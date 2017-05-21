Der Führer visits middle earth

Just some Sauron impersonator and a handful of misogynist rich bullies laying their hands on some kind of glowing ball.
Probably nothing to worry about, right?
Melancholia, the stone-faced East European hooker with only one client who is now first-something-or-other, would seem to be genuinely transfixed however.
I have no fucking idea what’s going on here, or who all those people are, or where they are, or what the hell that orb thingy is all about, but it seems pretty clear The House of Saud took no time at all to figure out that if you give Der Führer something shiny, preferably made of gold, then hang it around his neck and tell him what a yuuuuge improvement he is over that nasty black guy who came before him and who definitely was not given a lovely necklace like that, well, he can be talked into all kinds of weird shit.
And if you ask nicely you’ll get a crapton of brand-new gee-whiz weapons at a reduced price as a bonus.
Oh, and a lovely speech which doesn’t call anyone any nasty names.
Meanwhile, back here in the US we’ll get a bunch of talking-heads on the Teevee (Bob Schieffer, today, on CBS just as one example) babbling once again about how “presidential” you sound.
I suppose, here and there, there just might be some cause for hope, but sometimes you gotta wonder, you really do.
My first thought upon seeing that bizarre photo: please O please let it be a van der graaf generator!
Sadly it’s just a little plastic glow-in-the-dark globe. Trump seems to have one little paw on N. America and the other on Europe. I
It could be a fancy switch that turns on some kind of son et lumière time-share condo sales pitch. I’m goint to go with that.
Heh, that’s funny. I had forgotten about those.
I’ve been trying to picture the meltdown Fox and Breitbart and Limbaugh etc would have had if Obama had been in a photo like that. They’d be calling for impeachment for witchcraft or some shit.
As John Oliver pointed out, at this point in Obama’s first term Fox News was berating him about his asking for “fancy mustard” (Dijon) on his burger. You know, being the uppity elitist that he is and all.
This.
Only this time around, there’s sharing going on: the guy with the biggest hands gets the most territory.
Who knew that mere words could matter?
The accusation: he needlessly offended six billion people.
The defense: you can’t blame him – he simply isn’t up to the job. Could happen to anybody.
Try to imagine those dry runs:
Trump: “…Islamic terrorism–”
Aide: “Sir. It’s Islamist, not Islamic.”
T: “The fuck’s the difference?”
A: “It’s very complicated, Sir. But trust me, it makes a big difference.”
T: “Trust you? Don’t push it, sonny. Islambericist terrorism–”
A: “Sir! It really does matter!”
T: “Somebody get this guy a cold towel, okay? Islambazoidal terrorism…”
A notable feature of the summit is that it was entirely Sunni.
The Shia portion of Islam, especially the nation of Iran was apparently not even invited. It was a not an “Islamic Summit” but a “Sunni Islamic Summit” and there is a world of difference between the two.
And our Fearless Leader waded into that sectarian divide by attacking Iran repeatedly in that speech.
So, it is now the foreign policy of the US to inject itself into a centuries-old religious divide that is of deep concern to about 1.5 billion people, and to side entirely with the Sunni portion.
The irony is, ISIS is the currently exploding outburst of Islamist extremism . . . . from the Sunni side of that divide. (The Al Qaeda movement is also entirely Sunni.) Among other things they promise to kill or covert every Shia Muslim, to eradicate that entire faction of the religion.
And the doctrines that drive that fervent and murderous gang are derived straight from the Wahabbist preachings of that wonderful ally of ours, Saudi Arabia. There is little actual difference between ISIS (or whatever label applies) and the Wahabbist regime, on basic matters of theology.
ISIS just takes those ideas to their logical conclusion, without tempering them with any respect for the House of Saud – a notably corrupt clan. This is not the first such outburst of this violence, it’s happened repeatedly since the early 1800’s.
The Saudis are trying to re-tame a set of ideas which they have spent a lot of money promoting over the years, all over the world. They have ridden this religious tiger since Ibn Saud allied his clan with the Wahabbist preachers, to drive the Hashemite clan out of Mecca and Medina, about a century ago and seize control.
(In one prior outbreak of the movement now labeled “ISIS”, they actually captured Medina. The Saudis borrowed some used machine guns from the British Army and used them to mow down the opposition. That was in the 1920’s. Now we sell them the weapons, it’s a better deal for us.)
It pays to know the history of these things. Our current regime here in the US is apparently ignorant of most of it. This new think-tank center, inaugurated with that spooky photo-op ceremony, should spend its primary efforts investigating its own hosts.
The odds of THAT happening, are low, of course.
Meanwhile the assembled nations also pledged a bribe to a “foundation” run by Ivanka Trump, to the tidy sum of about $100 million. Her husband was directly involved in the negotiations for that arms deal. It’s all very cozy, and very corrupt.
It wasn’t OK for the Clintons to take money from these people for HER family’s foundation.
But it’s fine, just dandy, for Ivanka to do so.
Right.
And yes, it is hilarious to see how successfully the Odious Hairball has lowered expectations.
He avoids some of the more predictable flubs that he normally commits and he’s suddenly “presidential”.
Right.
He still lectured a room full of national leaders on how to run their own religion, in a region of the planet where no one believes that church and state should even be separated, at all.
Great. That should have a wonderful lasting impact.
That’s a great clip, Nat, and genuinely disturbing when it pops. Time for a remake.
I can’t wait for Trump to solve Palestine in the next 48 hours. I’m sure he can do it with his deal-making superpowers.
Kev: Yes indeed. The Heart of the Middle East (selective) Deal:
OK, we give you a four hundred billion’s worth of bombs and stuff for only two hundred billion, and you all go off and bomb Ayran into rubble, like you’re doing with the Yemen, right?
That way it’s an Ayrab thing and Jared keeps the Jews out of it so they don’t nuke any of you by accident, and the good ‘ol USA (Allah Bless the Infidels, did I get that right his time?) gets the benefit and all the Ayrabs get the blame, right? Nothing to do with Tump, OK?
How to fake news (Trump is an amateur edition):
Erdogan’s bodyguards go after demonstrators in Washington and beat them up in full view, like they do anywhere he goes.
He complains to the US ambassador of unprovoked violence by the police when they got in the way . . .
As Trump put it at his rallies: that’s how they did it in the good old days.
I’m not sure you could bomb a tenth of Iran to rubble with only 400 billion’s worth of munitions. But you could knock what’s left of ‘rebel’ held Yemen back to the neolithic.
Yemen is already damned close to Stone Age status. The Beeb has been covering that unfolding atrocity quite well. US media have ignored it.
I think they are preparing for a final mass slaughter to send ISIS off.
The last mass use of violence to tamp down that movement was in the 1920’s in Medina.
This next time, in the information age, won’t work for as long. I think the House of Saud is running out of time.
Anyway, our Odious Hairball is in Israel which according to him isn’t even IN the Middle East.
So it’s clear sailing ahead . . . right?
The moment where, sitting in Israel with Bibi and his gang of thugs, when Trump announces he’s just returned from the Middle East, or when he lectured the press about how he never said ‘Israel’ (even though no one ever said he said Israel, they said he blew the cover of the Israeli assets who provided the intel, who he just buried a further six feet under by saying he never said Israel)- it’s getting to the point where he’s more like late-stage drunk Yeltsin than Bushbaby at his most inchoherent.
In fairness, he wasn’t helped a whole lot by his staff’s briefing paper that said he was seeking “lasting peach in the Middle East.” The anti-GMO crowd will be on his case for sure after that one.
One of my favorite memes on-line, in recent months, is a photo of GWB with his trademark smirk, with the caption:
“That feeling you get when you are no longer called the worst President ever.”
” I never said I pulled the head off your teddy bear!”
And now we have another leak: the name of the Manchester suicide bomber. There are obvious reasons why the police here do not release names in this sort of situation, and ask journos here not to either.
Washington isn’t ‘leaking’, it’s getting to be a flood. Everybody from the president down seems so eager to tell someone—anyone!—”Hey, I know a secret! Want to know what it is?”
When I was a kid it was “Can you keep a secret?” “So can I . . “
The New Yorker today on the general subject of leaks: “With each headline, Trump’s aides are acquiring a strange new power over him, because they will decide when to protect him and when to protect themselves.”
And Jared is a latter-day Peter Rachman.
Bluth,
That’s the thing about real estate empires: they tend to go all the way down. We had a fabulously rich guy in Chicago who put up quite a few very desirable high rises full of million dollar flats (and that’s when a million was money). But the whole time, his brother (and partner) kept right on managing the skid row flop houses he started with (and I do mean managing: he once whipped out a fat roll of hundreds to offer me a “welcome to your new job” bribe). I wonder why they do that. Me, I’d want to put that stuff as far behind me as I could.
According to Jared, slum-lording is the best hedge against inflation that exists. And he’s probably right. It’s certainly the most reliable high return on capital that exists except for usury, and there’s laws against usury. Basically all other markets fluctuate, but the one thing we never, ever run out of is desperately poor people in need of shelter.
Back when I was on that job, we doled out money based on [something somewhat resembling] actual need, and rent accounted for between 1/2 and 3/4 of what we paid out. (1/2 for a big family, 3/4 for individuals.) This was money that flew straight out of the state and federal coffers, blew through the so-called recipient’s fingers at twice the speed of sound, and thence directly into the slum lord’s pocket. Now you would think that said slum lord would want to protect that steady stream of cash, since he always wound up with the lion’s share of it – you would think that he wouldn’t be quite so eager to cut off the source of his own income. Wouldn’t you?
Maybe the knowledge that the cash is coming from the government makes the slum lord feel unclean. We all assume that slumlords are stony-hearted bastards, but maybe, in their inner souls, they actually suffer to think they are taking tax money from hard working families.
Just kidding.
So apparently the GOP line on Trump trying to shut down the FBI investigation comes down to ‘Trump being Trump’. i.e. He doesn’t know the law, or how government works, so sometimes he’s ‘impetuous’ or gets himself in trouble, but he means well and would never knowingly do anything illegal.
Basically: the man is an idiot, but he was elected by people who wanted an idiot in the white house, so we have to give him enough leeway to be the idiot he was elected to be.
How would one say the same thing in, say, Italian, in, say, 1923?
Bluthner:
in the same vein, the NYT has provided this useful reference – share it with any conservative friends you might happen to have.
You know, to be helpful and all.
Kev,
The hypocricy is of course breathtaking. What is so much stranger is that we can all easliy put our hands, in seconds, on clips of Trump attacking just about all those things himself, most often during stump speeches but sometimes even more recently. The usual reaction is to suppose pointing out that he said exactly the opposite will have some effect, on him or on his followers, but think again: what Trump has revealed, most of all, and most forcefully, is that both he and the GOP and the people who voted for Trump and still stand behind him, care about nothing at all except raw power. Nothing else, not the truth (see the abysmal business about Seth Rich, which might well be the lowest of the lows Fox has ever plumbed), not decency, not the law, not tradition, not anything but brute unvarnished power.
Bluthner:
and yet, and this is why I’m glad this site is off the “No Hope” thread . . .
There is this, too. Ad rates and revenue follow the ratings.
And Faux News is losing.
To summarize:
Four months in, and an independent prosecutor is already appointed, one with massive personal credibility and the power to convene a grand jury, on his own.
Faux News is coming apart at the seams – and Maddow and Cooper have the ratings, now.
Ailes is dead and O’Reilly is down to a job offer from the Trump-hating Glenn Beck.
Leaks are showering forth, most White House staff are lawyered up, or will be soon.
Colbert is relentless, so is Sam Bee and so are the rest of them.
(The one thing that a wanna-be dictator cannot stand, is to be laughed at.)
Four months in.
Kev,
You left out that Trump himself has lawyered up, as of yesterday. Now there’s a law firm that’s gonna have one hell of a Christmas party come December.
And I notice on U tube that the top rated ‘trending’ slot, at nearly 9 million views, is the clip of Melania swatting Donald’s hand away as they exit AirForceOne to meet the Saudis. You know Donald is going to notice that, and he’s going to hate it possibly more than he hated Brennan’s testimony. The lawyer he hired, supposedly to keep him out of prison for all his high crimes and misdemeanors, also happens to be his divorce lawyer, of course.
Noticed the swatting; they do not generally look a happy couple, do they? Could it be Melancholia is upset about Ivanka hogging the publicity?
There was something in Politico abut Trump being the ‘most honest president ever’: because he just can’t help but blurt out the truth by pure accident . . .
And he’s going to call terrorists ‘Islamic Losers’ from now on? What an incredibly trivial mind that man’s got.
Apparently even the Romans were taken aback at the sight of Trump’s motorcade charging through Rome from the airport to the Vatican. Fifty-seven vehicles someone counted . . .So it takes around fifty SUV’s to transport Ivanka’s wardrobe?
I don’t think that Melancholia was ever down for this gig. She prefers a luxurious and much more private lifestyle, one where she is left alone to enjoy the perks while enduring the fat one’s near presence as little as damned possible.
First Ladies are expected to do so many things, it is all so annoying . . .