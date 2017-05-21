Der Führer visits middle earth

Just some Sauron impersonator and a handful of misogynist rich bullies laying their hands on some kind of glowing ball.
Probably nothing to worry about, right?
Melancholia, the stone-faced East European hooker with only one client who is now first-something-or-other, would seem to be genuinely transfixed however.
I have no fucking idea what’s going on here, or who all those people are, or where they are, or what the hell that orb thingy is all about, but it seems pretty clear The House of Saud took no time at all to figure out that if you give Der Führer something shiny, preferably made of gold, then hang it around his neck and tell him what a yuuuuge improvement he is over that nasty black guy who came before him and who definitely was not given a lovely necklace like that, well, he can be talked into all kinds of weird shit.
And if you ask nicely you’ll get a crapton of brand-new gee-whiz weapons at a reduced price as a bonus.
Oh, and a lovely speech which doesn’t call anyone any nasty names.
Meanwhile, back here in the US we’ll get a bunch of talking-heads on the Teevee (Bob Schieffer, today, on CBS just as one example) babbling once again about how “presidential” you sound.
I suppose, here and there, there just might be some cause for hope, but sometimes you gotta wonder, you really do.
My first thought upon seeing that bizarre photo: please O please let it be a van der graaf generator!
Sadly it’s just a little plastic glow-in-the-dark globe. Trump seems to have one little paw on N. America and the other on Europe. I
It could be a fancy switch that turns on some kind of son et lumière time-share condo sales pitch. I’m goint to go with that.
Heh, that’s funny. I had forgotten about those.
I’ve been trying to picture the meltdown Fox and Breitbart and Limbaugh etc would have had if Obama had been in a photo like that. They’d be calling for impeachment for witchcraft or some shit.
As John Oliver pointed out, at this point in Obama’s first term Fox News was berating him about his asking for “fancy mustard” (Dijon) on his burger. You know, being the uppity elitist that he is and all.
This.
Only this time around, there’s sharing going on: the guy with the biggest hands gets the most territory.
Who knew that mere words could matter?
The accusation: he needlessly offended six billion people.
The defense: you can’t blame him – he simply isn’t up to the job. Could happen to anybody.
Try to imagine those dry runs:
Trump: “…Islamic terrorism–”
Aide: “Sir. It’s Islamist, not Islamic.”
T: “The fuck’s the difference?”
A: “It’s very complicated, Sir. But trust me, it makes a big difference.”
T: “Trust you? Don’t push it, sonny. Islambericist terrorism–”
A: “Sir! It really does matter!”
T: “Somebody get this guy a cold towel, okay? Islambazoidal terrorism…”
A notable feature of the summit is that it was entirely Sunni.
The Shia portion of Islam, especially the nation of Iran was apparently not even invited. It was a not an “Islamic Summit” but a “Sunni Islamic Summit” and there is a world of difference between the two.
And our Fearless Leader waded into that sectarian divide by attacking Iran repeatedly in that speech.
So, it is now the foreign policy of the US to inject itself into a centuries-old religious divide that is of deep concern to about 1.5 billion people, and to side entirely with the Sunni portion.
The irony is, ISIS is the currently exploding outburst of Islamist extremism . . . . from the Sunni side of that divide. (The Al Qaeda movement is also entirely Sunni.) Among other things they promise to kill or covert every Shia Muslim, to eradicate that entire faction of the religion.
And the doctrines that drive that fervent and murderous gang are derived straight from the Wahabbist preachings of that wonderful ally of ours, Saudi Arabia. There is little actual difference between ISIS (or whatever label applies) and the Wahabbist regime, on basic matters of theology.
ISIS just takes those ideas to their logical conclusion, without tempering them with any respect for the House of Saud – a notably corrupt clan. This is not the first such outburst of this violence, it’s happened repeatedly since the early 1800’s.
The Saudis are trying to re-tame a set of ideas which they have spent a lot of money promoting over the years, all over the world. They have ridden this religious tiger since Ibn Saud allied his clan with the Wahabbist preachers, to drive the Hashemite clan out of Mecca and Medina, about a century ago and seize control.
(In one prior outbreak of the movement now labeled “ISIS”, they actually captured Medina. The Saudis borrowed some used machine guns from the British Army and used them to mow down the opposition. That was in the 1920’s. Now we sell them the weapons, it’s a better deal for us.)
It pays to know the history of these things. Our current regime here in the US is apparently ignorant of most of it. This new think-tank center, inaugurated with that spooky photo-op ceremony, should spend its primary efforts investigating its own hosts.
The odds of THAT happening, are low, of course.
Meanwhile the assembled nations also pledged a bribe to a “foundation” run by Ivanka Trump, to the tidy sum of about $100 million. Her husband was directly involved in the negotiations for that arms deal. It’s all very cozy, and very corrupt.
It wasn’t OK for the Clintons to take money from these people for HER family’s foundation.
But it’s fine, just dandy, for Ivanka to do so.
Right.
And yes, it is hilarious to see how successfully the Odious Hairball has lowered expectations.
He avoids some of the more predictable flubs that he normally commits and he’s suddenly “presidential”.
Right.
He still lectured a room full of national leaders on how to run their own religion, in a region of the planet where no one believes that church and state should even be separated, at all.
Great. That should have a wonderful lasting impact.
That’s a great clip, Nat, and genuinely disturbing when it pops. Time for a remake.
I can’t wait for Trump to solve Palestine in the next 48 hours. I’m sure he can do it with his deal-making superpowers.
Kev: Yes indeed. The Heart of the Middle East (selective) Deal:
OK, we give you a four hundred billion’s worth of bombs and stuff for only two hundred billion, and you all go off and bomb Ayran into rubble, like you’re doing with the Yemen, right?
That way it’s an Ayrab thing and Jared keeps the Jews out of it so they don’t nuke any of you by accident, and the good ‘ol USA (Allah Bless the Infidels, did I get that right his time?) gets the benefit and all the Ayrabs get the blame, right? Nothing to do with Tump, OK?
How to fake news (Trump is an amateur edition):
Erdogan’s bodyguards go after demonstrators in Washington and beat them up in full view, like they do anywhere he goes.
He complains to the US ambassador of unprovoked violence by the police when they got in the way . . .
As Trump put it at his rallies: that’s how they did it in the good old days.
I’m not sure you could bomb a tenth of Iran to rubble with only 400 billion’s worth of munitions. But you could knock what’s left of ‘rebel’ held Yemen back to the neolithic.