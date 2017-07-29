If you had asked me yesterday morning whether Scaramucci might not be Charley McCarthy to Trump’s Edgar Bergen, I’d have rolled my jaundiced eyes at you. I’d have repeated what my mother, the assistant shrink, always tried to preach to my father and me: stop trying to find deep reasons behind acts that are simply stupid and incompetent.
Because stupidity is one of the most powerful forces in the universe, and of all the varieties of stupidity there are, willful stupidity is the most powerful of the lot. By a very wide margin. Because ordering yourself not to think is the very easiest command you’ll ever be given. And since Donald Trump is the most willfully stupid man you’ll ever meet…
That is what I’d have been thinking, and that is what I would have told you, and man would I have been wrong. Right on schedule Priebus gets the boot up his butt and the scales fall from my eyes.
The Mooch is a hatchet man, the very epitome of one, and the hatchet-mooch was sent out to chop the GOP down to size. And to send a very loud message “to encourage the others”, as the man said. A message I once again imagine I can hear loud and clear…
Okay, you told me a couple of things, and even though I knew better I took you at your word. You told me all would be roses between us if I made your guy my chief of staff – just listen to Reince Mr President, just take his advice, and together we’ll make your most important promises come true, you’ll see.
First off we’ll get rid of that damn Obamacare, just like you promised, and after that we’ll be off and running. So I played along – I knew I shouldn’t trust you but I played along anyway. And you couldn’t even get your own damn people to do their simple fucking job, which was just to say yes when they were told to. Have I got that right? Did I miss something? No, I don’t think so either. So fuck you, okay? Fuck you one and all.
You can drop by any time you like to pick up what’s left of your boy. He’ll be sitting out on the curb with his sorry balls in his mouth.
From now on, when the Mooch speaks I’ll be paying attention. And so, I think, will a lot of other people.
It might come as no surprise that I’ve been thinking, re Mooch, much the same as Nat. What’s happening now is Trump purging all traces of the GOP establishment from his immediate orbit. He’s manning the battlements.
The one part I can’t quite wrap my head around is how General Kelly’s buttoned-up management style meshes with whatever-the-fuck Scaramucci’s style is. How does an experienced manager—and whatever one thinks of Kelly he certainly is that—tolerate a guy like Mooch careening around in the headquarters not under his direct command?
And a question that’s bugged me for a while now, since I first heard Trump use the phrase months ago and again just recently in his announcement about transgendered people in military service. “In consultation with my Generals…” is what he said.
“My Generals”.
He’s used that terminology at least 3 other times that I recall, and probably more.
Anyone know of any previous occasion where a US president referred to the military brass as personal property in that way?
I don’t think it’s a trivial point, not with this guy it isn’t.
Here is a wonderful profile on Scaramucci, some poor reporter plowed through two of his three published self-help books, and found what you would expect.
Yes, heavens protect us, he’s a published author and therefore, brilliant. Just ask him.
Like the Odious Hairball, and like that other brilliant writer his Elder Daughter, it’s all smoke and mirrors and horseshit with these people. They talk a big game but are actually vapid and stupid and ignorant, three separate problems, with considerable synergy.
Also thuggish beyond belief. That, too.
Gen. Kelly won’t tolerate his antics for long. He’ll be COS for no more than a month, or the Mooch will soon be gone.
Word is, Mrs. Scaramucci filed for divorce this week. She too knows the Odious Hairball (for about 20 years), and reportedly despises him. Hubby becoming a Trumpian was the final straw for her.
9T:
regarding that “my generals” thing . . . how can it surprise anyone?
He insists on loyalty oaths and compliance and submission from all. And so, he cannot understand that a flag officer owes their allegiance to the country and Constitution first and foremost.
It’s part of his disabling complex of disorders. The head-shrinkers really do need to publish some profiles, to help everyone understand how the various disorders interact, and what risks we are presented with while he holds the office he inhabits.
Yes, I know about the Goldwater Rule. It’s been a point of contention in that profession anyway and this situation calls for some flexibility. The risks that we now face justify that.
NF:
from the response by the Joint Chiefs to the announced ban on trans-gendered service members, I don’t think the O.H. actually consulted with any generals or admirals at all.
They were utterly blindsided by that stupid order. And they won’t comply with an order via Twitter, it has to be via the proper chain-of-command.
That means that Secretary General Mad-Dog Mattis has to review it first.
But do i think that canning Preibus was ultimately a smart move? Very possibly not. When they toss your guy, you don’t have to play ball anymore. Think Trump will have a harder time getting Repubs to fall in line, and think if something, say even the possibilities all the way up to impeachment come into view, he may not get the benefit of the doubt.
Look, Trump just got humiliated by his own party twice. On healthcare, and also on Russkie sanctions. So he fired their guy. big whoop. He’s still failed bigly and he knows it.
Watch the fun really start if he now tries to fire Sessions.
SB:
they are already preparing options to protect Sessions.
Simplest will be the dodge they used on Obama: they won’t actually fully recess the Senate.
They keep in nominal session, at least one member appears once a day to take quorum and be shocked, shocked to find they are alone.
It legally prevents a ‘recess appointment’, say of a new AG – for there is no recess. Magic!!
And yes, firing Rance was a stupid mistake. That is three, no FOUR horrible mistakes in one busy week:
1. Not insisting on a real bill instead of the ‘skinny repeal’ for the ACA issue.
2. The speech at the Jamboree.
3. The impulsive stupid bigotry towards the trans service members, and
4. Firing RB.
I could add that in the long run, which for the O.H. is two to four weeks, hiring Scaramucci will turn out to also be a horrible mistake.
So, FIVE mistakes in one week.
They have managed to unite the Boy Scouts and the LGBT community in common cause, which is a real astounding accomplishment. Bigly so.
Surfeit of doofi, I keep telling y’all.
SB, I said willfully stupid. As in, I have decided to do or say this unbelievably stupid thing that nobody else would even dream of doing or saying, and I’m doing it only because I’m the smartest guy I know. Obama is a Kenyan (cha ching!). The only Mexicans who come here are drug-smuggling rapists (cha ching! Cha ching!), Who could have known that health care is complicated? (Cha ching, cha ching, cha ching!) He’s got an amazingly limited range but within it he’s got an unbelievable focused and sensitive ear, sensitive to the kinds of stupidities that will get him over with the people everyone else tries in vain to flatter and bullshit. Whatever else he is and no matter what else you want to say about him, he’s a man who does truly know his stupid – knows it better than anyone we’ve seen in a long, long time.
9k,
Two things. To me, and maybe I’m being way too kind to Trump though I don’t mean it in a kindly way at all, it sounds like an often-heard kind of CEO brag. “My finance guys tell me we’re right on track…My engineers tell me this bridge will last two hundred years,,,My salespeople tell me they’ve never had an easier product to sell.” Hubris galore, yes, but it’s what some people are paid for and what many more imagine they are.
The other thing is the disciplined concentration of the career military. Kelly has lots and lots of ideological baggage, but if he’s much like the (few) serving officers and (many) ex-officers I’ve worked with, you could work with and around him for a very long time without detecting it. You won’t detect it because these people are relentlessly focused on getting the job done, and to hell with anything you think or I think that isn’t about that job. Maybe someday we’ll sit down with a good bottle and let our hair down, but until then let’s just keep it buttoned and do the job, okay? It’s an attitude I very much respect and admire, and I’ve come to enjoy working in the company of many that I’m reasonably certain held strong opinions that put them well to the right of Curtis LeMay. More to the point, I don’t recall meeting even one who would have let his or her lack of respect for even the most jerkish superior get in the way of doing the best job they knew how to do.
The thing Sessions has that Trump doesn’t is, like, actual friends. Now friendship there only goes far enough to avoid jeopardizing your own ass, but it’s also a bit beyond just workplace homies for a lot of senators. And keep in mind that if Trump did fire him, unlike Preibus, that replacement nomination has to actually be confirmed. Good luck with that one.
If congress wants to hit Trump where it really counts, I saw go for the jugular. ie, his family. And go hard.
From what i understand though, the generals run the government, not the other way around. How many hopeful potus’ are elected on a sane and dewy eyed foreign policy, only to be told, uh, no, that’s not the way it works. (And the voters say in the aftermath, wait, that’s not what i voted for.) Calling them “his generals” probably isn’t genius.
Well yeah, exactly. Task discipline, basically.
And that works admirably when; a) the job is definable in such a way that everyone on the team can be made to comprehend it, and b) when a chief-of-staff is, you know, actually the fucking chief. Of the staff. And can reward good performance and just shitcan anyone unwilling or unable to fly in formation.
What I’m having trouble visualizing is how Kelly (who I agree must have that quality – I don’t think you make it to Marine General if you don’t) can align with a bellend like Scaramucci, or with the Bannons and Millers etc who have their own ideological agendas, and especially the Jareds and Ivankas, all of whom have a track record of doing end runs around any directions straight to Der Führer himself.
An arrangement of competing loose cannons that by all accounts Der Führer actually prefers. He’s not the kind to delegate that level of authority. He’s incapable of that kind of trust, for one thing.
9k,
In my imagination I see Kelly determined to do everything he can to get (what he rightly or wrongly thinks is) Trump’s nationalistic agenda accomplished, Which means not allowing himself to be distracted by all the childishness going on around him. And that includes the childishness at the very top. I’m not saying that he will succeed – I very much hope he fails entirely – but I have no trouble imagining that that’s what he thinks he’s doing.
There will be one thing in his favor. People like we both imagine Kelly to be don’t join cliques and don’t take sides in other people’s selfish squabbles and vendettas. I can easily see Trump mistaking him for the faithful butler who ignores the guests’ bad behavior and just keeps on bringing the port and cigars exactly when Master expects them. In other words, it’s not hard to imagine Trump mistaking Kelly’s professional concentration and reticence for the abject sycophancy he demands of everyone around him.