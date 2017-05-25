Lonely at the Top?

Well, you know the bits about ‘Good job, Rodrigo, illegally killing 10,000 Filipinos’, the Mad Korean and the leaky nuclear subs. But it’s worth pondering a moment or two on that chat between Clown Donald and D30. It’s quite revealing.



(I’ve edited it to shorten it, otherwise it’s as the transcript. My emphases and occasional notes of course.)

This is how diplomacy is conducted, and how a crisis is managed when you have a president moping around a big empty house on his own bored with watching the telly and looking for a bit of company because his wife’s left him and there’s no-one to talk to because even Hope Hicks has gone home to find better things to do.

29 April 2017 10pm

POTUS:

Okay I hope its not too late? Its okay isn’t it? Is it too late?

PRRD

No its okay we are just having dinner with some of the members of ASEAN.

. . .

Oh ok good because I know you don’t sleep much, you’re just like me. You are not a person who goes to bed at all I know that, right?

. . .[Trump clearly either doesn’t know or doesn’t care what ASEAN is]. . .

I just wanted to congratulate you because I am hearing of the unbelievable job on the drug problem. Many countries have the problem, we have a problem, but what a great job you are doing and I just wanted to call and tell you that. [He’s just read that on Breitbart? Or seen something on Fox?]

. . .

So how is everyone doing, how is the Phls doing? [Finishing an ASEAN conference with a dinner, actually.]

. . .

What’s your opinion of him [Kim Jong Un] Rodrigo? Are we dealing with someone who stable or not stable?

PRRD

He is not stable, Mr President . . .he is laughing always and there’s a dangerous toy in his hands. . .

POTUS

. . .What do you think about China? Does China have power over him? [He has to ask that? He’s just spent two days with the Chinese president three weeks before!]

PRRD

. . .the ace has to be with China. . .He is playing with bombs. . .his mind is not working well and he might just go crazy one moment. China should make a last ditch effort to tell him to lay off. . .

POTUS

We have a lot of firepower over there. We have two submarines—the best in the world—we have two nuclear submarines not that we want to use them at all. I’ve never seen anything like they are but we don’t have to use this but he could be crazy so we will see what happens.

. . .

I hope China solves the problem. . .They are doing certain things, like not accepting calls [coal? Or are they really not accepting Trump’s calls? Or Kim’s?]. But if China doesn’t do it, we will do it.

PRRD

I will try to make a call to President Xi and I will try to tell him that if we will remain to be peaceful, China has the card. The other option is a nuclear blast which is not good for everybody.

POTUS

You can tell him I am counting on him. I have a very good relationship with him. I had him in Florida for two days and got to know him well. He is a good guy.

PRRD

I will do that. . .

POTUS

We can’t let a madman with nuclear weapons let on the loose like that. We have a lot of firepower, more than he has, times 20 but we don’t want to use it. . . Please call China and tell them we are all counting on China. Tell the President—we became friends for two days—he was great.

On another subject I am coming to see you I guess sometime.

PRRD

November hopefully. . .

POTUS

Thank you Mr President. You are a good man. Yes, certainly in November. . .Rodrigo, look forward to seeing you. If you want to come to the Oval Office, I will love to have you in Oval office. Anytime you want to come. . . anytime if you are in DC or anywhere, come see me in the Oval Office. Work it out with your staff. Seriously, if you want to come over, just let us know.

PRRD

. . It is the last day of the ASEAN summit and everyone was asking. . .I will tell the remaining guys here what you told me. [Trump entirely deaf to hint.]

POTUS

Goodbye take care of yourself, come see me before November, you are invited anytime. . . Take care of yourself Rodrigo. God bless you.

This is the sort of person you know who calls you up at awkward hours for nothing, and whom, when you see the caller’s number, you don’t answer. . .