Some circumstantial evidence is very strong, as when you find a trout in the milk. —Henry David Thoreau

I was struck by a remark in an earlier comment thread which basically suggested that Trump is a narcissistic boor and con man and a few other things, but that, at least so far, the accusations of collusion with Russia to get a leg up in the election, along with other malfeasance concerning money laundering and mob connections are not supported by the evidence at hand, and for that needle to be moved significantly it will be necessary for Mueller’s investigation to come up with something incontrovertible.

Even a moderate effort toward fair-mindedness and adherence to the principle of innocent until proven guilty must result in an acknowledgment of that. But that does not mean the evidence already available is trivial or unpersuasive.

Yes, it’s circumstantial, but when all that evidence is documented in one place, as a timeline, it’s extremely difficult to propose scenarios which align with that evidence and don’t involve both illegalities and seriously deep financial entanglements with Russian oligarchs. And nobody in their right mind believes that it’s possible to be entangled with Russian oligarchs without being entangled with Vladimir Putin and the Russian state.

Happily, Steven Harper over at Bill Moyers’ place has done exactly that with a constantly updated timeline of All Things Trump going back to 1979 when he first met Roger Stone right up to the present day.

It’s a big piece of work, but fascinating reading. Trump’s history with Russia dealings goes back a long way, especially for someone who insisted throughout his campaign and to the present day that “he has nothing to do with Russia”. Here’s a brief cherry-picked single narrative thread from Harper’s piece. It’s just one among many, many others;

Read the piece, it’s meticulously researched and when all the details are presented as a timeline—details like the Kushners’ visit to Moscow and being squired around, upon Donald Trump’s request, by people he later claimed “not to know, not really”—it comes together in a way which induces fair-mindedness to wonder if we’re not just dealing with a trout in the milk, but an entire school of fish.

One last comment about fair-mindedness. Trump and people like him don’t respect fair-mindedness and they don’t regard it as an essential ingredient, or even a valuable ingredient, in a civil society. They regard it as a weakness to be exploited.