the big gamble

It’s no secret that I continue to think that Trump, by and large, is still being underestimated. Clearly there are powerful forces aligned against him, and ongoing investigations into his connections with Russian shenanigans continue to loom threateningly on his horizon, but I’m by no means ready to assume that US political and judicial institutions will withstand Trump’s current attempts to re-shape, and in some case completely dismantle them.
The increasingly popular portrayal is that of an attention whore with the attention span of a hummingbird who is essentially in reaction mode, blundering extemporaneously from one outrageous statement to the next. And recently from one internationally dangerous provocation to the next.
I don’t think that’s what’s going on at all. I could spend all day writing about Trump’s defects of character, but it must also be said he’s bold and he’s a fighter and—this is the important part—he’s willing to undertake big gambles. And I think I see where he might be gambling now, and in a big way.
After threatening to visit “fire and fury” upon North Korea in response to further provocations and scaring the media half to death (and thus, once again, controlling them), he doesn’t back away but doubles down.
This is worth noting. He always doubles down. Always. If there is a historic example of him retreating I’m unaware of it. So I don’t think this is just Trump shooting from the hip, it’s classic Trump operating strategy.
Consider this; what if Trump actually can manage to make some “progress” with North Korea, which, to most Americans, probably means getting them to shut the fuck up and behave like we say they should. What if, as I think Trump is calculating, Kim Jong Un can be made to understand that if he, Kim, doesn’t back down he really will be destroyed, because this crazy American with another weird haircut really is not bluffing.
Listen to Trump talk about Kim Jong Un here;
“He has disrespected our country greatly. He has said things that are horrific. And with me he’s not getting away with it. He got away with it for a long time, between him and his family. He’s not getting away with it. This is a whole new ballgame.”
This is a whole new ballgame is not an off-the-cuff remark. Trump really means it. He’s been advocating playing hardball with North Korea for years. Here he is again doubling down on the “fire and fury” thing;
“Maybe it wasn’t tough enough. They’ve been doing this to our country for a long time, for many years, and it’s about time that somebody stuck up for the people of this country and for the people of other countries. So if anything, maybe that statement wasn’t tough enough.”
This is not the extemporaneous babbling of someone with no idea where he’s headed, these are the remarks of somebody who thinks of himself as precisely that “somebody” he’s talking about, the long awaited no-nonsense clear-sighted leader he sees himself as and whom, in his mind, we’ve all been waiting for. And I think he’s figured that however this plays out, for him personally this can be win-win.
If Kim backs down, Trump wins a victory which has eluded all the diplomatic heavy lifting for decades. That makes Trump a winner, and on the back of that victory he can really get some traction domestically. We can hear him crowing from here, can we not? “I was right again, and all the establishment “experts” were wrong.”
There will be rallies and cheers, and accolades all around. The media will pivot back to calling him “presidential” again. Because of course they will. Then, if Mueller’s investigation does not incontrovertibly prove election collusion, he’s home free, because any shady business dealings won’t engender enough animosity to undo him. Not in this scenario they won’t.
Now on the other hand, if Kim does not back down, Trump deploys a military strike of some kind, I’d guess conventional weapons targeted at launch facilities and military installations and maybe Kim personally. He has to, otherwise Trump’s the one who looks like he’s backing down, and that’s just not possible. He’s never done it in his life and he’s not about to start now. So now we have a war, which drowns out everything—Mueller, Russia, shady business dealings, everything—and Trump will have no problems with that, no matter the human cost, because of course he won’t.
I’d suppose that scenario number one would be Trump’s preference, because that would bring more accolades and invoke less opposition, but I think he’s figured that either outcome helps him more than it would hurt him, and that, after all, is the principle which has guided him his whole life.
There’s still time, I suppose, for other options to emerge, perhaps with participation of third parties (Paging China. Paging the Peoples’ Republic of China. White courtesy telephone please). But if they do, they will be have to be options which give Trump a way out that he can characterize as a win, like maybe North Korea “cancelling” the Guam thing, otherwise there’s almost certainly going to be a war.
Nine,
I can’t disagree with any of that, and I don’t feel better for not being able to. If I was betting I’d bet on a shooting war of some kind with N. Korea- Kim Jong-un can’t back down either, not without Trump cooperating with him to allow him to find a way to save face, and Trump simply cannot do that. I think it starts in a way no one intended and then gets worse, and then gets very nasty.
At which point it will have done what Trump set out to do, which is to distract from Mueller. But wars that grind on usually grind up the presidents that started them, and Mueller will be grinding away in the background. Unless using ’emergeny powers’ Trump manages to shut him down. Along with the rest of the judicial system as it applies to him and to what he wants to do in government.
We know Bannon’s plan: dismantle the constitution, install a new ‘reich’. Which is why Trump has to be stopped before he starts that war, which may be as soon as next week or the week after.
Things are not looking good for anyone anywhere right now. Me I’m headed up to Scotland to wait it out. (actually I planned to spend a few weeks up there months ago, but where I’m going no one will want to drop any leaflets, much less any bombs.
If there’s anything left of Ninethousandfeet when I get back I’ll catch up with you guys in September.
Unless there’s wi-fi up there now, of course. Which there might be. But it might also be pleasant to take a break from all the news for a while.
Unimpeachable logic. Gunny, my 81 year-old mother said a variation of this yesterday and I just read this aloud to my husband who also said, “Exactly. Brilliant. This guy just nailed it.” This is one of the most insightful pieces I’ve read on Trump in general and this crisis in particular; I’d love to see it get wide circulation.
During the campaign, I said repeatedly we have two options:
Not one thing that has unfolded over the past two years has changed my mind; indeed, this conundrum just becomes plainer.
Oddly, this paradigm became crystal clear to me the night he was interviewed by Chris Matthews:
In a follow-up interview, when an incredulous journalist tried to get clarification, he noted he’d “bomb London or Chicago if I feel like it.”
What the hell happened to this country? Who votes for the person making that brand of unhinged threat? Because while everything you said is chilling and true, this also is:
The attention whore has needs that must be met.
I fear for the world that suffers this raging narcissist’s malign attentions (always his most dangerous trait). We may not survive him. Certainly the people of North and South Korea may not.
@Bluthner
Exactly. I have to wonder if there are backroom conversations happening as we write. Collins and Murkowski have been signalling for weeks their thorough disgust with him. There would be some beautiful poetic justice if two Republican women end up triggering impeachment and bringing him down, but that now has to happen in a collapsed time-frame. My husband’s convinced the generals will turn on him if it comes to it, unless we really are playing an even deeper game.
We’re in the strangest race of this country’s life. The potshots at McConnell and Sessions may finally turn the GOP, but that turn has to happen on a dime (at least the ones not in his pay or ready to become billionaires form war profiteering). Christ, what bizarre bedfellows this loon creates. I loathe Sessions and McConnell but the fate of the world may reside in siding with them.
There’s a level on which the cognitive dissonance we have to deal with every day is absolutely intentional (Stop the world from spinning; I agree with Bill Kristol on something!). This political noise and dizziness are part of the plan Gunny outlined so well.
Also wildly jealous of your Scotland “out.” I was a student at St. Andrews for a year and went back when I won a fellowship as a young teacher. Happiest years of my life. Moving to Scotland has been my Plan B since the election…if only the job fairy–waving a salmon instead of a wand– could materialize. The Isle of Skye or some remote loch sounds about right right now. Have fun and pity those of us left in closer proximity to our Dear Leader.
9k,
Yep. 100% agreement. So let’s look at some complicating factors.
First, be China, and start believing that Trump will nuke NK. You’ll lose a few million people to fallout and a lot of your land will be less habitable than Chernobyl or Fukushima. So you have to tell Trump that an attack on NK is an attack on China.
Now be Russia, and start believing that Trump is about to go to nuclear war with China. Maybe you’ll also believe that he’ll go after you too, Or maybe you don’t believe that but do realize that in a full-scale nuclear attack on China you’ll lose a few million people and so on.
First thing that happens is that Russia and China talk. What do they talk about? They talk about a joint first strike. They ask each other and themselves when that very ugly option is the only one left to them. They coordinate their warnings to the US: to Trump, to Tillerson, and most of all to the joint chiefs.
Now what does Trump do? Back down?
What does Tillerson do? Who cares?
What do the joint chiefs do? The fate of the world kind of rests on that, doesn’t it?
@NatashaFatale
Exactly. I’ve been worried about this since he first started braying about nuclear war during the campaign and would add one another nation to that mix: Israel.
The incessant threats against the Mid-East include, by default, Israel, a nation that has never taken its own self-defense lightly. I have to believe that there are people in high places there who have been planning a Plan B since the day of the infamous the Chris Mathews interview.
Those are three nations profoundly shaped by a heightened military sensibility, acute nationalism that embraces open xenophobia, and intolerance for those who screw with their perceived sense of and real safety.
We may suffer this fool lightly. They don’t and won’t, which means we may be in the most serious trouble we’ve ever been in as a nation. Here’s hoping their idea of a “targeted strike” means a single person.
Bluthner: I too envy you about Scotland. It sounds nice.
I’ve enjoyed every visit there.
9T, you did analyze this quite well. Neither sociopath can afford to back down now, for internal reasons more than anything else, and so we have escalation, working its nasty logic.
On the NK side, the question has long stood: How does this one toxic family hold the power for so long, across generations? The answer is that there is a gang that supports them and always has, since the war in the 1950’s. But this kid has pushed matters further than his grandfather or father ever did. Will that gang go along, or will some designated martyr put a bullet into the back of his head?
On our side, the generals are surely explaining the matters we’ve discussed here the past couple of thread, about now the NK nuclear threat is NOT as immediate as the Hairball claims it is. But the Hairball claims that the real threat is the aggressive mindset of the DYL, and he has to change that kid’s conduct. The generals will have no good answer to that.
Russia may decide they have no dog in this fight. Or, they may decide that any threat to their only good Pacific seaport is enough of a problem, for them, to justify taking us on. I’m skeptical.
But China, ahh, China. There’s the rub. We need them to help with NK, but the O.H. just slapped them again about trade, there is an ongoing waving of dicks on naval issues in the South China Sea that had China ready to attack a Vietnamese oil drilling rig, just a month ago, Tillerson just visited Taiwan again which always pisses the Chinese off when we do that . . .
China. If nukes are used in Korea they will suffer grievously.
They really can jerk the leash on NK. They gave it a tug with the new UN sanctions.
Meanwhile, Mueller is closing in on Manafort, by the day now, and probably also, General Flynn.
Old Chinese Curse:
May you live in interesting times, and come to the attention of powerful and important people.
Good analysis 9k.
The Guardian listed 7 scenarios a couple of days ago and with my congenital optimism I’d assume that the professionals and gown ups in the administration are opening or working an existing back channel/s to stop the situation escalating too far and negotiating a win win. Perhaps they are using Trump as the bad cop.
And you know that I’d think this was a stretch:
I haven’t read everything by and about Bannon. I have read some and should read more. But all that I have seen so far is a stumbling administration, in the face of intense opposition, using a surprise electoral mandate, including control of the White House, Senate and House, to push back on and try to reverse the tide of left progressivism, at least for a cycle or two. And all within the confines of the constitution. And if there is a reset in 2018, 2020 or 2024 they will go back to arguing their case from opposition.
PS – Have a good time in Scotland Bluth. I grew up in Hamilton, not a major tourist destination or restful retreat but close to Glasgow and Edinburgh where there was always a lot happening. I go back regularly. I do have an old school friend who lives on the Ardnamuchan peninsular. It is beautiful and peaceful there out on the far west coast. His wife is the local C of S minister. And my brother is building completely off-the-grid in south west Dumfriesshire.
PPS – Finishing up Thompson’s book on the 1972 election. Too young and too far away to have followed it at the time but was struck by the similarities, as described by Thompson, of Wallace and Trump, and Sanders and McGovern. And the rest of the field to the Clinton/Wasserman Shultz axis.
NF:
Neither China nor Russia would really consider a ‘joint first strike’ against us.
We have the Trident subs. And I would bet that most of them are at sea right now.
Unless they now have a way to actually find them, when submerged, they checkmate any first strike upon this country. They guarantee that the response would be devastating.
I just checked online, my information was obsolete in the prior thread here. (I haven’t checked into this stuff in several years.) The 14 Trident-armed boats each carry 24 missiles and each of them, now carries 12 warheads instead of the original 8. The four oldest boats were converted to cruise missile and special-forces missions, those tubes are useful for many things. They carry LOTS of cruise missiles each.
So just one Ohio-class boomer carries 288 warheads, and each can hit a separate target.
Donald J. TrumpVerified account @realDonaldTrump 2h2 hours ago
Followed by Trump retweeting:
U.S. Pacific CommandVerified account @PacificCommand 11h11 hours ago
Though this looks like a feint. Or another example of Trump just about remembering a couple of lines from his twice daily book of ‘Snippets of good news you’d like, Mr President’. (In fact it relates to a ‘flyover’ a few days ago:
As I’ve understood it, the military present a few options for action, never, ever saying ‘there aren’t any good ones’ while ‘front loading’ (otherwise known as ‘dressing up’) the one they prefer. Or the least worse they think they can get away with. (cf Syria.)
They tend to prefer cruise missiles, don’t they? (The ‘Chocolate Cake Option’.) Too embarrassing when bombers accidentally collide on the tarmac or, worse, even get shot down.
How long could it be before the Idiot-in-Chief gets impatient, loses his temper , and starts yellling “I’m the Supreme Commander here, just do it!”?
I’m sure Putin has a cunning plan (or three), but god knows what trouble they might land the rest of us in while the Odious Hairball is congratulating himself on safely ‘winning’ well away from home . . .
And following up on my comments about back channels above here is an AP piece describing just that.
Expat,
Sorry to splash cold water about, but Mattis was wittering on about diplomacy at the UN only yesterday, as well as warning that wars tended to turn into catastrophes.
And Lavrov announced a few hours ago that the Russians and Chinese had thought up a cunning plan together.
The problem remains, does Trump know, does he care, does he even listen, and if he does any of those three things, does he even remember any of it an hour or two later before tweeting away all on his lonesome?
All the evidence so far is that a) he’s liable to get what he’s told mixed up until someone on Fox and Friends puts it in a dozen words for him and he retweets it to remind himself he’s actually grasped something, and b) even then if it doesn’t fit with one of his 30-year-old obsessions he’ll see it through the small end of that telescope anyway.
One of the most pathetic things I have ever seen is Pence being wheeled out just so he can look like an adoring puppy.
Why would that be splashing cold water about Red?
There’s a divide seems to be opening up. Over on your side of the Pond the (I think untenable, as you know) view seems to be that somehow President Trump can be either outwitted or outmanoeuvred by one or all of his generals.
On our side, we are being reminded that for three generations of Dear Leaders, the one thing that has been drummed into every individual North Korean is that for half a century the ‘imperialist USA’ has always been out to get them. They (though no-one knows if or whether or by how much this extends to the current Dear Leader and whoever he has close to him) have lived, and still do, in an enclosed bubble entirely formed of that single idea.
There’s no Twitter, no Facebook, nothing whatsoever to give any of them any other idea.
The Chinese party daily today said that there’s probably nothing much they can do to change anything. It’s been pointed out here that China actually may have lost its probable best point of real contact when the Dear Leader executed his uncle. It’s also been pointed out that both Russia and China have been pestered with cross-border raids by the North Koreans and occasional showers of forged currency when they’ve pissed off a Dear Leader before. But some form of hidden retaliation over that is, perhaps, a potential lever.
It may also be the Chinese and Russians are as much in the dark as everyone else.
The party also said if NK fires first, China would be neutral (one suspects they would not be entirely sorry to see the current Dear Leader out of the way under a consequent pile of rubble while keeping their hands nice and clean and the US looking a bit silly at being taken on by a mini-power) though on the other hand, if the US starts it, they will ‘intervene’.
There’s also a very awkward complication in that if NK does fire something at Guam, this, theoretically, gets the NATO countries involved through the ‘one for all’ principle Trump wouldn’t reciprocate which is going to create a right bloody political mess in Europe. (Which would give Putin one kind of dangerous opportunity for mischief now Russia and China appear to have become allies again.) I cannot see, apart from that, the British public tolerating getting involved again) in another American adventure, especially one brought about by the gormless intransigence of the Orange Hairball. (The UK government, after Comical Boris gibbered ‘We’ll be with you, Mr Orange, whatever you want’ a few weeks back has been conspicuously silent. Probably too pre-occupied with Brexit coming apart. We have a government that doesn’t look as though it can actually concentrate—and that’s hardly the right word—on more than one thing at a time, god help us.) Let alone in Korea, again.
How is it that we, here (thanks 9K) can get our heads around this continuing debacle and the useless bloody media and its ‘experts’ can’t? Especially the US media, which seems to think that the FBI turning up to empty Manafort’s safe, or whether Mitch will get a tweet saying ‘you’re fired’ (and how could the Orange Hairball do that anyway?) is more important.
I meant that the AP piece is just a bit of optimistic flannel: they’re assuming, without any evidence that I can see, that this ‘back channel’ actually either can be or has been converted into anything other than a way of getting a half-dead American back once in a while. Mattis obviously hoped they might get through to the Dear Leader via his people (or others) at the UN, but I’d have thought that would be an uphill struggle.
I’m assuming even the Russians and Chinese found them impervious and deaf, or they wouldn’t have voted for the sanctions on Saturday, would they?
Remember, at ASEAN the NK guy wouldn’t even listen to the South Koreans. Killed that approach off completely, calling it ‘insincere’.
(I’ve little respect anyway for AP as an actual news gathering organisation any more.)
The Russo-Chinese ‘cunning plan’ doesn’t actually look very cunning at all. “If the USA calls off that huge military exercise planned in a few weeks, and NK agrees to stop firing off missiles for a bit, we can all start again.” (According to Reuters, btw.) Can’t see either Trump or his generals agreeing to the first. Nor the Dear Leader agreeing to the second without the first in place. . .
Dunno whether they’re waiting for the FBI to turn up at Trump Tower demanding the contents of the safes or for the Hairball to do (or tweet) something stupid over the weekend.
Squirrel:
In the 50’s the UN forces fighting the North Koreans and later the Chinese really were a UN force: US, Brits, Aussies, Greeks, Canadians, others too.
If this one turns into a real war, it will be a much shorter list this time.
The Kim family have been saying for years that they are confronted only by the USA and that is whom they will settle this with. They have demanded “bi-lateral” talks for years and the US answer has always been to get stuffed.
As for the Veep presenting a pathetic spectacle, that is nothing new for Veeps. It’s not the highest office ever dreamed up by the bright minds of Framers.
However, last week one Roger Stone, Paul Manafort’s business partner and far-right operative-at-large, pointed out loudly that VP Pence has just formed a PAC fund of his own, and that this is highly unusual for a Veep especially in the first year of an Administration and isn’t this fascinating???
When the press reported this, and yes it is unusual and therefore news, Pence got all outraged and offended.
Meanwhile, Manafort appears to be in the process of receiving a knife or two in the back from the Trump gang, and Stone was last heard from here in Nevada, visiting Bunkerville to cheer up and cheer on the Bundy family. (They are the militia goons who aimed loaded weapons at Federal agents over their running a herd of diseased, half-wild cattle on Federal lands for free, for over twenty years now, yes that is still a story out here.)
Exactly, and I think that’s where Trump is gambling—he’s going for all the marbles. He knows that Kim must keep up appearances, just like Trump himself must do so, but he recognizes that Kim controls what the NK population hears about, so he’s betting that Kim will back down and will be able to do so without the full details, or any details, of that ignominy reaching the general NK populace.
Trump, by contrast, can’t back down without his ignominy being on the front page, so that’s not going to happen. It’s not impossible that Kim realizes that too.
I think Trump has realized that Kim essentially wants to be top dog and stay there, and he doesn’t want to be top dog over nothing but a pile of rubble.
So if he can be persuaded that this crazy American talking about being a new sheriff in town really will no foolin’ create that pile of rubble whereas all previous presidents would jump through all kinds of hoops to avoid that outcome, he will indeed settle down and Trump will have the kind of triumph that could be spun out into political invulnerability here domestically.
He’d be safe until 2020 for sure, and probably longer than that if he chose to run again. He could tell “the resistance” to go suck eggs and unleash the “he was right all along and they—with their appeasements and pussyfooting around instead of firmly “leading”—were full of shit all along and still are” narrative.
If he can swing it, it will work, and he and his odious minions in the administration will have a lot of running room all of a sudden.
And again, if it doesn’t, there’ll be military action, which is not quite as good a deal for Trump because it won’t eviscerate the resistance, but it will buy him some time, and from his point of view it sure beats sitting around waiting for the other investigative shoe to drop.
He’s clever in some ways. He could pull this off and become damn near politically bulletproof for a good long while.
9T:
The problem with going for ‘all the marbles’ is that it can go horribly wrong in unpredictable ways.
“No battle plan survives contact with the enemy”, is a good rule. Once bombs fall and bullets fly and people start dying in large numbers, mostly on the south side of the DMZ, Trump will learn the oldest rules about wars – they are easy to start, almost impossible to control and almost always finish somewhere far far afield of where they began.
(Example, WW-2, launched by the UK and France in Sept. 1939 to “save” Poland, end result so far as Poland goes was decades of occupation by their ancient enemies the Russians. Oops.)
Our dear cold-eyed sociopath may think he can game this to his benefit. He may be in for a very ugly surprise.
For one thing, the active US Army is very small these days and is still recovering from the attrition of recent years, from being horribly over-used in the GWOT. The NK army is huge, has spent decades preparing for this gig, and is very very hungry for a decent meal. Even worse, the land war will be fought almost entirely on the south side, in the fat and prosperous and loot-able ROK.
It is possible that the outcome of this clusterfuck will be the occupation of ALL of Korea by the Dear Young Leader.
Oops. Won’t be easy to spin that as a ‘win’, now will it?
By the same token, the Dear Leader only has to fire off a missile or two that don’t go as far as Guam (or the sea around it, which isn’t exactly ‘American soil’ is it?) or avoid firing a missile off anywhere for a few weeks, and the NK population will still only know what he tells them about that.
(What they were told is they could, it’d fly so far, so fast, and could be there in x thousand seconds. Anyway, what they usually get is film of a rocket going off with a lot of fire and smoke and the Dear Leader being saluted and saying ‘Well done!’ or something.)
That leaves Trump nowhere. OK, he can claim he ‘saved Guam’* and then ten minutes later the Dear Leader will either explode a nuke under a mountain or fire off a missile into the Pacific again.
If he only wanted to demonstrate ‘power’, well that huge military exercise around South Korea is supposed to start in 10 days.
(Who are these people who keep saying there are no signs of a US military build-up in the area? If those exercises are due to begin in ten days, it’s either already there or well on its way, isn’t it?)
*They’ve apparently been handing out leaflets in Guam telling people not to look at the flash if they’re nuked. Er. . .unless you happen to know exactly where the bloody thing’s going to go off, how would you know in time where not to look at it? Flash first, bang (duck!) later. Like lightning and thunder . . .Doesn’t anybody at least know how to work out how far away a thunderstorm is by just counting seconds between the bang and the flash, even if they don’t get taught that light travels faster than sound?
That’s after the Tillerman told ’em they could sleep easy and they took him at his word. They obviously need to panic more.
As for piles of rubble putting anyone like Kim off, might I just mention Syria? Or Mosul for that matter.
You count expendable people by the million now, not by thousands.
(And mostly we only counted in thousands from the Sack of Beziers—I went to the cathedral while I was in France. Virtually no mention of it, or that bastard de Montfort, couldn’t believe it— for the next 900+ years. It’s changed now.)
The OH:
….they did say flash or fireball Red
Not that it would make much difference if things got to that stage.
The question is can NK deliver a warhead and not just a spent alumnium tube?
…aluminium or even aluminum…
How many wars would you like? And are they all going to come at once, or one after the other?
Damn Macron. He should never have told him about Napoleon. ( Either I or III, thinking about Mexico . . .)
I’m intrigued by 9k’s theory that Trump is executing a who dares wins gambit to set himself up for 2020.
Tried to follow the WashPo’s link to the ‘Don’t Look Now and After the Bomb’s Gone Off, Don’t Use Conditioner on your Hair’ pdf, but the Guam Dept of Homeland Insecurity doesn’t seem to want people outside to read it:
Pity. Didn’t know about not using conditioner. I was wondering what other new tips there might be.
Expat:
Well, I suppose any gambit will do. After all, he keeps flying off for what are actually 2020 rallies now rather than victory tours, doesn’t he? And in 2021 he’ll be presenting ‘President Ivanka’ for sure.
EP, I’m not convinced he’s running a “he who dares, wins” thing specifically aimed at 2020, though I do think if he pulls off Plan A (Kim backs down in some way that Trump can market, here, as a “win”) it will certainly set him up strongly for the possibility of another term.
I think he’s just figuring it will give him wiggle room right now by putting him on the high ground viz a viz the Russia thing and all his other troubles.
Kevin.
All your points are well taken if Plan A doesn’t work and we do end up in a shooting war. But if Plan A does work, and Kim backs down without a shooting war, Trump really has pulled off a master stroke, don’t you think?
9T:
Good final question. I can only point out, that the O.H. has a reliable habit of fucking up, somehow, from ignorance or bad temper or whatever, due to whichever of his disorders is uppermost at the time.
So he could screw this up, somehow, even if the DYL does back down.
Expat:
to your,
Or, even that fancy-pants “aluminium” with the extra syllable, that lurks in the UK?
Or, just normal aluminum?
None of the above. Heat of re-entry would melt any of the above.
And their full capability to throw a working weapon, as discussed elsewhere, is not proven.
Kevin
So no flashes or fireballs yet, nor the need for the USA to do anything other than contain and keep advertising and demonstrating the capability that if and when he does set any off, then he is done.
I wish I’d had a little time for anything but work the last couple of days here – y’all seem to have been making good use of 9k’s excellent post. In ordinary times “excellent post” would be adequate praise. But these aren’t ordinary times, and one remarkable way in which they’re not ordinary is that 9k’s post is the clearest thinking I’ve read anywhere on the subject, Allow me an example: here’s a very good piece on both the technical and the diplomatic aspects of this episode of It’s Fun To Be President. First we read this very sound point:
Yes, that would be a good point for some grownup to get across, not only to NK but to China and Russia – at least those two – as well: we are deterred from attacking the North.’
Then we read this:
What this very smart, experienced and serious person attempted to do was offer sound advice. What he did instead was to explain Trump’s plan for ensuring that this mess is not resolved peacefully. To thwart the danger of someone saying that we are deterred from attacking the North, Trump promises just such an attack. And to prevent the horrid possibility that Kim might feel he has options other than war because “the United States is not aiming to threaten or replace the North Korea regime” and we are “prepared to assure the security [he] seeks”, all Trump need do is tell him he’s already toast.
Here’s what I think has happened. The operative equation has been simplified so radically that people who used to understand it no longer can. The only people who can understand it now are those who think, and only think, like B-movie mafiosi.
The whole of yesterday’s issue of the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists is well worth reading, not just for what it seeks to convey but also for what it tells us by accident. The publisher: “We encourage the Trump administration to get on the same page both internally and externally with its many allies. Disarray is dangerous in a crisis environment.” In other words, the fate of the world depends on Trump deciding to play nice with the icky people who dare to imagine that they’re his equal. We are so, so fucked.
NF:
thanks for that link.
Reading their excellent and in-depth analysis, based on information which appears reliable, it’s very important that they basically agreed with my less-informed and more casual analysis, in the other thread this week. It’s always nice to find really smart people agreeing with one . . . isn’t it?
The NK regime ran a scam with those two July “ICBM” tests. They flew both tests with reduced payloads, too light to carry even a reduced-mass small-yield warhead capable of reaching beyond Alaska, and perhaps not even that far. This point should be made known to all the news editors of major media outlets. It really does matter.
They may be able to nuke Alaska but it’s unlikely. Perhaps also Hawaii. These are states of the USA, so if they are nuked it’s an attack on the USA, but they cannot nuke even the west-coast cities of the US mainland: Seattle, SF, or the Los Angeles area. Or, most critically, Las Vegas.
So, they can hurt us but we could utterly destroy them. The threat balance is still highly unequal.
Their general summation is interesting:
Followup point:
According to that analysis, the NK regime has produced these rockets, so far, entirely with motors acquired from the USSR as it fell apart, or shortly thereafter in the confusion and corruption that ensued.
The NK regime has not demonstrated that they can manufacture those motors for themselves.
Not yet.
Kev,
Re “…they can hurt us but we could utterly destroy them.” The truth or falsity of that statement depends on what is meant by “we could,” and that changes from context to context. In a purely technical context, yes, of course we could. “Turn NK and everyone in it into an irradiated heap of cinders? Sure, coming right up, Mr President Sir! And then can I have some cake?”
But in anything even remotely like a conventional geopolitical context, no, I don’t believe we really could. Because in such contexts “I can do it” usually means “I can both do it and get away with it,” and I don’t think we could even come close to getting away with it – in anybody’s eyes except Trump’s. And that’s what makes it all so very, very scary.
I can’t think why he didn’t ask if there were any cheap hotel sites going. This is a man (Hah!) who, in the middle of the Cuban missile crisis would have phoned up BAT and told the CEO it was a great opportunity for marketing American cigars.
I’m beginning to think those people (Elon Musk is one, isn’t he?) who believe we’re all really a computer simulation must be right, except it was very badly designed on dog-eared punchcards that were fed randomly into an ex-WWII valve computer with half the wiring chewed by mice.
NF:
I have no argument with your points. My “could” referred to capability, not practicality.
We are still, at this moment, the only nation to ever use a nuclear weapon upon a foe, in war.
If we double down on that distinction, in a major way, we’ll pay a severe price for it.
Both short and long term. A very high price.
Sq,
About Trump being the product of a failed computer simulation: I disagree as vehemently as I dare, lest I dislodge my tongue from my cheek.
Any truly dispassionate analysis of human history must conclude that world-historic events have been determined about 80% by stochastic happenstance, about 20% by non-rational (but statistically predictable) human impulse, and around 0.04% by conscious human planning. The heady mix of greed and happenstance simply must produce a million or so candidates for Trumphood in every generation – and so it was only a matter of time before a sport* of Trumpian magnitude appeared in the very room where The Button is kept. And any simulation that doesn’t eventually deal the hand we’ve got now isn’t really simulating the world in any real sense
* Sport: “A phenotypic trait that appears de novo in a person and inherited by his progeny, which may be related to a spontaneous mutation or an environmental mutagen acting on germs cells—egg or sperm.”
Well, they are trying the Nazi-march gamble in Virginia, and it is NOT going well for the community, but even less well for the Nazis. And the Odious Hairball’s reaction did not help him at all with the general public.
I repeat what I wrote before: we are not the Germany of 1933, ripe for a takeover and ready to roll over for scumbags like these stiff-armed little shits in that parade.
Well sure Kev.
But Germany did not become ripe overnight, and ripeness in general is a condition that appears after a prolonged process.
And our process here in the good old US of A seems to be bumping along just fine. Der Führer has routinely had harsher words for the likes of John McCain and Mitt Romney and Jeb Bush than he was willing to deploy for many hundreds of swastika-waving twats walking around chanting actual slogans from Germany in the 30’s and 40’s.
And now we see supposedly honorable men of integrity like McMaster on the talkshow circuit suggesting that Trump’s blanket condemnation of hatred and violence is adequate. No need to name names, apparently.
Maybe we’re not ripe today, I suspect that’s correct.
But if Trump gets away with this shit like he’s been getting away with all his other shit, and I see no evidence that he won’t (scolding by legislators protecting their re-election chances doesn’t count), then we’re certainly riper today than we were yesterday because every time he gets away with his shit, that particular bit of shit becomes part of the “new normal” no matter how loudly the denizens of punditstan cry that we must not allow that to happen.
He’s been getting away with appointing open and avowed anti-Semites, Nazis and white nationalists (Bannon, Miller, Gorka) as senior White House advisors for 6 months now.
As for me, I’m no longer impressed by the argument that, you know, people will get sick of this enough to get off their asses, and that any fucking minute now our legislators will reach a “ok that’s enough” stage and actually deal with this asshole.
“Enough” was a long long time ago now, back when he wouldn’t agree to accept the election result if he felt there was “something wrong” with it, and back when he urged his crowds to rough-up protestors.
No, we’re not Germany in 1933.
Germany was not Germany in 1933 back in 1931 either.
I had to go looking, but that statue was only commissioned in 1917 and erected in 1924. Neither date, as far as I can remember, constitutes any kind of anniversary (Either of Lee or in the Civil War) that would provide a reason for commemorating him on either of those two dates.
But the atmosphere of the period gives it a pretty questionable provenance: the ‘Lost Cause’ stuff (which I must admit I’d pretty well forgotten, but it is a long time now since American History at school) and two years after The Birth of a Nation’ would provide an obvious one. The Governor of the time: “God created me to fill one sphere and the Negro another. . .”
Actually, I think it shouldn’t really be 1933 we should be looking at, but rather earlier. The Nazi Party’s ‘streetfighters’ the SA originated around 1921 with a matter of a few hundred adherents, became organised and semi-militarised about four years later, attacking union members and CP members. By 1932 it had 400,000 members; when Hitler won the election in 1933, membership rose to 2 million.
The scary part is not a “Trump SA” but that for an unknown number, but potentially big, of the population shares the kind of ideas that would actually make one possible. You just have to look at the sort of comments on so many news sites about ‘liberals’, or Obama, that are not at all removed from what the right in the Weimar Republic was saying about the Democrats and Communist Party. And Trump keeps playing his part in all that; as do Republican Party members.
You have to wonder as well about institutionalised ideas in the policing over the weekend. Ironically, both of the ‘many, many sides’ appear to agree the police and state troopers either allowed, or actually facilitated a confrontation. It would, I’d have thought, be pretty obvious that if you have up to a thousand people turning up with shields, helmets and a kind of ‘guard’ of guys in pseudo-uniform with guns, the last thing you should want is to let them anywhere near the opposition at any time.
Sq,
Yes, the date of that statue and it’s proximity to The Birth of a Nation is vastly significant. You will hear the idea of removing it and others like it as an attempt to denigrate southern history in general and the Army of Virginia in particular, but it never was a monument to southern history or the civil war dead. It was (and remains) a call to resist, to defiantly crawl back to where we were. And on any comment board you can read that any attempt to take it down is premature, that the old ideas must be allowed to wither away slowly, in due time. You could have heard those words in 1870 and 1880 and 1890 and so on, and the fact that you can still hear them 152 years after the war ended tells you everything you need to know about the honesty (or at least the self-awareness) of those who keep right on droning them out every chance they get.
Exactly.
And no small number of people with those “kind of ideas” are already in uniform as part of various domestic police forces which continue to be increasingly militarized, with membership in outfits like the Oath Keepers drawn exclusively from ex-law enforcement and military personnel.
And we’ve already arrived at a place where those police officers shoot unarmed people, children even, with some regularity and are almost never held accountable in any serious way, and routinely are not held accountable at all.
Most of the building blocks necessary already exist. Indeed, the security and surveillance infrastructure is already light years ahead of what emerging Nazis in early 30’s Germany could possibly imagine.
The one major component that’s missing is a financial train wreck with mass unemployment. Wouldn’t be too difficult to conjure one of those in a matter of days, blame it on Obama and all those fucking socialist libtards in the “deep state” and declare an emergency.
Pretty much a short hop from there.
I”m not arguing that such an outcome is inevitable, but I am arguing against the idea that something of that magnitude could never happen here, and I’m sure as hell arguing against the idea that such an outcome wouldn’t suit Trump and his merry band, along with most of today’s GOP, just fine.
Trump is absolutely dictator material, and anyone who can’t see that is walking in their sleep.
This is a good piece from a sometimes-worth-reading opinionator. Plus, there’s a great photo that’s sure to make you proud of whatever country you come from.
The mayor of Lexington, KY is now moving to take down their own Confederate statues.
And this morning, apparently the hacker’s group Anonymous took control of the Stormfront web-site, the most prominent Nazi site above-ground (searchable by Google). And Godaddy.com plan to de-list that site anyway. Long long overdue, but it’s happening.
I would not bet on Bannon, Miller or Gorka still holding their current jobs a month from now.
And yes, 9T, I do know that the Nazi regime and threat evolved, they seemed a bit comical at first. My library features not only Bill Shirer’s well-known history of the 3rd Reich but also his personal memoir of his years in Germany, 1930 to 1940. (By 1940 his ‘neutral’ status as an American was no longer enough protection, and he fled via Lisbon home to New York. His Austrian wife, a very-unwilling-German-subject, successfully departed with him.)
Kev –
If you’re around – Tomasky has an op-ed up on the NYT on healthcare. Now would be as good a time as any to get your 2 cents in on the German system.
To reinforce my point about cops already being “ripe” for exploitation by the fascisti, it didn’t take long for a cop in Springfield Mass (we’re not talking Deep South here, please note) to publicly express his glee about the asswipe who ran all those people over;
No doubt we’re all aware by now of the several pending pieces of state legislation around the nation which would absolve anyone running protestors over of legal liability. The argument being that nobody has the right to block a public right-of-way. Quite a few jurisdictions which are unwilling, so far at least, to go quite that far, are instead passing laws to make it a felony to block a roadway no matter how peaceful the protest.
So protestors can now have their lives ruined (and lose the right to vote in many places, not coincidentally) for exercising their constitutional right to peaceful assembly to seek redress of grievance.
The “ripening” process is made up of incremental steps precisely like that.
Well, somebody got him there eventually. (Sort of.) Begins about 6.5 minutes in.
And in other news, Gallup’s daily running poll on approval/disapproval of the O.H. is the worst yet.
He’s down to 34 percent approval and overall 61 percent disapproval.
Even Republicans only support him, now, at 79 percent.
Speaking of gambles, I have a gamble for y’all. The gamble will be for any elected Republican pol, who is facing the voters later this year (two state elections, New Jersey and Virginia) or next year, to openly support the guy in the face of such numbers. The O.H. may whine that it’s fake, but the pols cannot afford to believe it for themselves.
I would LOVE to see the private polling being delivered to Speaker Ryan and to Mitch McConnell right now.
Here in Nevada, one Danny Tarkanian, son of the late and disgraced UNLV basketball coach Jerry, is now challenging Sen. Heller in the GOP primary, next June, running on a platform of staunch loyalty to the Greatly Coifed Leader.
Little Danny has won six GOP primaries for various offices in the past few years – and then lost six times when facing the general electorate.
His mother is on the LV City Council and his wife was the state GOP chair for a while.