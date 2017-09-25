I continue to look at the glass as half-full.
And up top, is the title of one of my favorite weird pop songs of the 1980’s.
- So here is a list to start this new week, apparently by popular demand:Our most militaristic pro-sports league, the NFL, is now a hotbed of anti-Trump sentiment and public protests. And aside from Jerry Jones, even the team owners are standing by their players. Just guess how this is going to turn out!
- The Germans dodged a bullet and kept Mrs. Merkel as their leader. It was close, and the far-right party has seats in their national legislature for the first time in years, but they still have Merkel, and Putin did not win.
- Robert Mueller is still hiring new staff and is forging ahead. We are only eight months into this national farce and the first serious indictments are expected soon – to shake the obvious perps down, regarding the real targets.
In historical terms, this is fast. Really really fast.
The original song counted “one, two, three” so I’ll stop there and let you all add to the list.
Followup, on the one-two-three theme:
(BTW, I drafted that list as “1., 2., 3.”, when I hit “post” it changed them to “A., B., C.”. Weird.)
There are three major threads to Mueller’s investigation, any one of which may be sufficient to bring down this regime:
simple financial corruption/conflicts of interest/Emoluments Clause violations, OR
obstruction-of-justice, OR
collusion with the Russian elections-interference campaign.
Reasons to be cheerful, indeed.
Yeah, WordPress does that. No idea why.
Meanwhile, Cassidy has unleashed a “new and improved” version of Graham-Casiidy, now with more unpleasantness (to lure Paul and Cruz) and oceans of cash for Alaska and Maine (to bribe Murkowski and Collins).
This resets the CBO scoring clock back to zero, of course, so there can be no meaningful input from them between now and the closing of the reconciliation window.
Place your bets.
Will they get it passed this time, or will they open another reconciliation window next session and make us go through all this shit again?
9T:
The CBO wasn’t going to report this week, anyway. That is part of McCain’s objection, and also Collins’.
If they accept the bribes for those two states, they run two risks: other states will insist on getting similar deals, and if that does not transpire, then both states will be deluged with medical refugees, moving into Maine and Alaska to get their operations financed.
Murkowski doesn’t face the voters for five more years. She can reasonably expect to outlast the O.H. in the District, by at least two years, more likely four. Even better, she survived a Teeper challenge seven years ago, if you recall.
I’m still betting that it does NOT pass.
The changes in the bill provide my Sen. Heller with an excuse to back out. He sponsored something different.
No telling if he has the guts, hasn’t shown much courage yet.