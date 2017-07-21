Nine Was on the Money

Trump’s team is floating the idea of pardons, including self-pardons. Seeing what level of outrage it inspires. Starting the process of getting people used to it, in hopes that when he does it, at least his base will feel like it was a.) inevitable and b.) normal.

http://thehill.com/homenews/administration/343059-trump-lawyers-discussing-presidential-pardon-powers-possible-mueller

This along with his comments to the Times fawners about Sessions: Mueller must now be digging where Trump knows it hurts.