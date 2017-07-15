and yet another one…

Christ, it turns out that Uday’s meeting that originally never happened was attended by yet another character from central casting, one Rinat Akhmetshin, a former Soviet military officer and nowadays a “Russian American lobbyist” whatever the hell that is.
Anyway, the latest defense narrative from Uday’s camp is that the meeting didn’t actually involve discussions about the promised dirt on HRC, and was such a “nothingburger” that Uday had ‘forgotten about almost before it was over”, which
explains the previous assertions of never having met any Russians at all, apparently.
But Brother Rinat says that narrative may also be, and I know this is hard to believe, somewhat economical with the truth ;
In his first public interview about the meeting, Akhmetshin said he accompanied Veselnitskaya to Trump Tower where they met an interpreter. He said he had learned about the meeting only that day when Veselnitskaya asked him to attend. He said he showed up in jeans and a T-shirt.
Veselnitskaya brought with her a plastic folder with printed-out documents that detailed what she believed was the flow of illicit funds to the Democrats, Akhmetshin said. Veselnitskaya presented the contents of the documents to the Trump associates and suggested that making the information public could help the campaign, he said.
“This could be a good issue to expose how the DNC is accepting bad money,” Akhmetshin recalled her saying.
Trump Jr. asked the attorney if she had sufficient evidence to back up her claims, including whether she could demonstrate the flow of the money. But Veselnitskaya said the Trump campaign would need to research it more. After that, Trump Jr. lost interest, according to Akhmetshin.
“They couldn’t wait for the meeting to end,” he said.
Uday is what my mother, who had a keen eye for snakes, would have called “a greasy wide-boy”.
By the time we get to the bottom of this I’d not be surprised to find the Rockettes were there too, as the opening act for Ted Nugent.
Followed by that grotesquerie, The Naked Singing Cowboy (why can’t we make this shit up? How can that be a real thing?) and Kellyanne handing out red white and blue Cheetos.
Even as Uday concocts his seventh version of what happened, an Iraq vet sits is in a detention center awaiting deportation for the crime of having been born in Hong Kong, the GOP forges full steam ahead on its traitorous bill, Tr*mp’s “lawyer” (did his credentials come in a Cracker Jack box?) issues threats to a colleague in a tidal wave of invective and idiocy, and the Great Apologia Machine rolls on for everyone in this crime cartel.
I’d like to think heads will roll, but with this catatonic and complicit Congress we’ll keep sleepwalking into the abyss. It’s been a wilder ride than even those of us who predicted it would be a shit-show packed with clowns could have believed.
It’s getting tricky working out who’s throwing sand into whose eyes, or who thinks whose new ‘revelations’ are supposed to help whom.
Is this one, for example, intended to gee up a few ‘Benghazi’ Repugs into starting yet another diversionary inquiry into ‘Crooked Hillary’? At least it’s becoming vaguely discernible that the orange utan had some idea as to what Junior thought he was going to get out of this (and who knows what other) meeting . . .
It’s a bit muddled so far for a Le Carre plot, needs a fair bit of work, but it’s certainly coming along.
What to watch – the whiplist for the healthcare vote.
I think it’s highly likely that this new character, straight out of Central Casting, is throwing out bullshit, with a tinge of reality in the middle.
She certainly handed over something.
What it was, only the people present know.
The messaging of Daddy’s Tweets changed within an hour afterwards. But he never heard about the meeting. (Riiiiight . . . ) And the information came from a foreign government, one that can only be regarded as unfriendly to this country, although a long-standing friendly source of investment cash for the Trump Org.
The source itself taints this, for the recipients, as their new batch of criminal defense attorneys have probably explained to them.
Fredo isn’t in much trouble over this. Kushner and Manafort, and Daddy, are another matter.
Kushner’s new defense attorney formerly represented John Edwards and Jack Abramoff.
So we’re talking high-quality people here, the very best, bigly impressive.
Kid Rock is mulling a Senate run next year. So we don’t need Ted Nugent.
I’ll never forget the inspiring sight of Kid Rock, performing in a Super Bowl halftime show a few years ago, using the US flag as a sweat rag. No one talked about it afterward, which struck me as weird then, and still does. We sure heard a lot about Janet’s flashed boob, the year before that, which I suppose is really far more important.
Squirrel, If I have to listen to one more “But but but Hillary!!!!! But but but Benghazi….” defense I’ll levitate to another solar system. It appears to be lost on some that she did not win.
You’d think that they’d have exhausted this already exhausted canard long ago. Either the oafs who voted for him are so dim they still haven’t figure out he “won” or they have buyer’s remorse and are too cowardly to admit it.
And for those on the left who could not do simple yet essential triage and figure out that there really was a vast difference between the two candidates and who nattered on about the supposed “purity vote,” I have nothing good to say. Sometimes you have to do the right thing, and contrary to their narrative, this was not a hard choice. I say that as an impassioned Bernie supporter/voter; yet I followed his lead and did the only logical thing when he lost the primaries.
If North Korea and, by extension, South Korea go up in smoke, I wonder if we’ll still have to listen to the “But but but” narrative.
ABW:
They will play the Benghazi card and the emails card and the Crooked Hillary card as long as it works for them. But the polling must be going south for them right now, and desperation will soon set in.
**
In the other thread, Bluthner just made a very good point and I’ll elaborate.
Even the folks inside Fox News are fed up with the constant lying. Fredo said he had ‘laid it all out’, but failed to mention the KGB guy being there at all. Oops!! And Daddy changed his Twitter theme within an hour after that meeting, but never heard about it. Mr. Micromanager, Mr. Big Head Boss, in the building at the time, and he never heard about a key informational meeting involving eldest son, son-in-law and the campaign chairman. No one told him anything.
Right.
Here is what will sink them with at least some of their core voters. Beyond a certain point of stubborn “He’s our guy”, the core voters for the Odious Hairball are a deeply patriotic bunch. And they have spent their lives not trusting the Russkies. So as it sinks in, finally, that the Russkies do actually own the balls of their new hero, he won’t be their hero any more.
Now just where their betrayed anger will take them, which new hero they will support as a replacement, may be quite scary for the rest of us.
More miles of bad road lay ahead, PAST the downfall of this cheap grifter with the gold tinsel.
One more batch of voters, a specific demographic, who may decide to shed the grifter:
the Mormons.
They are a key voting demographic not only in Utah but also in Arizona and Idaho and in the Republican ranks here in Nevada, too.
Polling last year, confirmed for me by direct conversation with various friends, was that about a month out the LDS vote was largely going to protest candidates. Pussy-grab-Gate was something that shocked them. His general conduct also failed to charm them.
In the end, almost all of those votes went to the Odious Hairball after all. No one does bloc-voting like the Tribe, there is long history on that. But they held their noses as they voted.
There is a path for electoral survival, for example, for Sen. Jeff Flake that does not require that he knuckle under and obey the threats from McConnell about this “health care” bill. Arizona took the Medicaid money in the ACA, and has LOTS of retirees, and is high on the list of states that will see enormous harm done by that bill.
My own Sen. Dean Heller is in the same boat. So far, he’s not supporting that bill and our Republican Governor is supporting him in that. (Sandoval is termed out next year, cannot be threatened.)
And the Nevada GOP voting base is about 20 percent LDS.
I can’t really hate on Kid Rock, he’s socially liberal enough. My housemate fell for the Kid death hoax on Facebook a few days ago.
SB: I think he’s an jerk. Never liked him.
**
Wider comment, today (Saturday) my Gov. Sandoval, a sensible Republican of the old school, was elected head of the National Governor’s Association.
All 50 just sent a message to the White House.
Here’s what I know about Kid Rock: until today I’d never heard of the guy. Is his possible senate campaign a joke? Or is it a joke the way Trump’s presidential campaign was a joke. Is he a Putin fan, too?
Here’s what i know about Kid Rock – he’s way better than Ted Nugent. Thinks the Republicans were idiots for opposing same-sex marriage. Has a mixed-race son. Working class from MI. Has one song that i like. Dunno why he’s any more of a joke than Reagan or Al Franken or Sonny Bono.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ykS39EnVKyw
In the meantime, Kamala Harris meets with the Clinton contingent on the Vineyard. NYT did a puff piece on her a week or so ago, as one commenter said, don’t try to whittle the field for us, NYT. Because it worked so well when you did that last time around.
Beware the polls time. WashPo says yet another ‘lower than ever’ poll rating for Trump, but, as always, the devil’s in the detail:
His overall approval rating for Republicans is 82%; amongst Independents 32%;
Those favouring the Republican healthcare plan: Republicans 59%, Independents 33%.
Russians did nothing whatsoever: Republicans 60%. . .
And, of course, despite the last six months, a majority of Republicans still think Trump’s done wonderful things . . .
Should also point out those figures are probably a bit too low for reality: the survey had a larger percentage of Dem/Indie against Republican respondents than the voting last year would justify, I think. That is, taking the popular vote into account, though I haven’t done the sums to work out by how much.
“a majority of Republicans still think Trump’s done wonderful things . . .”
He put the kibosh on TPP.
Immigration at the border is down 61%, and he’s looking to H1-B reform next.
55,000 manufacturing jobs added so far this year.
Remember that these are the issues that he was elected on. Keep going, and of course these folks aren’t going to have Russkies as a priority.
And as a bonus, some Dems are actually looking to single payer now. Bills on deck in both chambers. Which surely won’t pass, but it’s gotten on the table and it’s ok to moot it now and work on solutions. Which would have never happened without Bernie, nor without the Repubs current “plans”. It surely would have never happened with the Clinton – Pelosi – Schumer triangle.
Of course, gains in manufacturing are way offset by losses in retail. Need some sort of a solution to that one. Have to say i certainly contribute, if i order online i know for sure that they have my size, unlike brick and mortar. Lot of that retail failure is very much the fault of the companies themselves as well though, shitty design and merch is not your friend. I can think of a couple of very partial solutions that won’t happen. Unionize packaging plants. Regulate temp agencies, require e-Verify, and prosecute for minimum wage, wage theft, and o/t violations. Dunno what to do about replacing the jobs lost in the actual stores though.
Well, they’re all primates and that’s all that matters, right?
Categories, how do they work?
Entertainers? Hey, moonbeamland elected Conan the Barbarian as governor. Does Kid Rock not look like a politician? A plus in my view, i’ve had enough of candidates picked because they passed the audition at DNC central casting and will do as they’re told.
Look, i don’t give a shit one way or another about Kid Rock. It’s up to Michigan, and if they’re happy with Debbie Stabenow or not is up to them. But Lizzie Warren and Chuck Schumer raising money on the horror of Kid Rock does have the possibility of backfiring on their asses in MI.
Shit, they elected Bedtime for Bonzo as potus.
Sure, so what? As it happens, Reagan was a buttwipe, but it’s not because he was an actor in Bedtime for Bonzo. He could have been in that movie and ended up as a superb and intelligent president.
Ball bearings, fire escapes and razor blades are all “things made of metal”, but they have precious little else in common, right?
That’s one of the things about the “all sides do it” and the “they’re all the fucking same” narrative; while not without a genuine, even substantial, grounding in truth, it’s very susceptible to a kind of mental “mission creep” which moves toward facilitating the ignoring of scale and context. which in turn is one of the thinking errors which allows the messaging put about by charlatans like Trump to gain the kind of traction that they sometimes do.
And yet the fundraising for Warren and Schumer are saying fa about Kid’s positions or politics, they’re lumping him in with Trump because he’s an entertainer and saying it may be just publicity for his tour. And he doesn’t seem to scrub up too well. In fact, it’s been sort of mooted on here as well. Never mind that he’s been involved with Republican politics for a long time, and he was indeed a Romney and then a Trump supporter. Get off my lawn, say granny and gramps with their Harvard asses. So who’s doing the all sides do it and they’re all the fucking same without doing the research then? Expat’s Atlantic article isn’t all wrong.
And, there are some labels that you’re just not going to be able to stick on him. You’re not going to be able to stick the homophobic label on him, and raising a mixed-race kid as a single father, you’re not going to pin the racist label on him either. I’m waiting to see who calls him a deplorable first. This is not to say i agree with his politics. But the knee jerk assumptions by some horrified Harvard twats probably won’t hurt him with the working class bas there. In fact, it might well help him.
I’m pretty sure the only two political saints the world has ever seen were Ghandi and Mandela, and even they weren’t without misdeeds. So the ‘everybody is bent’ meme is pretty well uttely worthless. It always matters a hell of a lot how bad the misdeeds are, and who they benefit. But that takes us back to voting for the least stinking turd problem, which we never seem to be able to agree on.
When SB you say ‘deplorable’ you mean you expect someone to accuse him of being a racist or a homophobe or islamophobe or a rank mysognist? Because we all know that’s what HRC meant by the term, right? Is there any suggestion the guy is any of those things?
There used to be a law in India that actors at least were never allowed to run for political office. Or maybe it was only actors who had portrayed a god in the movies or on tv. Which seems not such a bad idea at all, really. Given the way quite a lot of naive people tend to conflate the characters actors play with the person they really are. Hell even I can’t help thinking that Morgan Freeman is preternaturally wise, or that Tom Hanks is really and average Joe with a heart of gold, etc.
Or Bill Cosby really is everybody’s dad.
My tongue was in my cheek when i called all of those actors by their characters. Arnie wasn’t an idiot, and you could or couldn’t have beef with what he did as gov. What he wasn’t was incompetent. No, i’m not saying that Stuart Smalley is the senator from Minnesota. What i’m saying is that you can’t make those assumptions about Kid Rock off the cuff either, for all we know, he just might be exactly what the working class in MI actually wants. But that’s not stopping the knee jerk freak outs.
When i say deplorable, i’m expecting someone to call him exactly that, without even checking into whether he is any of those qualifiers or not.
As for your stinking turd rpoblem – well, the least stinky turd would depend on your own particular values or circumstances, would it not? And surprise – every one is different.
(PS – i had occasion to serve Tom Hanks at a Mexican place i worked at in NY, after Back to the Future but before he got really big. He really is as you see him – so nice and normal i didn’t even realize who he was. Ok, so maybe he beat his wife after they left and went home.)
Something somebody said the other day was pretty funny, but also pretty bang on. That Americans can’t relate to the smartest kid in the class who sits in the front row and know the answer to every question, but is oblivious to what’s going on in the rest of the class. The Gores, Dukakises, Kerrys, or the Hillarys. We relate to the dunces who get by with Cs or the snotnoses throwing spitballs from the back.
Was Tom Hanks in Back to the Future? Don’t think he was. Do you mean Michael J Fox?
I saw another Fox clip the other day. They sent someone to Harvard to ask the students “Which do you think is a greater threat to world peace, the U.S. or ISIS?”
Of course, because they are all smart and thoughtful and aware of history, the students all said more or less: “If you mean world peace, and not just middle east peace, then of course the answer is the U.S.”
And then the Foxy Fox ‘reporters’ all went to town mocking those ‘smark kids’ who are so stupid they can’t tell which was more dangerous, the U.S. or fucking ISIS.
Usually even criminally stupid dunces are smart enough to want the smartest person in the gang to plan the next heist, right? They don’t want the biggest thicko making the plans.
You’re right, it was after his earlier films, but before he got huge. I waited on MJ Fox at the same place, let’s say that he was very Canadian.
Do i want the biggest thicko, or the smartest person? Neither. I don’t want the intelligent enough types, but who don’t have to exert themselves because their dad is the richest guy in town. They probably didn’t even go to my public school. Like, say, Mitt Romney. I want the rare combo who isn’t a dunce, but who isn’t in a fucking bubble either. Some street smarts, along with the book smarts. Let’s say, like Bill Clinton. Who coulda been so much more.
Also Bill Clinton was would have been the smart kid sitting up front and yet he knew how to talk to everybody. Because, I’m guessing, he was so fucking smart. Really smart people -I don’t mean just math and science smart- tend to be very funny and very sociable.
Over achievers, on the other hand, who aren’t all that smart but spend all their time studying and sucking up to the teacher- HRC would be a good example, or Mitt Romney- they sure do love to go into politics but they always make terrrible leaders.
Nah, Bill was in the back throwing spitballs with his hand up the girl’s skirt at the next desk, but he was still the smartest kid in the room. In the whole school even. State, even.
There are some very decent looking rookie Dems around, but they’re going to have to kung fu the Pelosis and Feinsteins and Schumers and Clintons out of the way first. And slip in before the Bookers and Harrisses and Gillibrands get their claws in too deep.
Kung fuing the Pelosis and Feinsteins is the definition of playing politics. If they can’t figure out how to do that, then they ain’t pols worth a shit.
Also I think that’s a fantasy of yours about Bill C, in the back of the class throwing spitballs. He was a striver from way back. Teacher’s pet, even.
Well, Hillary already got kung fu’d. I wouldn’t want her backing, it’s probably toxic these days. Pelosi’s looking pretty toxic too, it’s just a matter of time. Schumer is probably going to be like Toby Esterhaze in Smiley’s People, the one that gets to stick around when house is otherwise cleaned out in the aftermath.
Didn’t Bill try to hit on Germaine Greer when she was lecturing his class at Oxford? I didn’t say he wasn’t a striver. I’d just guess that he did it his way.
Just as likely G. G. hit on Bill. She was voracious. Fucked a man I knew onstage in front of something like 20-30 thousand (stoned) people. I’m sure she and he were also stoned out of their minds.
You’ve seen Bill C as an American Legion Boys Nation top boy shaking hands with JFK, right? That kid knew how to turn on the Eddie Hascall to suck up to the people in charge, no worries.
“…shaking hands with JFK…” Absolutely solid, brass-bound and then gold-plated fact: One day in the late summer of 1960 I shook JFK’s hand. At a whistle stop – anybody else old enough to remember whistle stops? – in a small town in Illinois. I was twelve, and it was my first ever bone-crusher. It was mid-afternoon and he must have already grabbed and squeezed a couple of thousand hands that day. And it hurt anyway, just like it was meant to. Me tired? Sure, Nixon would be but not me, it takes more than that to tire me out. Let us move foeward with vigah!
Like any farming town in the area, this one was at least, no fooling, 98% Republican. They saw themselves, and with some justification, as the original Lincoln Republicans. And they beamed and clapped enthusiastically for Kennedy, and told each other what a fine young man he was and what a pleasure it was to meet him and, most of all, wouldn’t it be great if he was on our side? But he wasn’t on their side, and a few weeks later they marched to the polls and gave Nixon his 98%. And as thoroughly Democratic as my family was, I could not imagine a time when those Nixon voters wouldn’t be my friends. Different times, different world.
True story (which i’ve probably told before), i shook Karl Rove’s hand. I had no choice, really. If anyone wants the rest of the story, i’ll tell it. Guy is a charming bastard with some social skills.
Otherwise, i have zero interest in shaking politicians’ hands, i don’t even want to meet them. Although if I happened on, say, Joe Biden, i wouldn’t do this.
http://i.imgur.com/IDzwas5.gif
Was talking with an online Welsh mate about Nixon a few weeks ago, and i was saying that he did a few good things, like the EPA. He said Nixon only did it because environmental issues were the cheap tickets back in the day, cost them nothing to support it. I said that today the cheap ticket is identity politics. Cost them nothing, while providing the smoke and mirrors to rape us silly on the economic front. Meanwhile, Jamie Dimon has a royal whinge about the government and congress. Although he was perfectly willing to accept public blowjobs from them a few years back. And in the woosh department, not the remotest clue as to what he might have done to contribute to our political situation.
I can’t imagine not wanting to be friends with someone because of their political affiliation. Unless they’re NF or something.
btw, i meant National Front there, not Natasha Fatale.
I’ve met lots of pols, shaken many hands, Bill Clinton several times. He really is the charmer, and word is that it didn’t start when he was President, he always had the gift of making any room he was in, all about him.
Front of room or back, in school he was busy being noticed.
And, no doubt, getting laid. That too.
The really impressive handshake I’ll never forget was Rosa Parks. Treasure that memory.
**
I really don’t care about Kid Rock, just seen him interviewed a few times and didn’t like what I saw. And he got a free ride on using the US flag as a sweat towel, on stage in the Super Bowl halftime and it was just a year or two after Janet Jackson took weeks of abuse for flashing one boob for one second (or less). That was when I realized that our conservative brethren and sistren have a VERY selective outrage reflex these days.
The Odious Hairball noticed too. He is still sure he can get away with anything.
And with some of these chumps, so far it’s still true.
**
The latest Big Outrage roiling through conservative-lando is about Teen Vogue and an anal sex guide they published last month.
Their outrage blithely ignores the fact that many of these ‘chastity pledge’ teenagers in their churches are resorting to the back door, in really major numbers, because they can then still claim to be virgins.
No, I’m not making this up.
SB,
The clarification comes as a relief. Anyone who’d shake the FN’s hand is already halfway to consorting with Trumpians.
SB:
I shook Sen. John Ensign’s hand once, and it was during his Denial Stage with the career-ending scandal. Creepy experience.
He’s back in the vet biz, works in a practice only a few miles from our house.
Our two fine dogs do NOT get their medical care from that one. If he reported that they each still have four paws I would count them myself to be sure.
Oh lord, i’m so glad that i’m too old for Teen Vogue. Doesn’t anyone ever just give blowjobs anymore?
I know and love a small handful of Republicans and Trump voters. Not a racist in the bunch. But leaving party out of it for a moment and look at issues. I am unequivocally pro-choice. Not a drop of wiggle room there. But it doesn’t mean that i couldn’t be friends with Expat, i’d just never vote for him.
And btw, Kev, Dems are pretty selective with the outrage as well. Even leaving Bill Clinton out of it for the moment, Trump is a disgusting pussy grabber, but Teddy K and Chris Dodd aren’t? It’s not a zero sum game, gross old men come with all sorts of letters pasted after their names.
SB:
Teddy redeemed himself over the years. He was a sleazy spectacle in earlier life.
Aside from that you are straying AGAIN into the sin of false equivalency.
DJT is in a category of his own, in this regard as in so many others.
Especially compared to Bill Clinton.