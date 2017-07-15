and yet another one…

Christ, it turns out that Uday’s meeting that originally never happened was attended by yet another character from central casting, one Rinat Akhmetshin, a former Soviet military officer and nowadays a “Russian American lobbyist” whatever the hell that is.

Anyway, the latest defense narrative from Uday’s camp is that the meeting didn’t actually involve discussions about the promised dirt on HRC, and was such a “nothingburger” that Uday had ‘forgotten about almost before it was over”, which

explains the previous assertions of never having met any Russians at all, apparently.

But Brother Rinat says that narrative may also be, and I know this is hard to believe, somewhat economical with the truth ;

In his first public interview about the meeting, Akhmetshin said he accompanied Veselnitskaya to Trump Tower where they met an interpreter. He said he had learned about the meeting only that day when Veselnitskaya asked him to attend. He said he showed up in jeans and a T-shirt. Veselnitskaya brought with her a plastic folder with printed-out documents that detailed what she believed was the flow of illicit funds to the Democrats, Akhmetshin said. Veselnitskaya presented the contents of the documents to the Trump associates and suggested that making the information public could help the campaign, he said. “This could be a good issue to expose how the DNC is accepting bad money,” Akhmetshin recalled her saying. Trump Jr. asked the attorney if she had sufficient evidence to back up her claims, including whether she could demonstrate the flow of the money. But Veselnitskaya said the Trump campaign would need to research it more. After that, Trump Jr. lost interest, according to Akhmetshin. “They couldn’t wait for the meeting to end,” he said.

Uday is what my mother, who had a keen eye for snakes, would have called “a greasy wide-boy”.

By the time we get to the bottom of this I’d not be surprised to find the Rockettes were there too, as the opening act for Ted Nugent.