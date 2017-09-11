…some better idea

…that will never, ever come to pass. So said a certain desperately butthurt recent general election loser re: single-payer healthcare. Tomorrow said butthurt former candidate prepares to unleash her tome in a bid to reunite the fractured, but trying, Democratic party. And apparently plans to continue the pity party / tirade throughout the fall on the tometour. Main object of wrath (among legions) of butthurt loser’s ire is a primary loser who is actually doing the job he was elected to do.
On Wednesday, Bernie Sanders releases his plan for single-payer healthcare. Yawn. He’s done this many times over the years, no? And it will never, ever come to pass. Right Nance? Right Di? Chuck? Right Cory, Kamala, Lizzie? But wait…the latter three, as well as Jeff Merkley, are presumably 2020 hopefuls. And they’ve also signed on as co-sponsors for the bill. And shoot me now, even Max Baucus approves and says it’s time. (And i say gee thanks, asshole.)
There has already been kicking and screeching of course. I’ve been at the NYT because i’m a patriot and my country needs me over there, it’s filled to bursting with wankers. Tomasky said recently over there that this is not the way to go, let’s just tweak O’Care. Krugman says that progressives shouldn’t be worring their economically illiterate heads about this, let’s just go back to the safe space and fix O’Care, and focus on paid leave instead. Leonhardt echoes Krugman.
You know what? It’s probably not going to happen anytime soon. But as the butthurt loser was unable to grasp, you start by asking for the the sun, moon, stars, and a pony. And you might get the stars. It’s going to be hard. But 4 possible candidates for 2020 are on record here, they won’t be able to backtrack it without a major hit to cred. Old fossils are going to be toast. And you know what? It’s seriously on the fucking table. Which it wouldn’t be if no one bothered to try. So i’ll be waiting for those numbers, Bern.
In other news – as we all know, Trump kicked DACA back to congress for a permanent fix. Absolutely the right thing to do, that’s whose job it was in the first fucking place. While they’re all screeching themselves blue in order to avoid doing their job casting an actual vote that may or may not be held against them next election. It’s hard to stand for something. Do your fucking job and pass it. I suspect that it will pass.
But. Tomasky had a NYT column postulating a trade for the wall that some other liberal commenters supported to save DACA. He recommended absolutely no way, and i agree. The wall is beyond stupid. But they’re going to have to give up something. What to watch out for – Guiterrez shooting off his trap and saying, no, the inch isn’t good enough, we want the whole mile or we’ll shut down the gov’t. Badly enough to chance blowing it for the DACA kids? Do i need to remind you that your party has gotten slaughtered the last 4 elections, and this issue had a lot to do with at least the past 2 or 3?
And as for the folks who say (roughly paraphrased) – those kids are each worth more than 10 of those white heartland kids, let’s deport them and keep DACA kids blah blah blah? All i can say is – Hi, I’m Steve Bannon and I approve this message.
Brexit was won here not as a result of any kind of policy discussion, but on the emotive power of three words: “Take Back Control”. At the time no one had a clue what they meant, in any practical way, and no one knows now; everyone filled in their own subject, which for most Brexit voters was “stop letting in more people what aren’t like us.” It was a brilliant stroke of marketing and it worked.
“Make America Great Again” was just about as clever, because, as Nine points out, the truth is that nearly everyone wearing the stupid red had knew what it really meant was Make America White Again.
Some people still like to say that Trump didn’t win the election as much as HRC lost it. And I can’t disagree with that. But if Joe Biden had run, with all of the EXACT same policy positions as HRC said she had, he would have wupped Trump’s ass.
I’ll ask again, SB: can you point to any presidential election in memory where policy positions made any discernable difference to to the outcome? I still can’t.
Gunny –
A study said that while a lot of Trump’s support came from people making that $72K / year, it was the fear for the future and for their kids and neighbors. They felt that their jobs were tenuous, saw their neighbors out of work, and that the opportunities were gone for their families. That is actually not an irrational fear, it’s backed up by an awful lot of studies.
The problem is, with Sanders out of the running, there was really nowhere for people like that to go. There was nowhere for people like me to go. If you couldn’t vote for Trump, you stayed home, voted 3rd party, or voted but left the top blank. And you get very, very angry at a system that coughs up two choices like the dog food that we got.
And here’s where I agree with Bluth – it was Biden’s turn and Obama and the PUMAs Democrats were too up their own asses to realize that. I have no idea what Clinton’s policies even were, she changed them so much. I seriously doubt if even she knew what they were, i have a suspicion that she didn’t talk about them and sent people to her website because they were just a bunch of focused group white papers that her staff uploaded there. And i wasn’t interested anyway because they were just the public positions, and she made it kinda clear in the Wall St. speech released that she had private positions. Biden would have surely won, but he would have had his own positions.
And i would have voted for him too, with some major reservations, but i would have still voted for him. Even i don’t vote solely on policy, that’s just where i start. Then i look at the candidate, their record, history, character, etc, and decide if i think they’ll act on those policies, if they’re capable, etc.
Gotta say, i don’t get the bit about Trump’s charisma, i think he has all the charisma of a dead fish.
But yeah, Bluth, i think policy matters, and that’s where people start. And then the trust in the character of the candidate comes into it. Even if your policy is make America white again, and here’s how i’m going to do it, that’s a policy.
And keep in mind, there were an awful lot of lower income people who had very legitimate concerns about immigration who weren’t racists, for economic reasons. A lot of Democrats sure did, the ones who weren’t sipping lattes in gated communities. I’m one of them too. They really didn’t have anywhere to go. And if you saw Obama’s last term as plugging both sending jobs out via trade deals, while bringing more labor in, and Clinton ramping it up on steroids while crowing about putting miners out of work, with Bernie and Biden out of the picture you were stuck between a rock and a hard place.
But. Where are you going to go now? I’m all for Trump being impeached, or whatever it takes to get rid of him. But you’ve still gotten rid of just the symptom. Only baby step i can see for my own way out is to support the healthcare crowd. It’s probably not going to help me personally, i’m eligible for Medicare in 8 years if i’m still alive, i’ll be shocked if it passes before then. But a long view is needed here. As i said, it took decades to get us to this point. If we’re going to climb out, it’s going to take a long time too.
Agree completely.
That said, the symptom(s) now running the show and packing the courts with Federalist Society picks and stripping the public sector to the bare walls and all the rest are authoritarians who are playing for keeps. They know this is as close to realizing their Ayn Randian/theocratic wet dreams as they’ve ever been, or ever likely will be, and they ain’t gonna be “gotten rid of” without a much uglier fight that would have been the case had someone, anyone, from the Other Party been elected.
In fact, for my money the jury’s still out on whether they can be gotten rid of at all. Everything that any aspiring fascist dictator would do in Trump’s shoes is now being done in earnest, from packing the judicial system with sympathetic intellects and laying the groundwork for questioning future election results to stripping the authority of regulatory agencies and beefing up domestic “law enforcement” capability.
That’s just scratching the surface of how deep the hole is now, and that’s one hell of a lot deeper than any other result would have made it.
Well that certainly explains why so much time was spent discussing the economic intricacies of low-wage employment.
Just think what horrible conclusions those lower income people might have embraced if Trump (and King et al) had focused on (entirely fictional) immigrants’ appetite for rape and murder and drug smuggling. (“And some, I assume, are good people …”)
Do you really think all those chants of “build the wall” were driven by people upset about immigrants cleaning motel toilets and working in chicken-processing plants?
Again, I’m not dismissing the dynamics you mention because yes, a goodly number of people in some trades were concerned about immigrant labor being competitive. Construction for example.
But the main drivers of the Trump phenomenon were not about economic policy, or any kind of policy. They were about racism, xenophobia and misogyny.
Oh, and military bellicosity too, let’s throw that into the mix, because “building up” our “decaying” military prowess (it’s a “disaster”, he said) was a big part of Trump’s bullshit too.
Gunny, of course Trump was all about make America white again. But if he didn’t talk about about the intricacies of toilet cleaners and chicken plants (which used to pay well, until the likes of Tyson kicked American workers out, who used to be heavily African American, and wholesale imported workers they could abuse for shit wages and no bennies), he did talk about jobs and trade. And you don’t have to be a racist, you don’t even have to be white to be concerned if you live in a poorer area and see your schools filling up with a whole lotta kids that need ESL and other services, at the expense of your own kids who are already at a disadvantage. With virtually no help from the government. If you’re a construction worker, you probably don’t care about the race of the guy drywalling next to you. But you probably care if your wages have been halved, you’re paying taxes on them, and chances are that the guy next to you who was picked up at Home Depot isn’t. If you’re a black temp worker in NJ, you don’t have to be a racist to be pissed off because the business owners who are racist tell the agency that they want the Hispanics, don’t send any blacks. I cleaned toilets as a high school kid, there are jobs that Americans will do, just not at the wages that people want to pay.
I’m a city rat, i say the more diversity in cultures, the merrier. But that’s a whole different thing than saying hey, more cheap labor, more bodies for not enough jobs, keep it coming. And send more jobs away while you’re at it. There was no middle ground on offer here, none. Closest to that was Sanders, who at least gave a shit about Americans and jobs and wages. All that was on offer here was either the Dems or Trump. No wonder so many stayed home.
Even now, look at the one thing the Dems get passionate about is DACA. Yep, it should pass. Then again, what are they offering up for American workers? A Better Deal™? Gee thanks, now go fuck yourselves. Tom Perez is banging on about microtargeting zip codes. One Dem professor is nearly pleading with him, but you need a message to bring them, what’s your message, what are you going to do for them? Uh, we don’t really know that yet, we still have to figure that out.
Our economy has become so predicated on cheap labor, people have gotten so used to expecting it as their entitlement and due. It makes me really sick. They get whinging on about how it’s hard to find help for some jobs. Teh stock solution is to bring in more off the books foreign labor. It never even occurs to them to raise wages, and they act offended if you bring it up. This whole system has to change. Again, the healthcare crew is about the only portal out right now that i can see.
“I’ll kick out the Muslims. I’ll build a wall to keep out those rapist Mexicans. I’ll bring back all your old muscle jobs. I’ll drain the swamp and get bankers and Wall street out of Government. I’ll make America White again. etc ad nauseum.
Anyone who calls shit-talking like that “policy” probably also calls Velveeta “cheese”.
SB, if you didn’t know what HRC’s policies were then no one knew what they were. And if her policies were unknown, and Trump didn’t have any -which clearly he didn’t; racism, xenophobia, misogyny and bellicosity just are not policies no matter how often he said they are- then it just gets back to my point: the race was not about policy. It was about tribal identity politics, which is to say the most assinine kind of politics, and the most dangerous and superficial and shallow and the most easily manipulated and the most false kind of politics that exist.
Sure, again, voters ought to start with the policy. But they absolutely just never do. Almost none of them. And as long as the any party pretends that’s how it works then that party is going to get its ass kicked. Over and over and over again.
Bluth, that ad nauseum isn’t policy. Of course not, and neither was calling people baskets of deplorables. We’ll come up with a lovely, lovely plan for healthcare isn’t policy. It’s my turn and Trump Sux isn’t policy. Building a wall and killing off TPP and squelching immigration is policy. Promising to sign an executive order to legalize those here illegally is policy. (And as much hot air as building a wall was, Obama’s got shot down, but yours will make it through?) And from what i caught of Clinton’s speeches, closing down coal mines and putting miners out of work is policy too. And spare me the “well, no, listen to what came after the deplorables part in the speech, and the putting miners out of work.” She made her points and got the dog whistles in first off the bat. Sure, she added a CYA qualifer after it. But she knew what she was doing. But as you said above, a lot of the vote on either side a was tribal, and a lot was against the other, not for. Which is, again, a situation which can’t help but generate intense rage at both parties, and the entire system.
Bluth, Bernie didn’t win, he had no party, but he got a big following. Do you think it was due to the irresistable charisma of a rumpled old Jewish guy with a bad accent and bad hair? And no tribe at the outset? It was policy.
And again, it comes down to, what are you going to do? Find scintillating candidates for every race you need to win in ’18? Find a magnetic empty suit for the top spot in ’20? Try to game the zip codes, or game primaries in California and get the superdelegates lined up for Kamala Harris? what could possibly go wrong there. Or maybe the Dems could come up with some policies that might actually give voters something to turn out for in the midterms. Nah, fuck it, that’s too hard and too much work. We’ll just try to raise some more money to piss away on stupid ads.
Do you think it was due to the irresistable charisma of a rumpled old Jewish guy with a bad accent and bad hair?
Absolutely categorically yes it was, in very large part, to do with his charisma and nothing but. Anyone could see that!
As it happened his charisma was all bound up in being a straight talking guy who didn’t trim and the way we know that was he had stuck to his guns over the years about certain policies. But it was the fact that he didn’t trim, and that he spoke his mind as much as anything else: if he had different solutions, and had always had different solutions, but he was speaking to the same problems in the same straight way, he would have had just as many votes.
What are you going to do? Find scintillating candidates for every race you need to win in ’18? … Or maybe the Dems could come up with some policies that might actually give voters something to turn out for in the midterms.
Guess what. They have to do both or they are fucked.
Not buying it about Bernie. If some of his solutions were unrealistic as they stood (or at least bundled all together), and i’ll be the first one to admit it, they still spoke to needs that neither party were touching. That was a primal scream from a chunk of the electorate. Healthcare that worked for them was a policy that some people were desperate for, free tuition was another, higher wages were another, and jobs and infrastructure was another. Bundled together wasn’t going to happen all at once. If he was the same guy taking, say, a Libertarian position all of these years – like we have to open up our borders and allow labor and capital to move freely through the globe for all to prosper – he wouldn’t have gotten the time of day from the part of the electorate that he did.
“Guess what. They have to do both or they are fucked.”
Gfl with that. Pro-tips – don’t insult the voters, and don’t try to game the primaries.