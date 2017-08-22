Listening to that wonderful Monday speech by our New Fearless Leader, I was reminded of the last and best book by the late Barbara Tuchman: “The March of Folly”. Her thesis is that human folly is an under-studied aspect of human history.
She defined folly as a self-destructive policy or strategy, pursued for an extended period of time across years, and multiple changes of governments, and which persists in the face of repeated warnings and mounting evidence of the depth of the folly.
Her opening chapter was a hoot, a broad historical review of examples. Then she studied, in detail, three in particular: the final six Roman Popes who eventually forced a guy name of Marin Luther to rebel, then the self-destructive British policy towards their American colonies, from the end of the 7 Year’s War through to Cornwallis’ surrender, and finally, US policy and follies in Vietnam from the 1950’s to the 1970’s. All three ended in disaster for the self-deluded.
Were she still with us, a fourth chapter could be written, already, concerning Afghanistan.
And Donnie is doubling down on the folly, just as our good host on these boards recently said that he tends to do. It’s one of the consistent, predicable habits that he exhibits, that opponents can exploit. Which is sad. But I digress.
The Great New Policy, so far as I can tell, consists of three major planks:
- “Take the gloves off”, “Fight to win”, which translates to “Kill more people, faster”.
- “Pakistan shall immediately change its policies and practices”, and
- “India will be invited to help develop Afghanistan.”
OK, let’s check this out.
The first plank assumes there is some definition of “victory” as WE understand it, that can be achieved in a complex civil war within an Asian nation. Despite the presence near the Head Cheese of one Gen. McMaster, the Army’s favorite historian of Vietnam, this plank ignores the central lesson of Vietnam – that American notions of “victory” are rarely translatable to the ground within Asian nations, especially fouled-up ones, with their own local definitions of their own conflicts. Confusion over that simple word “victory” was a central element of our Vietnam Folly.
It also assumes that the people of Afghanistan will tolerate a long-term peace among themselves. This ignores the reality of what that “nation” really is, a hodgepodge of at least four hostile tribal groups, with different languages, whose central entertainment is to plan their next betrayal-and-revolt. They’ve been at it, literally, for millennia in those hills. Alexander the Great dealt had to deal with it, in his day. His solution was to march onwards to India, and ignore them. He was smart to do so.
The speech barely mentioned that our NATO allies, ALL of them, have also been involved in Afghanistan. And it assumes they will remain involved, as the body counts soar again, even as the Donald has already ruined his own standing and leverage with all of those allies – and already insulted all of them, about Afghanistan in particular.
The second plank assumes that the Pakistani Army, the only institution that matters in that country, is willing to change their decades-long policy of harboring, financing and training violent thugs, and then cease their low-level but constant warfare-by-proxy against not only Afghanistan but also Iran and India. And they are to do this, “immediately”. The folly in that word alone, was simply amazing.
The ISI, their military intelligence section, basically invented the “Taliban”. They harbored UBL in a house just 740 meters from the south gate of their military academy, in the home town of the Army of Pakistan. They protect the exiled head of the Taliban, in a compound in Quetta, and have ever since we invaded Afghanistan in 2002. They wage war-by-proxy constantly. But they will now change such policies, “immediately”. Righto.
The third plank assumes that this Pakistani cooperation and new-found peaceableness will happen, while we encourage their major enemy India to become more deeply involved in developing Afghanistan, behind them. Righto, again! THAT guarantees that the second plank is a non-starter. Look at a map to see why.
Closer relations with India, for us, is a great idea. We really did ally with the wrong side in the 1950’s, between India and Pakistan, while the old USSR supported India. We got the loser’s prize, an alliance with a new “nation” set up on a foul basis from the beginning, which went downhill from there and is horribly dysfunctional as a society and government. But that fouled-up ally now owns nukes. And those nukes are held by their field generals, in four army groups that face India, on a non-defendable long border.
There is no viable path to any American notion of “victory” in Afghanistan without fundamental changes in Pakistan, our dear and long-term ally. And those are to occur “immediately”.
A fundamental element of any folly is “bad assumptions“.
This Great New Policy is based on a slew of them.
And again, this folly will get more Americans killed too. And lots of Afghanis.
There was a lot of noise in what I call ‘the Pentagon Press’ (i.e. any US mainstream media that takes its reporting stance from ‘informed sources’ in the Pentagon) over the last few years about ‘Pakistan being the real enemy’. Well, they, whoever they were, have got their wish.
The folly, though, of setting India and Pakistan by the ears, (singly and together) is unbelievably politically stupid. But then, Modi is, presumably, one of Trump’s ‘great guys’—for the moment anyway.
I have never thought the military should get involved in foreign policy, nor substitute military action for it, nor assume that he former somehow follows on from the latter. A lesson in folly over many centuries going back at least to the Peloponnesian war that Pentagon generals seem to happily ignore (and have done for the last 70 years) despite all the evidence.
I’ve long assumed that the Pentagon has never recovered from ‘losing’ Korea, nor thereafter Vietnam, and has long wanted to prove once and for all ‘the politicians lost the war (whichever it was) and if only they ran everything, it was bound to turn out well.
And finally they’ve found the one and only president and cabinet that would let them off the reigns, no questions asked.
I noticed that Trump didn’t appear to recognise the existence of sub-Saharan Africa. . .
Squirrel:
well, yes, the Pakistani Army is riven by factions, who isn’t?
And some of those factions are enemies of anyone who is not their form of Sunni Muslim. Their interpretation is basically the Wahabbist form, undiluted from the Saudis.
In the long run, it really makes more sense for the US to develop a close relationship with India, and to disconnect from our unwise propping up of Pakistan. That mistake goes back to the early 1950’s, it’s an old Cold War folly that has never been clearly up properly.
The Pentagon’s senior element actually read a lot of history, they are on average much better educated than our dear Congress. But they have their imperatives and their missions and they are very focussed on ‘the mission’ whatever it happens to be.
And so yes, they will now “fight to win” in Afghanistan, which means more dead people, more errors, more scandals – all of it unavoidable in that confusing and difficult country. The Soviets fought to win too, we had about 150,000 total NATO troops there some years ago, and the locals just hid for a while in both cases. There is no military solution to that clusterfuck of a war.
Never mind. We will now fight on, to victory, there will be napalm in the morning. Hooah!
But there are secularists in Pakistan, despite the madrassas and hardline clerics; so far this year 401 civilians have died, and 366 terrorists or ‘insurgents’.
There have been about 1,700 civilian deaths in Afghanistan. 436 were children.
Through the EU, so far we’ve had 60 killed I think (the greatest single loss of life—22—was in Manchester, followed by Barcelona—14; the UK accounts for half the total.)
In the USA so far, 241 people have been killed in mass shootings; the police have killed 1,344 people; nearly 9,000 people have died by gun violence. 468 children below the age of 12 were killed or injured; over 2,000 between the ages of 12 and 17.
Just sayin’. . .
Squirrel
Of course we Americans are more of a threat to each other, from gun violence among ourselves, than anything inflicted by terrorists. Hell yes. The numbers and the evaluation of relative risk are plain to see.
Even 9/11/01 was dwarfed by the home-grown violence of that or any other recent year.
Fear is a useful tool, politically. Your own pols also find it useful.
It is also a wonderful distractor.
And don’t even get me started on the risks Americans face from economic violence. That is being discussed now, in our Great Health Care (Access) Debate, and the conservatives are very angry that their “pro-life” agenda is being challenged in that manner. I’ve had that debate with conservative friends, one no longer a friend.
On the other hand, yes there are secularists in Pakistan. But they don’t run the place, since General/President Zia Al Huq in the 1980’s it’s been a rigidly “Islamic” regime. Ask the Ahmadi minority there, if there is a trace of religious freedom in Pakistan any more.
There isn’t.
Squirrel:
I just looked at the G’s coverage of the Phoenix speech by the hairball.
The overt Fascism in his rantings just keeps getting worse.
Mueller must be getting his hands on real evidence, now.