The latest cover of Newsweek is outstanding.
He is several things:
lazy, stupid, ignorant (two separate problems), nasty and corrupt.
But yes, lazy for sure.
Latest news today . . . on top of so many breaks already, 17 days in NJ begin today.
17 days. More.
Kev,
I think Trump is immune from this line of criticism. I think his base sees his job as saying inspiring words while busy underlings scurry around making America great again, queer by queer and immigrant by immigrant. I think congress would be happier if he did even less (his perpetual mini-tantrums haven’t exactly helped the GOP agenda, have they?) And the ur-conservatives can’t be anything but pleased as punch: in what ways is he not dismantling the state as we’ve come to know it?
He’s not working from dawn till dusk churning out turgid policy memos a la Hillary? Good!
He’s not constantly dreaming up new ways to screw the white man and give the over-privileged minorities even more of our birthright? Better!
He’s forgotten that a modern president’s job is to raise our taxes and take our guns away? Oh, what a freaking shame!;
Honestly, Kevin, can you imagine anyone who doesn’t already hate his guts who’d be impressed by that cover?
Of course Trump himself never ceased accusing his predecessor of being lazy, of golfing instead of working, of wasting money on state dinners and travel instead of busting his balls on our behalf. And the people that cheer Trump now cheered Trump then. So they might feel, maybe, a little twinge here or there when they hear he’s playing golf again.
Myself I’d prefer Trump to sit still eating snacks and watching TV and then playing golf and inviting over a three or four prozzies to do golden showers or whatever else winds his watch and nothing else whatever 24/7. Except that would probably leave the top job completely in the hands of the likes of Bannon.
The cover underscores a reality: they have accomplished far far less than they intended.
The ACA is still in full force. Their schemes to sabotage it will run into fierce resistance from state’s Governors, many Republican, including the new head of the GOP Governor’s Assn., my state’s own Brian Sandoval.
Their scheme to sell off vast tracts of our national monuments faces widespread local resistance and their Interior Secretary is running around saying many soothing things . . .and backing down from most of it, state by state.
The O.H. himself encouraged local cops to behave like his boys wish them too, crack heads and such, and the blowback from within law enforcement was withering. Even conservatives think that our nation’s police officers are too heavy-handed and militarized now – going further towards street-level Fascism isn’t a popular notion.
And Congress are also taking their summer break now. They will be hearing an earful everywhere, even in conservative areas, from a population that thinks the O.H. is an asshole, and a bumbler.
On-line, the Trumpians are facing widespread ridicule. Check out some Facebook threads and you’ll see it.
And Mueller ain’t taking no summer recess. His team works on, steadily and it’s an outstanding team of experts in white-collar corruption.
And, their upcoming battle over “tax reform”, ahead of any reform of spending, will renew the GOP Civil War between the corrupted corporate-welfare element and the Teepers.
One more thing. They have only appointed about ten percent of the people needed to run any Administration, a pathetic level of staffing compared to any recent new Administration.
So I think this cover is worth spreading around.
Yes, NF, many of his own supporters are quietly getting pissed off about all the golfing.
Kev.
Your litany of real failures is true enough – to those who care. Which is not the 37% or so who still think he golfs on water. Those people are immune to ridicule: they don’t pay any attention : to the little they hear.and they hear almost none of it. Don’t get me wrong: I’m happy that things are going badly for him in the real world – but I was talking about Trump World.
NF:
Trump World are a fixed number of gullible fools, most of them outstanding in their stubbornness. And they will remain in that bubble for quite a while – some, for the rest of their lives.
Hell, I know many conservatives who STILL think that nice Mr. Nixon didn’t do anything wrong.
The key to any US election is the swing vote, and I think the swing vote is lost to the GOP for this cycle, already. I also think that McConnell and Ryan know this, too. Their polling must be scary for them, right now.
My worry is that the Democrats have to give everyone a reason to show up and actually vote FOR them, some are managing to do this, but the leadership isn’t.
And that asshole Kobach is laboring away on the great Voter Suppression Project, that is a worry also.
But, as usual around here, I’m balancing the doom-and-gloom with offsetting reality.
Kev,
Until and unless more voters in Trump world take a peek out through the skin of that bubble, it’s gong to be very hard to convince McConnell and Ryan to do the right thing. No matter how incompetent or destructive or dangerous his behavior gets. So what will it take to make the scales fall from their eyes?
I think there’s a fixed number of denizens of Trumpistan with permanent scales. Nothing Trump can do, and nothing that happens, will change that because for them anything bad that happens is a result of the deep state sabotaging Trump’s agenda. End of story.
The only real question is how many of Trump’s people are in that category. The durability of the support Trump continues to receive from his base, which he’s been fairly attentive about feeding and watering, suggests that it’s almost certainly somewhere close to the current polling which has shown his national level of support consistently bottoming out around 35% or so.
The vast bulk of that support continues to be among “likely GOP voters”.
We’ll see what happens, but my instinct is that we’re looking at a polarization that’s going to be with us for a long time, much longer than Trump will be with us, and very possibly longer than many of us oldish farts will be around.
I’m not sure what that means in practical political terms, other than to say I think it renders the traditional political calculus employed by most pundits pretty much obsolete.
I specifically don’t think that the ultimate results of Mueller’s investigation(s), almost regardless of what they may be, will have much effect on those numbers. Some, sure, but nothing too dramatic. Those now with a full psychological investment in Trump will simply follow what Trump has preëmptively been telling them for a while now and dismiss anything truly serious as fabricated agitprop designed to bring their hero down.
We’re in new territory in that regard, I think, and in a very profound and important sense I think a major characteristic of that territory is accurately described by the “post-truth” narrative. It’s a territory with a different magnetic field, rendering the old compasses unreliable.
To put McConnell and Ryan’s challenges into perspective (from a CNN piece with the misleading title “Trump supporters’ optimism starting to wear off“):
And
Anybody who can read those numbers and detect an impending deluge of anomie in Trump World, please step forward and explain yourself.
NF:
let’s work those numbers.
As a national average the Republican core vote is about 35 to 40 percent of all voters. Maybe less, now.
And from your poll they have lost about 1/6 of those. So that takes them down about six to seven percent of the electorate, of the voters they need to win.
White voters without college degrees show a similar erosion, lost about one of six.
That is enough to flip results in many close races around the country.
The bigger loss for the Dark Side is among swing voters, many opted for Trump under the shitstorm of messages about Hillary, true and made-up, but they have buyer’s remorse now.
That is not a deluge but it’s already enough to give any sensitive conservative pol, who wants to keep his job and perks, a serious case of heartburn.
Mid-term elections can be brutal for the party in power, even more so when the guy in the Oval Office is unpopular. And this guy is VERY unpopular with the voters as a whole.
That is the metric that McConnell and Ryan will be thinking about.
**
Here I am, evening Saturday in Pacific time, and the latest joyful news is that Miller is now being considered for “Communications Director”, to replace the Mooch, so we may see his cold-eyed Fascistic performances on a regular basis.
I cannot think of anything that would screw the Republicans more, as a party.