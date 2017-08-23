an eclipse on the prairie

I deliberately didn’t take any photo equipment at all on this trip, except for the camera on the phone, so no fiddling with filters and tripods and all the rest for taking pictures of the sun and moon.
I did, however, feel the urge to snap this shot simply because it was so unexpected. The sky at the horizon looked like this in every direction (this is looking more or less to the north), and the result of that in combination with the indescribable whiteness of that ring of light surrounding the moon at full totality was both spectacular and a little disorienting.
I suspect a contributing factor was the slight smokey haze across the entire state of Wyoming and beyond as a result of various wildfires now burning across Idaho and other states, something not at all uncommon in the summertime out west. Still, for a couple of minutes, this was how it looked, with various birds of several species flapping around in confusion both on the ground and in the air.
The “structures” you see in the photo are the campsites of just a few of the many thousands of other people who showed up on public lands across the west. A few thousand travelers from all over managed to find this particular patch of prairie—a very large Bureau of Land Management tract just to the west of Casper, Wyoming—where I saw license plates from dozens of states including Alaska and more than a few from various provinces in Canada.
It was all a very mellow scene, with people meticulously respectful of each other in terms of personal space and campsite spacing. About 200 yards, give or take, seemed to be the norm, without any guidance at all from the frequent patrols of cheerfully waving and smiling BLM employees constantly on the lookout for anyone stupid enough to think a campfire on a prairie full of tinder-dry sagebrush would be a good idea. Happily, nobody did.
Hit a couple of traffic jams on the way home, causing the first 40 miles of the return journey to take slightly upwards of a couple of hours. No big deal though. Hell, people who live in more than a few cities face that kind of thing every day of the week. Plenty of cops and highway patrol out there directing traffic. Plenty of waving, no small amount of smiling.
Home again, and I see Der Führer said some things while we were gone. Well fuck that asshole. I’m going to take a couple more days before I even look at any of that. Time to can some jalapeños anyway, and freeze up some fresh tomato sauce.
Oh, and make up a monster batch of my soon-to-be-famous Mexican Lasagna, which freezes beautifully. I’ll cobble together the recipe and post it here before the summertime supply of fresh tomatoes and poblanos winds down.
Nice picture 9k. Glad you had a good time. We had about 65% eclipse here in the NY Capital and SW VT region. Saw some neat kaleidoscope-like pin-hole images cast from a colander – although I did have to put up with careful you don’t strain your eyes puns!
You didn’t miss much – at least not that you couldn’t already and off the top of your head write the he’s finally gone and done it now news copy for.
We did have a good time, yes.
I could go off on an anthropological rant about some of the things I witnessed that were peripheral to the eclipse but equally striking, like for example the number of people we saw fully absorbed in taking videos of each other taking videos of each other, but I’ll spare the both of us.
But really, WTF is that all about?
Do they then invite people to their homes to take videos of them all watching those videos?
Where does it stop?
Is this an infinity mirror of narcissism into which modernity’s humans will spiral until such simulacrums of reality are the primary dynamic which impinges on our senses, taking absolute precedence over objective reality itself?
But, like I said, I’ll spare the both of us.
;)
Great photo and thanks!
We had rain, in sunny Las Vegas. Only caught the last half of the fadeout, as the moon moved away from the sun.
The best TV coverage was by CBS. Anthony Mason and his crew geeked out big time.
The prize shots were by the team at Jackson Hole. They caught that same effect you did in this fine photo, but as background for the Grand Tetons, right through totality . . . and Jeff Glor, their on-site voice at that site, had sense enough to shut up for the whole two minutes.
Must-see TV there.
Usually, TV editors hate ‘dead time’. But sometimes, it’s the only way to do it.
A friend here in LV (working on her PHD in Physics) had a magnetometer running. A total eclipse does a number on the Earth’s magnetic field and she got some interesting readings.
And the Hairball was photographed staring at the sun with no protection, ignoring the shouted warnings of his staff. That shot captures what is wrong there, brilliantly, no captions needed really. So there was that, too.
Yup – and here is the actual incident as published by the Washington Post and you wonder why the press has a bad name and Trump maintains support!
Heh!
I have my own recipe for Mexican Lasagne, I’ll be interested in yours.
Ignore the hairball for a couple of days . . . it’ll do you good. Believe me!