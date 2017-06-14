get ready… (updated)

…to marvel at the difference between the way the right wing will milk this morning’s shooting of GOP majority whip Steve Scalise for every scrap of hostility against “the left”, compared to their intense resistance to “politicizing” the Gabby Giffords shooting back in 2011 (and that’s just one example).
This story is actually developing faster than I can keep up, but Giffords, along with with 13 others (6 dead including one child) was shot by Jared Lee Loughner, a mentally ill young man whose inner demons, judging from his online utterances immediately prior to the attack, were clearly activated by the politically shrill Tea Party rhetoric of the time.
It now seems that Scalise was shot (wounded in the hip apparently, there are no reports of fatalities as I write this, but there are other gunshot wounds) by one James T. Hodgkinson, a 66 year-old with a twitter profile suggesting he’s a Bernie Sanders’ fan with hostility toward Donald Trump.
There is at least one report already—from Rep. Ron DeSantis (R-FL)— suggesting that today’s shooter asked if the people practicing on the baseball field “were Democrats or Republicans” prior to the shooting;
“There was a guy that walked up to us that was asking whether it was Republicans or Democrats out there,” DeSantis said. “It was just a little odd, and then he kind of walked toward the area where all this happened.”
The Florida Republican said the man was not carrying anything when he spoke to him, but DeSantis believes he fired the shots a short time later.
Ten will get you twenty that this is just the beginning, and that we’ll now see a full court press not only to utterly “politicize” this, but to turn it into as much of a Reichstag moment as possible.
It’s already starting, in fact, with reports popping up all over the place about Kellyanne Conway already pushing the DeSantis angle, and, just for good measure, there’s Uday Trump, or maybe it’s Qusay, already blaming it on that Shakespeare in the Park thing.
This will suck all the air out of the Russian inquiry balloon for days at least, if not weeks.
And let’s get one more thing straight while we here, because I’ve actually lost count of how often we’ve seen it happen now.
If this situation was reversed, and some nutter shot up a bunch of Democrats, or even children in their damn classroom, the “false flag” narratives would already be so thick right in the air right now it would be hard to see daylight between them.
Shooting people is never good, but the fallout from this particular example is going to be especially not good.
Update #1
Like the title of the piece says, get ready….
Here’s a local example courtesy of Colorado Pols blog, by way of an email sent by the peaceful and thoughtful Colorado House Minority Leader Patrick Neville, who is absolutely not trying to get any mileage out of this;
Unruly protesters trashing Civic Center Park and clashing with cops in the streets.
Mock beheadings of President Trump by Kathy Griffin.
And now an ASSASSINATION attempt on Republican lawmakers!
The hate-inspired violent rhetoric against conservatives and Republicans was already at an all-time fever pitch before today, but now it just got very real.
The left is out of control. Their violent actions are un-American, and it needs to stop! … Frankly, I lay the blame squarely at the feet of “tolerance-preaching progressives” and their accomplices in the media who allowed violent rhetoric to get so out of control.
There’s plenty more, including the obligatory “socialist piece of trash”, but what’s to be done?
Glad you asked;
First, join me in praying for a speedy recovery for Congressman Scalise and the staff and law enforcement who were wounded in today’s attack.
Second, join me in calling on the media to denounce horrific attacks like this and to call for an end to the violent political rhetoric on the left that they’ve inspired.
Sounds good. That it?
Well no, not quite;
Finally, if you can, please show us that you’re not backing down by chipping-in $50 or $25 to Colorado Liberty PAC today so we can retake the State House in 2018. Your contribution today will help us advance our conservative values through passionate and peaceful civil discourse that makes our country great.
With no sense of irony whatsoever, I heard Paul Ryan say “An attack on one of us is an attack on all of us”, greeted with a standing ovation. Well, I thought that depended on how much you paid? How come Trump didn’t demand Democrats, say, hand over a couple of decades’ worth of fund-raising?
(Though I don’t really care at the moment, here in my London borough we have had an appalling fire in a high rise block of flats. 12 people are known to have died; some horribly from accounts we’ve heard, and the basic maths suggests the final total could well be a hundred. Many could be children.)
I guess it will never make any difference to point out that the entire point of Julius Caesar is that attempting to solve politics with violence leads only to worse violence and more dire outcomes. Uday would never grasp the point even if he was inclined to listen. And the same goes for Ryan and all his henchmen. I’m guessing their go-to solution will be something along the lines of open-carrying congressmen.
Apparently the cladding that caught fire was an aluminum (aluminium) composite. So, very like the doping on the canvas of the Hindenberg, basically rocket fuel. No wonder it burned like the Hindenberg.
CNN has fallen on its knees in loud, prayerful thanksgiving – it is “the return of leftist terrorism.” You hand an outfit like that a ready-made 24/7 theme like that and you will never find them ungrateful. I’ve been waiting for this moment since the Patriot Act was passed: once the right people agree that the T-word is appropriate, quite a few of us right here have a couple of new worries to ponder. (Financial support for Left-Terror organizations? Check. Visiting Left-Terror websites? Double-check. Hosting them? Better you than me, 9k.)
But nothing is static, and these days Monday’s terrorist is Tuesday’s homeward-bound prodigal son. It seems like only a week ago we learned that Qatar is at least an agent of Terror if not a full-fledged Sponsor, and yet, today, we sold them $15bn worth of F15s. Who says rehabilitation doesn’t work? Perhaps small-timers like us can buy our way out with just a couple of weekends at some Trump resort. And a tee shirt. And a red trucker’s hat. If we wear them.
Corporate Dem hosebags the NY TImes has a despicable article essentially blaming Sanders and the Sanders wing of the party. I’m absolutely livid.
SB,
From that article:
So now, already, through his surrogates, Bernie is calling for the deaths of 20 Congressmen?!
Somebody better do something about this Bernie people fucking quick.
Ah yes…
…I can see where livid fits in. But don’t let livid get in the way of the horselaugh that little gem deserves. Remember your De Quincey: “If once a movement indulges itself in shooting congressmen, very soon it comes to think little of criticizing Hillary.” Or something like that. “And from criticizing Hillary it comes next to drinking and Sabbath-breaking and not thinking the way Tom Friedman tells it to.” Or maybe De Quincey would have thought first of David Brooks.
It ain’t news that they print a lot of garbage, and I can see how one may need to pass a little of it around from time to time, if only for the grins. But the grins are all it’s worth, and if you can’t get a grin from it, it’s best avoided. I think.
SB:
That NYT piece is so typical of the ‘appear to sit on both sides of the fence while doing a hatchet job on one’ method. For every mention of Bernie Sanders or ‘Sanders supporters’ you could just as meaningfully (or more so) substitute ‘Donald Trump’ or ‘Trump supporters’.
There’s a reason that they aren’t allowing comments on that article. You know, when i saw last night that the guy had a FB page that was anti-Trump and had pix of Bernie on it, i saw this coming.
(This is all prep for – We are running Cory Booker in 2020 and you are going to vote for him. We’re already getting the superdelegates lined up. Don’t even bother to try to run a Berner. And if you don’t get it line we’ll just call you racist scumbags.)
Squirrel –
Leaving out for the moment the militant nationalist faction of Trumpsters, which certainly exists. Whether a Sanders worker or a Trumpster, these people are most likely mentally ill, and from the sector that have been hurt most by the Davos uniparty of Dems and Repubs. I don’t expect anyone with a political axe to grind to grasp that.
From the piece –
“On Tuesday, Mr. Hodgkinson posted a cartoon on Facebook explaining “How does a bill work?” “That’s an easy one, Billy,” the cartoon reads. “Corporations write the bill and then bribe Congress until it becomes law.” “That’s Exactly How It Works. ….” Mr. Hodgkinson wrote.”
Anyone wanna try to explain to me how this is wrong?
I’m no fan of Charles Blow these days, who along with Krugman seems to be an unhinged ranter. I rarely even bother to read tehm anymore. But he has a very nicely nuanced op-ed piece on the shooting.
I’m not sure the moment calls for nuance as much as it absolutely demands straight, plain words. Such as:
-To say that Sanders or anything he said instructed his supporters to shoot people is to lie.
-To imply that Sanders or anything he said instructed his supporters to shoot people is to lie by implication.
-To noddingly, leeringly, winkingly imply that Sanders or anything he said instructed his supporters to shoot people is to smuggle a fricassee of diarrhea onto the communal dinner table – which is not the act of anyone who cares one whit for the health of the community.
I have nothing against nuance per se, but this isn’t the moment for it – not when your job is to advise and inform the public at large. If your job is to advise and inform the public at large, then this is a moment for spitting out the exact truth about what is really the simplest of simple, brass-bound lies.
Nat –
Totally agree. So you’re right. Because my expectations are rock bottom, i was too willing to accept a few tossed crumbs.
But you do misunderstand something, his job is not to advise and inform the public at large. His job, and his paymasters, are the same as Tomasky’s.
Yes, columnists have agendas and constituencies, and most of all they have roles assigned to them by publishers. I actually think that most readers understand that and depend on it (*I wonder what the best conservative spin on that would be – maybe I’ll see what Douhat has to say.” Or, “I wonder how much this can be trivialized. Time to read Maureen.”) Nothing about this absolves them of their responsibilities as journalists.
Not arguing with you. But as ever, bs walks and our expectations of journalists are the bs. And surely you’ve noticed that over the past of years, op-ed columnists are now, well, “opinion columnists”, not journalists.
“Second, join me in calling on the media to denounce horrific attacks like this and to call for an end to the violent political rhetoric on the left that they’ve inspired.”
Oh, the NYT obliged him with a bonus rimjob on that.
Jeebus, i missed this one from yesterday.
http://thehill.com/homenews/media/337949-nyt-issues-correction-to-giffords-editorial
Absolutely, and very sensitive to publishers who would like Trump to stop calling them ‘failed fake news’ and spied a ‘kostlose’ opportunity.
As the update demonstrates, no power on God’s green earth can prevent this story from being silo-ed. But it needn’t be funneled only into a conservative silo that says it’s all the fault of Sanders and his supporters, and into a liberal silo that says it’s all the fault of Sanders and his supporters. In particular, it should not be impossible to find an article or two pointing out that the solution to an outbreak of Ebola is not wider distribution of the Ebola virus.
Sq,
Googling “kostlose” I get a couple of sites in German and a bunch of invitations to watch porn. Can this really be what you intended?
Er. no. Literally ‘costless’ but sort of means ‘consequence-free’.
Squirrel –
That’s been going on since way before Trump was even on the radar. Really, shit as he is, he isn’t to blame for absolutely everything that’s wrong with the world. He’s the symptom, not the cause. And the cause is not uni-partisan.
The papers and their editors looked at where their bread was buttered and journalistic ethics was the casualty. So, bitch about an op-ed, and the response that you get from it’s defenders is “it’s not a news piece, it’s an opinion piece.” So, i have an asshole, can i write op-eds too?
Oh. ‘free porn’ I suppose. Probably like ‘free software download’ when the download is free but the software isn’t . . .
I’d would have guessed buck she
….or buckshee a squaddie term derived from baksheesh
Bernie: I’ve never really understood ‘op-ed’. Just adding ‘editorial’ seems to me to attempt to claim some kind of general authority they shouldn’t have.
Always prefer ‘comment’ or ‘commentary’. That can be individual, general, objective or not, and you decide according to your view of the name attached to it. I always refused to write any, though I sort of did once; but that was one of a series where people were asked just once to kind of let their hair down and do a piece just for fun, and that’s what the readers knew it was.
Yep, i prefer “commentary” too. Particularly irritating to me is “The Guardian View on…” So imperious, and exactly why should i give the remotest fuck about what their view is anyway? I also find it cowardly when any op-ed is unsigned, whether it’s The Guardian View or The Editorial Board of the NYT.
Sq,
Had me a date with a flashy op-eder once – talk about disappointing. She said she was the real Gratin Dauphinois with extra Gruyère de Grotte on the side, but it turned out she was just another common tater.
Footnote to my 6:43 am comment:
From this.
I’m not a lawyer, but it strikes me that using the word “lie” without conclusive evidence of intent, even though anyone with lick of sense knows it to be one, could be fraught with legal liability.
I would think that using the term “untrue statement(s)” would give some air cover though, and when used in a way which documents their frequency, would remove much of the “woops!” factor and be an improvement over “misstatement”.
I kinda knew this was a lost cause though, as probably did you, the minute Sean Spicer got off the hook with that defense of Trump which advanced the idea that “this is a long held belief that the President has had” is somehow an exculpatory factor when lying through your bleached teeth.
I think the word lie is being used more cavalierly and is more and more used to denote an opinion or policy position different from mine. It is also being applied as feigned-shock rhetoric against easily recognized hyperbolic rhetoric – and of course both are an insult and a fucking pain in the tonsils. I’d trace the modern trend back to the Politifact Winner of the Pulitzer Prize Lie of the Year 2009.
Ah, you’ve hit on another one of my bugaboos. If a writer is favorably disposed to the subject, the subject misspoke. If not, then they fucking lied. And if one is caught in a fucking lie, then the defense is misremembering (ie fucking lying, if with intent, or senility without). Getting a bit trickier – is a broken promise a fucking lie? (ie read my lips, no new taxes or i won’t sign a bill without a public option, WMDs.) Intent might be tough to prove on that one, but it’s surely a possibility. Whatever the meaning of is is.
Looks like Muller is investigating the little shit sil’s finances and business dealings. Lock him up.