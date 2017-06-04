Pig Ignorant Toddler in the White House Hits New Low

The Mayor of London made a statement this morning :
“My message to Londoners and visitors to our great city is to be calm and vigilant today. You will see an increased police presence today, including armed officers and uniformed officers. There is no reason to be alarmed by this. We are the safest global city in the world. You saw last night as a consequence of our planning, our preparation, the rehearsals that take place, the swift response from the emergency services tackling the terrorists and also helping the injured.”
The London police stopped the terrorist attack last night, by killing all three of the perps only eight minutes after the attack started.
Donald Trump’s response? Read it and weep:
“At least 7 dead and 48 wounded in terror attack and Mayor of London says there is ‘no reason to be alarmed!'”
Or have they been manipulated in this hall or mirrors?
…..of….
Can’t see how, especially as the meedja’ve been flooding almost every university campus and park picnic with any crowd looking younger than 25 over the weekend trying to find out . . .
But: TM’s been caught out in another lie, already, and in barely 48 hours.The statement from 10 Downing street saying she had an agreement with the DUP was “issued in error”.
If she told HM that on Friday morning, the next meeting at Buck House could be decidedly frosty.
And since there’s bargaining still to be done, god only knows what the DUP is going to demand in return; or how many Tory MP’s will swallow whatever it is. (Answer: probably all for a few weeks, just to get breathing space, but then . . .) Reports are five cabinet ministers would like her out: and dare she sack them?
Expat,
All the young people I know voted for Corbyn, and if you asked them why they all had very clear and rational responses, something along the lines of:
1. Corbyn’s manifesto is all about stuff they all agree with.
2. When they listen to Corbyn speak they feel he is telling the truth and when they listen to May speak they feel she is merely repeating over and over empty phrases that mean nothing to them. Even kids know that just repeating “I am strong and stable and Corbyn is crap” doesn’t make it so or amount to an arguement of any kind. They got over proof by assertion by year five on the playground.
But mostly 3. They were nearly all dead set against Brexit (especially the ones where were not quite old enough to vote against it when the referendum was held but are old enough now- those kids are furious. Especially when because the Tories voted down a bill to give the 16yr olds the vote on the referendum) but, given that avoiding Brexit seems impossible, they are now all dead set against a suicidally hard Brexit, and they have no faith whatever in May’s will, much less ability, to negotiate a soft Brexit.
As for
Trump offers to testify before Senate, under oath? OK. Obviously no-one’s been able to get it through yet that ‘his’ truth might not be wholly consonant with ‘the’ truth . . .even if he was capable of grasping the difference.
I think plenty of people know that when Trump says “I’ll testify under oath” that is worth as much as, say, one of his promises to pay money to charities or even to pay his subcontractors on building jobs. He had got through life making empty promises to get him past whatever is standing in his way at the very moment, and then never ever following through. To him, to merely say he will do something must be the same as doing it. When he said to Comey “we had that thing” I would wager a vast sum that what he meant, in his own mind, is “remember when you pledged loyalty to me and said you agreed to quit looking into Flynn”. Nothing of the sort happened, of course, but in Trump’s mind, because that was what he wanted to have happened, he was walking around believing that in fact it had happened. He probably walks around believing he has already built his wall, too.
Saying he will testify under oath is also a promise to Paul Ryan and those who sail with him to make them eat a ton of shit if he’s pushed to the wall. He knows that is the message he is sending and they know that is the message they are receiving. What matters now is how long until they send him a message back saying they are no longer going to eat his shit. As long as they don’t send that reply, then Trump knows he can keep on doing what he is doing.
Since it’s Sunday here is a reading from the Book of Jeremy
I finally looked at that BNC thing you guys were discussing up thread. Two things jump out:
1. They picked the exact shade of purple for their banners that UKIP use over here.
2. Do they have any stance on anything except they are not the usual suspects? Could they be narrow-minded right wing nationalists like UKIP, whose purple they pinched? Or is that color choice just an unfortunate and meaningless coincidence?
3. If they tend to be ‘progressive’, won’t their most likely effect, if they have any at all, be just split the non-GOP vote to enable the angry white racist gay-hating nationalist rump to remain in power?
Bluth,
The really significant part of this is Ryan’s ration of shit and whether he’ll choose to eat it (where “Ryan” contains multitudes). To recapitulate your premise: Ryan can keep Trump in office no matter what emerges from any inquiry, but only at considerable cost to himself (the eating of the shit will be a very public banquet). A few truths I hold to be self-evident:
1. If Ryan – the multitudinous Ryan – concludes that he can eat the shit and simultaneously (a) keep his job and (b) get the GOP agenda passed, there is no question of what will happen: pass the ketchup and start swallowing.
2, If Ryan concludes that he can eat the shit but (a) not keep his job and (b) not get the GOP agenda passed (i.e., in both the house and the senate), no amount of ketchup will suffice and Trump will go down.
3. If Ryan concludes that he can eat the shit and keep his job but cannot get the GOP agenda passed, I don’t see him chowing down: why not regroup and take a chance on Pence? How can it get worse under Pence?
4. But if Ryan concludes that he can eat the shit, pass the GOP agenda, but probably lose his job in the process, then things get very interesting. Very interesting. Because we will wind up knowing for sure whether some things that some of us believe are really true or not.
The main thing we’ll learn is how honest big Ryan and all the little Ryans really are. Given that an honest politician is one who stays bought once you buy him, and given that title to the Ryan consortium long ago passed to the Kochs and the Norquists, will Ryan do the honest thing and deliver the goods for his owners?
My own view is that big Ryan himself will swallow hard and stay bought, but that many to most of the little Ryans will sell their owners out. That’s based no absolutely nothing but hunch. If anyone disagrees with me, I can summon very few arguments for why I must be right and they must be wrong. Another of my hunches puts the odds at about even that we’ll find out who’s right sooner rather than later: well before the voting in 2018.
Squirrel – This piece in the Guardian seems to capture the impact of leap frogging technology in micro targeting the electorate with the most effective and positive message. It’s interesting though that the tools were also used to effectively suppress the votes of known non Labour supporters.
Trump’s campaign used similar tools with proportionately big spends on social media promotion and proportionately much less on blanket market wide traditional media advertising. Both of the Obama campaigns very effectively used early versions of these tools too. Which makes you wonder why the Clinton campaign didn’t?
Bluth,
The BNC thing: I suspect that the purple is just supposed to tell us that they’re neither Democrats nor Republicans. As to who they are: they’re either who they say they are – a handful of widely scattered, attractive young activists – or not. My gut says not, but if there’s even the slightest chance of them going anywhere we’ll soon find out for sure. (Meanwhile, my head says good luck with a nation-wide project to capture 400 or so congressional districts on the strength of an online tee-shirt store and a two-page manifesto.)
Expat,
It’s interesting though that the tools were also used to effectively suppress the votes of known non Labour supporters.
I know that article uses the words ‘voter suppression’ in some form, but the only actual ‘voter suppression’ tactic it mentions was the leaking of the Labour manifesto a couple of days before it’s official launch.
If telling possible Tory (or other party) voters what Corybn and Labour stand for a few days early can be called ‘voter suppression tactic’ then the bowl of yoghurt I ate for breakfast could also be called a ‘deadly weapon’.
Nat,
I couldn’t even find the two-page manifesto you mention. Unless you mean the home page, which included not one policy position as far as I could determine.
And now it turns out Trump is too scared to come to visit us here in London because didums don’t like the likely opticals of a million people on the street showing him their bare arses.
Expat,
It’s a bit mind boggling that anyone seems to think that young people can still be reached by newspapers and landlines. The last companies to sell skateboards and frying pans that way died much-deserved deaths more than a decade ago. The fact that the Clinton and May campaigns didn’t know this well-established fact of marketing says nothing about the young or about social media, but it says all you need to know about those campaigns and the people who ran them.
Bluth – Here you go.
You should reread the article Bluth. But I would agree that all is fair in love and war – and election campaigning – and that the the term voter suppression is sorely abused in this context. It did make me smile though.
And getting back to the US election milieu of legitimate political party electorate “manipulation”, domestic and foreign press electorate “manipulation” and friends & family “manipulation”, etc. – where do the Russians fit in? We can’t stop them from distributing propaganda – we can try and identify it and point it out. But surely we always had, and continue to have defenses against them infiltrating our government networks and computers. The fact that they and others tried is nothing new.
I did read the article Expat. And releasing the manifesto early was the only supression tactic mentioned that I could find. What did I miss? You point to the ‘gift’ of the Tory fuck-up that got labled the ‘Dementia Tax’, but that was something the Tories did, not Labour. If Tory incompetence is now a Labour ‘voter suppression’ tactic, then Black is White and I’m Britney Spears.
Heh.
Best comment I’ve seen so far on the Guardian’s “Trump’s state visit on hold” threads?
I’m betting from here on out Trump isn’t going anywhere where the crowds and function attendees can’t be tightly controlled to give satisfactory optics. He’ll do his rabble-rousing rallies around the US, and probably visit authoritarian states now and then, but I suspect his visits to western democracies are pretty much done.
Bloody hell Bluth – I quoted verbatim from the article. The author used the term and described the actions they associated with it.
Would you or I have used that term? Probably not. But I still thought that it was funny coming from the Gruan.
And although part of the same paragraph I don’t think that the author intended the early leaking of the manifesto to be associated with the “voter suppression” drive. It was designed to drum up free, days long coverage. Exploiting the Conservative screw up certainly was described as “voter suppression”.