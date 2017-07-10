quotes to be proud of
“Well he said, you’ll be the greatest president in the history of, but you know what, I’ll take that also, but that you could be. But he said, will be the greatest president but I would also accept the other. In other words, if you do your job, but I accept that. Then I watched him interviewed and it was like he never even was here. It’s incredible. I watched him interviewed a week later and it’s like he was never in my office. And you can even say that.”
—Donald J. Trump, so-called president in his recent word salad interview with AP.
under the hood
About this blog
Comments are very welcome. If you register you may comment without a captcha barrier, which is easier.
Either way, your email will not be shared with anyone for any reason without your express written request, and we won't spam you.
Fair warning; if you're a bigoted asshole who doesn't believe that deliberate cruelty is never justified, you'll have a bumpy ride here. And you'll deserve it.
most recent comments
- bluthner on A Picture is Worth 140 Characters . . .
- KevinNevada on A Picture is Worth 140 Characters . . .
- 9thousandfeet on A Picture is Worth 140 Characters . . .
- bluthner on A Picture is Worth 140 Characters . . .
- bluthner on A Picture is Worth 140 Characters . . .
- bluthner on A Picture is Worth 140 Characters . . .
- bluthner on A Picture is Worth 140 Characters . . .
- bluthner on A Picture is Worth 140 Characters . . .
Blogroll
- americablog news
- boingboing
- columbia journalism review
- counterpunch
- crooks and liars
- csmonitor
- dictynna's net
- do the math
- EPI
- inequality.org
- irehr
- kottke
- letters from texas
- little green footballs
- media matters
- mock, paper, scissors
- mother jones
- nakedcapitalism
- neh
- newshoggers
- open secrets
- propublica
- RepublicReport
- right wing watch
- scitizen
- shorpy
- SkepticalScience
- smartypants
- splc
- testosterone pit
- the automatic earth
- the bulletin
- the rude pundit
- the spill
- thinkprogress
- this can't be happening
- this modern world
- truthdig
- truthout
- usc
- washington's blog
RT is a very useful guide these days to the way the Kremlin’s thinking. Post-Hamburg, we have:
1 Allegations about Russian involvement in getting Trump elected are fake news; and anyway, after months and months, there’s no proof of anything;
2 The mainstream media print/broadcast lots of fake news; in fact they can’t tell truth from invention any more;
3 Angela Merkel made Hamburg into a war zone for the G20 and is a disaster;
4 The North Korean rocket isn’t intercontinental and wouldn’t reach the US at all, media/politicians panicking unnecessarily, see also 2;
5 The Syrian ceasefire could easily be extended to cover the whole of Syria and the sooner the better;
6 Contrary to general belief (see 2 again) Trump is a ‘really skilful negotiator’.
Probably much more to come (there usually is, this is really just the first day of it) but you get the drift?
Sq,
Re your # 6 – I have no trouble at all imagining Putin in the put-upon buyer more, maybe in an old Yiddish play. Oy! You’re killing me here, Donald! You’re breaking my heart! I’ll have to sell off half the Caucasus to meet these payments! And so on.
Considering the source, this isn’t half bad at all.
Er, put upon buyer role. Damn fingers. I need a bottle of that Autocorrect people are always talking about.
NF:
the tendency of this regime towards overt Fascism is more obvious every week.
A conservative-leaning relative had a string of FB memes on her feed this past weekend, all featuring Barron and inviting comments on what wonderful parents such a fine kid must have, to be so wonderful himself.
The adoring comments from Trump’s Chumps, on how fine all the Trump kids are, with such a wonderful role model for a father, were profuse and sick-making in equal measure.
Of course, the nasty media just HAD to carry the story over the weekend, of Donnie Jr’s meeting with that Russian lawyer, just after the Cleveland convention, they just cannot be fair to our Great Leader.
**
Squirrel:
I posted a comment this weekend, elsewhere, that if you watched Putin and his puppy with the sound off, that the body language of the Odious Hairball was overtly submissive, in the presence of the dictator who owns his balls.
His adoring followers apparently failed to notice. That Baptist choir must help them to ignore what they see.
Also, here is more to that latest revelation of Donnie Jr.’s meeting with a Russian lawyer, whose client is suspected of money laundering, a client based in Cyprus (a place that continues to recur in the unfolding Great Russian Scandal).
They are now preparing to throw Donnie to the wolves.
In The Godfather (III), Fredo took the Long Trip in a small boat one sad afternoon.
So who was planning on adopting a few Russian orphans, then?
Fascinating. White House Spokesperson says, more or less, that the only thing wrong about that meeting and those emails is that the press found out about them . . .
I dunno, it’s just sleazy, isn’t it? Common or garden dodgy side-of-the-mouth grubby dealing. “You got some dirt on my competition? Whaddya want for it?”
Only thing is, is just being a sleazy would-be dealmaker actually illegal if you’re a presidential candidate or a candidate’s son, or any other bloody stupid relative?
Squirrel:
what Donnie did was probably not illegal, so far as elections law is concerned.
But the fact that he lied repeatedly about “never met any Russians about the campaign”, and the timing of this latest – blowing wide while Daddy was screwing up in Hamburg, with Putin – all adds up to wonderful fun.
Plus, he got both the BIL Jared and Paul Manafort into that meeting. Wonderful!!
Sleazy, yes, the whole family is sleazy and always has been. DJT’s Grandpa got his start in the US running whorehouses in a string of mining camps, from Montana to Alaska and it’s been downhill from there.
The whole family is sleazy trash. Ivanka tries to play good cop, but she’s trash too. Only ones i can’t (yet) seem to muster up any hate for are Melania and Marla’s kid.
I’m thinking that we probably shouldn’t elect any politicians who have families at all, they’re just too much of a liability. Just for starters, what was up this time around. The Trumpesters, Bernie’s wife, the Clintons who just won’t flush. Before that, we got stuck with the Bush clan, Nancy Reagan, the Kennedys who also won’t flush, and almost makes you wish for the relatively benign Billy Beer Carter. Say what you will about Tricky Dick, the fate of his clan is a complete mystery. As it should be.
So i suppose i’ll be voting for Lindsay Graham in ’20 then.
Come to think of it, got no beef with the Obama family at this point (save for the aunt and uncle).
Thanks for putting this up, Sq.
From the G’s report on Uday’s excellent little adventure;
From Charles Pierce’s commentary on that adventure, worth a quick visit to relish in it’s entirety;
I’ve been to France where it was strange to watch the Tory’s Red White and Blue Brexit plans visibly disintegrate in the company of locals who can only shake their heads and wonder what could be the secret plan of Perfidious Albion, because all they can see is a train wreck of which almost all the victims and all the carnage will be British. Surely there must be something more to it that isn’t evident to the naked eye, some brilliant and utterly hidden advantage? Surely the Brits aren’t that stupid and/or deluded…
Alas it seems the Tory Brits actually are exactly that stupid and deluded.
Meanwhile Uday (aka Freddo) hung himself and Manafort and Jared (and surely his father as well) out to dry. But this morning I read that he never told Daddy about the Russian offer he loved so well. I worry that people have got so used to shocking revelations about Trump that he will just shrug them all off and the country (or the GOP in Congress) will shrug with him.
Everything still turns on the days following the completion of Mueller’s investigation. That will be the moment we find out if the Rule of Law still matters in the United States of America. If Mueller delivers Trump’s crimes, chaper and verse, and the GOP in Congress still says no more than meh, it’s over.
Between now and then Bannon and his puppet will keep chewing away the state on every front, grinding down every protection of the environment and the vulnerable and the stability of the financial system and security of the globe. And other than Outrage! there ain’t much anyone can do.
I’m off to France next week. Think I’d better pack a couple of my “Better In” T-shirts. . .As to the secret plan of perfidious Albion . . .maybe it’s to screw up the negotiations so badly everybody will be begging to stay in?
“provide the Trump campaign. . .with information and documents . . .that would incriminate Hillary” . . .”If it’s what you say, I love it. . .”
However you want to spin it, that just has to be at least a willingness to enter into a conspiracy? (A conspiracy to do what exactly I’m not sure. Blackmail?) Doesn’t matter that in the end you don’t actually get what you hoped for, does it?
And then Junior says on Fox ‘cos nothing came of it, ‘it “was a shame.”
I rather like to imagine the ‘thump, thump, splat’ of Trump lawyers jumping from the top of Trump Tower, but all that’s probably happening is the ‘ting ting ting’ of new emails arriving doubling their fees by the hour . . .
I do so hope Junior Donald does end up in court for something—anything!—and it’s televised. His performance under cross examination (he’d never heed any lawyer’s advice to just keep his mouth shut, and his feet under his knees where they belong, would he?) would offer hours of delight and pleasure.
Alas, I suspect that’s the most likely outcome.
The stupidity defense is looking better by the minute. Here, let me write a speech for Mitch:
It won’t play very well in a whole lot of places, but I think it will play well enough where it counts.
Alas I think the plan of Davis & Johnson and those who sail in them is precisely the opposite: to provoke a complete rejection of all Brit proposals by Europe and ‘therefore’ requiring Britain to walk away with no deal at all. Which is what the Hedgefunders and Casino Bankers and Filthy Oligarchs and Racketeers and Money Launderers want most. England as a low-tax, low-service, dog-eat-dog banking free-fire zone. And it won’t be their fault at all: those Euro Bastards made us do it!
I think a solid majority of voters even now would wish instead to abandon Brexit and a smaller majority would like to abandon the Tories, but we none of may be given a chance to say so in time.
Bluth & Sq,
So…is Boris Johnson telling the EU to “go whistle” for Brexit-related financial penalties (1) simple Trump-level ineptitude or (2) fiendishly clever Trump-level manipulation of the benighted pro-Brexit base?
Boris has Trumpian levels of not giving a shit, and of tin-earedness, but he’s nowhere near as bone stupid as the current incarnation of Trump seems to be. He’s clearly dog-whistling the Kippers and the Leavers, but to what end? Maybe there isn’t one, because he just doesn’t give much of a shit, or maybe he wants the negotiation to collapse and the casino bankers, his natural (true constituency) to take all, or both. What I don’t think, any more, is that he has his eye on number 10. Damien Green does, though. As does Davis. They are probably the best bets to be moving in after the Ides of whatever month the knives out for May run bloody.
I have to modify my reply to Squirrel, yesterday and above.
What Fredo did was illegal. The meeting was pitched to him as, a Kremlin official with official stuff for deliver, to be used to fiddle our election.
It does not matter that it was a con, that the lawyer didn’t have much to offer, he set the meeting up on the understanding that the Russian Government was sending one of their own to deliver dirt to affect the election.
Once Muller is done reviewing this, he’ll probably argue to a grand jury that Fredo crossed the line into felony territory. And he tweeted the evidence in the clear, voluntarily.
Being stupid is not a defense, at this level.
And, he roped Jared the BIL and Manafort into the folly.
Now, if this Russian lawyer can just remain among the living, long enough to be interviewed by Muller, it may get even better.
Daddy was in residence in Trump Tower during that meeting. CBS confirmed that yesterday.
The Russian Lawyer will tell whatever version of the story best suits Putin, so I don’t think she’s going to be a star witness. I’ve already seen a U tube interview of her being questioned by one of the networks. And though yes, Freddo broke the law, the person of interest in all this is really Jared: he is the one who took the meeting and then failed to reveal it when he filled out his top secret security clearance forms. Which right there is a crime and a serious one. He later ammended his forms, but only after that meeting was first reported in the press. Which never looks good, and doesn’t erase the crime of failing to report in the first place.
Also, as is being pointed out a few places, after that meeting, on the very same day even, Trump first started tweeting about tHRC’s ‘33,000’ deleted emails.
But of course Putin wanted HRC to be president. Or so the Hairball thinks his base will believe. He must be soiling his trousers.
I started a reply to that now-amended comment and then deleted it when I realized that I really wasn’t saying anything. I wanted to make (what I mistook for) a point about that quaint old law that says that private individuals shall not do private diplomacy. The problem was that I don’t know enough about the law in general, that law in particular, and what kind of conversation rises to the level of private diplomacy – so all I can say is maybe he did and maybe he didn’t: not exactly breaking news. He clearly hoped he was dealing with the Russian government and that they were about to hand him the goods.If that’s all there was, then (subject to the quibbles above) I’m not sure he did anything more than wish he could break that law. Just as though I walked into Tiffany’s hoping they left some pricey jewelry lying around where I could swipe it, and walked out when I didn’t see any: I don’t believe that at that point I’m guilty of anything except being a rotten person.
But – I’d expect Mueller to not take it for granted that nothing did happen as a result of that meeting. Is there a connection to the Wikileaks trove? An “If you make this happen, then we’ll make that happen?” You’d think that Mueller would want to know.
See? All I had to do was wait and the answer would have been rendered unto me.
Also, anyone else in Jared’s place would have his security clearance suspended immediately. Not to do so would at least look grossly negligent. Or it would for any other president but this one, whose middle name is groß fahrlässigkeit.
All the rules about security clearances seem to have been set aside for this crowd. You really don’t want a clearance unless you absolutely need it, because to get one you have to voluntarily relinquish all your privacy and what seems like half your civil rights. And one thing you must always do without fail: disclose everyone you talked to and what you said to one another. And if you fail to do that, there’s your crime right there. And your clearance is gone but your privacy and civil rights don’t revert to you. And no matter how much he wants to, your boss has nothing to say about it, You’ve got typhoid and that’s all there is to it.
I know that these rules go all the way up to the chairmen of the joint chiefs and CIA and to the cabinet, What I don’t know is whether the president can waive them for anyone but himself.
I’m certain this president can’t legally retroactively waive Jared’s obligation to tell the whole truth on National Security Clearance form 86, on which he failed to disclose the meeting, and which he affixed his signature under oath. Nor can Trump somehow waive Jared’s culpability under U.S Criminal Code chapter 18 section 1001 for failing to disclose that meeting, or his liability, if he is convicted, to serve up to 5 years in federal prison.
On the other hand, this president knows he can do whatever the fuck the GOP in Congress is willing to allow him do. And if that includes allowing him to ignore the law, including the criminal statute that Jared broke, and ignore the penalites that Jared should therefore pay, and ignore the clear imperative that anyone who has broken such a law, and thus has, as Nat says,Typhoid, then the law no longer means anything in the United States.
And if the law no longer means anything in the United States, or means only what one man says it means, then the United States is no longer a constitutional republic. Full stop.
The law that Freddo, Manafort (and also Jared also) at least tried to break by taking the meeting was Title 11, Chapter I, section A.110.2, which forbids citizens from accepting assistance from any foreign power or agent to assist an election.
Freddo claims that the Russian lawyer did not deliver the goods, but that just doesn’t wash, because from that day forward Trump started pushing and pushing on HRC’s “33,000 deleted emails” and kept on until, on camera, he directly addressed ‘Russia’ to deliver them. Knowing of course that Putin was going to do exactly that, at exactly the most fortuitous time to help Trump, ie just after the release of the ‘pussy grabbing’ recording.
If this was a bog standard fraud trial, even a modestly competent prosecutor could flatten the hairball’s feeble insistance that no one told him about the meeting, and that nothing of substance came from it.
Will Freddo go to prison for violations of Title 11, Chapter I, section A.110.2? I’m guessing not. I’m guessing his punishment is to be left free to bear the full brunt of his father’s wrath. But if there is still law in this country -which is not at all certain any longer- then Jared goes down and the Hairball gets booted out of the oval. But not this week and probably not even this year, and oh christ could they do more damage before they might be returned to civilian status.
It’s so fucking weird not knowing if we are watching the last days of the republic or not. And if we are, what the fuck should we do (and I mean besides rage against it)?
Bluthner beat me to it. This case does not hinge on the never-enforced ban on private diplomacy.
It’s a security clearance matter, for young Jared, and it’s a matter of that elections law, the ban on receiving “money or other items of value” from foreign sources, for the candidate himself and for a certain Mr. Manafort. And both of those statutes HAVE been enforced on people, recently and with success.
Manafort is being hauled up before the Senate soon, I think next week. And I’m sure that Muller will soon interview him also, with the usual team of one of his prosecutors and an FBI agent both in the room.
Fredo really, seriously, massively, screwed the pooch when he Tweeted out those emails.
Reports are that the Russian lawyer, whose main job is “representing” one of the oligarch families that are clustered around Putin, is very smart but speaks almost no English. It remains to be seen if she will now return to Russia. Her presence here may also be illegal, according to one late report last night. Now wouldn’t that be the prize irony of all?
Kev,
The post-Freddo-tweet interview I saw with the Russian lawyer apparently took place in Moscow. So I’m not convinced she is in the U.S. any longer. Or that she would agree to return there, given that she herself could probably be charged with crimes in connection with the Trumpish debacle.
If she was interviewed, she would certainly claim client priviledge if she was asked anything actually interesting, and would just as certainly stick to whatever script serves Putin/Trump best. But I’m guessing that interview would have to take place in Russia.
Bluthner:
I think you’re right. She was here during much of 2016 and even in February of this year and it may have ALL been illegal, which raises more questions.
The DB story I linked above, says she met with Rep. Dana Rorabacher (R., CA) in Berlin this April. Dana has been a loud voice against people being in the US illegally, it’s one of his favorite things to rant about, so I hope he cussed her out . . . oh, never mind.
If she tries to board a plane to fly here again, she better watch for guys with umbrellas standing behind her. Putin’s guys are sure to still have some polonium ready for use.
More!! More!!
The latest up this morning from NPR news is that AG Sessions is ALSO in trouble over his Form 86. And the DOJ is stalling on a court order to release it in full, under a FOIA demand.
Check it out.
He was in Las Vegas yesterday, bullying local cops over ‘sanctuary city’ matters.
And Nevada as a whole, over our freshly-legalized mary-wanna sales. (It’s not just a medicine, any more!!) That law went into effect in our Libertarian Paradise on July 1.
Kev,
I don’t think that Russian lawyer need fear Putin’s hitmen at all. I think she works for Putin and has always worked for Putin and that Putin would be more than willing for her to come and sing from his hymn sheet in front of as many committees and FBI agents as she can eat. In the short interview with her I looked at, her story is that Freddo, Jared and Manafort were the ones looking for dirt on Hilary, and she didn’t have any, and then she talked about adoption.
What’s odd is that no one is, so far, looking to track down the translator. I’m assuming that he or she, who seems to have arrived with the lawyer, must also be attatched to whatever the KGB is called these days, and I’m sure he or she will be making sure to get their agreed story straight.
Or maybe the translator already sleeps with the Sturgeons.
Bluthner:
indeed, the translator is possibly living like Mr. Steele in London . . . hiding their cats with neighbors and living the very very quiet life.
Or, if borrowed from a local Russian office in NYC, already transferred safely home to Mother Russia.
Now that brings up another language question.
Is the plural for “doofus” . . . “doofuses”, or, “doofusi”?
As we have more than one involved here, it’s critical that we get this right.
From the NYT: The now infamous meeting was scheduled for 4 pm. Freddo says it lasted 20 minutes. At 4:40pm that same day, ie 20 minutes after the meeting ended, Hairball tweeted about HRC’s 33,000 deleted emails.
When does Freddo go on the one-way fishing trip? And can the Hairball go with him? Please?
From the L.A. Times quoting Abraham Lincoln describing what he called “mobocrats”:
“Having ever regarded Government as their deadliest bane, they make a jubilee of the suspension of its operations; and pray for nothing so much, as its total annihilation. [They] “throw printing presses into rivers, shoot editors”
Lincoln warned against the emergence of a man “driven to power by a fierce desire for celebrity and fame” who “thirsts and burns for distinction, scorns to tread in the footsteps of any predecessor, however illustrious, believes there is nothing left to be done in the way of building up, he would set boldly to the task of pulling down.”
Is this true, bluth?
I’ve been reading that the prez, any prez, has such broad pardon authority that he can do damn near anything he wants in that area. And legally, too.
There would be a political blowback of course, or at least we should hope that’s still true, but so far as I’ve been able to find, if Trump were to preëmptively (ie, prior to any prosecution) pardon Wonder Boy (and did Ivanka know about this, too, one wonders?) for transgressions committed on his security clearance apps, there would be no legal blowback.
Pardons cannot be reviewed by the Courts or by Congress, can they?
What am I missing?
Edit;
As things stand right now, I’m betting Wonder Boy (and Uday etc) will get a Prez pardon with the argument from Der Führer that they were political novices caught up in “ridiculous levels” of “deep state” regulatory excesses, and that they are all impeccable patriots with no intentions of “real” wrongdoing and thus don’t deserve to be victims of this horrible witch hunt.
If that happens, I can see the GOP circling the wagons around that without batting an eye, assuming Trump’s base (which is their base too) is still polling close to 80% approval.
Nine,
You aren’t wrong about a pardon, but a pardon can only apply to a conviction. So Jared has to get convicted first. As I understand it, not even a president can pre-pardon someone for crimes he hasn’t yet been convicted of.
Bluth,
Okay, but how did Ford pardon Nixon?,
I stand corrected. Fuck me, Nine is right. Apparently this president can pre-pardon Jared. So I expect he will.
The only way around a presidential pardon would be to charge and convict Jared with a N.Y. state crime in a N.Y. state court. Then the Hairball would have no jurisdiction.
I can see the GOP circling the wagons around that without batting an eye
I expect they will. Certainly that line -the one where they were just naive and so not culpable- is already the one Fox News et al is pushing.
But if they do, that’s kind of the last tree standing isn’t it? When the wind changes direction, and blows for them, which it always will do, at some point, then there won’t be anywhere left to shelter. Anything goes. They’d have to believe either that they are on the death ground and have no alternative, or else that the current constitution is not long for this world, which they very well may.
The one person Trump cannot pardon, of course, is himself. And even if he pardons Jared, that doesn’t mean that Jared did not commit a crime, and the crime could still be proved as part of a case of conspiracy in impeachment proceedings against Trump himself. So Jared could walk with a pardon but Trump could still go down for conspiring with Jared to fail to declare the meeting. If in the impeachment proceedings it was proved to 60 members of the Senate, say, that Trump asked Jared to lie on the form.
Or if it could be proved that Trump offered a pardon to Jared, or to anyone else, such as Flynn, in return for their silence, that would also be an impeachable offence. in the articles of impeachment drafted against Nixon he was charged with exactly that offence in relation to the Watergate burglars.
So a pardon of Jared and Jr implies a crime did take place, which puts the Hairball in a tight corner: he’s admitted the collusion probably happened, while denying he was aware of it or benefitted from it. I guess the base will still buy even that, but it stinks so badly I can’t see how he could hold on to power for three more years.
Where does it say that, specifically?
I’ve seen (can’t find them now) articles containing the suggestion Trump could become the first prez to try pardoning himself, and were he to do that, the legality would have to be determined by the courts.
edit;
And let’s remember (I’ve mentioned this before), Bannon and Miller et al are not the kind of people who incline toward nervousness at the prospect of a constitutional crisis. They relish the prospect, and consider it necessary.
Predictions of longevity for this regime have to include the element of serendipity,
AKA Doofusi will be Doofusi.
It’s early July of Year One and everyone is already lawyered up and Muller is staffed up with an outstanding professional team and the press are fully engaged in real investigative journalism.
Reagan’s team, the standing modern record-holder for scandals, indictments and convictions, did not reach this status, this degree of FUBAR, until Year 5 or 6.
Doofusi will be doofusi. More eruptions of folly WILL occur.
Nine,
Well it states specifically in the constitution that the pardon does not extend to impeachment proceedings, but here is a concise little Washpo article on the subject: https://www.washingtonpost.com/opinions/so-could-trump-pardon-himself/2017/07/07/d2a1af26-60f8-11e7-8adc-fea80e32bf47_story.html?utm_term=.8b79eb0ce657