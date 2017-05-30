and so it begins…

It was inevitable, of course, and we’ve been predicting it here for months and months.

Here’s Multnomah County GOP chair James Buchal (Portland, Oregon is in Multnomah County) talking about the current state of affairs after that White Supremacist and Trump fanboy slit a couple of people’s throats the other day;

“I am sort of evolving to the point where I think that it is appropriate for Republicans to continue to go out there,” he said. “And if they need to have a security force protecting them, that’s an appropriate thing too.” Asked if this meant Republicans making their own security arrangements rather than relying on city or state police, Buchal said: “Yeah. And there are these people arising, like the Oath Keepers and the Three Percenters.”

Now James Buchal is not what you’d call a high level official, but calls like this have to start somewhere.

More important though is that outfits like the Oath Keepers don’t need much in the way of encouragement anyway, they’re the kind of folks who’ve been showing up, without any invitation at all, at public functions (outdoor summer music events, community BBQ’s, Thursday night “music in the park” concerts- that kind of thing) around my neighborhood for a few years now, strutting around with serious faces in their Oath Keeper tee shirts and hats. And visibly armed to the teeth. (As a side note, these fucking muppets are the primary reason I now don’t go anywhere around here without carrying a gun. Sooner or later a confrontation is inevitable, and, having thought it over many many times, I’ve concluded I’m not willing to be bullied, no matter the cost.)

Here’s the thing, though. Once a public official makes a statement like Buchal just did, it more or less ensures that these kinds of whackos will show up. They will consider it an invitation, which of course is exactly what it is, albeit a deniable one.

Now I don’t recall the current status of the gun laws in Oregon generally or Multnomah County and urban Portland particularly, but I suspect they are somewhat more restrictive than they are here. Oregon certainly doesn’t have reciprocal recognition of a Colorado (or any other) concealed carry permit, which makes them 1 of the only 12 states which don’t, and that suggests gaggles of Oath Keepers won’t be permitted to parade around with firearms on display as they can in so many other places. But they’ll show up anyway, and most of them are pretty big guys with military or law enforcement training who make special efforts to be visually intimidating. And the guns will be in the trunk of the car, parked nearby, we can be quite sure of that.

So, friends and neighbors, this is how it starts. With a mealy-mouthed suggestion that “private security forces” are necessary to “take back” the public square from the evil forces which have taken it over;

“Yeah. We’re thinking about that. Because there are now belligerent, unstable people who are convinced that Republicans are like Nazis.”

Oh my! Can’t imagine where anyone could have picked up an idea like that, can you?

And this from people who don’t even believe in the idea of public space, but that’s a discussion for another day, maybe.