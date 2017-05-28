OK, I don’t get it. Help me out here.

Wonder Boy is now alleged to have had a fireside chat or two with some Russian operative, Kislyak or something, about the possibility of setting up a “back channel” of communications between Der Führer’s administration and the Kremlin. Using Russian security infrastructure to do so, apparently.

Kislyak then reported these conversations back to head office via communication channels which were monitored by US intelligence and that’s how, the narrative goes, we found out about it.

That intercepted intelligence was then “leaked” to the press.

All right, for the purposes of this discussion let’s start from there.

Upon scanning a few news interviews with various inside-the-beltway talking heads (congresspeople, security “experts”, retired intel operatives and so on) I notice the occasional interviewer asking the question I would have asked too; are the Russians just blowing smoke up everyone’s ass?

That’s not how they ask it, more’s the pity, but that’s pretty much what they mean.

The responses, uniformly, run something like this; “Well, the Russians are sophisticated and tricky, so anything’s possible, but it’s hard to see why they would wish to discredit an administration they helped install and from which they hope to extract a variety of advantageous policies going forward”

And this is where I get a brain freeze. What if it’s not about the shorter-term game of discrediting the administration, but a longer game of discrediting the media? You know, that “enemy of the people”?

I have no idea what the Russians think, but first of all this guy Kislyak is no novice in the covert ops game, so he has to know that the comm channels he used to report the alleged chats with Wonder Boy were monitored. And if he knew that, then we must conclude that he chose those channels (rather than something more secure) because they would be intercepted.

So if the reports of Wonder Boy trying to establish a back channel are indeed fictional (I’m not arguing he’s not dumb enough to try it, because I’m sure he is, as is Der Führer, but that’s a different discussion), the Russians now just have to sit back and wait for the leak. If it doesn’t come, they can arrange one simply enough.

The payoff, after a few weeks of headlines above the fold, is that ultimately the whole narrative about back channels is revealed to be bogus. Either the meetings didn’t happen as reported, or the topic of back channels was never broached.

So what we have now is—altogether now, a-one-and-a-two-and-a—FAKE NEWS!

Ta-daa!

The media with egg all over their faces by playing right into The Donald’s fake news sand trap.

Apologies and retractions galore! Resignations!! More agitation to “do something” about out-of-control-journalism (can’t ever have too much of that, right?).

More fuel to the fire of the “sabotage by the deep state” narrative.

A perfect storm, really.

If that’s not the longer-range goal, and the narrative about back channels and Wonder Boy is not bogus and those conversations really did happen, how do we explain why Kislyak reported back via channels that he simply had to know were not secure?