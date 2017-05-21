Der Führer visits middle earth

Just some Sauron impersonator and a handful of misogynist rich bullies laying their hands on some kind of glowing ball.

Probably nothing to worry about, right?

Melancholia, the stone-faced East European hooker with only one client who is now first-something-or-other, would seem to be genuinely transfixed however.

I have no fucking idea what’s going on here, or who all those people are, or where they are, or what the hell that orb thingy is all about, but it seems pretty clear The House of Saud took no time at all to figure out that if you give Der Führer something shiny, preferably made of gold, then hang it around his neck and tell him what a yuuuuge improvement he is over that nasty black guy who came before him and who definitely was not given a lovely necklace like that, well, he can be talked into all kinds of weird shit.

And if you ask nicely you’ll get a crapton of brand-new gee-whiz weapons at a reduced price as a bonus.

Oh, and a lovely speech which doesn’t call anyone any nasty names.

Meanwhile, back here in the US we’ll get a bunch of talking-heads on the Teevee (Bob Schieffer, today, on CBS just as one example) babbling once again about how “presidential” you sound.

I suppose, here and there, there just might be some cause for hope, but sometimes you gotta wonder, you really do.