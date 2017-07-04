happy 4th y’all

Man, this whole valley already smells like BBQ and it’s not even 9am, and tonight there will be fireworks let loose by various neighbors, a couple of whom, judging by the displays they put on, spend a fair bit of cash on the project.

There will also be celebratory gunfire wherein we all hope the shooter is sufficiently sober to be aiming the firearm in a safe direction.

Meanwhile, here’s a video by comedian Mark Humphries which assembles a “response from CNN” to the recent Trump re-tweet that has “liberals” clutching their pearls.

Now if the moribund Democrats would fire all the DNC then hire people with this kind of media-savvy to guide their PR strategy, we might be in with a chance.

Hell’s bells, if the fucking media would hire people with this kind of this media-savvy, that would be even better.

Be safe, and don’t eat too much.