I’m going to post this Vice video here just so we’re all clear about the kind of people Trump is crawfishing about condemning unambiguously and outright.
And to make it clear, though why in the hell that should be necessary and Donald J Trump can go fuck himself, that there is no such thing as a “good person” who will march alongside assholes waving swastikas and chanting WW2 era German Nazi slogans.
We’re off somewhere north of here to camp a few days and take a break. We’ll camp somewhere quiet along the path of the total eclipse, cook some cowboy food and throw a ball for the dog. Maybe catch a few fish and try out the new Beretta on some pop cans.
I have some thinking to do, not least because at some point it’s probably inevitable that some dipshit waving/wearing a swastika is likely to appear in my personal space, and I want to decide what I might have to do about that.
Nothing is not an option.
The only option is resistance, and it’s time for me to understand what that would mean, for me personally, in the presence of people like the ones who appear in this video. Enough is enough.
If there’s any wifi in Wyoming, I might use it.
Then again I might not.
Meanwhile, keep the lights on and try not to break the furniture, OK?
Hasta pronto.
Of the many disturbing events of the past months, nothing comes close to what happened in Charlottesville, a place I have complicated feelings about. I went to UVA for grad school and met my husband there. I was so concerned then about the entrenched racism and sexism that the university was riddled with that I wrote a four-page letter to the president of UVA, warning that it was a tinderbox, so I was not a bit surprised to learn that two of the organizers of the Rally for Hate were alums. That said, I loved Charlottesville and the townspeople. To see places where I’ve stood taken over by these depraved thugs is beyond disorienting.
I saw this coverage a few days ago but watched again spellbound by the overt connections to Berlin circa 1935. I’ve been to many protests, but I have never seen anything like this.
I think it was the sounds that got to me most; there was something almost ape-like about that grunting. It was meant to intimidate and did. Kudos to those who stood their ground, including the young woman who interviewed the thug. I’m not at all sure I could confront such vicious thuggery with such aplomb. It drives me mad that anyone is buying this false equivalency that those standing against fascists are “also guilty.” That rancid line of thinking must be rejected.
While watching this tape, I remembered a protest in Scotland against first strike nukes. It ended up being the largest protest in Scotland’s history and the one with the most arrests; virtually everyone in my CND group was arrested en masse. But what I remember is the respectful silence and eerie calm on both sides. My group’s bus arrived late and nearly everyone had already been arrested when we arrived, so we got off the bus and faced a monumental line of officers standing shoulder to shoulder around the nuclear plant. No one shouted or yelled; some protesters even helped officers cuff them. A little boy in our group sat and made a kettle of tea and walked up and down the line of officers offering them a cup, still one of the most moving gestures I’ve ever seen and one that clearly undid those men.
That was then, this is now.
I had heard a professor interviewed on Saturday and he mentioned his terror as he stepped out on the lawn and experienced what was caught on tape here. At the time, this footage wasn’t available so I think what he said sounded hyperbolic to some. Because you truly have to see this to believe it. The sheer noise and full onslaught of the senses captured on this tape foretell the magnitude of things to come. That Congress did not trigger Article 25 the day our Dear Leader doubled down on his evident support of this thuggery is profoundly problematic. It looks like we, the people, are on our own on this one. Here’s hoping we can rally to the challenge.
