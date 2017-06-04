Pig Ignorant Toddler in the White House Hits New Low

The Mayor of London made a statement this morning :
“My message to Londoners and visitors to our great city is to be calm and vigilant today. You will see an increased police presence today, including armed officers and uniformed officers. There is no reason to be alarmed by this. We are the safest global city in the world. You saw last night as a consequence of our planning, our preparation, the rehearsals that take place, the swift response from the emergency services tackling the terrorists and also helping the injured.”
The London police stopped the terrorist attack last night, by killing all three of the perps only eight minutes after the attack started.
Donald Trump’s response? Read it and weep:
“At least 7 dead and 48 wounded in terror attack and Mayor of London says there is ‘no reason to be alarmed!'”
Yes of course it’s the bed, the locked door, the three squares and the nothing else to do but face the 12 steps (and having staff on site who keeps the inmates doing that, which is also crucial) but for way too many people I’ve known that was all that kept them alive because without it they’d have never got past the DTs, or the whatever the DTs are called when it’s pills in play and not booze.
Guys –
My point here is not even how addiction is viewed or treated. It’s how it’s been created. I just read the other day that 4 of 5 heroin addicts started with prescription opioids. That started with the pharma companies who knew full well how addictive their products are, understated it, got doctors to overprescribe them, pharmacists to hand them out like candy, and got regulators and bought off politicians of all stripes to overlook it. And even the FDA ffs. So it’s mighty tough for politicians to bite the hands that feed them, or put the horse back in the barn. Just for fun, have a look at Patty Murray or Cory Booker’s donors.
Treatment is a bitch too. It’s hideously expensive, with a very high failure rate, and never enough beds. NH doesn’t like to pay the taxes that would pay for facilities, so they were dumping their ODs on Mass, which has a horrific problem of it’s own.
I might have posted this before, but Charles Lane of the Wapo has a very good occasional series on the crisis. I just wish he’d have named names.
https://www.washingtonpost.com/opinions/a-mega-case-puts-opioids-on-trial/2016/10/05/d8409a6c-8b12-11e6-875e-2c1bfe943b66_story.html
The universal name for getting past the whatever is “detox.” Some treatment places do their own, some farm it out to a local hospital, sometimes the jail handles it. Either way, you need a doctor nearby. Sometimes addicts who are sober at the time check themselves in, and sometimes, in some of those joints, they have to spend a day or two in a hospital bed: because you get to charge a whole lot more for your professional detox services. Also, because one size fits all.
Here’s a couple more of his pieces –
https://www.washingtonpost.com/opinions/is-the-dea-partly-to-blame-for-the-opioid-epidemic/2016/10/30/2fd5dc30-9c78-11e6-b3c9-f662adaa0048_story.html
ttps://www.washingtonpost.com/opinions/who-is-to-blame-for-the-opioid-epidemic/2017/03/29/834c0024-14be-11e7-833c-503e1f6394c9_story.html
RI has a locally famed detox and treatment center. Also famed because it seems that many go in for treatment of alcoholism, and come out addicted to opioids. Not from the center itself, apparently, but because your mate in there had their mate drop off a package under a bush on the grounds and he was kind enough to share it with you.
SB – I initially read the the first link above as
I haven’t had my coffee yet
For a little background on the opioid mess, see this. Also of interest to anyone who cares how science is really done these days.
Nat –
Be assured that money changed hands somewhere along that chain.
Bluth –
Did you read the articles from the WV paper that won the Pulitzer?
http://www.pulitzer.org/winners/eric-eyre
I’m still waiting for the reporter that gets curious enough to investigate exactly why out military is guarding those poppy fields in Afghanistan.
Poppy fields? How can there be any possible doubt? It’s to keep the poppy farmers from becoming destitute. Because starving farmers is not the way to get and keep them on your side.
Now, of course, once you decide to do that, entrepreneurial opportunities will open up. For those with the gumption to take them. But as far as I know, we haven’t been in the opium trade at a governmental level since way back in the days of Air America. These days, I just don’t see something like that happening – it would almost certainly be privatized before it even, er, got off the ground.
Opium trade for heroin? Nope, our heroin comes from Mexico. Guarding the poppies for Big Pharma? You find that farfetched?
btw Nat, i found i was more than a bit bothered that your ballots in Vt are publically availiable. Don’t you have an ACLU up there?
Nat,
That article about the misused paragraph runs right to the center of the problem: human beings heal far faster from almost anything that ails them if they are not in pain, and that is good science and to ignore it is cruel in the most basic meaning of the word. But opiod pain-relief is addictive, of course, and addiction is dangerous, so the answer to that dilemma was always going to be: keep people on pain relief in the hospital longer, until such time as their pain has subsided and then send them home ‘unhooked’ from the drugs.
Was that ever going to happen given the average price of a hospital bed? Not likely.
SB
whatever your point was, my original point was that whatever the underlying causes, Trump is going to make the whole desperate mess vastly worse, and millions and millions of the people who are going to suffer from his making it worse are in his base. Hurt them where they live and maybe they won’t be so staunch in their support any more, and then watch the GOP in Congress suddenly start cuddling up to President-in-waiting Pence.
and btw, if you want to know how “science” is done in Mass these days.
http://www.npr.org/sections/thetwo-way/2017/04/20/524894955/massachusetts-throws-out-more-than-21-000-convictions-in-drug-testing-scandal
https://www.washingtonpost.com/news/true-crime/wp/2016/05/05/mass-crime-chemist-admits-daily-drug-use-in-lab-sparking-a-second-scandal/
Yeah, Bluth, they’re going to suffer horribly under Trump and Pence. But, in order to sort of try to stem the flow of sufferers, the fixes are going to have to go much deeper. Again, follow the money, to the donors. Is there a will to tackle that? I’m guessing ipshot is lip service at most.
SB,
Of all the fungible things known to people who use words like “fungible”, not one is more fungible than narcotics.
Bluth,
Very true. But we knew how to suppress pain with narcotics before we had opioids. We have opioids today in the numbers that we do because a whole generation of doctors believed that suddenly they had a non-addictive outpatient treatment for serious pain that actually worked. That’s how prescribing opioids became SOP. They remain SOP today simply because SOP always remains SOP. Plus the fact that both doctors and the public got used to the idea that when pain is bad enough, outpatient treatments for it do exist. So let’s just make sure that it’s very, very expensive and monitor how much of it pharmacies sell.
Oh my my.
Them is what people in Squirrel’s old trade call legs.
So are you saying that the Russkies switched that voter data in Brooklyn because they wanted Hills to win the primary?
SB,
I have no faith or hope whatever that anyone at all in big politics is going to do much anything effective to help the opioid addicted. Except that legal spliff seems to help enormously, and except for the assholes that Trump has put into place even Rebublicans seem to be getting the message about that.
But then with its deep evangelical DNA the U.S. has never been equipped to deal well with the human propensity to use intoxicants.
Nat,
I’m convinced that everything in that article is just the beginning of what we are likely to see in the longer term. And of course there is a stone simple cure for all of it: vote the way we do here in the U.K.: with pieces of paper and a pencil. And count them by hand. We manage to do that with 30-40 million votes, almost all counted by 6am the morning after the poles shut the night before. no reason in the world the U.S. couldn’t go back to doing it that way. Sure there are ways to game that system as well, but boy are they labor intensive and extremely local.