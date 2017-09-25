Reasons to be Cheerful

I continue to look at the glass as half-full.

And up top, is the title of one of my favorite weird pop songs of the 1980’s.So here is a list to start this new week, apparently by popular demand:

Our most militaristic pro-sports league, the NFL, is now a hotbed of anti-Trump sentiment and public protests. And aside from Jerry Jones, even the team owners are standing by their players. Just guess how this is going to turn out! The Germans dodged a bullet and kept Mrs. Merkel as their leader. It was close, and the far-right party has seats in their national legislature for the first time in years, but they still have Merkel, and Putin did not win. Robert Mueller is still hiring new staff and is forging ahead. We are only eight months into this national farce and the first serious indictments are expected soon – to shake the obvious perps down, regarding the real targets.

In historical terms, this is fast. Really really fast.

The original song counted “one, two, three” so I’ll stop there and let you all add to the list.