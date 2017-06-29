all remaining doubt is now removed…

…the President of the United States of America is mentally ill.
Some background for our international audience: there’s a TV show called “Morning Joe” here in the US, hosted by an ex-GOP Congressman Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski, daughter of Zbigniew Brzezinski, Jimmy Carter’s NatSec advisor.
Recently, Brzezinski has been wondering, on the air, if Der Führer is crazy, which seems to have pushed Der Führer over the edge;
I suppose we should mention that the source of this astonishing petulance is officially “Commander-in-Chief” of the most powerful and potentially destructive military apparatus ever to have existed in human affairs.
Sarah Huckabee Sanders, daughter of Mike but no relation to Bernie and now Trump’s new de facto spokesmuppet, says;
“This is a president who fights fire with fire and certainly will not be allowed to be bullied by the liberal media,”
The man is unstable and dangerous, and any politician who continues to support him is willfully compromising the future of humankind.
Heading to 25th Amendment territory 9k
You’d think so, Expat, anyone sane and decent and responsible would.
But not the GOP in Congress, not nearly yet.
Bad Times am a comin’, no chance t’git away….
If a student in any school in the U.K, and I dare say anywhere in America, engaged in the kind of cyberbullying that Trump engages in most weeks, that student would be expelled forthwith. And no one would second guess his expulsion, either.
It’s been obvious for a long time that the man isn’t well, emotionally or psychologically.
I have a friend in LA, who’s brother-in-law is a leading academic psychologist. He is working with colleagues around the country in a task force that is producing a profile of the Great Twit, for use when the 25th Amendment is finally resorted to.
Word is, they have plenty of material already.
The problem for the gang running things, is that our adversaries around the world, and we do have some, are also certainly profiling the guy’s obvious triggers and weaknesses, and gaming out scenarios for how to exploit them.
If the gang running things wait too long to remove him, it may cost this country dearly.
How or where, can’t be predicted. But the price will be paid.
Not sure that’s entirely ethical per the Goldwater Rule Kevin but I did like the following quote from this NPR Piece on the subject:
…mind you the required qualifications for anyone chosen to be president are pretty minimal – natural born citizen and at least 35 years of age. Doesn’t say anything about not being an irresponsible jerk.
Expat:
in the nuclear age, with a major holding something called the “football” within a certain close distance of the President, 24 hours a day, the actual qualifications to keep the job include a certain mental stability.
That is why the 25th Amendment was added.
An informal solution was used in the final month or so before Nixon resigned. He was starting to lose it, and V.P. Ford and the COS had the Joint Chiefs alerted, so if they received unusual orders from Dick they were to check them out with Gerry first.
Everyone knew that Gerald Ford was at least sane.
Now, with this latest, and the “covfefe” incident (a mini-stroke?) and the continuing eruptions of rage which are reportedly now a daily occurrence, the question arises: how long can they postpone the inevitable?
Or, what terrible incident has to occur first?
Expat:
Yes, that is what is being analyzed. Known behavior and emitted Tweets and such.
Public information.
There is enough material there to supply a reasonable profile. Remember these are some of the top people in that field, not fringe operators. And they care about their country.
So will your ‘friends’ (such as may be left) I should think.
I started a list, but reference to a dictionary of psychoses would save a lot of time. And space. With special reference to Krafft-Ebing.
The man is obviously such a flabby sack of almost every psychosis you can think of, you can’t really exploit any one for any single outcome without risking triggering any one of a dozen others. With potential (well, probable) outcomes you definitely didn’t want. (Look at the Saudi-Qatar debacle. and a very close call—actually two—just a few days ago in Syria, while the South Koreans are showing signs of panic.)
You can cater to his vanity (give him a gold trinket); cater to his greed (give him fake deal and leave him thinking he’ll get a cut of a billion or two); boost his power lust (give him a big military parade so he can believe he’s really a general —Patton or McArthur maybe, possibly Sherman, but not Eisenhower or Cyrus or Alexander, he definitely won’t have heard of those last two—for an hour) . . .and hope. It might last a day, a week, maybe a month, but it’ll abso-bloody-lutely be sure to get blown away in 140 characters at 4 one morning.
In my day, the only recourse about this stage, or the one he appears to be rapidly approaching, was frequent, heavy, and long-lasting sedation. And no metal cutlery. I’d have thought before November, a moderately effective cure for impotence might have helped, but I think it’s far too late now he’s got at least one surrogate for sexual potency: being Commander in Chief of the United States for example.
For Kevin: The odds on impeachment by December, I think (I’ve never understood betting) are now 5:6 (Paddy Power) or before 2020 8:11 (Ladbrokes). Apparently, you can even bet on Trump suing British bookies for taking bets on him (50:1) . . .(Same odds as both Netanyahu and Abbas ever saying Trump has brought peace to the Middle East . . .)
I’ll remind y’all that Reagan was doing one-on-one diplomacy with Gorbachev when everyone on his staff – hell, everyone in DC – knew he was well into Alzheimer’s. There was just too much star wars money being handed out for that to be seen as a crisis.
I cringed when i heard this, i’m still cringing, and can’t even bear to read the articles and comments on this fucker. (can’t even imagine the Graun brigade). Because Trump is a gross, unhinged asshole? Nope, although he is all of that. (For extra good measure bonus outrage, grannies and grampys don’t count as bona fide relationships for travel purposes.) But because it gives all and sundry a chance to ignore the fact that we’re getting screwed up, down, and sideways on healthcare, which in turn funds tax cuts for the 1%. But, misogyny! What’s healthcare and tax cuts in the face of that! Especially when it saves me, so i think, the impetus for coming up with a healthcare plan that will actually work for the people.
And in your vein, Nat – Steny Hoyer, well into Patrick Leahy territory by reports, was who was being mooted for a replacement for Pelosi. FML. But Pelosi isn’t going anywhere now, far more important to have an older female – who may or may not have had a facelift – as the, er, face of the Dems.
Massive up to the excellent Rep. Barbara Lee though, one Dem who actually can walk and chew gum at the same time, and kept her hairy eyeball on the ball and the big picture. In 2001, Lee was the only member of congress to object to AUMF.
I reckon Lee earned her later bit of outrage re: the Trump tweet.
http://www.latimes.com/politics/essential/la-pol-ca-essential-politics-updates-committee-unexpectedly-opens-door-to-1498776070-htmlstory.html
I’ll take second place to nobody when it comes to pointing out how easy it’s been for Trump to deploy chaff which distracts the media, and thus the national attention.
We’ve talked about a readily identifiable pattern of exactly that quite a lot around here.
But I don’t think this has been very effective as chaff, however.
I don’t think anyone who was paying attention to the HC bullshit before Mika started bleeding from her wherever at Mar-a-Lago has now stopped.
I also think, put together with past mini-outbursts he’s exhibited about women (remember the one about HRC taking a bathroom break during a commercial break in a TV debate? Disgusting, he said. He’s described breastfeeding that way to.) that it’s indicative of Trump having a thing about women and blood and bodily functions that’s deeply pathological and seriously fucking spooky, so in this instance I don’t begrudged the media coverage at all.
Sure he does, Gunny. I put it down as a deranged douchebag ranting and looking like a complete idiot. Unfortunately he’s also the potus, but i otherwise find it so stupid that i just blow it off, it doesn’t affect my life (nor most other people’s, all things considered) in the least. But it allows him to hog the oxygen, the outrage machine operate in full gear, while the real shit by the sane people for better or worse is what actually goes down and will affect lives. Whether it allows McConnell and Ryan cutting deals with holdouts out of the glare. Or on the bright side, Barbara Lee getting unanamous approval from a Republican committee to curtail the president’s ability to take us into war, which with luck will pass the House and Senate, without congressional approval. That will do more to curtail a real danger from Trump than legions of outrage machines.
Sorry, but I think that’s just inaccurate.
It seems I think misogyny is a bigger cultural problem, with more profound and wide-ranging effects on all of our lives, than do you.
Not something I’m willing to argue about, but I think it’s a really serious problem, culturally and politically and economically.
And I’ll say again that I don’t think this latest twitter shitstorm has distracted from the HC debacle in any way that makes life easier for Mitch McConnell. If he does find a way for ACA repeal make it through the Senate, it won’t be because of Der Führer’s tweets about Morning Joe.
I’ll argue at this point that Trump’s lifelong strategy of distraction via mendacious assertions and personal attacks is now starting to suffer from the law of diminishing returns.
That’s not good news, necessarily, since distraction is all he knows and he won’t abandon the strategy. The less effective it becomes the more he’ll have to up the ante.
Makes a distraction involving war even more likely, ultimately.
Well, i’m not willing to join the clickbait and outrage machine, i have no reason to give him, or the machine, the oxygen on that. I’m not willing to go huffy on Paul Ryan or McConnell because they didn’t protest Trump’s tweet with enough vigor to satisfy my outrage, i’d prefer to watch what kind of deals they try to cut with whom. And i’m watching as well how Ryan responds to Lee’s call and the comittee recommendation. I’m more concerned with stopping a war distraction than i am with a distraction over my bodily fluids.
And as an aside, i’m still not buying a misogyny defense for Clinton’s loss either. Because although it was surely a factor that being female might have hurt her, she also benefitted and got passes for being female in ways she never would have if she was just a generic corrupt dude running for office.
I think Trump’s displays of misogyny distract from the more important distraction: the spectacle of a president devoting his limited attention to a spat with a couple of popular entertainers – a president who, for one example, is content to tweet out an enigmatic announcement that North Korea’s days are numbered and then go silent on the topic, and who, for another, is bubbling with enthusiasm for a project to simply dismantle the health insurance industry without replacing it. Then suddenly staying on topic for two whole tweets – at least six whole minutes – to make sure we all understand that his TV show had higher ratings than the celebrity couple who now occupy his tiny prefrontal lobe. Followed up by four senior staffers (one being the guy who’s supposed to be fixing the Middle East) taking the time to call those entertainers with one of the more ludicrous blackmail threats you’ll ever hear this side of an afternoon soap. Also followed up by an official spokes-moron reminding us that said president gets nasty when he’s crossed: nuclear missiles for some folks, and stories in the National Enquirer for people who really get his goat.
Anybody who really thinks this has anything at all to do with Hillary Clinton has no need of further distractions – they’ve already distracted themselves far more thoroughly than Trump could ever dream of doing.
Well, exactly, i’d prefer he tweet like a dumbass than actually get involved with, like, governing. It’s the folks behind the scenes doing the stuff that’s actually going to affect us that bear watching, they aren’t the ones who are nuts and they’re the ones driving the actual agenda.
Remember “the bombing begins in 5 minutes?” I joined the outrage machine on that one because i hated the guy, but even i could see it for what it was. A stupid attempt at a joke by a potus heading for the permanent twilight zone.
So, the presenters are told, more or less, ‘Be nice to Trump or the Enquirer will print some dirt on you. He can stop it if you call him”.
So, Donald Trump:
So their story was true?
It was Jared who got to be the bagman delivering the message, apparently. Yep, it was true. Do you think this was a singular type of event with only this president?
But he does . . .
Trump’s threatened both China and Germany with a 20% Import tariff on steel. 23 cabinet members against it, three (including Trump, of course) for it. Motion passed by a majority.
He (and whichever backroom boys are behind him) still haven’t grasped that trade tariffs are negotiated with the EU (and that still includes the UK: he may thinkwe parted company the day the Referendum result came in, the way he seems to think signing a piece of paper in the White House can fix anything instantly) not with just any one member country at a time.
Sq,
No no no, not true at all! See, they said Trumps people called them. And he said that they called him, And then confirmed that one, he still takes calls from failing, minor-league celebrities, and two, that yes, he does in fact control the National Enquirer’s editor policy. Nope, nothing newsworthy here, folks. Move along.
The Enquirer will take any bait from anywhere. But, they’re a bad outfit to play chicken with. Ask Gary Hart or John Edwards.
“…negotiated with the EU…” Just because you haven’t heard about Germexit yet doesn’t mean he hasn’t. He has resources you lack, he does. He has sources of intelligence you can only dream about. Or have you finally given in and subscribed to the Enquirer at long last?
I saw that Enquirer spread last night, can remember from where. It was seriously tame, a genuine nothingburger in a sea of “nothingburgers” that actually aren’t.
There is actually wiggle room around a Germexit – this zombie is coming up again.
http://www.cnbc.com/2017/05/30/exclusive-wilbur-ross-says-hes-open-to-resuming-ttip-negotiations.html
All I know about Wilbur Ross, is the apparently he was invited to address people in Berlin by video link before Angela Merkel, was given 10 minutes, took 20, nobody had a clue what he was on about, and cheered when the feed was cut off.
Is ‘Germexit’ a new loo cleaner? Doesn’t kill germs, just encourages them to self-deport?
Nat:
I see. Should have spotted that. Humble apologies for, I dunno, something. Getting hard to keep up with what is ‘TRUE FAKE NEWS’ and “FAKE FAKE NEWS’ these days.
Sq,
I sympathize. The true news about fake news is being drowned out by all the fake news about the true news about fake news, What we might call Heavy Meta – you know, the meta that goes metametametameta at you all night long. Personally, I blame Derrida.
Self deport, whatever, it’s not going to be a pretty situation here in the future. Fun fact i discovered last night – in filthy rich Massachusetts, 25% of the population is on MassHealth (basically, Medicaid). Can’t see that being sustainable. What with Boston having the highest inequality in the country. More Massexit i reckon along with Illexit and Connexit and Jersexit. And the jobs plan that the Dems and tech crowd seem to be softening us up for, going by the NYT, isn’t going to get them the votes they’re looking for.
https://www.nytimes.com/2017/06/24/opinion/sunday/men-dont-want-to-be-nurses-their-wives-agree.html
https://www.nytimes.com/2017/06/24/opinion/sunday/artificial-intelligence-economic-inequality.html
I reckon that right-to-work manufacturing jobs, as Samsung and Foxconn and even Apple are planning might be as good as it will get. And credit for those, should they actually happen, most likely won’t be going to the Dems.
Never did excoriate Trump for his tie, did I? (Getting ready for second opera of the week: leaving very early ‘cos of demo in the way in Trafalgar Square.) But, putting on tie, realised that ever since school, wearing it so long it dangled over your crotch was definitely not the thing to do. Not among us Brits, anyway.
(Tie is Italian, with little hand-painted butterflies. Very summery. Made by “Il Cravattificio di Siena” which we—friend gave it to me—are convinced is actually either the title of a mislaid opera by Puccini, or the story behind the (also sadly lost) prequel to ‘Two Gentlemen of Verona’.)
The thing to know about Wilbur Ross is that he was a director of a bank in Cyprus that was already, last year, being investigated for laundering Russian money to the West.
Add to that, the Trump Org. had a Cypriot subsidiary.
It’s one key part of the money trail, uncovered so far.
As for the National Enquirer, the publisher is a “friend of Trump”, has been for years.
So hell yes, along with Breitbart and InfoWars it’s a key part of the New Real News Media to whom all must bow down.
**
To I’m with our good host, on this one:
A ‘Wag the Dog’ op may be all they have left, soon. A faux war or a real one.
This week, Muller hired an experienced corruption prosecutor out of New York, so indictments may already be drafted. Remember that Muller’s appointment includes the authority to convene a Grand Jury for this purpose, on his own without review from above.
The thing to know about Wilbur Ross is that he was a director of a bank in Cyprus that was already, last year, being investigated for laundering Russian money to the West.
Which half, the Turkish half or the EU half?
You can’t really make these things up, can you? The man who sent out the “Suppress that Dormouse!” request said can’t comply with his own request . . .
Squirrel, I don’t think anything that matters to the outside world happens in the Turkish portion of Cyprus. Nothing about that occupation was accepted by the rest of the world.
As usual, the Turks don’t give a damn. Like, the Armenian genocide never happened, and their security detail didn’t attack peaceful protestors on US soil with TV cameras present, and so on.
I always liked that the buffer in Cyprus is called the Attila Line. 1974. The same year that Nixon resigned – for those following along at home.