Review of Antifa: The Anti-Fascist Handbook by Mark Bray
A couple of weeks ago 9k suggested that I post a review of a book I was reading – Antifa: The Anti-Fascist Handbook by Mark Bray. Here it is. No doubt brief and incomplete but my take based on an initial reading. Not sure that I’ll be rereading it anytime soon though.
Mark Bray is a historian of human rights, terrorism, and political radicalism in Modern Europe and was one of the organizers of Occupy Wall Street. He teaches at nearby, to me at least, Dartmouth College.
The book appears to be well researched with copious references and notes, and uses interview material with activists in the USA and Europe. However the author is at pains to note that antifa is also active throughout the rest of the world. Some of the interviews were conducted anonymously using pseudonyms, and some of these through secure and encrypted channels for an element of intrigue and mystery. The book’s release was hurried in response to Trump’s election and it shows in its abrupt ending, and that it is more of a detailed history and discussion of the movement than a Handbook in the mode of Rules for Radicals.
On opening the book sets out to define fascism and anti-fascism – or antifa. It proposes that fascism is hard to pin down. That it isn’t doctrinal but charismatic, is united by faith and myth, and often co-opts left ideology, strategy, imagery and culture when it suits. Like many things, fascism is best understood in retrospect but several key features are noted for the sake of subsequent understanding. Fascism:
- Is political behavior obsessed with community decline, humiliation and victimhood
- Is compensated by a cult of unity, energy and purity
- Is mass-based, nationalistic and militant, and in uneasy collaboration with traditional elites
- Abandons democratic liberties and pursues redemptive violence without ethical or legal restraints with the aim of internal cleansing and external expansion
The KKK is defined as fascist, and the Jim Crow south.
Bray says that it would be too simple to define anti-fascism as opposition to the definition and examples above since it obscures an understanding of anti-fascism as a method of politics, a locus of individual and group self-identification, and a transnational movement that adapted preexisting socialist, anarchist, and communist currents to a sudden need to react to the fascist menace.
Antifa is presented as part of a continuum of Revolutionary Socialism from the mid 19th century, through the early 20th, interwar years and beyond. It is Marxist with heroes and icons such as Rosa Luxemburg and the Spartacus League. It rejects bourgeois liberal democracy. It is an illiberal politics of social revolutionism applied to fighting the Far Right, not just literal fascists.
Pre WW2 was a time of many factions on the right and left with often as much infighting over doctrine and symbols as against the other side. Note is made of a Soviet policy change in the mid 1930s towards encouraging the left to participate in liberal democracies and not ferment revolution. And that was typical of the swings, confusion and fragmentation on the left that gave fascism room to grow.
Post WW2 saw some resurgence of right wing street militancy in UK and Europe that was met head on by antifa but it involved small groups on either side and went without much notice. The post Soviet collapse saw the growth of skinheads, football hooligans and neo-Nazis in Europe, particularly in the former communist bloc but also in the Nordic countries. Youth unemployment and immigration were likely catalysts.
Skinheads joined the antifa side too and along with others were often based around particular squats and pubs and clubs, with many groups forming and joining together and then dissolving. Overall numbers were small on both sides with many antifa not being members of a group at all but autonomen who coalesced spontaneously for counter demonstrations. Concern was expressed over the inherent machismo of young men spoiling for a brawl, on both sides, and with or without a deeper motive. Feminist antifa, or fantifa is seen as an antidote.
Like Occupy, neo-nazis and antifa are largely street movements. The fascist’s goal is to be an intimidating presence in a neighborhood or on-the-street and antifa’s is to physically oppose them by pre-occupying the space, blocking or otherwise preventing access to the space or disrupting the fascist’s occupation of the space. In traditional freedom of speech countries like the UK and USA the authorities will only intervene in demonstrations if there is a breach of the peace. Antifa often tries to provoke that breach in order to force the authorities to intervene and disperse the fascists.
It was noted that as neo-nazis move into participatory politics – e.g. the Front National in France – street conflict of the Black Bloc kind doesn’t work and can be counterproductive. Also that in the case of Trump, there needs to be different approaches to those who voted for him because of his misogyny, raceism, ableism and Islamaphobia and those who did in spite of.
As for the Slippery Slope and Who Decides arguments that antifa is anti free speech the author presents, without saying if he agrees with them or not, several counter arguments and justifications:
- Fascists have no right to speak or be heard
- There can be no toleration of intolerance and no platform for fascists
- Antifa are stopping organizing and therefore the possible growth of dangerous fascism and not speech as such
- For discriminated against and marginalized groups, to be merely tolerated, grudgingly accepted or accepted with criticism is still to be harmed, and they have a right to silence those doing the harm
- Historically antifa have been good judges of fascists having often been victims of them or close to victims of them, and although anti-capitalist and revolutionary they have usually stopped after their immediate targets have been defeated or withered away. They have not then gone after the next most right wing target and instead have retreated to other activities or disbanded. They aren’t very good revolutionaries
- And besides antifa is disdainful of liberal free speech where the right to speak and not be heard is worthless to all but the powerful. …rights promoted by capitalist parliamentary government are not inherently worthy of respect
- Free speech is abstract – the fight against white supremacy, hetero-patriarchy, class oppression, genocide is real
- Antifa have no tolerance for agreeing to disagree. They can’t accept intolerant opinions as simple political disagreements
- Also that Antifa’s revolutionary, anarchistic, utopian, bottom-up aims are fundamentally in favor of real free speech
A discussion of liberal anti-fascism, or the belief in the inherent power of civil society and government institutions to stop full-blown fascism, considers why the threat is not taken more seriously. The author proposes that most people see fascism as an all or nothing prospect. That is full-blown Nazi Germany and genocide or not at all. Few believe a fascistic regime will emerge in the USA, and the author agrees that this belief is probably justified in spite of the left’s hand wringing over Trump, but small doses still hurt victims and should be resisted forcefully. It was also noted that historically, perhaps counter intuitively, fascism tends to rise with the success of the politically participating left.
The closest the book comes to a handbook is a list of five historical lessons and many pages of advice from those interviewed.
Five historical lessons:
- Fascist revolutions have never succeeded. Fascists gained power legally
- Interwar anti-fascists mistakenly treated fascism as a variant of counter revolutionary politics
- Socialist and communist leadership were slower to recognize the threat of fascism than their rank and file
- Fascism steals from left ideology, strategy, imagery and culture
- It doesn’t take many fascists to make fascism
Some suggestions for effective activism not involving physical Black Bloc violence include:
- Working with marginal groups to prevent them being co-opted by fascists. Interestingly, Furbies, Bronies (men who like My Little Pony apparently) and football fan clubs were specifically mentioned – something Freudian there
- Providing support to vulnerable and marginalized groups
- Doxxing or outing of identified fascist individuals and pushing the culture to shame and disown them, and/or get them fired
- Pressuring venues to cancel fascists events
- Boycott businesses associated with fascists
- Participating in training and propaganda
- Contesting the dismantling of taboos against the oppression of feminism, black liberation and queer liberation
- A goal would be to make those who voted for Trump uncomfortable to share that they did. You can’t always change beliefs but you can make them politically, socially, economically, physically costly to articulate
An interesting read but I’m still inclined to believe that antifa and those they oppose are very small and marginal groups with minimal influence even if they garner lots of press coverage occasionally.
(9/9/17 – a few edits for readability)
And in today’s Guardian ….how hardcore punk fuels the Antifa movement
Thanks EP, nice work.
A lot to chew on there, and once I get this bonanza crop of greenhouse tomatoes processed and frozen, I’ll start chewing.
I especially want to visit about the suggestion in your final sentence that the groups opposed by antifa are very small with marginal influence. I won’t fuss about the idea that antifa itself, as an organized collective, is small and arguably even peripheral, but the forces they oppose are on the rise throughout modernity, especially now here in the US, and their influence—to my eye at least—is far from minimal.
Again, thanks. You put no small amount of time into this. Much appreciated.
Expat,
I think you mumbled something a little while ago about not being qualified to do book reviews. Well I guess you just showed you all right.
Couple of quibbles with Bray’s thesis (note that I’m assuming that you’re telling it straight).
One. The term “anti-fascism”, the sense that anti-fascism is a genuine political position in its own right, and widespread public identification with it (as in “My politics? I’m an anti-fascist”) was a 1930s phenomenon that spanned the whole European left, from the mildest social democrats to the very hardest core. Its unstated motto was “we may not agree about much but we agree about this“, and it was successfully promoted by Comintern from the early ’30s right up until the Ribbentrop-Molotov pact. As such it was very much aware of being a coalition. I get no sense of that from what you report. Instead I get the sense that Bray is describing or advocating a single, unified, ideologically homogeneous movement (however decentralized it may be). That matters a lot to me. I would very much welcome a loose group willing to show up where and when needed to counter far-right violence smack for smack, but I would just as strongly shun any group that insists it holds the only legitimate anti-far-right beliefs and practices the only legitimate anti-far-right strategy.
Two. I think tracing this back to the 19th century is foolish overreaching. For instance, our understanding of the various (and very different) Ku Klux Klans of 1866 and 1919 and 1960 is simply undermined by insisting that they were all in essence just their own times’ manifestation of the spirit of fascism. I think that’s a notion of almost theological silliness. Likewise, the left of 1848 and 1871 and 1905 and especially 1917 knew exactly what they were about and it had precious little to do with any idea that “we and our movement exist to oppose those who exist to oppose us.” That’s just a fatuous misreading of history, and it pisses me off no end. I’ll lose interest in these guys real fast if they insist that I believe in it, and especially if they insist that I’m tacitly supporting Trump if I decline to believe in it.
Nat
I know I could have been clearer. The bulk of the book describes a more recent – late 20th century to the present day – incarnation of antifa but by way of introduction links its revolutionary DNA back to the past – that’s all. The …. adapted preexisting socialist, anarchist, and communist currents…. is a direct quote.
And Bray is an occupy guy, if not the occupy guy, so he is certainly enamored by the autonomen.
Expat,
Thank you for that. I’ve been a bit preoccupied with Irma as it bears down on geriatric members of my family, but I’m fascinated with a quick read of your good summary.
I consider myself an ardent anti-fascist, and so does just about everyone (but not quite everyone, alas) I know. On the other hand I’ve never ever met anyone who considers him or herself to be ‘antifa’. So I’m curious. They don’t sound very much like anyone I would consider to be a run of the mill common or garden anti-fascist.
One question for now: you say you believe the fascists to be small in number. But your man suggests with some historical truth that fascists have never needed overwhelming numbers to cause overwhleming pain.
Bluth
Well of course everyone thinks they are an anti-fascist – probably of the liberal anti-fascists strain that Bray talks about and that has been steeped in anti-fascist culture and movies since WW2. Everything from The Great Escape to Indiana Jones, Saving Private Ryan and dozens more. And no doubt the same people who were asking Is It O.K. to Punch a Nazi?. The book discusses self described illiberal, judgmental, revolutionary and militant anti-fascists who count some of the above in the fascist column and happily confront them on college campuses and elsewhere.