An Illinois Trump?

United States Court of Appeals,Seventh Circuit.

UNITED STATES of America, Plaintiff–Appellee, v. Rita A. CRUNDWELL, Defendant–Appellant.

No. 13–1407.

Decided: November 15, 2013

Before EASTERBROOK, KANNE, and TINDER, Circuit Judges.Joseph C. Pedersen, Attorney, Office of the United States Attorney, Rockford, IL, for Plaintiff–Appellee. Carol A. Brook, Attorney, Paul E. Gaziano, Attorney, Office of the Federal Defender Program, Chicago, IL, for Defendant–Appellant.

In 2011 a Commissioner of Dixon, Illinois, the childhood home of President Reagan, lauded Rita Crundwell, the City’s Comptroller since 1983, because “she looks after every tax dollar as if it were her own.” How right he was. The next year Crundwell pleaded guilty to embezzling approximately $53 million from the City between 1990 and 2012. She used the money to support more than 400 quarter horses and a lavish lifestyle, which she explained to co-workers as the fruit of the horses’ success. During the final six years of her scheme, the embezzlement averaged 28% of the City’s budget. In exchange for her guilty plea, the prosecutor limited the charge to a single count of wire fraud. See 18 U.S.C. § 1343.