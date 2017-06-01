Where’s there Muck there’s Money (Donald J Trump)

Oh, just let’s post the outrage!
To help, here are what seem to be the more egregious misstatements, misunderstandings, maybe even, dare I say, ‘fake facts’ from the ‘Fuck You, World’ speech. Don’t ask me to fact check any of them, life is just too short:
“So we’re getting out, but we will start to negotiate, and we will see if we can make a deal that’s fair.”
“Compliance with the terms of the Paris accord and the onerous energy restrictions it has placed on the United States could cost America as much as 2.7 million lost jobs by 2025, according to the National Economic Research Associates. [I can find nothing directly about the Paris Accord’s impact on their website, or anything much on climate change. Only a pretty ordinary piece on carbon trading back in 2009.]
“This includes 440,000 fewer manufacturing jobs — not what we need. Believe me, this is not what we need — including automobile jobs and the further decimation of vital American industries on which countless communities rely — they rely for so much, and we would be giving them so little.
“According to the same study, by 2040, compliance with the commitments put into place by the previous administration would cut production for the following sectors: paper, down 12 percent; cement, down 23 percent; iron and steel, down 38 percent; coal, and I happen to love the coal miners, down 86 percent; natural gas, down 31 percent.
The cost to the economy at this time would be close to $3 trillion in lost GDP and 6.5 million industrial jobs, while households would have 7,000 less income, and in many cases, much worse than that.”
“. . .under the agreement, China will be able to increase these emissions by a staggering number of years, 13. They can do whatever they want for 13 years. Not us. India makes its participation contingent on receiving billions and billions and billions of dollars in foreign aid from developed countries.”
“the agreement. . . just transfers those [coal] jobs out of America and the United States, and ships them to foreign countries. [The Chinese and Indians ship out the mines and mountain tops as well as the jobs, I presume?] 14 days of carbon emissions from China alone would wipe out the gains from America and this is an incredible statistic – would totally wipe out the gains from America’s expected reductions in the year 2030. After we have had to spend billions and billions of dollars, lost jobs, closed factories and suffered much higher energy costs for our businesses and for our homes.”
“The green fund would likely obligate the United States to commit potentially tens of billions of dollars of which the United States has already handed over $1 billion. Nobody else is even close. Most of them haven’t even paid anything — including funds raided out of America’s budget for the war against terrorism. . .[?]
“We’re going to be paying billions and billions and billions of dollars and we’re already way ahead of anybody else. Many of the other countries haven’t spent anything. And many of them will never pay one dime.
“The same nations asking us to stay in the agreement are the countries that have collectively cost America trillions of dollars through tough trade practices and in many cases lax contributions to our critical military alliance. You see what’s happening. It’s pretty obvious to those that want to keep an open mind.”
And the bit I particularly like for a good giggle:
“At what point do they start laughing at us as a country?. . . We don’t want other leaders and other countries laughing at us anymore, and they won’t be. They won’t be.”
Sure about that Mr President?
(Both the G7 [-1], the NATO meeting and especially Macron’s trial-of-strength handshake really did get to him, didn’t they?)
Earth to Trump: Fuck you. Sums it up.
Fuck Trump and fuck every mean-minded pea-brain fuck-for-brains who voted for him, or, even worse, refused to vote to stop him.
I can only think even the Mad Dog told him he couldn’t get his own back on the EU, Merkel, Macron, NATO, China, Taormina, and anyone/anything else who pissed him off during his world tour by nuking them, so Bannon gave him this option instead.
Please have a bucket ready, and a bottle of mouthwash. Vice-President ‘Creeper’ Pence in his intro:
Well, he certainly did forge quite a lot of ‘new relationships’ one way and another, didn’t he?
Macron (in French) at 11pm:
I respect this sovereign decision, but I regret it. I think it is wrong: for his country and his people. And wrong for our planet. The consequences [of climate change] are already evident; they are not what we want for us, our children, or the world. . . I want to tell you tonight, as forcefully as possible: we will not renegotiate any accord that is less ambitious. No way.
In French and then in English (just to get up Trump’s nose, but I don’t suppose anyone will play him or show him this:
It only took four months, to make the USA irrelevant to the world.
Nothing important will come out of DC, while the corrupt idiot and his gang are inside the White House.
Early word is that California will seek it’s own cooperative agreements with the Pacific Rim nations, starting with China. Sacramento is about to become interesting again.
Oh fucking yes it will, kevin.
The march toward the deconstruction of our political and economic architecture will proceed apace. This won’t slow down the re-tooling of the DOJ under Sessions, or the destruction of education under DeVos, or the elimination of affordable housing for those who need it under Carson, or the crippling of the EPA under Pruitt.
Public lands are on the table for privatization, bit by bit. The destruction will forge ahead, the firehose of outrages, distractions and mendacity won’t diminish, and no effective strategy for fighting that has yet emerged, not really.
People are numbed now, utterly fatigued.
And there is no resistance to rally around anyway.
HRC won’t shut the fuck up, and, with media help (Guardian included) and with no resistance from an as yet unreformed DNC, is once again establishing herself as the primary face of the Democratic Party.
So sorry K, but I disagree vigorously. All kinds of shit will come out of DC, and a lot of it will be important.
None of it will be good, obviously.
9T:
your tirade is well taken.
I meant to say, important to the 95 percent of humanity who live outside of the USA.
Kevin:
Not sure ‘irrelevant’ is quite the right word . . . ‘Worrisome’?
Though what the orange utan has just done is make any of his ‘renegotiations’ diplomatically pointless internationally, since he could obviously turn round ten minutes later and declare it yet another ‘bad deal’. The Paris Accord was an ‘accord’ because even then the rest of the world knew perfectly well nobody could get anything that was an actual treatythrough the US Congress this side of the century.
And nothing’s changed visibly in that respect.
(He’s also, of course, by the same token made the Mad Dog and the Tillerman equally ineffective. “Yes, Mr Tillerson, very interesting. Come back to us on that after your boss has tweeted about it. If he tweets ‘covfefe’, we’ll call you. Maybe.”)
From that point of view, our Mrs Maybe—trying to stay out of the way over this debacle tonight— is probably shitting herself.
I suppose that means 9 is in the right: the only space left is for domestic fuckups.
It is still only four months, isn’t it? Unbelievable.
(Apparently Jared wasn’t in attendance because he got lost on the way back from a synagogue, and Ivanka was having some sort of Jewish holiday. If you believe that Squirrel Properties Inc is open to offers on London Bridge. . .[Oh . . .])
Maybe, kev, but I’m not at all persuaded that an armed conflict, a big one, is not already a part of the Nationalist agenda.
Bannon certainly has talked for years about how he sees such conflict as inevitable, and a massive conflict is, as we all know, a necessary precondition for the return of Haysoos.
I don’t think it’s accidental that Pence is apparently set to address a function put on by the odious Rev Hagee, do you?
Honestly, I don’t see any reason to assume that these lunatics won’t drag the whole world into their madness. It’s not as if they’ve abandoned the notion of American Exceptionalism, which to them means American superiority, plain and simple.
And there seems little doubt that Trump is trying to re-align US allegiances toward stronger links to authoritarian regimes and away from what he sees as “entanglements” with democratic modernities. I don’t see how that bullshit, if it persists, won’t have huge international implications.
Squirrel and 9T:
oh yes, “dire” is a good word for our situation.
But that Russian thing just cooks along.
And so does the unfolding incredible crookedness of this regime. They are rotten to the core, cannot help but be so.
Before the afternoon shiftiest I was going to post this:
Today’s morning news includes the following three items.
1. Nigel Farage of UKIP is now a “person of interest” in the FBI’s Russian investigation, especially concerning how he’s nipped in and out of the Ecuadorian Embassy to check in with Comrade Assange. That saga just rolls along. Cannot be stopped, now.
2. The Odious Hairball has had to “waive the ethics rules” formally for 17 people inside the White House, in four months that equals the total of such waivers issued by Obama in eight whole years. It’s a direct numerical measure of the inherent corruption in this gang.
3. AG Sessions is now being investigated for meeting a third time with Ambassador Kissoff, in 2016, and for lying about that one also in his confirmation process.
Those three items were in just one Thursday morning.
Macron put that very well, didn’t he?
Squirrel is 100% correct that the Paris accord is only an accord because the whole world knew that the US doesn’t do treaties anymore. Now that the US no longer does accords either, there’s space for something like a real treaty – something that imposes obligations on those who sign it, real obligations, not just promises to mouth the right pieties with the proper air of sanctimony. For example, obligations to purchase and use each country’s proportionate share of the bits of clean infrastructure that China will now be marketing as the fruit of the hundreds of billions they’re committing to R & D. China will want that kind of commitment, and who now would oppose it? Sure, France and Germany and Japan and Korea will want in, will want their cut of the market, but that’s not a problem because they’re in a position to make that market – just by ratcheting up the world’s obligation to spend. Now that the big thumb is off the scale, all kinds of good things are now possible, good things that we did everything in our considerable power to oppose – until yesterday, when we handed that power back to the rest of the world.
Kev,
I have to tell you that I agree completely with everything 9k said, which is the only reason I’m not saying it (again) myself. If we manage to get rid of these jerks in a year or two – if – we’ll then be in the position of the survivors at the end of Hollywood’s favorite post-apocalyptic movies: gazing out on the world’s last bit of virgin forest and spitting on our hands as we raise the axe to start over again. Only this time, of course, we’ll get it right, because we’ll have learned so much, we’ll be so much smarter then.
That is, of course, if Trump agrees to move out when the sheriff comes knocking, if he doesn’t just say “Oh fuck it” and give Bannon his much-cherished war.
And all those good things will be trumpeted by the trumpsters as evidence of why we had to pull out: we would have been forced to dance to their tune! Unfair! So unfair!
Bluth,
When I get feelings of insight into Trump’s character, I know enough to distrust them. For two very good reasons. One, I’m probably not all that much like him (at least I hope I’m not). Two, he isn’t articulate enough to reliably say what he wants to say. But I throw all that caution away when I hear him say “At what point do they start laughing at us as a country?. . . We don’t want other leaders and other countries laughing at us anymore, and they won’t be. They won’t be.” I think I hear that loud and clear. I think it means quite a bit. I think it means all of this:
Just as the Trump Corp (or whatever it’s called) is an extension of me because I’m the CEO and absolute boss, so the US is now an extension of me for the very same reason. When they respect the country, they’re respecting me, and that’s a very good thing, But when they laugh at me, they’re laughing at the country, and – acting as I do on your behalf – I will not tolerate that. For your sake. They must be made to respect me. For your sake.
When I used to walk into the locker room at Mar el Lago, I’d hear them laughing at that fool Obama. To tell the truth, I did some of that laughing myself. Not good. Really not good. Not good because, when that weakling let himself get laughed at, the world was laughing at all of you. Because, not knowing any better, they thought he was your president. Really, really bad.
I won’t do that to you. I went to Europe and I heard them laughing at me. Which means they were laughing at you. And I won’t let that happen. They’ve had their last laugh at your expense.
Of course I could be wrong about this. Of course I could. I know that, but I just can’t manage to believe it.
NF and 9T, I agree that this nasty regime will try to do all of the things that you list.
I am simply pointing out that their actual power to do evil is more limited than they realize.
For one thing, a facet of this country that has long been championed by the conservatives, the powers of the several states, is something that is now a big rock in the road for the conservatives this time around. We’re already seen it, with these racist/bigoted executive orders on travel and immigration.
State’s AG’s have enormous power in this country, especially if several of them band together to get something done. They learned that after the Big Crash a few years ago, when a group of them did Eric Holder’s job for him, and took on the banksters. And that grew from their earlier success against Big Tobacco.
A majority of the states will be electing Governors next fall and the state legislatures will be up for grabs. A destructive gambit like yesterday’s, perhaps really supported by just 17 percent of the voters, is going to generate blowback all over the country in many separate ways.
The Republicans are not united, at all. They are already at each other’s throats and THAT won’t get any better as this year wears on.
One example: the coal miners of WV/etc, were all fooled into thinking that the nasty enviro’s and liberals were wrecking their industry. It’s not true, cheap and abundant natural gas from fracking was ruining it, and that situation hasn’t changed an iota since January 20. It won’t change.
Utilities are re-investing in NG-burning power stations as fast as they can and that will not slow down one tiny bit. The driving factors are technical and economic, not regulatory.
NF:
about the laughter . . . yes the Odious Hairball is not only mobbed up, totally corrupt and basically stupid.
He is also a complex of psychological issues, serious ones, so serious that he has no business holding the nuclear launch codes. That was obvious as he spoke yesterday, and it was probably very obvious to all of our allies in the conferences in Europe last week.
At some point a resort to the 25th Amendment may actually happen. It’s far more likely than impeachment.
Nat,
Can’t find any crack in your theory about how Trump thinks about mockery.
I’ve noticed that all the statements coming from his people since he got back from his trip have broken new ground, if that was possible, when it comes to OTT praise of the Orange One and his purported accomplishments. How grown up human beings can say/read those accolades without vomiting into their mouths with shame, or at least crack up laughing, only goes to prove how frightened they must all be. The overblown praise would not be out of place carved in heiroglyphs about a Pharaoh. All of which must be in reaction to the mockery Trump experianced, and no one could shield him from, on his first Big Boy adventure abroad.
He’s clearly falling apart. His people are falling apart. The more he and they crumble, the more that wag-thedog thermonuclear draws nigh.
Eat Drink and Be Merry. Only from his cold dead hands (surrounded by a billion or so other cold dead hands) will ever reliinquish power.
I think we’re in new territory in one important respect, well no, two important respects;
1) The “checks and balances” have never before been confronted with such an avalanche of mendacity and distraction emerging from deliberate strategy. Trump and his people have found a fatal flaw in the system. Its “safety mechanisms” simply cannot cope with the blizzard of outright lies and hostility in combination with the intractable polarization arising from the confirmation bias inherent to a 21st Century information technology which allows people to totally curate their own “news” streams.
This is a systemic problem, not a political or ideological problem, and as of now no solution is in sight. Our institutions are systemically incapable of responding effectively and keeping the needle in reality territory. Indeed, the problem is not even being discussed in these terms except in a few inconsequential corners of communication, and we don’t yet fully understand the problem anyway.
2) We have never before had an administration which not only has no fear of a Constitutional crisis, but actually relishes the prospect of one. This is where all comparisons to Nixon etc fall apart. Nixon was an asshole, but ultimately he did not want to destroy the political architecture of the republic. He was able to see value in it even as its rules and traditions frustrated his personal goals. He started the EPA for crissakes, and these guys are now blithely stripping it to the bare walls.
Neither Trump, nor most of the heavy hitters in his immediate orbit, give a fuck about any of that. Their goal is precisely to dismantle the existing order, and re-make the US using an entirely different political and economic model.
This is all new, seems to me, or am I missing something?
9:
I don’t think you are missing anything, and what bothers me (and obviously our little clan here) is that there seems to be no serious examination anywhere of what this destructive process is doing.
It struck me overnight that while there was a certain amount of relief at the new developing “Sod You Trump Friends of Paris Coalition” that there’s surely going to be some kind of Republican/Administration ‘punishment’, or simple revenge, for not bowing down before the Almighty Trump and the pence in his pocket.
They’ve gone after the ‘sanctuary cities’, and Planned Parenthood, haven’t they? It would be red meat to many Repugs, surely, if federal funds of all kinds got taken away from those 60-odd ‘renegade’ cities and, of course, California. Or get anything they do related in the remotest way to climate change ended up bogged down in courts for the rest of the century. I don’t know, though, how much damage could be done that way?
I’ve said before here once or twice (and lately I’ve seen it hinted at in the media here and there, though only tentatively) that the Constitution is only worth the paper it’s written on as long as people consent to it. No amount of ‘checks’ or ‘balances’ mean anything if those in power simply ignore them or find people who are supposed to apply them who are willing to subvert them.
And it does rather look as though that is increasingly going to be happening. It began with those ideologically driven, and very successful, attempts to render the Supreme Court’s Roe v. Wade impotent and ineffective over huge swathes of the country, without anyone even whispering that that might just have been a little bit ‘unconstitutional’ in the sense of how the US system of government is supposed to operate.
I put that edited transcript up because I’ve never seen, I think, such a blizzard of sheer nonsense in support of any political policy. (Caveat, here: I’ve never read the collected speeches of either Uncle Joe or Goebbels.)
Bluthner:
The little boy vindictiveness and insecurity really is astonishing. The sickeningly obsequious blathering of those around him, like Pence, is (one hopes) in self defence. It sounds as though Trump’s been chewing the carpet or smashing the furniture, or maybe just crying himself to sleep (or on his friend Rodrigo’s shoulder) since his first Big Boy Trip.
Taking him to a beautiful place like Sicily didn’t work (and the Italians’ leaving a golf cart in his field of vision turned out to be a bit of an accidental blunder) even giving him—a really desperate ploy, this—a box of Belgian chocolates didn’t. Only the Saudis seemed to get it right: give him something bigly gold and shiny and bribe him with a few billion dollars (of what I suspect will probably turn out to be mostly fairy gold) to go away.
Nat:
I think I spot a flaw. Somehow, I just don’t see Trump equating himself with the country in any way at all. That “When they laughed at me they were laughing at you and I’m not going to let them” just doesn’t sound like Trump: just something Bannon persuaded him to say instead of “Those bastards laughed at me behind my back, and I’m going to pay them back for that, see if I don’t.”
Followed by: “Look, if you really want to get back at those weak-kneed lily-livered Europeans who don’t know how to behave in front of the greatest Donald there’s ever been—they gave you a box of fucking chocolates, for chrissake and they weren’t even wrapped in gold paper—suppose we get out of that Paris crap. That’ll piss of that Macron guy who hurt your hand as well, won’t it? I’ve got the speech right here . . .”
There’s one thing about all this: Occam’s razor’s never going to get blunt these next four years.
It’s only been four months . . . (Sorry, I just have to keep reminding myself.)
Light relief on the corruption (UK variety) front.
Twenty Tory MP’s were being investigated for illegal expenditure in the last election. (It all related to them taking advantage of a Tory touring election bus and not counting that as part of their expenses. (Probably amounts to not declaring a couple of hundred quid’s worth, if that.) One is to be charged, finally:
[Guardian: which has finally come out for Labour after being infuriatingly Blairite for bloody months.]
Not exactly Comey/Hillary, I admit. You know, we just don’t seem to have the same sense of scale . . .
Robert Mueller is plugging away, like Madame DeFarge knitting steadily on and on.
Today’s news is that a Federal grand jury now has the General Flynn matter.
Yes, Mueller has that authority and he has already used it.
Once Flynn begins to squeal, and to avoid prison it’s squeal he must, then at least two more dominoes will fall over.
You are all assuming that our entire system of checks and balances has been rendered null and void. I don’t think that is true. I do agree that this will be very messy before it’s over.
Sq,
Oh sure, it’s the laughing at Trump that rankles intolerably, not a shred of doubt about it, and I’m sorry if I implied otherwise. But I do think he identifies the country with himself now, just as I’m sure he identifies his company and his in-his-dreams Louis XIV flat and his daughter and his son-in-law with himself (Jared’s a genius because he’s got the smartest father-in-law who ever lived). I do not think he knows where the one stops and the other begins (You dissing my daughter’s line of shoes, buddy? My daughter’s?). Which is why a whole lot of people who live here and very obviously do not worship his droopy ass are foreign interlopers to be stomped and expelled. There’s nothing to think about here: it’s as plain as the nose on your face, and if you can’t see that then you’re one of them.
9k,
#2 really is the heart of it all, isn’t it? Oh, this court disagrees with me? This mayor, that general, those governors? Well, I tried to go along with them, I really, really did, and you see what it got me. So now they have to go. The people – and nobody knows the people like I know the people – haven’t you seen my ratings? The people just won’t settle for less.
I have just stumbled onto the delicious but seemingly not credible truth, apparently, that the Kushner family business is located at 666 Fifth Avenue in N.Y. Is the internet pulling my leg?
Maybe not, though it looks to be the address of his “flagship property” rather than that of his business office, which as I understand it is now 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue;