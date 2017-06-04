Pig Ignorant Toddler in the White House Hits New Low

The Mayor of London made a statement this morning :
“My message to Londoners and visitors to our great city is to be calm and vigilant today. You will see an increased police presence today, including armed officers and uniformed officers. There is no reason to be alarmed by this. We are the safest global city in the world. You saw last night as a consequence of our planning, our preparation, the rehearsals that take place, the swift response from the emergency services tackling the terrorists and also helping the injured.”
The London police stopped the terrorist attack last night, by killing all three of the perps only eight minutes after the attack started.
Donald Trump’s response? Read it and weep:
“At least 7 dead and 48 wounded in terror attack and Mayor of London says there is ‘no reason to be alarmed!'”
SB,
Why be so narrowly binary? Of course the DNC has been crap and should do far better. No one here would dispute that. But that doesn’t get responsible citizens off the hook at all, if they care about civil life and the vulnerable and the planet etc etc then they STILL have a stone obligation to vote for the least worst.
And guess what: sitting around on the couch waiting for the Dems to wake up and smell the coffee and present you with a choice you can stomach ain’t how it works either. That’s nothing short of a complete victory for the banksters and the racists and the fascists etc etc. Voters have to force them to change BEFORE the election comes around. And any voter who hasn’t got time to do that, or has time but doesn’t give a shit enought to try, the one thing that kind of voter absolutely has to do if she gives even a shred of a shit about her country is to vote for the least worst to keep the worst of the worst out of power.
It’s not one thing or the other. It never has been. Except in some kind of fairy tale where if you sit home and refuse to vote next time you get to vote for a fluffy bunny farting chocolate rainbows. That’s just childish. And delivers the evil fuckers who delivered Trump.
Everyone knows Trumps campaign used Cambridge Analytics and other data mining services but here is a pretty good artilce explaining how the process worked. I never saw any of the stuff that it mentions, but then I don’t go anywhere near Facebook. It’s pretty sobering stuff, and is only going to get more sophisticated.
And now the break between Saudi (and it’s camp followers) and Qatar, the one Trump was Trumpteting on twitter as all down to his pushing for it, turns out to be another event hacked by the Russians.
Bluth –
I did vote. Just not for any of the choices that i was force fed. But voting for dog food gets you only more dog food. Those that dish it out figure that either a) you actually like and want more of the same dog food, or b) you might not like it but you’ll swallow it anyway, and maybe next time we can dupe you into swallowing even fouler dog food. What to do is either refuse to vote for the dog food served, or even better look for and support candidates outside of the dogfood offered by the main parties. In primaries, support the candidate who isn’t the party favorite but might serve your interests better than the party hack. And refuse to vote for any superdelegates who look to override your vote even before the primary.
And again, your scoldings won’t change a single thing, and neither will mine.
Squirrel –
Of course elections are always a choice of the least of evils. Were there problems with John Kerry, Al Gore, or Michael Dukakis who i held my nose for and thought was in no way, shape, or form prepared to be potus? But i voted for them. I thought, with the exception of Dukakis, that they were at least competent, up for the job, and wouldn’t do too much damage in there. Might have even done something good. But at some point, the electorate says, enough.
Wanna really change things here? Lose the caucuses, lose the closed primaries, lose superdelegates. Lose the primary schedule, that’s bs too. Adopt California’s system nationwide – runoff system of top two vote getters, irrespective of party. (Give it up with the EC, that won’t change, you’re not going to get the 2/3 necessary.) That would get us more of a government by the people than depending on the stupid parties.
Look, refusing to vote for the dogfood served got us Barack Obama instead of Hillary Clinton. (And we didn’t get Sarah Palin.) However much of a bust that turned out to be, it was at least better that if we got Clinton the first time. Mistake of the party was to make sure that didn’t happen this time around. And yet the signs were all there for them. Gunny, you’re in Colorado, how did the War on Women in ’14 work out there? When the people just wanted jobs. And yet the v brigade in the DNC still pushed it. The party, Obama – they all backed the wrong horse. Learn or not, their choice. Rest of us will move on, i guess. On our terms.
About Qatar . . . anyone notice that the Great Crackdown on Terrorism by the sanctimonious Sunni potentates just happens to attack the one state that harbors a really independent news service, Al Jazeera?
Really active news media, which so often annoys them by reporting facts to the people of the ME.
And wow, it just happens that our own petulant toddler is supporting this fine campaign of intimidation.
I’m sure none of this has anything to do with suppressing Al Jazeera.
Perish that thought.
More,
Excepts for this statement yesterday, in Berlin by the Saudi foreign minister:
(Bolding added by me.)
That “interference in the affairs of other countries” of course, has NOTHING to do with Al Jazeera doing real journalism about said countries, reporting facts and such.
And also, too, Uday Trump or whatever the fuck Der Führer’s #2 son is called, has this to say about those opposing his dad;
No mention of what level of hatred is necessary to regard ones political adversaries as “not even people”, but hey, maybe he’s bucking for the job as Camp Commandant once they start rounding up all those journalists for real.
Sounds like that would be a good fit.
9T:
In that same interview, Uday waxed eloquent on their plans to branch into medium-cost business hotels, so people would have a chance to be “patriotic” in their travel spending.
Yes, that little shit actually thinks he can lecture the rest of us on patriotism, and then profit from his Dad’s office, and get away with it.
Amy-
There’s a long, mostly respectable political tradition of deliberately undermining people who claim to represent your side but really don’t because they’re either incompetents or imposters: let’s lose this one cycle and come back strong next time around. I imagine that this has been going on forever, but the earliest mention of it that I know of is in Hammett’s The Glass Key, published in 1931. I think a lot of Republican voters did this in 1964 and a lot of Democrats did it in 1972.
If we had been looking at an election between Clinton and, say, Jeb, we could have had an interesting debate over whether it was time to do it again. As you no doubt suspect, I’d almost certainly have backed Clinton just to deprive the GOP of the SCOTUS and the rest of their agenda, but I wouldn’t have felt good about it.
But not when the alternative was this catastrophe. Anything that enabled this catastrophe and anything that continues to enable it (assuming that it needs to be enabled any further) was and is and always will be inexcusably irresponsible. I’d have voted for Nixon in a heartbeat if the choice was between him and this crew. Voting for almost anybody except this crew was as clear a moral imperative as any of us are ever likely to face. It had then and has now absolutely nothing whatsoever to do with Clinton or Pelosi or anyone else, however wretched they may be, who wasn’t Trump and his eager crowd. Pretending that it does is specious nonsense. .
In keeping with this thread’s declared theme of pig ignorance, willful and otherwise, this is somewhat above the NY Times’ recent standard.