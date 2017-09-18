nighty night… (updated)

This is Seattle, Washington, USA in the year 2017. Personally I’d have gone with a left hook over a right cross, but otherwise this is an entirely satisfactory outcome.
According to Buzzfeed, some unidentified folks saw this swastika-wearing twat riding a bus and harassing a black man.
As is now routine, a photo was posted online via Twitter, and further Twitter postings revealed that he was then seen haranguing passers-by on a street corner.
Then this happened.
Just to be clear, the official position of 9thousandfeet.com on matters of this kind is that it would be infinitely preferable if people didn’t walk around wearing swastikas and saying hateful and stupid shit.
But when they do, a reaction like we see here—while justifiably illegal—is entirely understandable.
UPDATE; The video has been pulled down from YouTube. No idea who pulled it, or why. Meanwhile, plenty videos of cops shooting unarmed black people in the back, and a recent one of cops driving a car in reverse into a crowd of demonstrators in St Louis, remain unmolested.
Lets try this one, and see how long it lasts;
I’m not even so sure it’s even illegal. I can’t tell what the asshole wearing the swastika said, so maybe his speech didn’t rise to the level of “fighting words”, but maybe just wearing a swastika in earnest rises to the level of “fighting words”. The law recognises that a reasonable man has limits beyond which you push him at your peril. I’d be happy to defend the the guy who took the swing on the grounds that is not guilty because he was provoked beyond the limit that a reasonable man could be expected to hold his temper. In layman’s terms: by puttin on the swastika and proselytizing the hatred and violence that the symbol stands for, he was asking for it. And that’s even before he got in anyones’ face with actual hate speech. I’d defend him and I’d win, too. Even on appeal.
I wondered about that legality thing, but assumed any physical assault would in general be considered illegal in the absence of what “any reasonable person” would regard as a physical threat.
If that’s wrong, and the legal reality is as you describe, that’s good news indeed.
I also wondered if the legal situation might vary by state, since some states do impose a “duty to retreat” when faced with provocations, even physically threatening provocations.
In other states of course, like Texas, if someone is just running away with your toaster or any of your property, you can legally shoot them. In the back is fine.
Looks like someone yanked the video.
“Duty to Retreat”, as well as “Stand your ground” is about physical threat. “Fighting words” is about provocation that pushes a reasonable person beyond any reasonable threshold of restraint. Yes the threshold may vary from state to state, which raises an interesting question: would it be as reasonable, say, in Texas, to be pushed beyond toleration by a swastika, as it would be in New York? Maybe not. Whereas calling someone a ‘faggot’ in Texas might well be considered “fighting words” but less so in New York.
It’s still up here: https://www.buzzfeed.com/ryanhatesthis/antifascists-used-twitter-to-find-a-neo-nazi-walking-around?utm_term=.qpWeremgx#.sqpxqxv28
