Pig Ignorant Toddler in the White House Hits New Low

The Mayor of London made a statement this morning :
“My message to Londoners and visitors to our great city is to be calm and vigilant today. You will see an increased police presence today, including armed officers and uniformed officers. There is no reason to be alarmed by this. We are the safest global city in the world. You saw last night as a consequence of our planning, our preparation, the rehearsals that take place, the swift response from the emergency services tackling the terrorists and also helping the injured.”
The London police stopped the terrorist attack last night, by killing all three of the perps only eight minutes after the attack started.
Donald Trump’s response? Read it and weep:
“At least 7 dead and 48 wounded in terror attack and Mayor of London says there is ‘no reason to be alarmed!'”
It’s within the realm of possibility that we’ll someday be glad that Trump is a preposterous buffoon, Buffoonery is easier to spot and diagnose than gracefully presented specious reasoning, and buffoonery is embarrassing to people who think Paul Ryan is an earnest young patriot who speaks nothing but prudent common sense. On the other hand, an awful lot of people find Trump’s buffoonery honest and refreshing, and many of them are simply thrilled to death to be told they’re living in a precarious world threatened by easily identified, terror-inclined minorities. Your mayor is a guy named Khan and you wonder why you have a problem? These are people who know that you’re engaging in slippery rhetorical trickery if you equate the reprehensible excesses of lynching with real terrorism perpetrated by real funny-looking, funny-talking terrorists. I’ve known what I hope is more than my share of such people for an awfully long time, but I’ve never before known them when they felt themselves empowered from the very top. I’m pretty sure that at least some of them will go to just about any lengths to keep on feeling that way.
Oh he was just getting warmed up.
Minutes later came this tweet;
Now, I personally rather enjoy guns and shooting but that’s so fucking stupid it’s hard to know how to respond.
That didn’t stop Steve Peers, professor of EU Law at the University of Essex, from doing so, however. Rather well, I thought;
9T:
the growing realization is that SCROTUS is actually a very very stupid thug.
We knew the rest, but the profound depths of his gullible stupidity had to be revealed over time, under pressure, in the flow of events.
After those two summits in Europe, none of our allies are in any doubt of it.
What can you say, really? He simply can’t help being despicable.
Worse. as we already know, he can’t read from one sentence to another, and he (or the people around him) just pick out ‘headlines’ that’ll grab his attention for a few seconds. We know perfectly well what the Mayor meant.
That’s a brilliant cartoon, btw. Far be it from us to, er, laugh at a president of the USA . . .Wouldn’t consider it for a moment.
Seems there have been some scary headlines in the US media; so here’s another:
“London Lives in Fear!” (Of Justin Bieber offering to give a concert in Hyde Park for the London Bridge victims. . .)
That’s because they used knives and a truck!
I take it that’s the line being sold on Fox? The fact that those assholes used a van and kitchen knives proves that gun control doesn’t stop terrorists? I mean we know Trump doesn’t have the capacity to come up with ‘thoughts’ like this all by his lonesome. He needs help.
What really shocks me, who grew up in a bona fide swamp hard by some of the crackliest crackers (they were proud to call themselves so) still alive in that day and year, is that even though those crackers may not have been educated, and some could hardly sign their own names, and sure they were most of them stone racist, and yes they were many of them often enough of a Friday night down the revival tent speaking in tongues or clapping on those whom the Holy Spirit chose to inhabit, and okay they were quick to violence, drank too much and beat their wives- but- but- they weren’t by any stretch of the word stupid. They were most of them were canny witty and cunning as hell, and they all prided themselves on being able to smell bullshit if someone tried to smear under their noses. So why can’t their sons and daughters and grandsons and grandaughters smell the scrap Fox is excreting into their eyes and ears?