If you had asked me yesterday morning whether Scaramucci might not be Charley McCarthy to Trump’s Edgar Bergen, I’d have rolled my jaundiced eyes at you. I’d have repeated what my mother, the assistant shrink, always tried to preach to my father and me: stop trying to find deep reasons behind acts that are simply stupid and incompetent.

Because stupidity is one of the most powerful forces in the universe, and of all the varieties of stupidity there are, willful stupidity is the most powerful of the lot. By a very wide margin. Because ordering yourself not to think is the very easiest command you’ll ever be given. And since Donald Trump is the most willfully stupid man you’ll ever meet…

That is what I’d have been thinking, and that is what I would have told you, and man would I have been wrong. Right on schedule Priebus gets the boot up his butt and the scales fall from my eyes.

The Mooch is a hatchet man, the very epitome of one, and the hatchet-mooch was sent out to chop the GOP down to size. And to send a very loud message “to encourage the others”, as the man said. A message I once again imagine I can hear loud and clear…

Okay, you told me a couple of things, and even though I knew better I took you at your word. You told me all would be roses between us if I made your guy my chief of staff – just listen to Reince Mr President, just take his advice, and together we’ll make your most important promises come true, you’ll see.

First off we’ll get rid of that damn Obamacare, just like you promised, and after that we’ll be off and running. So I played along – I knew I shouldn’t trust you but I played along anyway. And you couldn’t even get your own damn people to do their simple fucking job, which was just to say yes when they were told to. Have I got that right? Did I miss something? No, I don’t think so either. So fuck you, okay? Fuck you one and all.

You can drop by any time you like to pick up what’s left of your boy. He’ll be sitting out on the curb with his sorry balls in his mouth.

From now on, when the Mooch speaks I’ll be paying attention. And so, I think, will a lot of other people.