the big gamble

It’s no secret that I continue to think that Trump, by and large, is still being underestimated. Clearly there are powerful forces aligned against him, and ongoing investigations into his connections with Russian shenanigans continue to loom threateningly on his horizon, but I’m by no means ready to assume that US political and judicial institutions will withstand Trump’s current attempts to re-shape, and in some case completely dismantle them.
The increasingly popular portrayal is that of an attention whore with the attention span of a hummingbird who is essentially in reaction mode, blundering extemporaneously from one outrageous statement to the next. And recently from one internationally dangerous provocation to the next.
I don’t think that’s what’s going on at all. I could spend all day writing about Trump’s defects of character, but it must also be said he’s bold and he’s a fighter and—this is the important part—he’s willing to undertake big gambles. And I think I see where he might be gambling now, and in a big way.
After threatening to visit “fire and fury” upon North Korea in response to further provocations and scaring the media half to death (and thus, once again, controlling them), he doesn’t back away but doubles down.
This is worth noting. He always doubles down. Always. If there is a historic example of him retreating I’m unaware of it. So I don’t think this is just Trump shooting from the hip, it’s classic Trump operating strategy.
Consider this; what if Trump actually can manage to make some “progress” with North Korea, which, to most Americans, probably means getting them to shut the fuck up and behave like we say they should. What if, as I think Trump is calculating, Kim Jong Un can be made to understand that if he, Kim, doesn’t back down he really will be destroyed, because this crazy American with another weird haircut really is not bluffing.
Listen to Trump talk about Kim Jong Un here;
“He has disrespected our country greatly. He has said things that are horrific. And with me he’s not getting away with it. He got away with it for a long time, between him and his family. He’s not getting away with it. This is a whole new ballgame.”
This is a whole new ballgame is not an off-the-cuff remark. Trump really means it. He’s been advocating playing hardball with North Korea for years. Here he is again doubling down on the “fire and fury” thing;
“Maybe it wasn’t tough enough. They’ve been doing this to our country for a long time, for many years, and it’s about time that somebody stuck up for the people of this country and for the people of other countries. So if anything, maybe that statement wasn’t tough enough.”
This is not the extemporaneous babbling of someone with no idea where he’s headed, these are the remarks of somebody who thinks of himself as precisely that “somebody” he’s talking about, the long awaited no-nonsense clear-sighted leader he sees himself as and whom, in his mind, we’ve all been waiting for. And I think he’s figured that however this plays out, for him personally this can be win-win.
If Kim backs down, Trump wins a victory which has eluded all the diplomatic heavy lifting for decades. That makes Trump a winner, and on the back of that victory he can really get some traction domestically. We can hear him crowing from here, can we not? “I was right again, and all the establishment “experts” were wrong.”
There will be rallies and cheers, and accolades all around. The media will pivot back to calling him “presidential” again. Because of course they will. Then, if Mueller’s investigation does not incontrovertibly prove election collusion, he’s home free, because any shady business dealings won’t engender enough animosity to undo him. Not in this scenario they won’t.
Now on the other hand, if Kim does not back down, Trump deploys a military strike of some kind, I’d guess conventional weapons targeted at launch facilities and military installations and maybe Kim personally. He has to, otherwise Trump’s the one who looks like he’s backing down, and that’s just not possible. He’s never done it in his life and he’s not about to start now. So now we have a war, which drowns out everything—Mueller, Russia, shady business dealings, everything—and Trump will have no problems with that, no matter the human cost, because of course he won’t.
I’d suppose that scenario number one would be Trump’s preference, because that would bring more accolades and invoke less opposition, but I think he’s figured that either outcome helps him more than it would hurt him, and that, after all, is the principle which has guided him his whole life.
There’s still time, I suppose, for other options to emerge, perhaps with participation of third parties (Paging China. Paging the Peoples’ Republic of China. White courtesy telephone please). But if they do, they will be have to be options which give Trump a way out that he can characterize as a win, like maybe North Korea “cancelling” the Guam thing, otherwise there’s almost certainly going to be a war.
So 80% support among likely GOP voters is a positive sign?
I’m telling you, the man is a genius at manipulation and the media is completely outmatched. Look at how he just declined to say anything bad about Nazis (!!! and yet still has 80% GOP support? After one of them maimed a bunch of people in the street, killing one?) then just let the whole media flip out for a couple of days, after which he finally came out and said a few magic words.
Result? Twofold.
1/ He weathers the shitstorm in the general sense, because now all the resistance can do is gripe about how it was probably “too little to late” for a while and then it all dies down as it’s quickly replaced by the next outrage.
2/ He satisfies the Alt Right/Nazi nexus by giving them all they need to say “well yeah, he had to do that to shut people up, but he already made it pretty damn clear he’s with us on this.”
Which of course he is, absolutely. He likes “German blood”. He’s said so right here on 9thousandfeet.com.
Why anyone would decline to take him at his word about that is a mystery to me.
9T:
yes, even 20 percent of Republicans have decided that the OH is an asshole.
That is actually a good start.
The overall 61 percent disapproval is the number that should scare the crap out of Ryan and McConnell.
I do take the asshole at his word. He is racist scum, like his father before him – among his other qualities which have been discussed here at length.
Remember that the GOP’s core voters have been conditioned since Nixon’s day, a long time now, to accept the racists as part of their coalition. They decided to let that particular sort of fleas to hop on, because they wanted to win elections.
40 years now, that has been going on.
Kev,
By no standard this side of the Book of Revelations is 21% disaffection in his own party survivable for the rest of us. Couple of weeks ago he was at 80% approval in the GOP. Then he flirts with nuclear war for a week or so and praises with faint damns a nazi rally here at home – and his popularity the party that insisted it would never be his plummets a whole dizzying point. If he’d gone all the way and pushed the button on Kim he might have plunged clear down to 74 or even 73%.
How on earth can people look at numbers like these and still imagine that the problem is Trump?
Oh, and for bonus points he’s now hammering away, again, at CNN etc for being “fake news” for their “nitpicking” about his terminology, when it was, you know, obvious all along that he was condemning the culprits perfectly adequately.
And that ±80% support has been holding steady since the inauguration, pretty much, so I’m not sure there’s a discernible trend there, and certainly not a discernible degradation in support from his base.
My main point in these last few rants, Kev, is simply that I think he’s still being underestimated, and that the vast proportion of the negative noise he’s generating is just that – noise – and not indicative of any really significant shift in his vulnerability.
I suspect that a lot of the ~80% is not strictly pro-Trump but anti anti-Trumpers who have a lot more going for them than being anti-Trump. One of those enemy of my enemy things. That and of course not believing that the republic is in existential danger and that Trump won’t follow 240 years of precedent and retire if impeached, defeated in 2020 or, God forbid, at the end of his 2nd term.
I’d be more sanguine about that issue if he’d ever, even for a brief instant, shown any enthusiasm for preserving precedent or displayed the slightest respect for political traditions and institutional continuity.
He’s certainly spent a lot of time talking about how the entire edifice needs to be restructured, and still does.
Like I said, why anyone would be reluctant to take him at his word is a mystery to me.
It might be scant comfort 9k but you will be able to prove me wrong when the sky falls. I’ll never be able to prove that the sky won’t fall. However 240 years of democratic transfer of power is an impressive and too good to fumble run. Back then Germany didn’t exist, far less the GDR or GFR, Catherine ruled Russia, Lenin and Stalin hadn’t been born, France still had 5 republics and various convulsions of empire, monarchy and commune to work its way through, Canada was a bunch of colonies, Australia had just been discovered and Great Britain was about as stable as it got.
On the question of will he go quietly, I learned this from our scant, beleaguered non-fake media: Trump was pushed into speaking unkind words about the klan and its ilk because “Trump’s enemies are clearly hoping to separate Trump from any and all militia groups that could take part in potential acts of civil disobedience if Trump gets impeached and the nation heads into a Civil War-type scenario.” This plays right into the hands of George Soros, who, per Alex Jones (“Your reputation is amazing. I will not let you down.” -Donald Trump), was the one who hired all those Jews to go to Charlottesville and impersonate nazis (“They almost got like little curly hair down, and they’re just up there heiling Hitler. You can tell they are totally uncomfortable, they are totally scared, and it’s all just meant to create the clash.”) Wake up, sheeple.
Meanwhile;
They are not, of course, seeking the IP addresses of all those people who visit StormFront or any other Nazi/white nationalist websites which have been the epicenter of organization for this “Summer of Hate” thing, of which the Charlottesville action was but the opening round.
Oh, and the FBI and DHS has been warning about these knuckledraggers all along.
And let’s not forget that hundreds of people were “kettled” in that inauguration crowd, many of them reporters and almost all of them not breaking any laws whatsoever, and ALL of them were charged with felonies.
There are examples of this kind of attitude on the part of legislators and law enforcement, somewhere in the republic, either at the federal the state level, almost every day now.
Who, besides authoritarian dictatorial wannabes, behaves like this?
If these people are not fascists, what the hell are they?
9T and NF:
Remember that he can be trusted for one thing, above all else: to fuck up.
Well, just a day after that prepared sort-of-OK statement, he just let loose at another presser and shoved both feet into his mouth, again.
Apparently there is an “alt-left” and they really triggered all the violence in Virginia last week.
This gangster cannot play the game straight no matter how hard his daughter, and the two generals, and perhaps one or two others try.
He will charge into the gutter every week, and yes the effects will add up even more, soon.
Again I tell you: the devastating polls will scare the pols. They cannot afford to ignore such numbers. And Congress are getting an earful from the home folks right now.
When Congress returns after Labor Day, I think you’ll see a larger centrist caucus.
NF:
specifically to your question,
I did state, in my post just above yours, that the entire Republican voter base has been conditioned for about 40 years now, to accept the racists as political partners. Nixon started it, Reagan doubled down and Trump has taken it to the extreme.
Trump is exploiting something that has long been prepared, for a leader to take it that far.
So hell yes, the problem runs deep now. When you challenge conservatives about their racist program and party, they respond with a well rehearsed set of nonsensical arguments about “the real racists are the SJW’s”, and chant “BLM” to you as if that proves anything, on and on.
I’ve blocked several former friends on social media over this specific issue.
Beyond the O.H., who is destroying his own administration from deep inside, on a daily basis now, we have this problem of a well conditioned right wing voting base that is very hard to share a nation with, peacefully.
They will still be here when he is long gone.
On the other hand, you have to watch this clip from Fox News, YES Fox News, their Kat Timpf delivered a tirade of her own, in disgust at the Odious Hairball’s performance this past few days – and especially, at the Tuesday presser.
Check it out. The O.H’s voters do watch this channel.
Perhaps this time, it was just too much, and will finally sink in.
I tell y’all, fuckups are guaranteed.
Well Kev, let’s not argue about this any more, but what you’re seeing as “fucking up”, I’m seeing as progressively weaponizing his base, getting them ready for what’s coming, which I still think will be a final push to the finish line by the fascisti.
Nothing would please me more than to see the legislature act appropriately and suppress this advancing coup (which goes a lot deeper than just Trump)
I currently remain unpersuaded that they will do so, though I stand ready to be proven wrong about that.