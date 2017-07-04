happy 4th y’all

Man, this whole valley already smells like BBQ and it’s not even 9am, and tonight there will be fireworks let loose by various neighbors, a couple of whom, judging by the displays they put on, spend a fair bit of cash on the project.
There will also be celebratory gunfire wherein we all hope the shooter is sufficiently sober to be aiming the firearm in a safe direction.
Meanwhile, here’s a video by comedian Mark Humphries which assembles a “response from CNN” to the recent Trump re-tweet that has “liberals” clutching their pearls.
Now if the moribund Democrats would fire all the DNC then hire people with this kind of media-savvy to guide their PR strategy, we might be in with a chance.
Hell’s bells, if the fucking media would hire people with this kind of this media-savvy, that would be even better.
Be safe, and don’t eat too much.
Gunny, Happy Fourth and thank you for providing a forum that reminds me about why a free press and debate matter. So glad your voice and vision are out there making ripples and waves.
Here’s hoping that the only fireworks today will be real ones; it would be great to get a break from the 24-7 fireworks this administration creates.
Here in London for some reason the 4th doesn’t really rate as a holiday. Funny that. Not even a whiff of BBQ.
From the Atomic Scientists’ 4th of July message:
Can concern about personal and partisan consequences ever be laid aside anymore? If not then we might as well all get busy eating drinking and merrying, ’cause that clock is ticking. And I get the feeling that if they didn’t just move the hands once a year it would now be even closer to midnight than it already is.
About that clock. This is the Bulletin’s 72nd year and that has been their consistent message since 1945. Although for much of the time it was Americans and Russians of conscience, and it’s often been Indians and Pakistanis of conscience, and so on. It never was a very popular message and I’m sure they don’t expect it to suddenly catch fire now. I didn’t start reading it till the late fifties but I’ve been assured that it hasn’t changed a great deal since the first issue. In those days it’s near-term mission was to persuade Truman not to develop the hydrogen bomb: these are people who are not deterred by failure.
It may not be clear from the quote just who they mean by “Democrats and Republicans of conscience.” They do not mean politicians. They mean citizens, Their view of politicians has always been that they are both selfish and mercurial and can never be relied upon to do what they should unless they’re pushed – but also, that they don’t want to die any more than the rest of us do. Sometimes the Bulletin does address them (and particularly their advisors) directly but you always know when they’re doing that, and they especially aren’t doing that here. I have never, in almost sixty years, heard them use this tone before:
Not once. They have always pretended, even when they knew better, that leaders are persuadable, even when they were Nixon, Brezhnev, Reagan, and Mao. But not Trump. They’ve dropped that pretense entirely. For the first time, they’re coming straight out and saying that this man will end civilized life on earth unless something is done to stop him.