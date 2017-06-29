all remaining doubt is now removed…

…the President of the United States of America is mentally ill.

Some background for our international audience: there’s a TV show called “Morning Joe” here in the US, hosted by an ex-GOP Congressman Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski, daughter of Zbigniew Brzezinski, Jimmy Carter’s NatSec advisor.

Recently, Brzezinski has been wondering, on the air, if Der Führer is crazy, which seems to have pushed Der Führer over the edge;

I suppose we should mention that the source of this astonishing petulance is officially “Commander-in-Chief” of the most powerful and potentially destructive military apparatus ever to have existed in human affairs.

Sarah Huckabee Sanders, daughter of Mike but no relation to Bernie and now Trump’s new de facto spokesmuppet, says;

“This is a president who fights fire with fire and certainly will not be allowed to be bullied by the liberal media,”

The man is unstable and dangerous, and any politician who continues to support him is willfully compromising the future of humankind.