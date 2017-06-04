Pig Ignorant Toddler in the White House Hits New Low

The Mayor of London made a statement this morning :
“My message to Londoners and visitors to our great city is to be calm and vigilant today. You will see an increased police presence today, including armed officers and uniformed officers. There is no reason to be alarmed by this. We are the safest global city in the world. You saw last night as a consequence of our planning, our preparation, the rehearsals that take place, the swift response from the emergency services tackling the terrorists and also helping the injured.”
The London police stopped the terrorist attack last night, by killing all three of the perps only eight minutes after the attack started.
Donald Trump’s response? Read it and weep:
“At least 7 dead and 48 wounded in terror attack and Mayor of London says there is ‘no reason to be alarmed!'”
I’m not sure if anyone who might have voted for May’s government would have changed his or her mind because of May’s rimming session with Trump. Labour nowhere made much use of the photos of them holding hands as I recall. Trump is more or less universally seen as a joke here. May made no attempt to big up her own special version of the ‘special relationship’ (which no one with any sense here believes is a real thing that matters or has any effect on anything anyway).
May went down because of the years of relentless Tory austerity, not least of which, given the misery on London Bridge, was cutting 20 thousand cops (that’s a lot of cops in a small country) at the same time as the country has been facing home-grown terrorism which needs more community cops on the beat. She tried to talk circles around that and came across as a slimey liar. So did her deputy Rudd. The other big issues where the crippling lack of funding for the NHS, tuition fees for university students, and all the young and angry who reject May’s planned hard Brexit. And during the short (five weeks) of campaigning, as Squirrel mentioned, she hardly ever actually campaigned, in the sense that she stayed away from voters, refused to debate Corbyn directly, did a massive U turn on what ended up being called the Dementia Tax, and then lied about it… Trump just did not figure. I’d wager that almost anyone who faulted her for rimming The Donald was never likely to toss a vote in her direction in the first place.
And now of course May is going to stay in number 10, at least for the moment. She’s co-opted the ten Northern Irish Mp’s to scrape up a majority, just. Which means she will be held to ransom on the Brexit deal, and wont’ be alllowed to accept special status for Northern Ireland. Which means either a hard border with the South or a hard border between N.I. and the rest of the U.K., neither of which anyone wants at all. Also it means she’s extremely weak, and will probably get ousted by her own party in the next few months. Though I can’t imagine who they will put in her place. All the potential candidates are even worse than she is.
Nat:
Sorry, Trump didn’t figure, except in some pretty vulgar cartoons lampooning whatever stupidity he got up to that particular day. Nor did Bernie.
My French friend long held (until May edged her way in) that the Brits have a kind of innate sense of political/social decency, though she was rather doubting that until 10pm last night. What happened was a kind of wave of ‘decent populism’ with a very pretty real socialist pink tinge.
Hmm. I’m not very surprised by that, but I’d have thought that Trump going after Mayor Khan and May’s reluctance to condemn it might have had some effect. Of the “So this is who you choose to pal around with?” variety.
Nat,
You’d think that if you didn’t grasp how inward-looking, local and parochial U.K. elections are.
Everyone was horrified by Trump’s tweet, but it just wasn’t perceived as even having anything at all to do with what was at stake in the back-and-forth between the Tories and Labour. The people May pals around with here, every day, are far more repulsive, only because they are far more in everyone’s faces, than far-away and frankly utterly ridiculous Trump.
What you both seem to be saying is that nobody has believed all this endless (and endlessly embarrassing) talk about “the special relationship” for quite some time. Because if people had, then Trump’s obvious contempt for the UK and May’s servile acquiescence to it would have had to have some effect. If that’s the case – and I accept that it is – then why is this “special relationship” even talked about anymore? Is it all Trident and banking and nothing else?
I have old friends and family in Scotland that I meet regularly and have also reconnected with others over Facebook in the past few years. With few exceptions they were planning to vote against the SNP, even traditional Labour voters who I guess had assumed that Labour wouldn’t win regardless.
I believe that yet again social media with all of its power to target, isolate, inform and misinform played a big role in this and other upsetting results – for good or bad. That’s what we should be trying to understand. The Russians aren’t and won’t be the only ones to leverage it.
Most Brits I know have a strong affiliation for the USA but I suspect that they treat internal US political spats as amusing but not that relevant to their own life. A bit like family or neighbors trying to avoid taking sides when a couple have a fight.
Here no one ever talks about the ‘special relationship’ unless the U.K. finds itself in a postition of needing something from the U.S. And then, suddenly, they get all teary-eyed about it. There is a small subset of far-right Tories who are deeply involved in the ‘Atlantic Bridge’ thing, which is on the American end full of the most repulsively hard right anglophiles, the kind of Americans who think if they buy a Lord of the Manor usufruct (say a medieval right to collect firewood on a plot of wooded ground) then people in England will have to take their hats off and call you ‘Lord’ and your childrend can automatically go to Oxford. (You may think I am kidding about this; I’m not.)
Don’t forget that even when the Americans were saving Britain’s bacon, not just with literal bacon but with arms and soldiers and Lend lease finance, in the second WW, in general they were resented if not loathed. “Over paid, over sexed and over here”, etc. Brits are endlessly chip on the shoulder/condescending towards Americans, it’s their default setting. If a British person likes me, which happens at least occasionally, he or she will inevitably qualify their regard with something like ‘but you’re not like most Americans…” And say it as if they have no doubt I will be happy to take that as a compliment.
Even when Churchill, who invented the whole ‘Special Relationship’ business was pushing it, it was special pleading. And his friends were laughing at all the Americans who where saving their butts behind their port glasses.
Bluth
I’ll agree with the condescension but that isn’t only reserved for Americans.
I liked this. (might need 9K to make it work)