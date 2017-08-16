I’m going to post this Vice video here just so we’re all clear about the kind of people Trump is crawfishing about condemning unambiguously and outright.

And to make it clear, though why in the hell that should be necessary and Donald J Trump can go fuck himself, that there is no such thing as a “good person” who will march alongside assholes waving swastikas and chanting WW2 era German Nazi slogans.

We’re off somewhere north of here to camp a few days and take a break. We’ll camp somewhere quiet along the path of the total eclipse, cook some cowboy food and throw a ball for the dog. Maybe catch a few fish and try out the new Beretta on some pop cans.

I have some thinking to do, not least because at some point it’s probably inevitable that some dipshit waving/wearing a swastika is likely to appear in my personal space, and I want to decide what I might have to do about that.

Nothing is not an option.

The only option is resistance, and it’s time for me to understand what that would mean, for me personally, in the presence of people like the ones who appear in this video. Enough is enough.

If there’s any wifi in Wyoming, I might use it.

Then again I might not.

Meanwhile, keep the lights on and try not to break the furniture, OK?

Hasta pronto.