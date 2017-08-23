an eclipse on the prairie

I deliberately didn’t take any photo equipment at all on this trip, except for the camera on the phone, so no fiddling with filters and tripods and all the rest for taking pictures of the sun and moon.

I did, however, feel the urge to snap this shot simply because it was so unexpected. The sky at the horizon looked like this in every direction (this is looking more or less to the north), and the result of that in combination with the indescribable whiteness of that ring of light surrounding the moon at full totality was both spectacular and a little disorienting.

I suspect a contributing factor was the slight smokey haze across the entire state of Wyoming and beyond as a result of various wildfires now burning across Idaho and other states, something not at all uncommon in the summertime out west. Still, for a couple of minutes, this was how it looked, with various birds of several species flapping around in confusion both on the ground and in the air.

The “structures” you see in the photo are the campsites of just a few of the many thousands of other people who showed up on public lands across the west. A few thousand travelers from all over managed to find this particular patch of prairie—a very large Bureau of Land Management tract just to the west of Casper, Wyoming—where I saw license plates from dozens of states including Alaska and more than a few from various provinces in Canada.

It was all a very mellow scene, with people meticulously respectful of each other in terms of personal space and campsite spacing. About 200 yards, give or take, seemed to be the norm, without any guidance at all from the frequent patrols of cheerfully waving and smiling BLM employees constantly on the lookout for anyone stupid enough to think a campfire on a prairie full of tinder-dry sagebrush would be a good idea. Happily, nobody did.

Hit a couple of traffic jams on the way home, causing the first 40 miles of the return journey to take slightly upwards of a couple of hours. No big deal though. Hell, people who live in more than a few cities face that kind of thing every day of the week. Plenty of cops and highway patrol out there directing traffic. Plenty of waving, no small amount of smiling.

Home again, and I see Der Führer said some things while we were gone. Well fuck that asshole. I’m going to take a couple more days before I even look at any of that. Time to can some jalapeños anyway, and freeze up some fresh tomato sauce.

Oh, and make up a monster batch of my soon-to-be-famous Mexican Lasagna, which freezes beautifully. I’ll cobble together the recipe and post it here before the summertime supply of fresh tomatoes and poblanos winds down.