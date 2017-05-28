OK, I don’t get it. Help me out here.
- Wonder Boy is now alleged to have had a fireside chat or two with some Russian operative, Kislyak or something, about the possibility of setting up a “back channel” of communications between Der Führer’s administration and the Kremlin. Using Russian security infrastructure to do so, apparently.
- Kislyak then reported these conversations back to head office via communication channels which were monitored by US intelligence and that’s how, the narrative goes, we found out about it.
- That intercepted intelligence was then “leaked” to the press.
All right, for the purposes of this discussion let’s start from there.
Upon scanning a few news interviews with various inside-the-beltway talking heads (congresspeople, security “experts”, retired intel operatives and so on) I notice the occasional interviewer asking the question I would have asked too; are the Russians just blowing smoke up everyone’s ass?
That’s not how they ask it, more’s the pity, but that’s pretty much what they mean.
The responses, uniformly, run something like this; “Well, the Russians are sophisticated and tricky, so anything’s possible, but it’s hard to see why they would wish to discredit an administration they helped install and from which they hope to extract a variety of advantageous policies going forward”
And this is where I get a brain freeze. What if it’s not about the shorter-term game of discrediting the administration, but a longer game of discrediting the media? You know, that “enemy of the people”?
I have no idea what the Russians think, but first of all this guy Kislyak is no novice in the covert ops game, so he has to know that the comm channels he used to report the alleged chats with Wonder Boy were monitored. And if he knew that, then we must conclude that he chose those channels (rather than something more secure) because they would be intercepted.
So if the reports of Wonder Boy trying to establish a back channel are indeed fictional (I’m not arguing he’s not dumb enough to try it, because I’m sure he is, as is Der Führer, but that’s a different discussion), the Russians now just have to sit back and wait for the leak. If it doesn’t come, they can arrange one simply enough.
The payoff, after a few weeks of headlines above the fold, is that ultimately the whole narrative about back channels is revealed to be bogus. Either the meetings didn’t happen as reported, or the topic of back channels was never broached.
So what we have now is—altogether now, a-one-and-a-two-and-a—FAKE NEWS!
Ta-daa!
The media with egg all over their faces by playing right into The Donald’s fake news sand trap.
Apologies and retractions galore! Resignations!! More agitation to “do something” about out-of-control-journalism (can’t ever have too much of that, right?).
More fuel to the fire of the “sabotage by the deep state” narrative.
A perfect storm, really.
If that’s not the longer-range goal, and the narrative about back channels and Wonder Boy is not bogus and those conversations really did happen, how do we explain why Kislyak reported back via channels that he simply had to know were not secure?
Update; I see now that
Senator Lindsay Graham Senatorette Huckleberry Closetcase (R-Possum Holler) is now advancing the same argument as the one I’m making here, except he doesn’t seem to connect the dots to a possible outcome which would help Trump advance his victimhood narrative.
I confess that it didn’t occur to me that Kislyak was just planting made-up evidence against Kushner. It wouldn’t be such a novel idea – just a take-off on the cop searching your car and finding the bag of grass you’ve never seen before. Maybe the reason I still don’t believe it is simply that if it’s true, then I was really stupid for not even considering it. But whatever the reason, it still doesn’t ring true to me.
What does ring true to me is that “the narrative about back channels and Wonder Boy is not bogus and those conversations really did happen” and that “Kislyak reported back via channels that he simply had to know were not secure” purely to toss a money wrench into the machinery of the US government. On the theory that a weak and dysfunctional Trump administration just has to be more favorable to Russia than a strong and popular one. Wouldn’t surprise me at all if Kislyak did report Kushner’s offer securely and the tactical brains at the FSB mulled it over and decided that the best way to use the offer was to plant a few more cancer cells close to Trump. The history of espionage is full of such things, from the Zimmerman telegram on down. There are some moves you just shouldn’t try to play on a country whose national game is chess.
Or-
Maybe Trump has dragged his feet on something he was instructed to do and this is Putin letting Trump know how easy it is to hurt him where he lives.
Hmmmm.
This is the argument for Putin advancing a “chaos is the endgame” strategy. I’ve seen variations on this argument all over the internet today, and it doesn’t really track for me.
I’ll not hesitate to agree that Putin will use chaos as a tool, but seriously doubt that it’s his overall strategy. Chaos for the sake of chaos without an endgame of ultimate control is lousy chess, just for starters.
Why go to all that trouble to help install an administration in the hopes of harvesting some policies favorable to your interests, only to monkey-wrench it a short while later?
A weak and dysfunctional admin, Trump’s or anyone’s, is an admin that can’t get much of anything done. Does it not follow that the only reason Putin would have to help grow weakness and dysfunction would be if he’d become convinced that Trump will be worthless (or harmful, even) to him if strong?
Your narrative only tracks if Putin has realized that helping to install Trump was a mistake which now needs to be corrected, is that not so?
Whereas helping advance the narrative that the real enemy is an “out-of-control” free press seems more plausible. It uses chaos, but chaos is not the objective. Control is.
Well, not to my way of thinking. I’m one of the people who doubts that Putin thought he had much chance of defeating Clinton and was just looking for ways to weaken her after she won. I don’t see anything at all chaotic in the premise “Strong president, bad for us – weak president, good for us.”
Right, but that’s not what I’m arguing.
The chaos is not inherent to the premise, but it is inherent to the process of fomenting weakness and dysfunction which leads to that premise.
No telling how that game will play out, nor how to control the outcome
And a “strong” (by which I mean sufficiently stable that it can actually do some shit) Trump administration is less chaotic and thus inherently more controllable, especially since we’re reasonably certain that Trump’s business dealings with Russian mobsters (and domestic ones too) provide more than enough leverage for Putin to keep him on a leash where it really matters.
I agree that Putin not expecting Trump to win is highly probable. But once he did win, I don’t see how he would regard it as anything but a gift from Saint Basil.
A president bent upon deconstructing the political and economic architecture of democracy and who is also a “pragmatic” businessman entirely comfortable with nepotism and plutocracy and with an extensive and deeply compromising history of shady dealings with Russian mobsters?
What’s not to like?
Why default to monkey-wrenching a gift like that right out of the box?
I’m not seeing it.
As I said, I’m not saying you’re wrong – just that I hadn’t looked at it that way. I’m tempted to throw out the hypothesis that Putin & his experts regard the White House as a gaggle of Keystone Kops who cannot be relied upon to live up to any deals Russia might make with them – so Russia’s best bet is to maximize the institutional damage. But I don’t really believe that that is true, only that it might be.
Me too Nat – and below are my comments from April 27th on the there’s no hope thread. While the press and “resistance” are busy playing internal, navel gazing gotcha politics Putin is laughing his head off. And probably thinking that it’s working out better than Plan A to needle Clinton 45 with propaganda and trolling in support of disgruntled deplorables who should have been the ones feeling disenfranchised.
And what’s the first thing Trump does once back on US soil and they give him is iPhone back?
He lets fly with a bunch of tweets about the lying media and the “enemy” press.
Nothing new about that, of course, he does that shit all the time, but I’m smelling a setup.
If it is a setup, and the press chases their tail over this back-channel thing for a week or two then it’s all revealed to be bullshit, the fallout from that would so spectacularly crater the MSM’s already shaky credibility that it would clear a mile-wide path for Trump and the GOP to get a whole lot of “deconstruction” accomplished.
That would certainly advance the destruction of what remains of democracy by weakening all its institutions, especially the press, and that’s something I reckon Putin could get behind.
Much more so than getting behind promoting a weakness and dysfunction in the administration, which would provide opportunity for established institutions to actually push back effectively, thus strengthening the very institutions of democracy he’d prefer to damage.
I’d much prefer to see Wonder Boy’s wings clipped and enjoy raging tweetstorms which would undoubtedly ensue, so I want very badly to be wrong.
But if I was Putin, and someone came to me with an idea like this, I’d approve it.
Wouldn’t you?
It is possible that you are overthinking this one, 9T.
The Russians need to show the world that they are NOT on the side of Trump, and especially that they don’t own him. So the best way to prove that, short term is to toss out some stinky bombs and create doubt in everyone’s minds. It’s just a short term gambit.
They are chess players. They probably intend to cash in big on their unexpected purchase of a US President, they didn’t expect this gift from above and now they are about to lose that gift as the scandal explodes over here.
As for how they plan to cash in, I doubt that we’ll see that until six months from now, at least.
Meanwhile, this fool and his nasty henchmen are lurching from one screwup to another. The overseas trip was a net disaster and they know it. Desperate times fuel desperate measures.
And so far as I know, Comey will delay testifying before Congress . . . until he’s been thoroughly interviewed by Mueller. And that operation won’t leak as easily as the White House.
You’ll get no argument out of me on that, Kev. That’s entirely possible.
Still, my hypothesis is the only one I’ve come up with which seems to align with all the discernible facts, although bluthner’s proposition also seems to fit, and is more elegant by reason of its simplicity.
And if, as you say, the Russians are concerned that they might be “about to lose that gift” by reason of the scandal, giving Trump a bucketful of “I told you the press were liars” ammo with which he could further advance his “victim of the deep state witch hunt” narrative would surely be a game worth the candle.
But hey, who the hell knows.
All I do know is that the Kushner allegations better turn out to have some real meat on their bones, or we’re gonna be in real trouble.
If they were trying to hang a flawed frame on Kushner, one that was sure to fall apart after the media ran with it, not everyone got the memo. Now we’ve got McMaster and Kelly defending the back channel idea as normal: which it pretty much is, but only after a new administration takes office.
Good point.
However, since I’ve now adopted the wholesale manufacture of conspiracy theories as my new hobby (who knew it could be so much fun!), let’s posit that Trump and Putin and Kushner are all part of the plot to ultimately hole the media’s credibility below the waterline. They’ll need Flynn too of course, since he supposedly was present, but he’ll say anything in exchange for a promise of a pardon.
In that situation I doubt McMaster or Kelly would get the memo. Trump trusts nobody like them anyway, and they’d be more valuable as useful idiots spinning out Phase 1 for as long as possible and boosting the media’s confidence (M & K are not denying it, right?) in the veracity of the narrative.
Thus the eventual dénouement will be even more deliciously effective.
Whatever McMaster and Kelly say, or what any GOP apologist says, Kushner is now in deep shit. And it’s only going to get deeper.
Does anyone here know the timing of the (I think it’s correct to assume intentional) open-channel comm that has lit this particular public fire under Kushner’s tender ass? (Keeping in mind that what has been made public and what Mueller is grinding through are two vastly different sets of events).
It could be that Putin is sending Trump a warning on the order of: Okay Donnyski my pet, you pissed me off so I’m going ahead and throwing that little shit of a son-in-law of yours right under the bus. Say good bye, because he’s gone now. And by the way, he’d better take his wife away with him, if you don’t want her thrown under the bus as well. So are you going to keep yoru end of the bargain now? Because if you do not, you might as well take a long walk into a dark Undocumented Mexican Only sort of bar, down south Arizona way, and start mouthing off about your pathetic wall, and so put a quick end to the pain that I will be sending your way. Soon, Donnyski my pet. Very soon.
Or else there is no plan, it’s nothing more than weapons-grade fuck-up, cluelessness, ignorance and chaos, playing out in a completely haphazard way. Which, given everything we have learned about Trump’s character, is probably the most plausible explanation of all.
All in all, the best conspiracy inventor I know is John le Carré – so how would he write this one? First of all, there is a master conspirator (in le Carré, it’s usually Smiley or his nemesis Karla). Let’s make it Putin in our case. Only the master conspirator knows everything that’s really going on – others may have to be let in on some of it, but never the whole thing. In our present conspiracy, though, Trump and the people who work for him must not even get a hint, simply because none of them is capable of keeping his mouth closed.
So: Kushner really does have the conversations he’s alleged to have had, but they’re boring and innocent as such conversations go; the worst he could truthfully be accused of is allowing the appearance of impropriety. But he has no record of what he said, so he’s vulnerable to tall tales. So Kislyak sends his virtually en claire account of Kushner’s wholly fictitious brainstorm, and the US intelligence establishment overhears it, as Putin knew they would.
What will Trump and his crew do? They’ll panic, as they always do. Some will deny it happened (Trump), some will excuse it (M & K) without even realizing that by excusing it they’re calling Trump a liar (it didn’t happen vs. yes it did but it’s okay). So now we let it simmer in the press for a while, just to make sure that absolutely everyone has heard of it. Then Putin springs the trap.
What is the trap? Anyway I look at it, Kislyak has to go down. He provided so many details that if Kushner is innocent, Kislyak had to have lied. Why did he lie, and how are his lies discovered?
Kislyak lied because Obama’s CIA or FBI turned him and then, in their final days in power, ordered him to plant the goods on Kushner (and thereby on Flynn and Trump). And how do we learn about it, and why do we believe it when we do learn about it? We learn about it when a long-term Russian mole in the CIA or FBI goes public with the proof of Obama and Clinton’s roles in the deception. This mole (we’ll call him Leamas after Richard Burton’s character in The Spy Who Came in from the Cold) has grown disgusted with his life as a traitor and is willing to live out his days in prison just to lose the guilt. His prime-time confession to Tucker Carlson is rerun for weeks, especially the part where Jeff Sessions walks onto the set to slap the cuffs on him…
If Ambassador Kissoff is turned, then the possibilities for hilarity are endless.
But if so, his life will be short. The Euro-scape is already strewn with recently-dead Russkies, as those who may have contributed to the British Dossier have been terminated-with-prejudice.
The good Ambassador should avoid small aircraft or executive jets for a while.
Back to the non-overthinking-it theme, it is possible that both sides are screwing up and bumbling. As noted above there has been some turnover in the Russian ranks lately, they are as capable of screwing up as anyone else, and Putin has been distracted by his losing operation in France. (MAN, did that one turn out badly . . . )
And our own current regime cannot stage a pissup in a brewery.
Nor can they keep anything secret. Anything.
So forget the elaborate scenarios. Occam Rules.
And their ability to stage some sort of Big Drastic Crackdown is vanishing, fast.
They need the FBI for that, and the FBI’s agents are pissed off.
My own dear Senator Heller is already showing signs of panic. His polling must be in the crapper and he’s up for reelection next fall. Hell, he may not survive the June primary.
Trump is the vile blowhard it says on his tin. No surprise there. But young Jared is an odious little shit. An entirely different brand of noxious serpent, who will throw daddy-in-law (and wifey too, if need be) under the bus as soon as they cease to become useful. Probably doing is now as we speak. Bright spot is that he is most likely way out of depth at this point. It’s all in the smirk. Such a handsome face, but so eminently punchable.
And just in case you thought there were still such a species as Democrats – here’s where the party honchos are these days. (There’s a guy on the Graun – Douglas Williams – who is pretty good).
http://www.miaminewtimes.com/content/printView/9358887
Update on the Gallup #’s – compare with last fall
2017 May 3-7 R – 29% I- 40% D – 28%
2016 Oct 5-9 R – 27% I – 36% D – 32%
What if you looked at it from a different viewpoint? Like if young Jared tried to set up the back channel on his own, independent of daddy-in-law? Lotta, lotta bank to be made from Russkie oligarchial financing and sales, just like from the Chinese. And London might be a less attractive parking place for that money than it was a few short years ago.
I’m inclined to applying Friar William of Occam’s razor and put it all down to sheer stupidity and incompetence. Or:
At some point Putin reckoned Trump would get Russia out from under the sanctions, approve of the annexation of Crimea and a partition of the Ukraine. That perception presumably came about by some means other (or as well as) than Trump’s own muddled views or expressions.
That would possibly be via whatever ‘business’ contacts the Trump organisation had maybe going back to the Miss Universe days. Then Trump looks like actually becoming a winning possibility, and all that needs firming up. Who do we (the Kremlin) talk to? Well, we have General Flynn, who’s already taken money from us; so we get our ambassador to see what’s really on offer.
Now, should Trump really become president, a not-so-secret channel is handy because after January, known or not in and around the White House, it ought to stay secret, on the grounds of ‘treason never prospers, for when it doth, none dare call it treason’. If it doesn’t, well, it wasn’t the Kremlin that started it, was it? “We thought it was a bit odd, but you know us, always willing to oblige for the sake of improving relations. . .”
Somewhere along the line, however, Jared, wanting to be Son-in-Law-in-Chief-Who-Impresses-President-Father-Most joins in on the same channel that was meant to be superseded by one rather more discrete, intentionally or accidentally throwing a General under the bus. This all goes pear-shaped because it turns out Jared only wants to trade sanctions, Crimea and Ukraine for Trump Hotels, Trump Golf Courses and Ivanka Trump Fashion Emporia all over Russia from Moscow to Vladivostok and has the cheek to want the Kremlin to pay for them as well.
So. The not-so-secret ‘back channel’ comes out into the open (which embarrasses/confuses/tangles up only the Famiglia Trump and a General or three) while the real ‘back channel’ either never got opened up or is still really secret, and Jared and Flynn are going to keep their lips tightly sealed about that one for fear of what Putin and/or the Ambassador might really leak to screw them even more.
(Just to bring George Smiley into this, it did seem a bit odd that the Tillerman should fly into London supposedly only to ‘apologise’ for the NYT, when the PM was known to be about to handbag the organ grinder and not the monkey any minute; could he really have nipped over to ask if it was GCHQ that had been listening in, and what more did they know that might blow up any moment? To add to the le Carre scenario, could the Russians even have asked him to ask? They just denied they’d ‘wiretapped the president-elect’ after all.)
On second thoughts, isn’t it most likely that what will bring the Famiglia Trump down in the end will be perfectly ordinary sordid corruption? No more than using political power for personal gain?
The whole damn bunch are pretty obviously incapable of separating the two.
I’d be willing to wager quite a lot that what will bring down the Family Trump will be the same thing that always brings down pols in the U.S.: not the dodgy dealings so much as the cover-ups.
We already have Trump himself bang to rights trying to stop the FBI investigation. In more ordinary times that alone would crash him. And more ordinary times, in that regard, may bloom again, just after the midterms, if not before.
Jared flew too close to what he thought was the Sun. He’ll still look angelic, even in orange overalls. The rest of Trump’s crowd will look like the thugs they are. But watch out for Ivanka: she’ll avoid jail, probably avoid prosecution, even. And she will never, ever forget who her father’s, and Jared’s, enemies were.
Squirrel –
You should realize by now that corruption is well tolerated in this banana republic of a country. And if somehow a hydra head gets cut off, another grows. Every politician save a very small handful uses political power for personal gain, and is incapable of separating the two.
Bluth –
Ivanka isn’t too bright though. She may not forget, but she really doesn’t have a whole lot of backing either. Tone deaf and clueless as they come.
No shit.
Champagne popsicles?
I was going to say that the wretched woman has just entered “let them eat cake” territory, but then sanity returned and I remembered none of them ever left.
The real revelation of the past four months is how bigly, fantastically stupid the Odious Hairball really is. He’s been fooling people with bluff and horseshit his whole life, he is clever at acting smart, grant him that, but at really working things out, making decisions, dealing with pesky facts, he’s hopeless. George Will nailed the problem perfectly, two weeks ago.
His devoted core supporters don’t see this yet, and some of them won’t give a damn, when they do. Our allies are all sure of it, since the conferences last week.
Back to the speculations: our head Russkie Vlad is crazy, mentally ill according to Angela Merkel, but he’s not stupid.
So analyze Russian moves, at manipulating and using their accidental gift of a purchased-President, on that basis. They know he’s stupid and have to assume that mistakes will be made, really bad ones.
The problem is that stupid cannot be relied upon, stupid tends to forget deals, stupid is disruptive by nature. And the Russians have never liked the USA to be unreliable or disruptive or unpredictable. The Russians are fear-based organisms on a very deep level, their history justifies those fears. (They’ve been invaded 75 times, since Ivan the Terrible. 75 times.)
I expect they are muttering “Oh Shit!!” to themselves and each other, a lot, these days.
StillBernie:
Good to see you back here.
I used to hang with people like that new hired gun in Florida, who spoke like that. They aren’t new and their bad advice has been around for a long time.
I have also watched the careers of the pols who listen to them, crash and burn in wickedly funny ways. Stop by Vegas some day, share some beers and I’ll tell a few of those stories.
Credibility does matter in politics. The people who remember that tend to survive longer. It’s a Darwinian jungle in that regard.
Kev –
That woman is the dumbass who ran for DNC head, remember? I know, even though she royally pissed people off with her identity politicking then, let’s make her deputy in Fla! Under the guy that paid for the post. Color Florida red again.
Are you still going to be in Boston this summer?
Gunny –
All in both parties are let them eat cake these days. The problem with spawn, whether you’re a Trump or a Clinton or a Kushner, is that no one gives a shit about them or their spoiled vapidity, people just suck up and use them as a conduit to the parents. When the influence of the parents is gone, no one gives a flying rat’s about the kids. I’m looking forward to all of them learning that. At least, as godawful as Trump’s sons are, they generally seem to do their own thing and stay out of it. And as for Bluth’s watch out for Ivana if hubby and daddy go down, i suspect that the most you’d have to watch out for is some urine in the wind.
I read the art rags daily, and Ivanka and hubby fancy themselves cutting edge art patrons. The art rags have a lot of fun with that.
Modify that to “just about all” when it comes to the GOP, and “most” when it comes to the Dems, and we’re in agreement 100%.
Fair enough. Yeah, Ben Sasse isn’t let them eat cake. Has a brain too, but i still wouldn’t vote for him if he was running against Godzilla. As for the Dems that aren’t – Ellison, Gabbard, Merkley, Teachout – they’re indies but they don’t know it yet. The Dem party is lost to them.