the rest of the media will then launch a series of articles with headlines like “The State of Emergency: How Long Must it Last?”
I disagree, Nine. I think the Russian business has jumped past innoculation. I think the media is just now waking up to how completely mobbed up Trump has been for years, and even the GOP in Congress is getting fed up with his lack of understanding about how the game is played. He can’t play the game you outline without a more friends than he’s got even now, and they are dropping away, and will drop away at a faster rate the more light gets shed on exactly how mobbed up he really is.
Meanwhile he’ll sign anything, so he’s going to utterly fuck the country over before he has to go, no doubt about it, but declaring state elections null and void? He’d never pull that off. He’d have to start a big war before the elections, and keep it going long and large enough to lock the country down so no elections could take place. I don’t think he’s got the juice, even now, to do that, and will have less juice with each passing month. I’m not saying he can’t or won’t kill a few million people somewhere like N. Korea, and pitch the entire world into chaos, but that’s what it would take.
9k is absolutely right about his article (I’m expecting “How different is Trump’s martial law from Lincoln’s, anyway?”) And don’t underestimate the potential for calling off the midterms if the polls are bad enough or declaring them invalid (“Cuba-level vote fraud! Uganda-level, even!”) if they happen but turn out badly – nor the backing he’d get from the congressmen who’d have gone down if he hadn’t pulled one of those stunts. We’re very close to the point right now where everyone who could ever be persuaded that he’s unfit for office already thinks so. It’s hard to see how that could get much worse for him in practical political terms.
On the other hand, it could get very much worse in all other ways. I don’t see that dog not being wagged eventually.
Sure Trump can “declare” state elections “Cuba-level vote fraud! Uganda-level, even!” but not with any legal force. Only the judicial branch could do that with legal force. Which I suggest the judicial branch of the federal government will not do.
So the only way for Trump to do it would be to have already declared martial law. And in that declaration of martial law he will have had to suspend Congress’s right to convene. I’m saying that’s a bridge too far, even for Bannon to pull off. But who knows anything. Except it’s all going to Hell in a handbasket faster and faster and faster.
Bluth,
And what I’m saying is that it wouldn’t amaze me if Trump did declare martial law and the GOP in congress said nothing more than “Our thoughts and prayers are with our leaders in this perilous time of crisis. This is no time for carping and dissension…” You saw the reaction today – basically, John McCain.
Trump: “Hey, Sergei, you can tell Vlad I’ve got rid of Comey, fixed this Russia thing . . .Somebody turn that goddamn cable TV news off!”
Lavrov: “So good to talk to businessmen for a change.” (Hint, hint.)
Lavrov really did enjoy himself, didn’t he? Sarcasm wound up to eleven:
Ouch.
and according to a Grauniad reporter “You had to be there to see the disdain. . .”
All the State Department can do is issue a bland “We had a nice chat”; and relay Lavrov’s other cynical joke: “Was he [Comey] fired? You’re kidding. . .” That’s absurd.
There’s a hint (if you read Sputnik’s summary, which might as well come direct from the Kremlin) that Russia might well get the two compounds Obama closed back. (That wouldn’t count as loosening sanctions; and maybe nobody would notice if the Russians moved back in . . .)
It all looks like a re-run of the April meeting between Tillerson and Lavrov; maybe Putin and Lavrov wanted to make sure Trump actually got his instructions direct this time?
And, really weirdly, Trump invites the press in to see . . .the ghost of fuck-ups past: Kissinger! Did he really think that would act as a distraction?
Could Trump find a way to declare martial law before the 2018 elections? Because that is what he is going to have to do, with his numbers in the sink the way they are are.
Again, who knows anything. Maybe. And if he does, sure, an embarassing number of the more spineless of the GOP in Congress will rubber stamp it. But here is where even my pessimissm bumps against its limit: even though I don’t have a shred of faith in the integrity of the rest of them, I have a deep faith in their greed for power and prestige and filthy lucre. All of which shrinks categorically for them if they no longer matter. They want to be the power, not observe the power.
And I also believe that the judicial branch will defend its own pale of power like a mother grizzly bear defending her cubs. And no president yet has come close to shutting down the judicial branch, especially not without a strong Congress backing him.
Trump will try it on. He’ll try on anything. But Russian mob tactics will only carry him so far, and they are already carrying him to a place where his flanks are badly exposed. At some point the U.S. mob, ie the GOP in Congress, is going to say enough is enough. This is our neighborhood and we are not going to let these Russian goons take it from us.