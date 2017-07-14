BBC PROMS IN PROPER SOUND

I mentioned the BBC Radio 3 ‘FLAC’ lossless compression stream a little while back, but it was turned off almost at the same time. However, it’s back for the Proms Season, and broadcasting R3 live from this afternoon until (at least) the Last Night September 9th.

Click on the link above and you should get to the ‘Radio 3 Concert Sound’ page; click on ‘Try it’ and you should see the player above. Though the pretty picture will probably change from time to time.

As before, you’ll need Firefox v.54 (for a Mac, anyway, or whatever a recent—post April 2017—Windows version is) since it’s still the only browser that includes the decoder. (I can’t test it yet, but I’m doubtful whether Firefox on an iPad will work. Didn’t earlier this year.) Believe me, it’s pretty good sound: a lot better than the iPlayer, better than DAB but not as good as my FM tuner . . .But then, my tuner’s the same as the one the Beeb used to use for off-air monitoring.

If you can cable up your computer to any good hi-fi* it’ll sound even better . . .

*Ideally from a co-ax or optical digital output on your computer to a digital-analogue converter for conversion to analogue sound to your hi-fi. Or just take the stereo analogue sound output from the computer. (I know nothing about Windows sound cards, but I do know Macs’ D-A converters are very good.) Or, listen on a pair of good headphones.

At some time, we are all going to have to register with the BBC to get at the iPlayer (I suspect this is leading to some kind of ‘Pay per View’ for people outside the UK) but as far as I can see, there’s no restriction on the FLAC stream.

Can’t resist: the first encore of this Proms season was Liszt’s piano transcription of the’Ode to Joy’ . . .received with (first laughter as 6,000 people realised what it was) and great applause . . .