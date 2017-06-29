and now … the “clenched fist of truth”

Firearms sales are down since now we don’t have a black guy in the White House coming for our guns, something like 17% I’ve read somewhere, and if you’re the NRA that’s completely unacceptable.
The solution? More fear, obviously.
Of whom? Well, them, of course. Here’s the execrable Dana Loesch cramming just about every dog-whistle in the store into a single minute—Hollywood, the media, schools teaching bad things, and oh yeah, let’s not forget that black guy who we’ll just call “their ex-president”, OK? No need to call anybody names at this point in time, ‘cos y’all know what I mean, and we’re beyond that now, right?;
“They use their media to assassinate real news. They use their schools to teach children that their president is another Hitler. They use their movie stars and singers and comedy shows and award shows to repeat their narrative over and over again. And then they use their ex-president to endorse the resistance.
“All to make them march, make them protest, make them scream racism and sexism and xenophobia and homophobia, to smash windows, burn cars, shut down interstates and airports, bully and terrorize the law-abiding — until the only option left is for the police to do their jobs and stop the madness.
“And when that happens, they’ll use it as an excuse for their outrage. The only way we stop this, the only way we save our country and our freedom, is to fight this violence of lies with the clenched fist of truth. I’m the National Rifle Association of America, and I’m freedom’s safest place.”
I’m not a lawyer, but I’ll suppose more than one functionary in the NRA’s legal department looked this over pretty closely to make sure it doesn’t quite meet the standard for criminal incitement to violence.
But it’s both incitement and preëmptive justification for violent police suppression.
A lovely twofer.
I see Bannon’s fingerprints all over this one, via Miller.
They must be getting desperate inside the White House. And their guy must really be losing it.
‘Clenched Fist of Truth” sounds like something straight out of Mein Kampf. Or maybe something Stalin would spout. Or Mao.
I think we can be fairly certain that no Founding Father, nor any of the great minds of the Enlightenment every used the expression “the clenched fist of Truth”.
Their guy is losing it because he knows very well what Mueller is sniffing around. He’ll be getting notice of every new dark crate of crime they start to crack open.
Maybe the war Bannon is going to blow up, to wag the dog, isn’t going to be in N. Korea, or Afghanistan, or Syria, but at home. Maybe they are preparing to circle the wagons around the white house already.
What happens if Trump takes the executive branch to an ‘undisclosed location’? Some deep Bunker somewhere- we know there are many of those- and then just refuses to let Mueller’s subpeanas through the perimeter. Which calling out the faithful militia’s. How does the 25th work if you can’t actually reach the president? And he keeps giving orders. I don’t think anyone knows.
Or subpoenas even.
Kev,
The NRA doesn’t need Bannon to teach them how to talk this way, What the NRA does need is the kind of crisis whose most obvious solution is a whole lot of people spending money on guns and ammunition. They had one for 8 years and now they need a new one. That’s all that’s going on here, but it’s certainly enough. They are absolutely, positively advertising preparedness for the civil war that’s right around the corner. They are not yet overtly instigating it but they’ll keep creeping closer until sales are back up where they belong.
That, of course, is exactly what Bannon believes and has promised repeatedly. In his own words:
He’s a self-confessed anarchist who wants to blow things up. To your point, nearly all of his loathing is reserved for his fellow Americans.
His words are calculatedly inflammatory; there’s a level on which he knows he’s sowing fear of his own ideology. As Gunny noted, it’s all designed to make anyone on either side of the aisle want to pick up a gun in self-defense. I imagine a Venn Diagram of the Breitbart “newsroom” and ownership in gun companies would show marked overlap. That’s not a coincidence. Dangerous times…by design.
ABW,
Bannon and Yiannopoulos are two different critters. They used to hang around some of the same playgrounds but there’s where it ends. Yiannopoulos is still peddling his own brand and is mostly going backwards, and one of the reasons he’s going backwards is that Trump doesn’t need anyone’s help in the tweeting for outrage department. Bannon is the most highly-placed fascist ideologue in our history (you could try to.make a case for Greenspan but you’d lose; you could try to make a case for Trump himself but he’s just the host organism, empty of every kind of ideology).
Sort of connected: I read that this ‘commission’ into ‘voter fraud’ is demanding states supply every voter’s party registration, their social security numbers and personal details, and how they’ve voted for years. (Eh? I thought you were supposed to have a secret ballot?*)
I presume this is so ‘unreliable’ voters can be weeded out by being accused until they can prove their innocence long after the next election or two or three?
You bet it’s connected.
After all, what kind of ersatz fascism would it be if you don’t have central control of the voter rolls?
Sq,
Your actual vote is secret. But in many if not most states you have to declare a party preference to vote in the primaries (“I’d like a Republican ballot, please, so I can keep voting in future elections”). And in some places you may still have to state a party affiliation when you register – for a long time it was that way just about everywhere..
The fact that a person has voted is public information, always has been.
HOW that person voted is secret.
**
The good news is that several states are refusing to turn over those files: Virginia, Kentucky and California, at least.
The bad news, is that our right-wing Secretary of State for Nevada is quite likely to help this new scam with happy vigor.
And the fact that it’s only those states so far tells me that the Dems would be just as delighted to get their grubby paws on that info as the Repubs are.
SB: to get real for a moment, most of the elements of the Great Voter File Demand are already in the hands of the parties.
Remember a few days back, when we discovered that the RNC had left their master file in a Cloud account with zero security?
Both parties have held such databases since the late 1990’s. Howard Dean set up the master file for the Dem’s as part of his 50-state strategy. The other side followed a cycle later.
It takes money to acquire such a database and continued spending to maintain it properly, so it’s useful for candidates.
So far as I can tell, the only spooky part of the great information demand is that the state official voter files have the last four of a voter’s SSN, and perhaps the party-held databases don’t.
The real problem with the great information demand is the likely motive: to set up a massive voter intimidation and disqualification project. That may be the only way that the GOP can win in 2018.
I actually have a (blackly) humorous update on this – solid blue Mass is refusing to turn over the data. So far, so good. But now i’m reading stories akin to the ones Nat told about voter fraud in Chicago that happen here – unsurprising i suppose in a solid union city like Boston. Apparently a lotta dead people do vote here after all. So maybe the Dems do have good reason not to want to turn that info over….
And yeah, the SSN #’s are very spooky.
Speaking of Chicago, Illinois is in some deep shit, eh. As Illinois goes, so will CT, Mass, RI, and NJ follow at some point. California too maybe even.