A break from the lunacy to immerse in a little real-world time. Our intrepid wildlife correspondent, Jim LeFevre, sent over these pics he took recently while out on the job as a wildlife biologist. All these critters are in Western Colorado.

First up; A Burrowing Owl.

And number two; A Collared Lizard. Handsome devil, eh?

Finally, a Midget Faded Rattlesnake. The faded part is obvious enough, but I didn’t fully grasp the “midget” part until I saw the rusty fence staple in the bottom right-hand corner of the image. That staple would be about the size of your thumb nail maybe, so the snake would fit in the palm of your hand easy as pie.

Not that you’d want it to, probably.

(All photos ©James LeFevre 2017)