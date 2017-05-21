Der Führer visits middle earth

Just some Sauron impersonator and a handful of misogynist rich bullies laying their hands on some kind of glowing ball.
Probably nothing to worry about, right?
Melancholia, the stone-faced East European hooker with only one client who is now first-something-or-other, would seem to be genuinely transfixed however.
I have no fucking idea what’s going on here, or who all those people are, or where they are, or what the hell that orb thingy is all about, but it seems pretty clear The House of Saud took no time at all to figure out that if you give Der Führer something shiny, preferably made of gold, then hang it around his neck and tell him what a yuuuuge improvement he is over that nasty black guy who came before him and who definitely was not given a lovely necklace like that, well, he can be talked into all kinds of weird shit.
And if you ask nicely you’ll get a crapton of brand-new gee-whiz weapons at a reduced price as a bonus.
Oh, and a lovely speech which doesn’t call anyone any nasty names.
Meanwhile, back here in the US we’ll get a bunch of talking-heads on the Teevee (Bob Schieffer, today, on CBS just as one example) babbling once again about how “presidential” you sound.
I suppose, here and there, there just might be some cause for hope, but sometimes you gotta wonder, you really do.
Squirrel: I work on the fringes of the real estate business. It is no surprise to me, that a “successful” property developer would turn out to be a functional idiot, a doofus, an ignorant and unteachable lost cause.
In the “Art of the Deal” he bragged about beating his tutors up.
His KKK-loving Dad and pimp grandpa probably thought they raised him up just fine. By their standards they were probably correct.
Yes, it is dire. Good word.
It is a yugely, bigly good thing that he is coming across as dire. I almost fell to my knees to thank god for that video of him shoving the guy from Montenegro, and I’ve been an atheist since I was six or so. All this talk about populism, about fascism, about slash-and-burn capitalism – none of it necessarily conveyed his clownish incompetence or the galaxy-sized gaps in his knowledge of the world. Indeed, we’ve all seen competent populists, competent fascists, competent capitalists. In such a situation mistakes can get made: you might take him at his word, or at least believe that he understands the words he says to you. You might believe he understands what you say to him just because he nods and tells you he agrees. That kind of mistake can’t happen now in the places he just visited. And that’s a very, very good thing.
NF:
yes, and as I noted above, we’re only four months into this farce.
Nixon was far smarter, and it took far longer for him to auger in, to crash and burn.
It’s happening faster this time. Bigly faster.
Melancholia knows, she’s already slapping his hand away in public.
I expect that her exit strategy is prepared, and ready to enact.
Sighs of relief over here (at least esp. from BFF, who having escaped a civil war years back is still highly allergic to men in camouflage uniform carrying guns) ‘cos soldiers ordered off back to barracks by midnight Monday.
(Probably would have been earlier, but this is a holiday weekend, with lots of outdoor stuff going on everywhere.)
Wonder if that poll did have anything to do with it? Us Brits (not only Brits, either!) are extraordinarily averse to seeing soldiers with guns on the streets; not that keen on policemen with Heckler and Koch’s either, but in London we’ve had to get used to that.
Police say they’ve got hold of most people they really needed to arrest (Despite the NYT.) That’s pretty amazing, really: in just four days.
Nat:
Yes. It’s hard to actually take in, though, in its full glory.
The Brits have been annoyed; the Italians are fuming; the Belgians are upset; the French are pissed off; and the Germans can’t stand the man and came out to applaud Obama to make the point. And the whole of NATO’s throwing up its hands in downright collective amazement.
(Plus very president or prime minister of any European country will be strengthening their wrists and practising the ‘Macron handshake’. QEII is probably thinking of secreting some small electric shock device in the palm of her hand . . .)