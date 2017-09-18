nighty night… (updated)

This is Seattle, Washington, USA in the year 2017. Personally I’d have gone with a left hook over a right cross, but otherwise this is an entirely satisfactory outcome.

According to Buzzfeed, some unidentified folks saw this swastika-wearing twat riding a bus and harassing a black man.

As is now routine, a photo was posted online via Twitter, and further Twitter postings revealed that he was then seen haranguing passers-by on a street corner.

Then this happened.

Just to be clear, the official position of 9thousandfeet.com on matters of this kind is that it would be infinitely preferable if people didn’t walk around wearing swastikas and saying hateful and stupid shit.

But when they do, a reaction like we see here—while justifiably illegal—is entirely understandable.

UPDATE; The video has been pulled down from YouTube. No idea who pulled it, or why. Meanwhile, plenty videos of cops shooting unarmed black people in the back, and a recent one of cops driving a car in reverse into a crowd of demonstrators in St Louis, remain unmolested.

Lets try this one, and see how long it lasts;