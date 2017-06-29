and now … the “clenched fist of truth”

Firearms sales are down since now we don’t have a black guy in the White House coming for our guns, something like 17% I’ve read somewhere, and if you’re the NRA that’s completely unacceptable.

The solution? More fear, obviously.

Of whom? Well, them, of course. Here’s the execrable Dana Loesch cramming just about every dog-whistle in the store into a single minute—Hollywood, the media, schools teaching bad things, and oh yeah, let’s not forget that black guy who we’ll just call “their ex-president”, OK? No need to call anybody names at this point in time, ‘cos y’all know what I mean, and we’re beyond that now, right?;

“They use their media to assassinate real news. They use their schools to teach children that their president is another Hitler. They use their movie stars and singers and comedy shows and award shows to repeat their narrative over and over again. And then they use their ex-president to endorse the resistance. “All to make them march, make them protest, make them scream racism and sexism and xenophobia and homophobia, to smash windows, burn cars, shut down interstates and airports, bully and terrorize the law-abiding — until the only option left is for the police to do their jobs and stop the madness. “And when that happens, they’ll use it as an excuse for their outrage. The only way we stop this, the only way we save our country and our freedom, is to fight this violence of lies with the clenched fist of truth. I’m the National Rifle Association of America, and I’m freedom’s safest place.”

I’m not a lawyer, but I’ll suppose more than one functionary in the NRA’s legal department looked this over pretty closely to make sure it doesn’t quite meet the standard for criminal incitement to violence.

But it’s both incitement and preëmptive justification for violent police suppression.

A lovely twofer.