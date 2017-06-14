get ready… (updated)

…to marvel at the difference between the way the right wing will milk this morning’s shooting of GOP majority whip Steve Scalise for every scrap of hostility against “the left”, compared to their intense resistance to “politicizing” the Gabby Giffords shooting back in 2011 (and that’s just one example).

This story is actually developing faster than I can keep up, but Giffords, along with with 13 others (6 dead including one child) was shot by Jared Lee Loughner, a mentally ill young man whose inner demons, judging from his online utterances immediately prior to the attack, were clearly activated by the politically shrill Tea Party rhetoric of the time.

It now seems that Scalise was shot (wounded in the hip apparently, there are no reports of fatalities as I write this, but there are other gunshot wounds) by one James T. Hodgkinson, a 66 year-old with a twitter profile suggesting he’s a Bernie Sanders’ fan with hostility toward Donald Trump.

There is at least one report already—from Rep. Ron DeSantis (R-FL)— suggesting that today’s shooter asked if the people practicing on the baseball field “were Democrats or Republicans” prior to the shooting;

“There was a guy that walked up to us that was asking whether it was Republicans or Democrats out there,” DeSantis said. “It was just a little odd, and then he kind of walked toward the area where all this happened.” The Florida Republican said the man was not carrying anything when he spoke to him, but DeSantis believes he fired the shots a short time later.

Ten will get you twenty that this is just the beginning, and that we’ll now see a full court press not only to utterly “politicize” this, but to turn it into as much of a Reichstag moment as possible.

It’s already starting, in fact, with reports popping up all over the place about Kellyanne Conway already pushing the DeSantis angle, and, just for good measure, there’s Uday Trump, or maybe it’s Qusay, already blaming it on that Shakespeare in the Park thing.

This will suck all the air out of the Russian inquiry balloon for days at least, if not weeks.

And let’s get one more thing straight while we here, because I’ve actually lost count of how often we’ve seen it happen now.

If this situation was reversed, and some nutter shot up a bunch of Democrats, or even children in their damn classroom, the “false flag” narratives would already be so thick right in the air right now it would be hard to see daylight between them.

Shooting people is never good, but the fallout from this particular example is going to be especially not good.

Update #1

Like the title of the piece says, get ready….

Here’s a local example courtesy of Colorado Pols blog, by way of an email sent by the peaceful and thoughtful Colorado House Minority Leader Patrick Neville, who is absolutely not trying to get any mileage out of this;

Unruly protesters trashing Civic Center Park and clashing with cops in the streets.

Mock beheadings of President Trump by Kathy Griffin.

And now an ASSASSINATION attempt on Republican lawmakers!

The hate-inspired violent rhetoric against conservatives and Republicans was already at an all-time fever pitch before today, but now it just got very real.

The left is out of control. Their violent actions are un-American, and it needs to stop! … Frankly, I lay the blame squarely at the feet of “tolerance-preaching progressives” and their accomplices in the media who allowed violent rhetoric to get so out of control.

There’s plenty more, including the obligatory “socialist piece of trash”, but what’s to be done?

Glad you asked;

First, join me in praying for a speedy recovery for Congressman Scalise and the staff and law enforcement who were wounded in today’s attack.

Second, join me in calling on the media to denounce horrific attacks like this and to call for an end to the violent political rhetoric on the left that they’ve inspired.

Sounds good. That it?

Well no, not quite;