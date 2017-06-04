Pig Ignorant Toddler in the White House Hits New Low

The Mayor of London made a statement this morning :

“My message to Londoners and visitors to our great city is to be calm and vigilant today. You will see an increased police presence today, including armed officers and uniformed officers. There is no reason to be alarmed by this. We are the safest global city in the world. You saw last night as a consequence of our planning, our preparation, the rehearsals that take place, the swift response from the emergency services tackling the terrorists and also helping the injured.”

The London police stopped the terrorist attack last night, by killing all three  of  the perps only eight minutes after the attack started.

Donald Trump’s response?  Read it and weep:

“At least 7 dead and 48 wounded in terror attack and Mayor of London says there is ‘no reason to be alarmed!'”

  1. bluthner says:
    June 7, 2017 at 2:13 am

    SB,

    Why be so narrowly binary? Of course the DNC has been crap and should do far better. No one here would dispute that. But that doesn’t get responsible citizens off the hook at all, if they care about civil life and the vulnerable and the planet etc etc then they STILL have a stone obligation to vote for the least worst.

    And guess what: sitting around on the couch waiting for the Dems to wake up and smell the coffee and present you with a choice you can stomach ain’t how it works either. That’s nothing short of a complete victory for the banksters and the racists and the fascists etc etc. Voters have to force them to change BEFORE the election comes around. And any voter who hasn’t got time to do that, or has time but doesn’t give a shit enought to try, the one thing that kind of voter absolutely has to do if she gives even a shred of a shit about her country is to vote for the least worst to keep the worst of the worst out of power.

    It’s not one thing or the other. It never has been. Except in some kind of fairy tale where if you sit home and refuse to vote next time you get to vote for a fluffy bunny farting chocolate rainbows. That’s just childish. And delivers the evil fuckers who delivered Trump.

  2. bluthner says:
    June 7, 2017 at 4:03 am

    Everyone knows Trumps campaign used Cambridge Analytics and other data mining services but here is a pretty good artilce explaining how the process worked. I never saw any of the stuff that it mentions, but then I don’t go anywhere near Facebook. It’s pretty sobering stuff, and is only going to get more sophisticated.

  3. bluthner says:
    June 7, 2017 at 4:31 am

    And now the break between Saudi (and it’s camp followers) and Qatar, the one Trump was Trumpteting on twitter as all down to his pushing for it, turns out to be another event hacked by the Russians.

  4. StillBernie says:
    June 7, 2017 at 4:31 am

    Bluth –

    I did vote. Just not for any of the choices that i was force fed. But voting for dog food gets you only more dog food. Those that dish it out figure that either a) you actually like and want more of the same dog food, or b) you might not like it but you’ll swallow it anyway, and maybe next time we can dupe you into swallowing even fouler dog food. What to do is either refuse to vote for the dog food served, or even better look for and support candidates outside of the dogfood offered by the main parties. In primaries, support the candidate who isn’t the party favorite but might serve your interests better than the party hack. And refuse to vote for any superdelegates who look to override your vote even before the primary.

    And again, your scoldings won’t change a single thing, and neither will mine.

    Squirrel –

    Of course elections are always a choice of the least of evils. Were there problems with John Kerry, Al Gore, or Michael Dukakis who i held my nose for and thought was in no way, shape, or form prepared to be potus? But i voted for them. I thought, with the exception of Dukakis, that they were at least competent, up for the job, and wouldn’t do too much damage in there. Might have even done something good. But at some point, the electorate says, enough.

    Wanna really change things here? Lose the caucuses, lose the closed primaries, lose superdelegates. Lose the primary schedule, that’s bs too. Adopt California’s system nationwide – runoff system of top two vote getters, irrespective of party. (Give it up with the EC, that won’t change, you’re not going to get the 2/3 necessary.) That would get us more of a government by the people than depending on the stupid parties.

  5. StillBernie says:
    June 7, 2017 at 5:17 am

    Look, refusing to vote for the dogfood served got us Barack Obama instead of Hillary Clinton. (And we didn’t get Sarah Palin.) However much of a bust that turned out to be, it was at least better that if we got Clinton the first time. Mistake of the party was to make sure that didn’t happen this time around. And yet the signs were all there for them. Gunny, you’re in Colorado, how did the War on Women in ’14 work out there? When the people just wanted jobs. And yet the v brigade in the DNC still pushed it. The party, Obama – they all backed the wrong horse. Learn or not, their choice. Rest of us will move on, i guess. On our terms.

  6. KevinNevada says:
    June 7, 2017 at 5:45 am

    About Qatar . . . anyone notice that the Great Crackdown on Terrorism by the sanctimonious Sunni potentates just happens to attack the one state that harbors a really independent news service, Al Jazeera?
    Really active news media, which so often annoys them by reporting facts to the people of the ME.

    And wow, it just happens that our own petulant toddler is supporting this fine campaign of intimidation.

    I’m sure none of this has anything to do with suppressing Al Jazeera.

    Perish that thought.

  7. KevinNevada says:
    June 7, 2017 at 5:53 am

    More,

    Excepts for this statement yesterday, in Berlin by the Saudi foreign minister:

    “We want to see Qatar implement the promises it made a few years back with regard to its support of extremist groups, to its hostile media and interference in affairs of other countries.”

    (Bolding added by me.)

    That “interference in the affairs of other countries” of course, has NOTHING to do with Al Jazeera doing real journalism about said countries, reporting facts and such.

  8. 9thousandfeet says:
    June 7, 2017 at 6:41 am

    And also, too, Uday Trump or whatever the fuck Der Führer’s #2 son is called, has this to say about those opposing his dad;

    “I’ve never seen hatred like this. To me, they’re not even people.”

    No mention of what level of hatred is necessary to regard ones political adversaries as “not even people”, but hey, maybe he’s bucking for the job as Camp Commandant once they start rounding up all those journalists for real.
    Sounds like that would be a good fit.

  9. KevinNevada says:
    June 7, 2017 at 7:09 am

    9T:

    In that same interview, Uday waxed eloquent on their plans to branch into medium-cost business hotels, so people would have a chance to be “patriotic” in their travel spending.

    Yes, that little shit actually thinks he can lecture the rest of us on patriotism, and then profit from his Dad’s office, and get away with it.

  10. NatashaFatale says:
    June 7, 2017 at 7:15 am

    Amy-

    There’s a long, mostly respectable political tradition of deliberately undermining people who claim to represent your side but really don’t because they’re either incompetents or imposters: let’s lose this one cycle and come back strong next time around. I imagine that this has been going on forever, but the earliest mention of it that I know of is in Hammett’s The Glass Key, published in 1931. I think a lot of Republican voters did this in 1964 and a lot of Democrats did it in 1972.

    If we had been looking at an election between Clinton and, say, Jeb, we could have had an interesting debate over whether it was time to do it again. As you no doubt suspect, I’d almost certainly have backed Clinton just to deprive the GOP of the SCOTUS and the rest of their agenda, but I wouldn’t have felt good about it.

    But not when the alternative was this catastrophe. Anything that enabled this catastrophe and anything that continues to enable it (assuming that it needs to be enabled any further) was and is and always will be inexcusably irresponsible. I’d have voted for Nixon in a heartbeat if the choice was between him and this crew. Voting for almost anybody except this crew was as clear a moral imperative as any of us are ever likely to face. It had then and has now absolutely nothing whatsoever to do with Clinton or Pelosi or anyone else, however wretched they may be, who wasn’t Trump and his eager crowd. Pretending that it does is specious nonsense. .

  11. NatashaFatale says:
    June 7, 2017 at 7:36 am

    In keeping with this thread’s declared theme of pig ignorance, willful and otherwise, this is somewhat above the NY Times’ recent standard.

    Since taking office, he has been largely consistent, purging experienced staff from agencies like the State Department and appointing officials who have no relevant experience and often have nothing but disdain for the mission of their agencies. It’s hardly a coincidence that plagiarism has become a regular occurrence among the Trump team — from Melania Trump’s convention speech to the cake at an inaugural ball to an aspiring assistant secretary’s master’s thesis. If the value of political expertise is less than negligible, then the theft of expertise is barely a transgression. (The Putin government is similarly afflicted: A number of cabinet ministers plagiarized material for their dissertations, as did the president himself.)

    Mr. Trump has communicated repeatedly his apparent belief that the presidency should be a job of simple decisions and clear gestures. This was why during the campaign he reportedly asked a foreign policy adviser repeatedly why the United States can’t use nuclear weapons “if we have them.” That is why, in the wake of using the “mother of all bombs,” he bragged of giving the military “total authorization” — because why complicate things by restraining the generals? It is also why Mr. Trump announced on Thursday that the United States will pull out of the complex, sprawling, painstakingly negotiated Paris climate accord, which he apparently made no effort to understand but every effort to recast for his public in deceptive, primitive terms…

    …Mr. Trump has admitted that being president is harder than he thought. He does not, however, appear to be humbled by this discovery. More likely, he is, in keeping with his understanding of politics, resentful because his opponents — his predecessor, the elites, the establishment — have made things so complicated. If they had not, things would be as he thinks they should be: One man would give orders, and they would be carried out. He would not have to deal with recalcitrant legislators or, worse, meddlesome investigators. One nation, with the biggest bombs in the world, would dominate every other country and would not have to concern itself with the endlessly intricate relationships among and between all those other countries. The United States would run like a business, an old-fashioned top-down company of the sort Mr. Trump used to run, the kind of company managed through the sheer exertion of power…

    …Whatever the objective, pushing aside the accumulated national-security and foreign-relations expertise of the United States government came naturally to the budding Trump administration, which attacks institutions and attempts to render expertise irrelevant every step of the way.

    This is one way an autocracy can come into being. In other words, it is Mr. Trump’s insistence on simplicity that makes him want to rule like an autocrat. Militant incompetence and autocracy are not in opposition: They are two sides of a coin.

