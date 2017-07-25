Some circumstantial evidence is very strong, as when you find a trout in the milk. —Henry David Thoreau
I was struck by a remark in an earlier comment thread which basically suggested that Trump is a narcissistic boor and con man and a few other things, but that, at least so far, the accusations of collusion with Russia to get a leg up in the election, along with other malfeasance concerning money laundering and mob connections are not supported by the evidence at hand, and for that needle to be moved significantly it will be necessary for Mueller’s investigation to come up with something incontrovertible.
Even a moderate effort toward fair-mindedness and adherence to the principle of innocent until proven guilty must result in an acknowledgment of that. But that does not mean the evidence already available is trivial or unpersuasive.
Yes, it’s circumstantial, but when all that evidence is documented in one place, as a timeline, it’s extremely difficult to propose scenarios which align with that evidence and don’t involve both illegalities and seriously deep financial entanglements with Russian oligarchs. And nobody in their right mind believes that it’s possible to be entangled with Russian oligarchs without being entangled with Vladimir Putin and the Russian state.
Happily, Steven Harper over at Bill Moyers’ place has done exactly that with a constantly updated timeline of All Things Trump going back to 1979 when he first met Roger Stone right up to the present day.
It’s a big piece of work, but fascinating reading. Trump’s history with Russia dealings goes back a long way, especially for someone who insisted throughout his campaign and to the present day that “he has nothing to do with Russia”. Here’s a brief cherry-picked single narrative thread from Harper’s piece. It’s just one among many, many others;
1984: David Bogatin, a 38-year-old former Soviet Army pilot and Russian émigré who arrived in America seven years earlier with just $3 in his pocket, pays $6 million for five condominium units in a luxurious new Manhattan high-rise, Trump Tower. At the time, Russian mobsters were beginning to invest in high-end US real estate as a way to launder money from their criminal enterprises. Three years later, Bogatin — eventually revealed to be a leading figure in the Russian mob in New York — pleads guilty to a money laundering scheme. According to prosecutors, the scheme involved a network of Russian and Eastern European immigrants acting with Michael Franzese, an admitted captain of the Colombo organized-crime family. (In 1986, Franzese pleads guilty and receives a 10-year sentence for the scheme.) In 2003, Bogatin’s brother, Jacob, is indicted for allegedly running a $150 million stock scam and money-laundering scheme with Semion Mogilevich, whom the FBIconsiders the “boss of bosses” of Russian organized crime.
August 1998:Russia defaults on its debt and its stock market collapses. As the value of the ruble plummets, Russian millionaires scramble to get money out of their country and into New York City, where real estate provides a safe haven for overseas investors.
October 1998: Demolition of a vacant office building near the United Nations headquarters is making way for Trump World Tower. Donald Trump begins selling units in the skyscraper, which is scheduled to open in 2001 and becomes a prominent depository of Russian money. By 2004, one-third of the units sold on the 76th through 83rd floors of Trump World Tower involve people or limited liability companies connected to Russia or neighboring states. Assisting Trump’s sales effort is Ukrainian immigrant Semyon “Sam” Kislin, who issues mortgages to buyers of multimillion-dollar Trump World Tower apartments. In the late 1970s, Kislin had co-owned an appliance store with Georgian immigrant Tamir Sapir, and they had sold 200 television sets to Donald Trump on credit. By the early 1990s, Kislin had become a wealthy commodities trader and campaign fundraiser for Mayor Rudy Giuliani, who in 1996 appoints him to the New York City Economic Development Corporation. Meanwhile, Sapir makes a fortune as a New York City real estate developer.
2002: Efforts to sell Russians apartments in Trump World Tower, Trump’s West Side condominiums, and Trump’s building on Columbus Circle expand with presentations in Moscow involving Sotheby’s International Realty and a Russian realty firm. In addition to buying units in Trump World Tower, Russians and Russian-Americans flood into another Trump-backed project in Sunny Isles Beach, Florida. In South Florida alone, members of the Russian elite invest more than $98 million in seven Trump-branded luxury towers.
July 2008: As the Florida real estate market began to crash, Trump sells a Florida residence to a Russian oligarch for $95 million, believed to be the biggest single-family home sale in US history. The Russian oligarch never lived in the house and, since then, it has been demolished. Three years earlier, Trump had bought the home at auction for $41 million.
Read the piece, it’s meticulously researched and when all the details are presented as a timeline—details like the Kushners’ visit to Moscow and being squired around, upon Donald Trump’s request, by people he later claimed “not to know, not really”—it comes together in a way which induces fair-mindedness to wonder if we’re not just dealing with a trout in the milk, but an entire school of fish.
One last comment about fair-mindedness. Trump and people like him don’t respect fair-mindedness and they don’t regard it as an essential ingredient, or even a valuable ingredient, in a civil society. They regard it as a weakness to be exploited.
Nice piece of work there, sir. As in so many stories involving this mob or that one, it’s easy to spot the quid and the pro, but the quo is a bit harder to pin down – except that you know it’s in there somewhere.
“I did not collude” will go down in history, if indeed we are going to continue to have history, along side “I am not a crook”.
Mueller is after Trump’s tax returns so Trump absolutely will try to fire, and probably will succeed in firing, Mueller. What happens after that determines what kind of country we will have: Mueller can bring an action to rescind the firing, which the courts, including SCOTUS, might uphold. Or the Congress can step in and re-appoint him or appoint him as a special prosecutor.
But if the citizens all sit back and wait for the lawyers, or Congress, or both to solve the problem then the country we are going to be is going to be fucked. If there aren’t enough cititzens who object, and their objection isn’t loud enough and long enough, if they don’t take to the streets, if they don’t drown their representatives in calls and emails and mail of all kinds, if they don’t make it absolutely clear that the investigation has to go on, that the tax returns and everything else has to be examined and acted upon, if they don’t make it clear that they will not stand by while Trump tries to pardon himself, then the law can’t make the problem go away, and instead the country will go away, and a different one will take its place.
Keep in mind, though, that if Kushner and Manafort and Trump Jr and whoever else get pardoned, then they can’t any longer claim the 5th, and must either answer questions if they are subpoenaed, or else go to prison for contempt, or if they answer falsely, and the lie is proved, for perjury. Of course if Trump is still president at that time he can try to pardon them a second time (he can’t pardon them now for crimes they haven’t yet committed). Will anyone at all sit by and let that happen?
It’s strange that so many of Trump’s base now say, “if you attack Trump you are attacking me”. When Trump is not being attacked for being a man of no culture and no respect for our country’s political culture, but for being a liar and and traitor and a criminal. No one is accusing the Trump base of being liars, traitors and criminals. At some point at least some of them might actually wake up to that fact. And to the fact that, as Nine says above, there is a whole school of dead rotten trout floating belly up in the national milk.
This is a good piece of work by CNN standards on young Jared’s lack of stand-up-ed-ness.
And this is a much better piece of work by anybody’s standard that gets to the bottom of a couple of things. Especially the various meanings of “innocent.” In trying to prove his innocence in one sense, young Jared here displays almost perfect innocence in the sense of “blissful freedom from understanding what he himself was up to.” It reminds me of a story. Once upon a time I was a boxing fan and I used to listen to an ex-fighter’s opinions on Ali and Joe Frazier, which he illustrated with what looked to me like perfect imitations of both of them. One day the talk turned to fixing fights. He said that nobody took dives anymore: it was too easy to spot and somebody always talked. What you do instead is you decide who needs to lose and then make sure he’s badly trained for the fight at hand. You work him much too hard on the wrong things, you drum into him tactics that are bound to fail, and then he goes out, tries what everyone can see is his very best, and gets the shit kicked out of him. Hello, Jared. Welcome to the big time.
Jared is expendable. Hell, take this far enough and Donnie Jr. and Eric are, too.
Probably not Ivanka. For one thing, she knows everything, was the Key Offspring for the past decade and if Daddy gets to wear orange then so does she.
Latest rumble is that Tillerson is ready to resign.
Kev,
I doubt very much that Jared is expendable. He is far too deep into the family business, of which the executive branch is now largely a subsidiary. And I think that for some time now doing something for Trump has meant telling Jared to get it done. That can change where the future is concerned, but all that very dense and very recent history cannot be made to go away.
Twas I 9k
And I still stand by it but won’t be upset if eventually proved wrong by solid evidence.
And based on the current evidence any move to remove Trump from office will be political and partisan, either eventually at the ballot box or less likely through impeachment if there is ever enough support to get over that high hurdle.
But it’s going to take more than the gazillionth NYT headline exclaiming Trump Did Something Shocking and Despicable followed by circular opening copy along the lines of:
Today the Washington Post reported that the Guardian reported that sources close to the wife of a retired Carter staffer heard her say that she had overheard that someone who might have met Trump 35 years ago did something shocking and despicable.
….followed after the jump and below the fold with:
….while there is no evidence that Trump was involved in or even aware of anything shocking or despicable our investigation into watered dairy produce and the price of fish continues.
Meanwhile America will survive and perhaps even prosper with a bumbling and hobbled executive.
Talk of no longer living under the rule of law or losing the republic is hyperbolic.
Still looking forward to Mueller’s conclusions.
NF:
then they are screwed. I doubt that our well groomed young prince of real estate has ANY desire to wear orange or deal with cellmates.
Plenty of convictions are obtained on circumstantial evidence, when there is enough and it’s compelling. And in this case as noted, we have a whole school of trout rotting in the milk.
Another factor, which I’ve pointed out before is that the mistakes and follies won’t end. They will continue. There is a surfeit of doofi involved. The Head Doofus made an ass of himself at the National Boy Scout Jamboree yesterday. Some of the crowd loved it, but many will be thinking, WOW, what a shitty role model for my troop . . .
Expat,
It’s just false to say there is no evidence of wrongdoing. FFS Trump has already admitted all the elements of obstruction of justice, on which he could be impeached well withint the established precedent, if only the GOP in Congress saw fit to be rid of him.
And as Nine was pointing out, the circumstantial evidence, which is evidence, even in a court of law, is heaping up fast.
So your panglossian view, that so far there is no evidence that Trump was involved in or aware of any wrongdoing is patently false on the face of it.
But your assertion that any move to remove him will be political is true. In fact there is no way under the constitution to remove him which is not political. Impeachment was designed to be nothing other than a political act.
Even the 25th amendment, if it was used to remove him, would be by necessity, also be a political act, unless of course Trump either was no longer conscious or else condescended to it. But no one at this point has any hope of the former nor any expectation whatever of the latter.
And my point about the Rule of Law being extinguished was specifically about the case it Trump contrives to fire Mueller, and shut down the criminal investigation, into crimes committed by him and his team, which is now on going, and Congress nor the courts do anything about it. How in that case could you make a case, if he did that, and nothing was done to reverse what he did, that the Rule of Law any longer existed? And without the Rule of Law there can be no Republic as we know it. So I’m confused by your description of my view as hyperbolic. In what way is it the least hyperbolic?
I’m going out on a limb here, and say Jared more likely to dump Ivanka that vice versa. His family is thick as theives, and keep in mind he wasn’t going to marry her because of his family and religion. And he’d dump her Barbie ass to protect them.
Get out while you can, Melania and Tiffany.
SB:
if you watch carefully, whenever Tiff is in public with the rest of them, someone else is between her and Dear Daddy at all times. And his attempts at public affection always get dodged, into air kisses.
Tiff already keeps her distance. Someday we may find out the full reason why. Perhaps it’s just because she is close to her mother and knows the inside story.
Now Melancholia, that is another matter. She is buying into the gang’s story more every week.
You may be right about Jared. His family have a lot to lose, and don’t intend to lose it.
I have no reason to hate on either Melania or Tiff. At this point. And Mel’s hand gets pulled away from his a lot. And you know what? As embarassing as he is, on her own she doesn’t make us look bad.
Watch and see if somewhere the funding for 666 magically appears. Or not. Folllow the money, always.
Progress!!
You may remember that something called the Goldwater Rule was cited on these boards, as restricting the mind-bender’s ability to comment publicly on the mental health of the Dear Big Head Cheese.
Well, fresh on yesterday’s demented performance in front of the Boy Scouts, here is fresh news from the psychiatric front.
Progress!!
Kev,
There is nothing wrong with you or me commenting on Trump’s mental health. There is nothing wrong with a shrink talking about psychiatric conditions in general and without reference to a living patient. But there is everything wrong with any shrink publicly stating or implying that Trump suffers from any specific psychiatric condition, and the so-called doctor who would do that is as far beneath contempt as Trump himself.. ,
Sessions may resign too.
NF:
Actually, there is some information that can usefully be gleaned from the constant flood of public statements, antics and written emissions. Read the article I linked. You and the APA are in disagreement.
In any case, they just decided to repeal the ACA without any replacement, so we’re back to barbaric features like pre-existing conditions, crap access to mental health treatment and no one over 50 and under 65 being able to afford anything at all except a cheap funeral.
My Senator Heller surrendered to the bullying, caved, is clearly a gonad-free zone.
I can diagnose that from any distance at all.
Of course Kevin the American Psychoanalytic Association of 3,000 no doubt politically like minded psychiatrists, psychoanalysts, psychotherapists and social workers should not be confused with the actual American Psychiatric Association whose 10s of thousands of credentialed MDs are bound by the Goldwater Rule published as Section 7 of the APA’s Principles of Medical Ethics.
Expat:
read the article I linked.
The Goldwater Rule is being revised. Check it out.
Kevin
I did and then followed the embedded leads. The article refers to what I would assume is a fringe organization called the American Psychoanalytic Association which has nothing to do with the mainstream and professional American Psychiatric Association that actually promulgated and maintains the Goldwater Rule as part of its code of ethics.
Here is what they actually said: