Pig Ignorant Toddler in the White House Hits New Low

The Mayor of London made a statement this morning :
“My message to Londoners and visitors to our great city is to be calm and vigilant today. You will see an increased police presence today, including armed officers and uniformed officers. There is no reason to be alarmed by this. We are the safest global city in the world. You saw last night as a consequence of our planning, our preparation, the rehearsals that take place, the swift response from the emergency services tackling the terrorists and also helping the injured.”
The London police stopped the terrorist attack last night, by killing all three of the perps only eight minutes after the attack started.
Donald Trump’s response? Read it and weep:
“At least 7 dead and 48 wounded in terror attack and Mayor of London says there is ‘no reason to be alarmed!'”
It’s within the realm of possibility that we’ll someday be glad that Trump is a preposterous buffoon, Buffoonery is easier to spot and diagnose than gracefully presented specious reasoning, and buffoonery is embarrassing to people who think Paul Ryan is an earnest young patriot who speaks nothing but prudent common sense. On the other hand, an awful lot of people find Trump’s buffoonery honest and refreshing, and many of them are simply thrilled to death to be told they’re living in a precarious world threatened by easily identified, terror-inclined minorities. Your mayor is a guy named Khan and you wonder why you have a problem? These are people who know that you’re engaging in slippery rhetorical trickery if you equate the reprehensible excesses of lynching with real terrorism perpetrated by real funny-looking, funny-talking terrorists. I’ve known what I hope is more than my share of such people for an awfully long time, but I’ve never before known them when they felt themselves empowered from the very top. I’m pretty sure that at least some of them will go to just about any lengths to keep on feeling that way.
Oh he was just getting warmed up.
Minutes later came this tweet;
Now, I personally rather enjoy guns and shooting but that’s so fucking stupid it’s hard to know how to respond.
That didn’t stop Steve Peers, professor of EU Law at the University of Essex, from doing so, however. Rather well, I thought;
9T:
the growing realization is that SCROTUS is actually a very very stupid thug.
We knew the rest, but the profound depths of his gullible stupidity had to be revealed over time, under pressure, in the flow of events.
After those two summits in Europe, none of our allies are in any doubt of it.
What can you say, really? He simply can’t help being despicable.
Worse. as we already know, he can’t read from one sentence to another, and he (or the people around him) just pick out ‘headlines’ that’ll grab his attention for a few seconds. We know perfectly well what the Mayor meant.
That’s a brilliant cartoon, btw. Far be it from us to, er, laugh at a president of the USA . . .Wouldn’t consider it for a moment.
Seems there have been some scary headlines in the US media; so here’s another:
“London Lives in Fear!” (Of Justin Bieber offering to give a concert in Hyde Park for the London Bridge victims. . .)
That’s because they used knives and a truck!
I take it that’s the line being sold on Fox? The fact that those assholes used a van and kitchen knives proves that gun control doesn’t stop terrorists? I mean we know Trump doesn’t have the capacity to come up with ‘thoughts’ like this all by his lonesome. He needs help.
What really shocks me, who grew up in a bona fide swamp hard by some of the crackliest crackers (they were proud to call themselves so) still alive in that day and year, is that even though those crackers may not have been educated, and some could hardly sign their own names, and sure they were most of them stone racist, and yes they were many of them often enough of a Friday night down the revival tent speaking in tongues or clapping on those whom the Holy Spirit chose to inhabit, and okay they were quick to violence, drank too much and beat their wives- but- but- they weren’t by any stretch of the word stupid. They were most of them were canny witty and cunning as hell, and they all prided themselves on being able to smell bullshit if someone tried to smear under their noses. So why can’t their sons and daughters and grandsons and grandaughters smell the scrap Fox is excreting into their eyes and ears?
It’s about bird flipping, Bluth.
SB:
In a nutshell, yes.
Long cons tend to fall apart, however, any grifter knows there has to be a blowoff, an exit, a quick trip to the bus station or the interstate. It’s best done discreetly, with the loot safety in hand somehow.
This time, this doofus has cornered himself, into a con where the blowoff has to come from Pence and the boys writing an ugly letter, some happy day, that declares the doofus to also be a bit insane, or, just too stupid to function as an adult, or both. A very public letter, stating simple truths. And then, a majority of both chambers of Congress have to vote, to accept that letter as Established Truth for all to know.
That letter is going to upset a few folks. But it has to be written, some happy day.
And then, we get Pence in charge. Who is also delusional as all getout.
Squirrel:
kudos to the Met, by the way. From first nastiness to all three of those killers being rendered dead took, by all reports, only eight minutes.
That is quick work and I’m very impressed.
And only one bystander took a bullet, In the circumstances that is outstanding shooting, too.
The bullet that hit the bystander may well have been a ricochet. Given that it hit the guy in the head and yet he by all reports he is not in any danger at all. Took Seal Team Six far longer on the ground to whack Osam Bin, and they had all those months of planning and knew exactly where he was.
SB
How is that bird flipping working out for you?
Bluthner:
to be fair, Seal Team Six were storming a walled compound that (1) was sure to contain well armed defenders, and (2) also contained children and some unarmed women whom they preferred to not kill.
And they needed at least one intact chopper, to get away.
And, the nearest guard post for the military school for the Pak. Army was only 710 meters away. (I measured that on GoogleMaps a couple of days after the raid.). This in a town full of current and retired Army officers.
(Of course, NO ONE had any idea that UBL was there. Perish the thought . . . )
It was a bit of a situation, all considered.
But the Met did wonderfully the other night.
Bluth –
Ask the Trump voters. I didn’t vote to flip a bird, i voted for the only candidate who was working in my interests. The same one who’s actually out doing the fucking job now of the party who can’t be arsed. While the actual candidate of the party is throwing deranged hissies blaming all and sundry save for herself, and biting all of the hands that fed her ample frame. Trashing the DNC and refusing to move forward from the election to pimp out her own book. Y’all were free to join me. Much as Trump is horrible, we still dodged a bullet there. Quite a koan.
And here’s what’s come out of it, that wouldn’t have if Clinton had won. Attention is being paid to the underclasses and the heartland. Of course they’re getting fucked up, down, and sideways. Dem estalishment is still whistling past the graveyard, like they did through all of the losses since ’10. But the smart ones aren’t. TPP is toast. Trump is the one dicking around in foreign corruption and affairs, not the Clintons. Up to the party if they want to get on the clue train and come up with sore viable plans. I’m not betting the farm on it, of course.
Or as one commenter on the Edsall column said, how long will it be till we really start to have self-driving cars? That’s how long the Dems have to get their shit together.
“…we still dodged a bullet there.”
Yeah. We dodged a BB and got hit with a flamethrower.
Well, your first problem was to think Clinton was a BB. Keep it up, keep ignoring the genuine issues that the electorate hadd with her and the party over all of these years, and keep losing. And as i said, it seems that the party would prefer that to allowing some actual pro-labor progressives take over. (and i don’t even count myself as one of those.)
As to a flame thrower – i’ll take that a couple steps further and call it plutonium – i’m with the Sanders supporter from Vt who said that sadly, the blob of plutonium seems to be what just might wake the politicians in this country the fuck up. And even that doesn’t seem to be working.
Nobody here ever suggested that Clinton was harmless. Not even once. But the idiocy of your Vt Sanders guy saying we need to wipe out civilization (because that’s what plutonium bombs do) in order to save it- is too downright stupid even to deserve a response.
And he won’t let go: he cannot be in the wrong, ever:
Donald J. TrumpVerified account @realDonaldTrump 2h2 hours ago
I said plutonium, not the Vt guy. He said that he supported Sanders and would continue to, but the country probably got the chemotherapy that was the only thing that had a shot at cleaning out the nation. I’m inclined to agree.
There are more ways than one to wipe out a nation. Opioid fatalities are up this month. Convienient way to get rid of some of those deplorables.
For at least the last few centuries, it’s been a recurring theme among struggling reformers, failed revolutionaries, and the kind of terrorists who have plans that things must get very much worse before they can get any better. Horseshit; when things get very much worse, usually all that happens is that things get very much worse. The few real revolutions we’ve ever seen have happened when things were already at an intolerably low ebb, and most of the successful reforms we’ve experienced have happened well before things became utterly hopeless (at which point reforms are generally useless, anyway).
But it does make a satisfying slogan, doesn’t it? The Weathermen were addicted to this kind of childish, petulant talk: When they’re all crawling on their bleeding stumps toward the last rotting pumpkin patch in Scarsdale, then they’ll see that we were right. It’s not surprising that people are rediscovering it now – because probably no week has gone by since 1600-and-something when some sophomore somewhere hasn’t rediscovered it.
What Trump doesn’t get is that this wasn’t just an attack on Londoners or even London. We’re a global city, and very proud of it. People who’ve died came from France, Spain, Australia, Canada, New Zealand. And probably many who’ve been seriously injured came from other countries.
He’s not just being disrespectful to us Brits, or even us Londoners. He’s actually being offensive to the world.
The tweet we’d now really like to read is:
Donald J. TrumpVerified account @realDonaldTrump
WH press conference:
Q (asks why Trump is picking a fight with the mayor of London).
Q: (Reads Khan’s exact words about not being alarmed by armed police): “The president directly misrepresented what the mayor of London said. . .”
Shuckabee: I don’t think that’s actually true, I think the media wants to spin it that way. . .
OK, I’m convinced . . .
Sadiq Khan (at the memorial by Tower Bridge tonight) saying to Sky News things will carry on:
“There’s a cricket match on at the moment . . .there are state visits, some welcome, some less so . . .”
Christ on a bike, is Trump’s state visit to the UK still in the works?
If it is, surely by now there’s a campaign to withdraw the invitation?
Sign me up.
Well, apparently you’ve failed to make your case in time, Nat. Your team had a couple of elections to see and process the writing on the wall, but ther noses were too far in the air to smell and keep from stepping in the dogshit. So now we’re all in it.
There already has been a petition to withdraw Trump’s visit, and that was before the latest insults. Close to two million people signed it, I believe. I certainly was one of them. And the motion was ‘debated’ by MPs, but nearbyt, not in the actual house, and then rejected.
If May holds on to her majority, however slim, she won’t do a U turn on Trump, despite having done U turns on two or three dozen other issues. If Labour gets a majority, or even if there is a hung parliament, all bets on Trump’s visit are off.
He, Trump, has behaved like an utter, utter dick. And every few hours he doubles down on being a dick. Not even Tories here are defending him. And if he does show up, if he stays in office long enough to show up, which is not a sure thing after all- the current govt won’t turn him away but they can certainly start thinking of reasons to deay- you might see half a million people on the street to march against him. You might even see more. And he might even figure that out and think of some reasons of his own to delay.
We know why Trump is picking a fight with the Mayor of London: because he is a Muslim called Khan.
I’m so angry I’m spitting but- at least we don’t have fucking Hillary Clinton to deal with. I mean imagine the horror….
Fraid so; short of another War of 1812 (no, you don’t suppose it’ll get that bad . . .?) don’t think there”s any other way it can be undone. But then, the date isn’t actually fixed. Perhaps we can ‘re-allocate’ him to a golf course in Dubai. Perhaps if we can get it across to him that we won’t let him buy the Crown Jewels for Ivanka, and no, she can’t even borrow them for a night, that’ll put him off?
Bluth, he was always going to be an utterly ignorant dick. Always. He was never going to be any semblance of a statesman. And yet Hillary fucking Clinton couldn’t be arsed to make an efort to try to beat him.
“I’m so angry I’m spitting”
So’m I. Plus getting on for 10 million others, probably. I think here we’re fast shifting from laughter to revulsion.
Sq,
Admit it: for just a little while you thought he was just a little funny, didn’t you? Funny in an Oh-boy-look-what-they’ve-gone-and-done-this-time kind of way. I saw those carefully blank faces ever so capably hiding the ear-to-ear grins till we were out of the room, I heard all those judicious and sympathetic Oh-well-yes-he-does-seem-to-be-somewhat-er-different-(heroically-suppressed-howl-of-laughter)-doesn’t-he condolences. Not that I blame you for it – there’s a reason they replay those brilliant own goals over and over again, isn’t there? I mean, if it’s not your team that pulled it off, who doesn’t chuckle?
But not today. Today he’s pulled off a trick not even Hitler could manage: he’s rendered most of the British public incoherent with disbelieving rage. Let me help you out. Let me offer you two magic words that’ll lighten the mood and bring that laughter back again for sure:
Special.
Relationship..
There. Feeling better now?
Gosh, Amy – if it’s not too much trouble, remind me one more time just who my fucking team is, okay?,
She made all kinds of efforts in the sense that she expended gobs of energy and truckloads of money.
I don’t think the problem was that she couldn’t be arsed, the problem was that she didn’t know how, and neither did the Dem party poohbahs.
They didn’t know how to combat that firehose of mendacity and distraction, they underestimated the electoral mood against establishment figures, they, well fuck, I’ve written thousands of words about how they fucked it all up, as have others here, so not gonna do it again.
I now see that being angry about that ineptitude (and I’ve been there, done that) makes no more sense than being angry at my neighbor because he doesn’t speak German or something.
To my eye, the task at hand now is to figure out how to help the Dems re-tool for the coming fight. That means buh-bye HRC and Pelosi etc and fielding some new flamethrowing blood. It does exist, though they could sure use more of it.
And I feel that way not because I’m a Democrat, because I’m not a Democrat, but because like it or not (and I don’t) the Dem party is the only institution with the political infrastructure coast to coast which could possibly support the kind of activism that will be required.
So they have to be dragged, kicking and screaming if necessary, into the fight. Without that, by the time the 2020 elections come around, the US will be an authoritarian fascist state even if Trump does implode somehow, or is replaced somehow.
That’s because Trump’s a fascist at heart. As is Pence (with a side order of theocracy), as is McConnell and Ryan and on down through several layers of what is now a very deep and sinister GOP bench.
Can you think of any other US political institution capable (I mean logistically capable, in terms of staffing and coast to coast campaign infrastructure) of mounting the kind of opposition necessary to unseat the fascisti?
If you can, let’s have it.
These fucking morons have declared war on my kids’ future. Simple as that.
I’m personally doing what I’ve thought to do so far. I’m attending local Dem precinct meetings and cursing up a nail-spitting Wobbly “an injury to one is an injury to all” blue fucking streak. I’ve burned up a fair few phone lines to my congresscritters too, and I’m stocking up on ammo. If we can get a few million people to march on DC sometime, count me in, even though I’d have to borrow money for the first time in my life to do it.
I wish I was smart enough to figure out what else a prole like me might do that makes sense.
Any ideas?
Anyone?
Nat – so you’re no longer team D then?
Gunny.
Just a quick reiteration – making efforts would have involved, oh i dunno, not being MIA from press conferences for the best part of a year, spending the month of August campaigning in swing states instead of in the fucking Hamptons and the Vinyard and Malibu raising more money to piss away on stupid tone-deaf ads, stopping in some swing states before the election instead of assuming you had them in the bag, etc – not even mentioning all of the other birds flipped at the electorate and stupid moves in various forms throughout the campaign. In a nutshell – not assumed that potus was your due. You can pull that off in Mass. But not in the swing states. Donald Trump was in those small towns and states in August. He was in WIsconsin, he was in PA, he was in MI and OH.
And to extend that to the party now – so you had D candidates in Montana and Kansas in runoff elections who maybe weren’t ideal. You didn’t have the numbers as far as you could see to win, so you didn’t bother to waste the money and the effort to back them in a race. And what do you know, the R won. And chances are, they would have won even if the Ds had put more than a few bucks into it.
This is where they could have taken a good lesson from Barack Obama. The guy campaigned as an American for starters, not as an identity candidate. He went to every bbq in Iowa, and he went to towns where he knew he woul lose big, but he said that he maybe lost by 20 points instead of 50. Nutshell – the people got the impression that he at least gave a genuine shit about them, and was willing to work for their votes. The Dems are going to have their work cut out for them trying to convince Montana and Kansas that they give the remotest flying rat’s about them in the midterms and in 2020.
What can the Dems do? That’s what i’m trying to say in all of these posts. Fucking get their noses out of the air and out of their asses, don’t blow off large swathes of the country because you assume that they’re either in the bag for you or they’re not. Make a fucking effort, and one that might even cost them something. Stand for fucking something. Decide who you work for – the electorate or your donors. Come up with a plan that might be hard work, and one they’re willing to work for, and sell it to the people. All of the people, not just your segmented “base”. Want more tolerance, take on your share of the burden, not just dump it all on the poorest municipalities. Or decide that it’s worth more to them to be smug and “right” rather than to actually win.
How do Republicans win in Massachusetts? They go to the bbqs, they hang out with the people and talk to them. They make a fucking effort, and work for the vote. Unlike the Dems they beat, who are too snooty to bother hanging with the riff raff.
Keith Ellison says that if you’re going to ask for the labor vote, you go out and march with the unions. Which he does. He throws a yearly bbq in the park for his whole district. Bernie marches with labor. Tim Ryan does. The unions whose leaders Clinton bought off had an awful lot of Trump voters.
I didn’t ask that question.
What I asked about is what can someone like me, a prole with limited resources, do to assist the resistance to the fascisti, that I’m not already doing?
I’ve written thousands of words about what’s wrong with today’s Dems as a party, and you and I are pretty much in agreement with all of it.
I don’t need a reiteration. I get it. I think everyone here gets it and has for a long time.
We’re talking past each other, which makes me sad, and I don’t know how to fix it.
Even Big Bill Clinton knows how to get out and work for a vote. And in vain tried to tell his lazy wife, who found it easier to rely on ads and data, and let slebs give concerts for her instead.
Gunny, i don’t know what you can do. You live in a different state than i do, with a different makeup. What i can do it vote when it’s worth my while – meaning that my vote counts. Which means that i have a choice, not an unopposed candidate. Meaning that my vote is respected, not taken for granted, and isn’t subject to being overridden. Something of value has to be offered in exchange for my vote, not, well, i suck slightly less that the other guy, but you’ll be screwed just a bit less hard. What i can do, for a rare candidate, is give a couple of bucks here and there. And i can refuse to vote for dog food that i’m fed, and expected to like.
And then i can ignore it all and drown in art. Because i can’t trust any of these fuckers to look after my old age, i’m on my own here.
I’ll bite, because I’m also wondering what on earth I can do that makes sense. I’m sure most of us are.
From where I sit there seem to be two strands of what needs to be done, both of equal importance.
1. Most immediately there has to be an independent investigation into Trump’s epic corruption. And make no mistake, his corruption is unprecedented. No pol in American history has come close. Not one.
We sort of have started one but sort of ain’t good enough. For just one instance: the House investigation requested documents from Deutche Bank that will show who guaranteed that bank’s very large loans to Trump (no prizes for guessing who everyone involved is pretty damned sure guaranteed the loans, but until we have the documents in hand we don’t have the hard proof). But Deutche Bank refused to hand over the documents, which was completely predictable: no bank is going to hand over documents compromising one of its large clients without a subpoena. Good news is, the House committe has the power to issue such a subpoena, and the Democrats are on board to vote to use that power, but the bad news is that without their GOP colleagues joining in no subpoena has been or can get issued. Rinse and repeat for all kinds of other evidence about Trump’s corruption. An independent investigator would not have this gigantic obstacle in his or her path.
Of course we all hope that the Senate or the Mueller will find a way to do what the House investigation is abjectly failing to do, but if they don’t find a way to follow Trump’s corruption to its ends, which is to say if Trump and the GOP thwarts them, then we as a citizenry have got to find a way to insist on an independent investigation, or else the Rule of Law in the U.S. is finished and over and done. It’s as simple and as stark as that. If Trump’s corruption isn’t followed to the ends of the earth and dragged out into the light then your prediction of facism will have fructified, and the Republic will be finished.
So if there anything at all any of us can to do increase pressure on our representatives to make sure Trump’s corruption is investigated fully and independently, which means not only pressuring the people now in office but pushing to elect people who will investigate to replace them, then that just has to be our first order of business.
But even if we manage to drag Trump’s corruption into the light, and jettison him before he destroys the Republic, that will only be just a temporary bandage on a gaping wound.
2. The Gaping Wound at the center of Political Life.
We as an electorate seem to have forgotten how politics works. We seem to have reverted to a kind of political toddlerhood. Or far too many peope have. No wonder we have now a Toddler in the White House. We have to grow up and we have to do it fast.
To do that I guess our best chance is for each of us to do our level best to challenge, at every turn, the lazy, childish, spoiled-brat, selfish and completely ineffective view of politics that seems to have taken hold of so many otherwise seemingly intelligent people in the U.S. (and indeed in the U.K. and the west in general), which is that if they can’t vote for someone who seems completely pure, completely honest, completely and without exception agreeing with what they think is correct on all issues, then instead of holding their noses and making the best of a bad job they throw a tantrum, they spoil their votes, or they write in a tantrumy feckless protest vote, or even worse they just stay home on the couch, all of which amount to the same thing: handing power to the worst of the worst, shrugging off all responsibility for the outcome by shifting all blame onto the clay feet of the candidates we have on offer, the ones we, by not doing more over the years, have allowed to be our only viable alternative to the worst of the worst.
We most of us here at 9000 seem to get that for fascism to take over nothing at all is required except that people of goodwill sit at home and bitch and moan that the alternative to fascism wasn’t pure enough or exciting enough or clean enough or close enough to exactly what we would prefer, and do nothing except bitch and moan and waste or spoil our votes.
Or put it another way: so long as so many voters remain so childish and so spoiled-bratish and so unthinking and so useless as functioning citizens to suppose that unless they can vote for utterly stainless charismatic heroic knights in shining armor riding flying unicorns -rather than the inevitable workaday feet-of-clay tarnished greedy pols who always have to have their clay feet held to the fire to make sure they do at least the minium that representative democracy requires to keep the Repubic alive- they will throw their toys on the floor and stay home.
What these toddler voters really long for is perfect parental figures to step in and fix things. Same as the -very human- longing for a perfect God and perfect Heaven, to take the fear of death away.
What adult voters know is that we have to be the parents.
Unless enough voters grow up and accept the very human truth, as old as the very idea of democracy itself, that there will never ever be any perfect parent figures riding in to save us, that we have to be adult enough to accept that we are never going to get to vote for utterly stainless charismatic heroic knights in shining armor on flying unicorns, that we must instead vote, when it comes down to it, for the least worst clay-footed flawed and annoying assholes on the ballot, then we as a people are doomed absolutely and inexorably to suffer the worst of the worst. Because, of course, as all adult voters know, stainless charismatic heroic knights in shining armor on flying unicorns do not exist and have never existed. And the worst of the worst are always crawling around under the floorboards everywhere ready to pounce on, and devour, all that is good.
If enough voters don’t fucking wake up and fucking grow up and remember how, or even learn how for the first time, to vote the way adults in a compromised adult world have to vote, then Ben Franklin will have been proved, sadly, correct when someone asked him, coming away from the constitutional convention, what will it be? And he replied:
“A Republic, if you can keep it”.
One thing we lost when the unions went away was a sense of collective action – I don’t mean that we decided it was bad, I mean we stopped thinking about it at all. We think things like I’m just one helpless, lonely soul – what can I do against all that power? There was a time when we knew the answer to that one. We don’t anymore. It’s become just one of the old-timey things we no longer know how to do, like making horseshoes and rendering fat to make soap and sailing clipper ships. The best of us look to what we can do as individuals. The worst of us seem secretly relieved that as individuals we can do nothing. (Not my fault: he stole the country and she let him do it.) The idea that bystanders are somehow not participants, that just watching the really bad stuff happen is somehow different from cheering it on, is a fairy tale we haven’t always believed in, but right now it’s just about the hottest fairy tale going. . .
Yeah. I’m in practical “list-making” mode.
As I said, here’s what I’ve come up with so far;
What I’m fishing for is things to add to that list.
Practical things – actions within the reach of an ordinary prole with some time, but not much money.
(incidentally, or maybe not incidentally, the local Dem precinct meetings were a bit of a surprise. I had expected to be a relatively lone voice, what with my pig-biting fury at the ineptitude of HRC and the DNC and all. Not so, not even close. There’s a lot of unhappiness with the party establishment. But then this county went 2 to 1 against Trump. I imagine if I went to a precinct meeting in, say, neighboring Delta or Mesa counties (2 to 1 the other way) things might be different, but then again maybe not. Maybe one day I’ll check them out to see)
Edit; I’ll be thinking about ways to make my thinking more public, as a lot of people are already doing.
Case in point;
Nine,
I agree I wasn’t helping much with your to-do list.
What if we all put our minds to working up a pithy and memorable (and non partisan) voter’s credo, or a list of any citizen’s obligations as a voter ie to get our asses off the couch and vote, to vote in such a way as to prevent the worst getting into power even if the less worse isn’t perfect, to not only be citizens on polling day, but everyday, to hold our representatives feet to the fire, to putting our own feet where our internet postings are, etc, etc. and then once it’s worked out and edited you go on kickstarter and offer to silkscreen it on a T shirt if you can raise a modest amount, and if people send you a certain amount you will send them a T shirt, and then we all do our best to get the kickstarter page to go wide. It’s not political fundraising, so it doesn’t violate Kickstarter’s rules. If it went wide enough, and enough people kicked in (and you set the price of a T shirt high enough to cover costs and then some) you might even raise enough to buy a train ticket to go march in D.C.
Bluth –
I agree that Trump should be investigated and impeached if warranted. And quite honestly, i can’t imagine that it wouldn’t be warranted. And yeah, we’d have Pence. But it’s still one down.
Now – the problem here, and for the Dems as well, is that they can’t seem to understand that there’s a wide spectrum between unacceptable, and pure as the driven snow. And at some point in there is a line that many won’t cross. Biden pure as the snow? MBNA Joe? You think the pussyhats wouldn’t have milked the Anita Hill thing? (and that maybe they woudn’t have been totally wrong there? But they’d also have to look at his pro-female legislation as well.) Please, i could give you a list as long as my arm of reservations. But, i would have voted for him. And so would a lot of other people. He would have been right out with Trump and Bernie in the crappy towns and union halls. Dude has a better record in the Senate than any of those candadates, and is an expert negotiator.
Keep in mind too that Trump winning in the primaries was the Repub base rejecting the usual dogfood the party tried to serve up. Problem with the dogfood that Clinton was is that it was the party backing her.
Also keep in mind that a lot of butts on couches fired the butts of a lot of Dems in the ’14 midterms. The Dems moaned that they can’t get their base out, but here’s a thought – maybe it isn’t their base after all? Maybe they assume too much? I’d say at best it’s a potential base with potential voters. Give them a candidate that isn’t dog food and will get them off the couch.
Bucause if your economic situation in the heartland sucks, and the same Dems as usual aren’t doing jack shit about it, you’ll try something different. Throw all the hissies that you want, but it still won’t get the butts off couches, unfortunately for you, they couldn’t give a rat’s what you think.
Rather than try to get voters to accept dogfood because it’s a hair better than the other guy’s dogfood, maybe try to invest in and develop some better candidates? Who maybe aren’t dogfood, and will work in the interests of the voters as opposed to the interests of the party’s donors in NYC and Malibu and Silicon Valley? Just a thought.
Tell you what, as long as the Dems have Nancy Pelosi and Tom Perez deciding who gets the money and where it goes, instead of say, Keith Ellison and Tim Ryan, i don’t think a whole lot of the Dems chances in the midterms.