nighty night… (updated) (updated again)

This is Seattle, Washington, USA in the year 2017. Personally I’d have gone with a left hook over a right cross, but otherwise this is an entirely satisfactory outcome.

According to Buzzfeed, some unidentified folks saw this swastika-wearing twat riding a bus and harassing a black man.

As is now routine, a photo was posted online via Twitter, and further Twitter postings revealed that he was then seen haranguing passers-by on a street corner.

Then this happened.

Just to be clear, the official position of 9thousandfeet.com on matters of this kind is that it would be infinitely preferable if people didn’t walk around wearing swastikas and saying hateful and stupid shit.

But when they do, a reaction like we see here—while justifiably illegal—is entirely understandable.

UPDATE; The video has been pulled down from YouTube. No idea who pulled it, or why. Meanwhile, plenty videos of cops shooting unarmed black people in the back, and a recent one of cops driving a car in reverse into a crowd of demonstrators in St Louis, remain unmolested.

Lets try this one, and see how long it lasts;

UPDATE #2;

The Stranger is now reporting that the original video was taken down by YouTube as violation of “YouTube’s policy on harassment and bullying.”

Naturally several other copies were immediately uploaded to the site, where most of them still remain. I guess we’ll see if YouTube can continue to pull them faster than people can upload them.

The Stranger also adds that swastika guy threw a banana at someone prior to getting punched, and that Seattle police issued a statement saying that officers responded to a report of someone wearing a swastika armband and “instigating fights”, and when the officers arrived they found the man on the ground.

No further reports were received, and the swastika guy left after removing the armband and declining to provide further details.

UPDATE #3

YouTube keeps pulling the videos down, and people keep putting copies back up. I just re-set so a current copy will play.

I’m not going to keep monitoring this game of whack-a-mole though. The Buzzfeed link in the article above still leads to a playable video if neither of the YouTube embeds will play.