Where’s there Muck there’s Money (Donald J Trump)

Oh, just let’s post the outrage!

To help, here are what seem to be the more egregious misstatements, misunderstandings, maybe even, dare I say, ‘fake facts’ from the ‘Fuck You, World’ speech. Don’t ask me to fact check any of them, life is just too short:

“So we’re getting out, but we will start to negotiate, and we will see if we can make a deal that’s fair.”

“Compliance with the terms of the Paris accord and the onerous energy restrictions it has placed on the United States could cost America as much as 2.7 million lost jobs by 2025, according to the National Economic Research Associates. [I can find nothing directly about the Paris Accord’s impact on their website, or anything much on climate change. Only a pretty ordinary piece on carbon trading back in 2009.]

“This includes 440,000 fewer manufacturing jobs — not what we need. Believe me, this is not what we need — including automobile jobs and the further decimation of vital American industries on which countless communities rely — they rely for so much, and we would be giving them so little.

“According to the same study, by 2040, compliance with the commitments put into place by the previous administration would cut production for the following sectors: paper, down 12 percent; cement, down 23 percent; iron and steel, down 38 percent; coal, and I happen to love the coal miners, down 86 percent; natural gas, down 31 percent.

The cost to the economy at this time would be close to $3 trillion in lost GDP and 6.5 million industrial jobs, while households would have 7,000 less income, and in many cases, much worse than that.”

“. . .under the agreement, China will be able to increase these emissions by a staggering number of years, 13. They can do whatever they want for 13 years. Not us. India makes its participation contingent on receiving billions and billions and billions of dollars in foreign aid from developed countries.”

“the agreement. . . just transfers those [coal] jobs out of America and the United States, and ships them to foreign countries. [The Chinese and Indians ship out the mines and mountain tops as well as the jobs, I presume?] 14 days of carbon emissions from China alone would wipe out the gains from America and this is an incredible statistic – would totally wipe out the gains from America’s expected reductions in the year 2030. After we have had to spend billions and billions of dollars, lost jobs, closed factories and suffered much higher energy costs for our businesses and for our homes.”

“The green fund would likely obligate the United States to commit potentially tens of billions of dollars of which the United States has already handed over $1 billion. Nobody else is even close. Most of them haven’t even paid anything — including funds raided out of America’s budget for the war against terrorism. . .[?]

“We’re going to be paying billions and billions and billions of dollars and we’re already way ahead of anybody else. Many of the other countries haven’t spent anything. And many of them will never pay one dime.

“The same nations asking us to stay in the agreement are the countries that have collectively cost America trillions of dollars through tough trade practices and in many cases lax contributions to our critical military alliance. You see what’s happening. It’s pretty obvious to those that want to keep an open mind.”

And the bit I particularly like for a good giggle:

“At what point do they start laughing at us as a country?. . . We don’t want other leaders and other countries laughing at us anymore, and they won’t be. They won’t be.”

Sure about that Mr President?

(Both the G7 [-1], the NATO meeting and especially Macron’s trial-of-strength handshake really did get to him, didn’t they?)